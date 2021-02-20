Clear

Ted Cruz's explanation for his Cancun trip made things worse

CNN's Brianna Keilar breaks down the controversy surrounding Sen. Ted Cruz's family trip to Cancun, Mexico, while his home state suffered massive power outages and freezing temperatures.

Posted: Feb 20, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: Feb 20, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Look, it's bad enough to leave the country for a resort town when a) you're a United States senator and b) your state is dealing with widespread power outages and frigid temperatures. It's worse when you blame your kids for your decision to leave.

Here's Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) doing exactly that in trying to explain away his brief trip to Cancun amid Texas' ongoing weather and power emergency:

"With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon."

OK. So what that statement suggests is:

1. That Cruz only went on the trip to "be a good dad."

2. He was only going down to Cancun for a day and would be flying back to Texas soon.

Let's take the second point first. Cruz doesn't say specifically that he had always planned to accompany his family down to Cancun and then immediately turn around and fly back. But it is heavily implied when he says this: "Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon."

Except we know that Cruz changed plans after the firestorm over him leaving Texas amid a power disaster began. Why? Because he told Fox News' Sean Hannity this on Thursday night:

"I had initially planned to stay through the weekend and to work remotely there, but as I -- as I was heading down there, you know, I started to have second thoughts almost immediately because the crisis here in Texas, you need to be here on the ground."

Now to the "good dad" argument. Look, I am somewhat sympathetic here. Cruz's daughters are close in age to my own kids. And kids like to be with their parents at that age -- especially when you go on vacation!

But when you work in certain fields, it's understood -- by your family especially -- that there are going to be times when you are simply not going to be part of family activities (including vacations).

For me, that's during a presidential year. There's just too much going on at work for me to be able to get away for any extended time during those years. It's something that my family may not love but they've come to terms with.

For Cruz, it's times like the one playing out in Texas over the last week. As I wrote on Thursday, people expect their politicians to show up and be present in moments of crisis -- whether or not that politician can effect direct change in the current moment. It's a fact of being in public life. And Cruz, who has been in the Senate for nearly a decade, gets that. As does his family.

Being a senator requires sacrifices -- lots of them. It's not an easy job or one with normal hours or other time commitments. But Cruz -- and every other person who runs for the office -- is well aware of that fact. If Cruz wanted a job where he could pop off to Cancun when there was a power crisis in Texas, he could have joined some fancy law firm (and he would have been welcomed with open arms!).

But he didn't do that. He wanted to go into public life. And when you make that choice, you sacrifice some things -- including leaving the state you represent when it's in the midst of a massive crisis.

Cruz knows better. And trying to hide behind the "good dad" defense only makes what he did worse.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 6°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -1°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 18°
Paris
Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 4°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 5°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 6°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 6°
A Warmer Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Robinson Hut-Pal

Image

Marshall Olney Girls

Image

Marshall Olney Boys

Image

Casey Westfield

Image

Seeger Parke Heritage

Image

Loogootee NE Dubois

Image

North Daviess Linton

Image

THS SOUTHPORT

Image

THN Covington

Image

Your utility bills may be impacted due to the Southern Plains winter storm

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1168684

Reported Deaths: 22297
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4679869220
DuPage754191172
Will63856878
Lake58393910
Kane49900701
Winnebago28080428
Madison27507447
St. Clair24954454
McHenry23853260
Champaign17638120
Peoria16650257
Sangamon15869214
McLean14370154
Tazewell13260236
Rock Island12892283
Kankakee12259187
Kendall1084282
LaSalle10562214
Macon9369180
Vermilion8403113
DeKalb8107111
Adams7925111
Williamson6724116
Boone588671
Whiteside5835145
Clinton552888
Coles511489
Grundy499162
Knox4952125
Ogle493571
Jackson456160
Effingham447368
Macoupin429476
Henry428953
Marion4235110
Franklin410965
Livingston409872
Stephenson401672
Monroe400580
Randolph393676
Jefferson3907114
Woodford359260
Morgan355076
Montgomery342867
Lee329843
Logan329151
Christian325962
Bureau323973
Fayette305252
Perry299457
Fulton280144
Iroquois275859
Jersey246644
Douglas232730
McDonough229640
Lawrence226524
Saline225544
Union217131
Shelby210733
Crawford198921
Bond187623
Cass186422
Pike166748
Warren165843
Clark165729
Wayne165645
Hancock165429
Richland162938
Jo Daviess159122
White158723
Washington156623
Carroll155134
Edgar153336
Ford153243
Moultrie147722
Clay141741
Greene137231
Johnson133811
Piatt129313
Wabash129212
De Witt126622
Mercer126432
Mason126041
Massac123331
Cumberland117417
Jasper110117
Menard10228
Marshall82914
Hamilton77915
Schuyler6695
Pulaski6675
Brown6506
Stark53322
Edwards52110
Henderson4918
Calhoun4702
Scott4461
Alexander4408
Gallatin4324
Putnam4033
Hardin34111
Pope2813
Unassigned812168
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 652210

Reported Deaths: 12281
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion895821613
Lake47845854
Allen35247630
Hamilton31511375
St. Joseph29185501
Elkhart25142406
Vanderburgh20985369
Tippecanoe19539193
Johnson16147344
Porter15720260
Hendricks15631291
Clark11740179
Madison11623306
Vigo11424225
Monroe10147156
Delaware9749176
LaPorte9651194
Howard8985190
Kosciusko8464107
Hancock7342128
Warrick7320143
Bartholomew7260145
Floyd7086163
Wayne6556185
Grant6368154
Boone599488
Morgan5977124
Dubois5839106
Henry536889
Marshall5364104
Dearborn532964
Cass524496
Noble502875
Jackson459660
Shelby455389
Lawrence4131111
Gibson397981
Harrison390460
Clinton389752
DeKalb378777
Montgomery377082
Knox353982
Miami351161
Whitley342035
Steuben332855
Huntington331576
Wabash326374
Ripley323260
Putnam322658
Adams317849
Jasper310542
White292651
Jefferson290567
Daviess283294
Fayette268854
Decatur268488
Greene258578
Posey257831
Wells251473
Scott245546
LaGrange239170
Clay237342
Randolph224275
Spencer214028
Jennings212144
Washington204627
Sullivan201438
Fountain197839
Starke184650
Owen181252
Jay176828
Fulton175238
Carroll174218
Perry171235
Orange170450
Rush162622
Franklin158035
Vermillion157540
Tipton145141
Parke137315
Pike126230
Blackford119627
Pulaski104642
Newton96431
Brown93839
Benton90612
Crawford89313
Martin79714
Switzerland7477
Warren73712
Union66310
Ohio52211
Unassigned0427