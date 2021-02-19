Clear
5 things to know for February 19: Texas, Iran, Covid-19, NASA, Capitol riot

Thomas Black took the powerful image symbolizing the winter weather crisis that continues to pummel the state of Texas. Black spoke with CNN's Chris Cuomo to detail the challenges he and his neighbors continue to face.

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

More than 60 million people still are under winter weather alerts. It's probably going to be cold again today, though some of you can expect things to warm up this weekend and into next week.

1. Texas

The lights are back on for most Texans, after a devastating week of freezing temperatures and winter storms. But now the state is facing a new crisis: nearly half of its residents are having to boil water due to a critically low water supply. Some are dealing with burst pipes and flooded homes, while others are struggling to find food. Carbon monoxide poisonings are spiking. To add to that, some Texans face yet another round of record lows tonight into tomorrow morning. Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz is under fire after flying to Cancun while his constituents were suffering. He has since called his decision a mistake.

2. Iran

The Biden administration says the US is willing to sit down for talks with Tehran and other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal. It's a significant move meant to break an impasse between the two nations, given that neither the US nor Iran had taken any real steps yet to salvage the agreement (which the US abandoned during the Trump administration). Until now, both sides had insisted that the other act first. It's one of several such efforts that the Biden government unveiled Thursday to jumpstart diplomacy. Still, it's unclear whether Iran would accept and a meeting has yet to be scheduled.

3. Coronavirus

The governors of some of the biggest US states are facing intense criticism over their leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is under fire for his restrictive stay-at-home orders that some say crippled the economy, even as he attended a party in a fancy restaurant. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being panned for how he handled nursing home deaths. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing accusations of political favoritism after a pop-up vaccination site was set up to serve affluent zip codes. At the same time, more than 1,500 cases of concerning variants have been reported in the US as vaccine efforts experience weather delays. That means people will have to work "double time" to get vaccinations back on track, says Dr. Anthony Fauci.

4. NASA

Perseverance, NASA's most advanced rover to date, has flawlessly landed itself on Mars after a monthslong, 292.5 million-mile journey from Earth. "Percy" -- as she is otherwise known -- sent back her first images immediately after touchdown, showing her shadow on the surface of the landing site. The rover is going to be exploring Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and searching for microfossils in the rocks and soil there. The mission is historic, and might finally yield answers to the long-enduring question: Was there ever life on Mars?

5. Capitol riot

Six US Capitol Police officers have been suspended with pay, and 29 others have been placed under investigation, over their actions in the January 6 riot, the department said. The announcement comes during a time of turmoil for the force, as its officers continue to grapple with the events that led to the death of one of their colleagues. Members of the Capitol Police issued a vote of no confidence in the department's top leaders earlier this month. At least seven officers in five other departments across the nation have also come under internal investigations as their presence in Washington during the assault comes to light through social media or other means. And as those probes continue, the number could grow.. And as those investigations continue, the number could grow.

Tim Tebow's professional baseball career has come to an end

The 33-year-old former college and NFL quarterback announced he's retiring from the sport.

Remember that proposal to have a statue of Dolly Parton erected at the Tennessee capitol?

Dolly said thanks, but no thanks.

Luke Combs is apologizing for past use of the Confederate flag

The country singer said he had "grown in my time as an artist" and now hoped to use his platform for good.

An Indiana art museum posted a job listing seeking a director to uphold its 'traditional, core, white art audience'

The head of the museum has since resigned.

French bakers want UNESCO designation for baguettes

We must protect that tasty bread at all costs.

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Fritz Pollard, NFL player and coach, 1894-1986

At 5 feet, 9 inches and 165 pounds, Pollard was small for football. Still, he bulldozed barriers on and off the field. He joined the Akron Pros of the American Professional Football Association, which later became the NFL. In 1921, while he was still a player, the team also named him its coach -- the first African American head coach in league history. He would go on to coach four different teams and found a Chicago football team of all-African American players. Pollard was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

TODAY'S NUMBER

10

That's the number of countries that have administered 75% of the world's available Covid-19 vaccine supply, according to the UN. More than 130 countries haven't even received their first doses.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"For too long, we have been waging a senseless and suicidal war on nature. The result is three interlinked environmental crises: climate disruption, biodiversity loss and pollution that threaten our viability as a species."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on a new report about the health of the planet. Called "Making Peace With Nature," it proposes a radical shift in the way mankind thinks about it.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

'Pretty much defying gravity'

This teenage girl is one of the world's best indoor skydivers. Watch her twirl her way through wind tunnels and be amazed. (Click here to view.)

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion895821613
Lake47845854
Allen35247630
Hamilton31511375
St. Joseph29185501
Elkhart25142406
Vanderburgh20985369
Tippecanoe19539193
Johnson16147344
Porter15720260
Hendricks15631291
Clark11740179
Madison11623306
Vigo11424225
Monroe10147156
Delaware9749176
LaPorte9651194
Howard8985190
Kosciusko8464107
Hancock7342128
Warrick7320143
Bartholomew7260145
Floyd7086163
Wayne6556185
Grant6368154
Boone599488
Morgan5977124
Dubois5839106
Henry536889
Marshall5364104
Dearborn532964
Cass524496
Noble502875
Jackson459660
Shelby455389
Lawrence4131111
Gibson397981
Harrison390460
Clinton389752
DeKalb378777
Montgomery377082
Knox353982
Miami351161
Whitley342035
Steuben332855
Huntington331576
Wabash326374
Ripley323260
Putnam322658
Adams317849
Jasper310542
White292651
Jefferson290567
Daviess283294
Fayette268854
Decatur268488
Greene258578
Posey257831
Wells251473
Scott245546
LaGrange239170
Clay237342
Randolph224275
Spencer214028
Jennings212144
Washington204627
Sullivan201438
Fountain197839
Starke184650
Owen181252
Jay176828
Fulton175238
Carroll174218
Perry171235
Orange170450
Rush162622
Franklin158035
Vermillion157540
Tipton145141
Parke137315
Pike126230
Blackford119627
Pulaski104642
Newton96431
Brown93839
Benton90612
Crawford89313
Martin79714
Switzerland7477
Warren73712
Union66310
Ohio52211
Unassigned0427