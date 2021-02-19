Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei says he'll never forget kindness of Israeli team ahead of Tel Aviv tournament

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei, who refused to return home after being ordered to withdraw from the 2019 World Judo Championships to avoid facing an Israeli opponent, is set to compete in the Grand Slam in Tel Aviv.

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 6:10 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church, CNN

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei, who refused to return home after being ordered to withdraw from the 2019 World Judo Championships to avoid facing an Israeli opponent, says he will never forget the kindness he's been shown by the Israeli judo team as he prepares to compete in a major tournament in Tel Aviv.

Mollaei said he had feared for his safety and that of his family after ignoring Iranian officials two years ago, who he says told him to lose his semifinal bout on purpose.

Iranian athletes have long been prohibited from competing in any sport against Israeli opponents because Iran refuses to acknowledge Israel's right to exist as a state.

Mollaei has not been back to his native country since. He was granted asylum in Germany in August 2019 and has become a citizen of Mongolia.

Now competing under the Mongolian flag at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam, Mollaei may face the man he says he was ordered to avoid, Israeli judoka Sagi Muki, who tweeted a picture of the two men embracing after Mollaei arrived in Israel on Sunday along with a caption that read: "Welcome brother."

It's possible the two men can meet in the final.

"They have been very good to me since I arrived. Today I have trained with the Israeli team and they have been very kind. That is something I will never forget," Mollaei said, per the International Judo Federation (IJF).

READ: Iranian woman fears punishment after condemnation for not wearing appropriate headscarf

2019 World Championship

Back at the 2019 World Championship in Tokyo, Japan, Mollaei says his coach received two calls from Iranian authorities ordering his fighter to pull out of the tournament to avoid the possibility of meeting Muki in the final.

The 29-year-old ignored those warnings but went on to lose in the semifinals of the competition -- a result he says was affected by the emotional stress caused by the Iranian officials' request.

"I wanted to win, but it wasn't an option," Mollaei told CNN Sport in 2020. "I thought to myself if I violate it, it will be the end of my career and there will be many other bad consequences for myself and my family."

At the time, the president of Iran's Olympic Committee Salehi Amiri said the fighter and his family "will not and have not faced any threats or danger."

However, the IJF decided to suspend Iran from competing in international competitions following the incident, saying it was in breach of multiple codes. Iran is appealing this decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Swiss court did not immediately respond to CNN's question as to when CAS would publish its decision on Iran's appeal.

Israel welcomed Mollaei on its official Twitter account on Thursday, writing: "We'd like to give a warm welcome to Iranian Judoka Saeid Mollaei who arrived in Israel to train with the Israeli team ahead of the Tel Aviv Grand Slam Competition!"

However, the president of Iran's Judo Federation Arash Miresmaeili says Mollaei's presence in the competition has shamed Iranians on the world stage.

"This is a big shame for our fake athlete who is competing under the Mongolian flag which has caused the suspension of 90 thousand Iranian Judo players," Miresmaeili told IRNA.

"Many of our youth who in this past year alone could have brought honor to our country in international assemblies have been deprived from such honor from competing because of this individual's actions.

"Much blood has been shed for the defense of Islamic Iran and many families have lost their youth. It's regretful that someone, for his own personal gains, has turned his back to his homeland."

The Iranian Judo Federation was not immediately available for CNN's request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 7°
Robinson
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -2°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 2°
Paris
Clear
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -7°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -12°
Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 7°
Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 7°
Another very cold night ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sleigh Ride with Lightning

Image

Students join effort to improve city park, community input needed

Image

Local radio station works to help St. Jude's Children Hospital

Image

The Illinois Budget

Image

COVID-19 and the dentist

Image

Martin County plans upgrades to its dispatch radio system

Image

Local museum goes virtual for Mardi Gras celebration

Image

Terre Haute Sharp-Shooters bring professional basketball to the area

Image

Storm Team 10 is tracking your weekend forecast - here's what you can expect

Image

Terre Haute crews continue to clear snowy roads

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1168684

Reported Deaths: 22297
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4679869220
DuPage754191172
Will63856878
Lake58393910
Kane49900701
Winnebago28080428
Madison27507447
St. Clair24954454
McHenry23853260
Champaign17638120
Peoria16650257
Sangamon15869214
McLean14370154
Tazewell13260236
Rock Island12892283
Kankakee12259187
Kendall1084282
LaSalle10562214
Macon9369180
Vermilion8403113
DeKalb8107111
Adams7925111
Williamson6724116
Boone588671
Whiteside5835145
Clinton552888
Coles511489
Grundy499162
Knox4952125
Ogle493571
Jackson456160
Effingham447368
Macoupin429476
Henry428953
Marion4235110
Franklin410965
Livingston409872
Stephenson401672
Monroe400580
Randolph393676
Jefferson3907114
Woodford359260
Morgan355076
Montgomery342867
Lee329843
Logan329151
Christian325962
Bureau323973
Fayette305252
Perry299457
Fulton280144
Iroquois275859
Jersey246644
Douglas232730
McDonough229640
Lawrence226524
Saline225544
Union217131
Shelby210733
Crawford198921
Bond187623
Cass186422
Pike166748
Warren165843
Clark165729
Wayne165645
Hancock165429
Richland162938
Jo Daviess159122
White158723
Washington156623
Carroll155134
Edgar153336
Ford153243
Moultrie147722
Clay141741
Greene137231
Johnson133811
Piatt129313
Wabash129212
De Witt126622
Mercer126432
Mason126041
Massac123331
Cumberland117417
Jasper110117
Menard10228
Marshall82914
Hamilton77915
Schuyler6695
Pulaski6675
Brown6506
Stark53322
Edwards52110
Henderson4918
Calhoun4702
Scott4461
Alexander4408
Gallatin4324
Putnam4033
Hardin34111
Pope2813
Unassigned812168
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 652210

Reported Deaths: 12281
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion895821613
Lake47845854
Allen35247630
Hamilton31511375
St. Joseph29185501
Elkhart25142406
Vanderburgh20985369
Tippecanoe19539193
Johnson16147344
Porter15720260
Hendricks15631291
Clark11740179
Madison11623306
Vigo11424225
Monroe10147156
Delaware9749176
LaPorte9651194
Howard8985190
Kosciusko8464107
Hancock7342128
Warrick7320143
Bartholomew7260145
Floyd7086163
Wayne6556185
Grant6368154
Boone599488
Morgan5977124
Dubois5839106
Henry536889
Marshall5364104
Dearborn532964
Cass524496
Noble502875
Jackson459660
Shelby455389
Lawrence4131111
Gibson397981
Harrison390460
Clinton389752
DeKalb378777
Montgomery377082
Knox353982
Miami351161
Whitley342035
Steuben332855
Huntington331576
Wabash326374
Ripley323260
Putnam322658
Adams317849
Jasper310542
White292651
Jefferson290567
Daviess283294
Fayette268854
Decatur268488
Greene258578
Posey257831
Wells251473
Scott245546
LaGrange239170
Clay237342
Randolph224275
Spencer214028
Jennings212144
Washington204627
Sullivan201438
Fountain197839
Starke184650
Owen181252
Jay176828
Fulton175238
Carroll174218
Perry171235
Orange170450
Rush162622
Franklin158035
Vermillion157540
Tipton145141
Parke137315
Pike126230
Blackford119627
Pulaski104642
Newton96431
Brown93839
Benton90612
Crawford89313
Martin79714
Switzerland7477
Warren73712
Union66310
Ohio52211
Unassigned0427