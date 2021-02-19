Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rush Limbaugh was Trump before Trump

Article Image

CNN Political Commentator SE Cupp reflects on the legacy of conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh following his death at the age of 70.

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 5:31 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 5:31 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson

Rush Limbaugh was Trump before Trump.

The trailblazing conservative radio icon, who died Wednesday, spent decades perfecting smash mouth and scorched-earth politics and building the angry Republican base that powered the 45th President to the White House. Without Limbaugh, Fox News may never have found a foothold either — he basically invented the right-wing propagandizing that now fills the network's evening schedule.

Limbaugh's unmistakable tones were everywhere in heartland America, wafting out of the windows of cars and trucks during a three-hour daily show that was mostly a monologue castigating liberals and the "drive-by" media. (This might not be recognized as radio outside America, in countries still quaintly striving for political balance on the air.)

The Missouri-born former DJ was a disciple of Ronald Reagan, the 1980s President who revolutionized the conservative movement, and blasted the left "with half my brain tied behind my back just to make it fair." His listeners, mostly conservative men, felt that they had finally found someone who understood them and spoke for them when he lashed out at media and political "elites" — stirring exactly the feelings that Donald Trump would exploit in 2016.

His show was a precursor to Trump's rallies -- Limbaugh used belligerent, politically incorrect humor to give his audience a good time. The same technique was used by the ex-President. For the MAGA crowd, being at a Trump rally was fun in a way that did not always come across on TV but was part of the glue that built the unbreakable bond with his core supporters. Limbaughism and Trumpism were more of an attitude and a backlash against social and demographic nations changing America than a coherent set of policies.

Limbaugh also eased the way for Making America Great Again in another way: the vitriolic banter he poured into his golden microphone was often racist, sexist and laden with false conspiracy theories. He gave voice to the anxieties of his fan base, with jokes that jeered at top black athletes, mocked foreign languages and attacked women on their looks, including then-teenager Chelsea Clinton. He lost several major advertisers after declaring a Georgetown law student a "slut," but devout listeners kept drinking it in.

Liberals reviled him as a hateful blowhard and a bigot. Democratic presidents vented about him. Republicans flattered him outrageously. After Limbaugh fell ill with cancer, Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to cheers from Republicans and disgusted silence from Democrats.

Millions of Americans who grew old with Limbaugh will mourn the self-described "America's Anchorman." Millions more will bemoan a legacy that has much to do with America's current political estrangement.

The view in Sicily

Stunning photos shows orange smoke and ash from Sicily's Mount Etna, after Europe's highest and most active volcano erupted on Tuesday.

'The governor threatened to destroy my life'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused of threatening political retribution even against fellow Democrats, in an aggressive effort to contain the fallout from revelations that his administration concealed the extent of nursing home-related deaths due to Covid-19. Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim says he was personally warned by the governor last week, CNN's MJ Lee and Mark Morales report. "Gov. Cuomo called me directly on Thursday to threaten my career if I did not cover up for Melissa [DeRosa] and what she said. He tried to pressure me to issue a statement, and it was a very traumatizing experience," Kim told CNN. Cuomo proceeded to tell the assemblyman that "we're in this business together and we don't cross certain lines and he said I hadn't seen his wrath and that he can destroy me," he said. Cuomo's adviser denied that the governor had threatened to destroy Kim.

'Perhaps the witch/devil holding the gavel will invite you to her house for ice cream'

The venomous political divides that Limbaugh and Trump fomented for personal power are playing out in an extraordinary family feud that mirrors the national dislocation of a bitter American era.

Republican lawmaker Adam Kinzinger of Illinois has been disowned by a large chunk of his kin after voting to impeach Trump over the Capitol insurrection last month. "Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God!" they wrote to the Illinois House member, according to a copy of the letter from 11 relatives to Kinzinger, first obtained by The New York Times. The family rebuked the Iraq War Air Force vet over his "horrible, rude accusations of President Trump."

In another letter that has now emerged, the Kinzinger clan told their wayward member, "You are the one being misled by the Democrats and the fake news media," and said, "We will be praying that the lord will lead you out of darkness." In a swipe at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the congressman's relatives also suggested he join the Democrats. "Perhaps the witch/devil holding the gavel will invite you to her house for ice cream. ..."

Kinzinger's plight is just one example of the backlash faced by Republicans who had the courage to censure Trump for inciting an assault on American democracy. It also reflects the incredible corrosive influence of the Trump personality cult and the conservative media complex that amplified him.

Demo in Atlantic City

Another Trump era comes crashing down: The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City was demolished on Wednesday, ending the bankrupted legacy of the former President on the New Jersey shore. (WPVI)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 7°
Robinson
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -2°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 2°
Paris
Clear
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -7°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -12°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 7°
Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 7°
Another very cold night ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sleigh Ride with Lightning

Image

Students join effort to improve city park, community input needed

Image

Local radio station works to help St. Jude's Children Hospital

Image

The Illinois Budget

Image

COVID-19 and the dentist

Image

Martin County plans upgrades to its dispatch radio system

Image

Local museum goes virtual for Mardi Gras celebration

Image

Terre Haute Sharp-Shooters bring professional basketball to the area

Image

Storm Team 10 is tracking your weekend forecast - here's what you can expect

Image

Terre Haute crews continue to clear snowy roads

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1168684

Reported Deaths: 22297
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4679869220
DuPage754191172
Will63856878
Lake58393910
Kane49900701
Winnebago28080428
Madison27507447
St. Clair24954454
McHenry23853260
Champaign17638120
Peoria16650257
Sangamon15869214
McLean14370154
Tazewell13260236
Rock Island12892283
Kankakee12259187
Kendall1084282
LaSalle10562214
Macon9369180
Vermilion8403113
DeKalb8107111
Adams7925111
Williamson6724116
Boone588671
Whiteside5835145
Clinton552888
Coles511489
Grundy499162
Knox4952125
Ogle493571
Jackson456160
Effingham447368
Macoupin429476
Henry428953
Marion4235110
Franklin410965
Livingston409872
Stephenson401672
Monroe400580
Randolph393676
Jefferson3907114
Woodford359260
Morgan355076
Montgomery342867
Lee329843
Logan329151
Christian325962
Bureau323973
Fayette305252
Perry299457
Fulton280144
Iroquois275859
Jersey246644
Douglas232730
McDonough229640
Lawrence226524
Saline225544
Union217131
Shelby210733
Crawford198921
Bond187623
Cass186422
Pike166748
Warren165843
Clark165729
Wayne165645
Hancock165429
Richland162938
Jo Daviess159122
White158723
Washington156623
Carroll155134
Edgar153336
Ford153243
Moultrie147722
Clay141741
Greene137231
Johnson133811
Piatt129313
Wabash129212
De Witt126622
Mercer126432
Mason126041
Massac123331
Cumberland117417
Jasper110117
Menard10228
Marshall82914
Hamilton77915
Schuyler6695
Pulaski6675
Brown6506
Stark53322
Edwards52110
Henderson4918
Calhoun4702
Scott4461
Alexander4408
Gallatin4324
Putnam4033
Hardin34111
Pope2813
Unassigned812168
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 652210

Reported Deaths: 12281
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion895821613
Lake47845854
Allen35247630
Hamilton31511375
St. Joseph29185501
Elkhart25142406
Vanderburgh20985369
Tippecanoe19539193
Johnson16147344
Porter15720260
Hendricks15631291
Clark11740179
Madison11623306
Vigo11424225
Monroe10147156
Delaware9749176
LaPorte9651194
Howard8985190
Kosciusko8464107
Hancock7342128
Warrick7320143
Bartholomew7260145
Floyd7086163
Wayne6556185
Grant6368154
Boone599488
Morgan5977124
Dubois5839106
Henry536889
Marshall5364104
Dearborn532964
Cass524496
Noble502875
Jackson459660
Shelby455389
Lawrence4131111
Gibson397981
Harrison390460
Clinton389752
DeKalb378777
Montgomery377082
Knox353982
Miami351161
Whitley342035
Steuben332855
Huntington331576
Wabash326374
Ripley323260
Putnam322658
Adams317849
Jasper310542
White292651
Jefferson290567
Daviess283294
Fayette268854
Decatur268488
Greene258578
Posey257831
Wells251473
Scott245546
LaGrange239170
Clay237342
Randolph224275
Spencer214028
Jennings212144
Washington204627
Sullivan201438
Fountain197839
Starke184650
Owen181252
Jay176828
Fulton175238
Carroll174218
Perry171235
Orange170450
Rush162622
Franklin158035
Vermillion157540
Tipton145141
Parke137315
Pike126230
Blackford119627
Pulaski104642
Newton96431
Brown93839
Benton90612
Crawford89313
Martin79714
Switzerland7477
Warren73712
Union66310
Ohio52211
Unassigned0427