Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A drop in Covid-19 cases can be deceptive, official warns. Here's how the US can stay ahead of a variant-driven surge

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta details the process for new coronavirus vaccine trials that will be collecting data on pregnant women as well as children ages 5 to 15.

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 6:10 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Although the rise of Covid-19 variants in the United States could spell trouble, pharmaceutical companies and scientists are confident vaccines will evolve with them, senior White House adviser Andy Slavitt told CNN.

"I spoke to all the pharmaceutical companies and scientists, and they all say the same thing: Even if these vaccines diminish a little bit, they will be able to continually update them," Slavitt, who is responsible for the Covid response, told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Thursday.

The US has witnessed a 26% decline in new cases from this time last week, continuing the trend of the steepest decline in new cases since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

But variants, many of which appear to be more transmissible, have been spreading, with more than 1,500 cases reported in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials have been racing to administer vaccines quickly to get ahead of further mutations, with about 57.7 million doses administered so far across the country, according to the CDC.

New research out of Israel and Canada has found that only a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine offers significant protection against the virus, but Slavitt said that does not mean that people should avoid the second shot.

"We don't know how long or how durable that benefit is without the booster," he said. "We don't know how effective it is against variants."

US will have to work 'double time' after winter weather

Vaccination delays caused by harsh winter weather gripping much of the US means that many people will have to work "double time" to get back on track, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"It's been slowed down; in some places going to a grinding halt," Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday.

A number of states have reported delays in vaccine deliveries and distribution, forcing providers to cancel or reschedule appointments for vaccinations. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Thursday said more than 2,000 vaccine sites are in areas suffering from power outages.

Fortunately, none of the vaccines that need to be stored at specific temperatures have been spoiled this week to officials' knowledge, Slavitt said.

Houston, hit with both power outages and water problems during the storm, plans to resume giving vaccinations Saturday and Sunday, the city's health department said in a release Thursday.

Many states hit early in the storms, particularly Texas, had to cancel vaccination appointments due to dangerous road conditions and power outages.

But Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that so far the state has not had to make any cancellations.

"Look, there are disruptions," said Lamont. "Fortunately, we've got almost all our doses for this week and so far so good, no cancellations are anticipated but time will tell."

Black and Hispanic people are getting fewer vaccinations

The World Health Organization will launch a new declaration Friday, focusing on vaccine equity, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news briefing Thursday.

While Tedros' declaration will focus on vulnerable groups and small island states with less bargaining power than larger countries, inequity has already been a factor in the US.

Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) researchers analyzed state-level data for the 34 states that collect demographic information on Covid-19 vaccinations as of February 16.

In most of those states, Black and Hispanic people have received smaller shares of vaccinations compared to their shares of cases, deaths and percentage of the population, the researchers noted. The opposite is true for White people in most states.

In Texas, for example, Hispanic people account for 42% of coronavirus cases, 47% of Covid-19 deaths and 40% of the state's population -- but they have gotten just 20% of vaccinations.

Among 27 states that report ethnicity data for those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, White people have been vaccinated at a rate three times higher than Hispanic people and twice as high as Black people.

The KFF team noted that some states don't record the race or ethnicity of those vaccinated.

Researchers found higher rate of infection in pregnant women

Researchers of a study released Tuesday suggested that pregnant people should be prioritized for vaccination after they found that the Covid-19 infection rate among expectant women in Washington state was 70% higher than in adults of similar age in the state.

The infection rate in pregnant women in the study was 13.9 out of every 1,000 deliveries, compared to an overall rate of 7.3 out of 1,000 for 20 to 39-year-olds in the state.

The higher infection rates "may be due to the overrepresentation of women in many professions and industries considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic — including healthcare, education, service sectors," lead author Dr. Erica Lokken said in a news release.

"Pregnant women are written out of the allocation prioritization in about half of U.S. States. Many states are not even linking their COVID-19 vaccine allocation plans with the high-risk medical conditions listed by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] —which include pregnancy," Waldorf said.

A Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine trial for pregnant women gave their first participants doses on Thursday. The doses were administered to US participants, though the trial will be conducted in nine countries: the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mozambique, South Africa, UK and Spain.

The company said the trial is designed to evaluate the vaccine in pregnant women, but also their infants, who will be monitored for safety and for the transfer of potentially protective antibodies until they're about 6 months old.

Pfizer/BioNTech also expects to expand trials to children ages 5 to 11 in the next couple of months, according to a company news release.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 7°
Robinson
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -2°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 2°
Paris
Clear
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -7°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -12°
Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 7°
Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 7°
Another very cold night ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sleigh Ride with Lightning

Image

Students join effort to improve city park, community input needed

Image

Local radio station works to help St. Jude's Children Hospital

Image

The Illinois Budget

Image

COVID-19 and the dentist

Image

Martin County plans upgrades to its dispatch radio system

Image

Local museum goes virtual for Mardi Gras celebration

Image

Terre Haute Sharp-Shooters bring professional basketball to the area

Image

Storm Team 10 is tracking your weekend forecast - here's what you can expect

Image

Terre Haute crews continue to clear snowy roads

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1168684

Reported Deaths: 22297
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4679869220
DuPage754191172
Will63856878
Lake58393910
Kane49900701
Winnebago28080428
Madison27507447
St. Clair24954454
McHenry23853260
Champaign17638120
Peoria16650257
Sangamon15869214
McLean14370154
Tazewell13260236
Rock Island12892283
Kankakee12259187
Kendall1084282
LaSalle10562214
Macon9369180
Vermilion8403113
DeKalb8107111
Adams7925111
Williamson6724116
Boone588671
Whiteside5835145
Clinton552888
Coles511489
Grundy499162
Knox4952125
Ogle493571
Jackson456160
Effingham447368
Macoupin429476
Henry428953
Marion4235110
Franklin410965
Livingston409872
Stephenson401672
Monroe400580
Randolph393676
Jefferson3907114
Woodford359260
Morgan355076
Montgomery342867
Lee329843
Logan329151
Christian325962
Bureau323973
Fayette305252
Perry299457
Fulton280144
Iroquois275859
Jersey246644
Douglas232730
McDonough229640
Lawrence226524
Saline225544
Union217131
Shelby210733
Crawford198921
Bond187623
Cass186422
Pike166748
Warren165843
Clark165729
Wayne165645
Hancock165429
Richland162938
Jo Daviess159122
White158723
Washington156623
Carroll155134
Edgar153336
Ford153243
Moultrie147722
Clay141741
Greene137231
Johnson133811
Piatt129313
Wabash129212
De Witt126622
Mercer126432
Mason126041
Massac123331
Cumberland117417
Jasper110117
Menard10228
Marshall82914
Hamilton77915
Schuyler6695
Pulaski6675
Brown6506
Stark53322
Edwards52110
Henderson4918
Calhoun4702
Scott4461
Alexander4408
Gallatin4324
Putnam4033
Hardin34111
Pope2813
Unassigned812168
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 652210

Reported Deaths: 12281
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion895821613
Lake47845854
Allen35247630
Hamilton31511375
St. Joseph29185501
Elkhart25142406
Vanderburgh20985369
Tippecanoe19539193
Johnson16147344
Porter15720260
Hendricks15631291
Clark11740179
Madison11623306
Vigo11424225
Monroe10147156
Delaware9749176
LaPorte9651194
Howard8985190
Kosciusko8464107
Hancock7342128
Warrick7320143
Bartholomew7260145
Floyd7086163
Wayne6556185
Grant6368154
Boone599488
Morgan5977124
Dubois5839106
Henry536889
Marshall5364104
Dearborn532964
Cass524496
Noble502875
Jackson459660
Shelby455389
Lawrence4131111
Gibson397981
Harrison390460
Clinton389752
DeKalb378777
Montgomery377082
Knox353982
Miami351161
Whitley342035
Steuben332855
Huntington331576
Wabash326374
Ripley323260
Putnam322658
Adams317849
Jasper310542
White292651
Jefferson290567
Daviess283294
Fayette268854
Decatur268488
Greene258578
Posey257831
Wells251473
Scott245546
LaGrange239170
Clay237342
Randolph224275
Spencer214028
Jennings212144
Washington204627
Sullivan201438
Fountain197839
Starke184650
Owen181252
Jay176828
Fulton175238
Carroll174218
Perry171235
Orange170450
Rush162622
Franklin158035
Vermillion157540
Tipton145141
Parke137315
Pike126230
Blackford119627
Pulaski104642
Newton96431
Brown93839
Benton90612
Crawford89313
Martin79714
Switzerland7477
Warren73712
Union66310
Ohio52211
Unassigned0427