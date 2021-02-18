Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Here's how long you can wait for a second Covid-19 vaccine dose if the winter storms delay it

Severe winter storm conditions have forced vaccination centers around the country to shut down and thousands of appointments have been canceled amid widespread vaccine shipment delays. CNN's Polo Sandoval is live in New York answering your questions about how the severe weather is impacting vaccine supply.

Posted: Feb 18, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Feb 18, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

Some vaccine providers have been forced to cancel Covid-19 vaccine appointments due to the winter weather that has ravaged much of the US and caused delays in vaccine deliveries.

That can be worrisome for people who were set to receive their second dose of the two-dose Covid-19 vaccines, which are supposed to have a second inoculation administered three or four weeks after the first.

But if you're one of those people, there's good news.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the second dose of the vaccine can be administered up to 42 days, or six weeks, after the initial inoculation.

So if your appointment for a second dose was delayed or canceled due to winter weather, there should still be time to get fully vaccinated.

Both vaccines on the US market -- developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna -- require two doses to reach about 95% efficacy, and the second doses were intended to be administered 21 days and 28 days after the first, respectively.

The CDC's website says the agency still recommends the second dose be administered "as close to the recommended interval as possible."

"However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is unavoidable," the website says, "the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose."

The CDC is clear patients should not receive the second dose earlier than recommended, and there's still limited data on how effective the vaccines are if the second inoculation takes place beyond the six-week window.

At an event last month, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla emphasized the importance of administering the second dose of his company's vaccine on time. But he doesn't think "giving it a week later or two is a very big issue."

"You need to make sure you give the second doses as the studies recommend the vaccine works, which is in three weeks," Bourla said during an event hosted by Bloomberg Media. "In our study we actually had from 19 to 42 (days). Within this framework, I'm fine. Beyond that, it's serious."

States see delayed vaccine shipments

The frigid weather has crippled large swathes of the country, and it's posed challenges for shipments of vaccines allocated as first and second doses.

Health officials in places like Dallas County, Texas, say they recognize the need for a timely second dose.

"We understand the urgency to administer second doses of the vaccine, but we must also balance people's safety," the county said in a news release this week. "As soon as we can safely open again, we will."

In Miami-Dade County, Florida, officials this week said about 2,000 people would not receive their scheduled second dose of the vaccine due to weather related supply delays. A spokesperson for the mayor's office told CNN the second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine scheduled to be administered Thursday had not arrived. Everyone who was impacted has been notified, according to the spokesperson.

Some health officials have indicated they would prioritize rescheduling appointments for the second dose moving forward. A news release this week from the Alabama Department of Public Health said officials would "assure the opportunity for people to get their second dose over the next two weeks," an effort that would include "extended clinic hours as staffing availability permits."

In Nevada, the Southern Nevada Health District said in a statement Wednesday it would have to reschedule people who had appointments for second doses of the Moderna vaccine by a week (second dose appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were going forward as scheduled). About 4,000 people were being contacted by officials to reschedule. Additionally, the health district said it would only administer second doses next week.

Shipping companies like UPS and FedEx told CNN they were working to make sure vaccines were delivered. FedEx said vaccine deliveries were getting priority, but "prolonged severe weather is continuing to impact much of the FedEx network."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Paris
Mostly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 8°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Morning snow!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police Merit Commission rule against further action for one THPD Sargent

Image

Indiana bill aimed at helping people who want to work passes general assembly

Image

ISU gears up for its annual Give to Blue day

Image

Gov. Holcomb provides Feb 17 weekly update on COVID-19 fight

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Snow possible otherwise cloudy. High: 25

Image

ISU UE

Image

Tyler Grauer

Image

Brycen Graber

Image

State Wrestling preview

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1166717

Reported Deaths: 22224
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4674249192
DuPage752811164
Will63707875
Lake58298909
Kane49822700
Winnebago28026424
Madison27452443
St. Clair24889452
McHenry23799259
Champaign17532119
Peoria16619256
Sangamon15874214
McLean14332153
Tazewell13232235
Rock Island12866281
Kankakee12231186
Kendall1082381
LaSalle10535212
Macon9361180
Vermilion8388113
DeKalb8093109
Adams7919111
Williamson6716116
Boone587771
Whiteside5810144
Clinton552788
Coles509289
Grundy497261
Knox4935125
Ogle492371
Jackson455760
Effingham446768
Macoupin428874
Henry428453
Marion4236110
Franklin410565
Livingston408972
Stephenson400571
Monroe399480
Randolph393476
Jefferson3900114
Woodford358260
Morgan354376
Montgomery342067
Lee329943
Logan328751
Christian324962
Bureau323373
Fayette305052
Perry299157
Fulton280044
Iroquois275559
Jersey245944
Douglas230430
McDonough229040
Lawrence226024
Saline225144
Union217031
Shelby210133
Crawford198421
Bond186523
Cass186022
Pike166648
Warren165543
Wayne165345
Clark165029
Hancock165028
Richland162838
Jo Daviess158922
White158323
Washington156523
Carroll154833
Edgar152936
Ford152843
Moultrie147222
Clay141541
Greene137131
Johnson133511
Piatt129013
Wabash128912
De Witt126422
Mercer126232
Mason125941
Massac123031
Cumberland116917
Jasper110117
Menard10207
Marshall82414
Hamilton77815
Pulaski6665
Schuyler6665
Brown6486
Stark53222
Edwards51810
Henderson4908
Calhoun4702
Scott4461
Alexander4398
Gallatin4324
Putnam4013
Hardin34011
Pope2813
Unassigned972167
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 651453

Reported Deaths: 12250
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion895001612
Lake47801851
Allen35205627
Hamilton31460374
St. Joseph29100501
Elkhart25121406
Vanderburgh20957368
Tippecanoe19483192
Johnson16138344
Porter15696259
Hendricks15579291
Clark11726179
Madison11621306
Vigo11420225
Monroe10142156
Delaware9742176
LaPorte9641193
Howard8983187
Kosciusko8459107
Hancock7335128
Warrick7309141
Bartholomew7246145
Floyd7067161
Wayne6551185
Grant6358154
Boone598588
Morgan5972124
Dubois5839106
Marshall5364103
Henry536389
Dearborn532163
Cass524494
Noble502775
Jackson459160
Shelby454888
Lawrence4128111
Gibson397981
Harrison390160
Clinton389452
DeKalb378577
Montgomery376182
Knox353782
Miami350961
Whitley341935
Steuben332555
Huntington331176
Wabash326074
Putnam322358
Ripley322260
Adams317649
Jasper310042
White292251
Jefferson290466
Daviess283193
Fayette268454
Decatur268288
Greene258378
Posey257131
Wells251273
Scott244646
LaGrange239170
Clay237242
Randolph224274
Spencer213528
Jennings211944
Washington204326
Sullivan201438
Fountain197839
Starke184550
Owen181152
Jay176828
Fulton175138
Carroll174218
Perry171135
Orange170450
Rush162522
Franklin157935
Vermillion157440
Tipton144940
Parke137315
Pike126230
Blackford119627
Pulaski104641
Newton96431
Brown93739
Benton90612
Crawford89313
Martin79815
Switzerland7457
Warren73612
Union66310
Ohio52211
Unassigned0425