Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 things to know for February 18: Texas, Covid-19, immigration, Limbaugh, Facebook

Winter weather to impact over 100 million from Texas to New England. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.

Posted: Feb 18, 2021 6:50 AM
Updated: Feb 18, 2021 6:50 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Hundreds of people worked for nearly a decade to develop NASA's most advanced robotic explorer yet. Her name is Perseverance, and she's set to land herself on Mars today.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Texas

Texas has another day of misery ahead. A winter storm has severely strained power facilities in the state and left millions in the cold and dark for days. Families are huddling in homes or cars without heat. Parts of the state have fuel shortages. And water — whether it's too much or too little, high pressure or low pressure — is posing a whole other set of problems. As residents suffer, officials are pointing fingers: the power operator, wind turbines (falsely) and the Green New Deal (bafflingly) have all been targets of blame. But while the reality is complicated, the roots of the current situation lie in Texas' decision to isolate its energy grid from the rest of the country. Meanwhile, other parts of the country are facing bad weather too.

2. Coronavirus

Covid-19 variants are threatening to cause another surge of infections in the US, making it more important than ever to continue practicing tried-and-true safety measures. The good news is that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines appear to protect against some of the more concerning variants. The bad news is despite President Joe Biden recently saying that the US would have enough vaccines for every American by the end of July, actually vaccinating all those people will likely take longer. In another sobering development, the CDC reports US life expectancy dropped a full year in the first half of 2020 — and even more for Black and Hispanic Americans. Perhaps unsurprisingly, experts say that Covid-19 was a significant factor contributing to the decline.

3. Immigration

The White House announced a sweeping immigration bill today that would create an eight-year path to citizenship for millions of immigrants already in the country and provide a faster track for undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children. But it faces a tough battle in Congress. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has just a five-vote margin, while Senate Democrats would need some Republican support to cross the 60 vote threshold needed to pass the measure (they currently only hold 50 seats). There are, however, already multiple standalone bills in Congress aimed at revising smaller pieces of the country's immigration system. How to move forward is now up to Congress.

4. Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh, the conservative media icon who for decades used his perch as the king of talk radio to shape the politics of both the GOP and nation, has died at 70 after a battle with cancer. He was a deeply polarizing figure in both life and death, and people started arguing over his legacy immediately. Right-wing media outlets and personalities described Limbaugh as a trailblazer who paved the way for Fox News and alternative media. His critics derided him for precisely the same reasons, pointing to his penchant for peddling conspiracy theories and rhetoric that mocked and demonized marginalized people. Love him or hate him, one thing is clear, writes CNN's Chris Cillizza: Without Limbaugh, there might never have been a President Donald Trump.

5. Facebook

Australians who get their news from Facebook will have to go elsewhere for the headlines. Facebook said on Wednesday that it was blocking people and publishers in Australia from sharing and viewing news from local and foreign outlets. The pages of fire services, charities and politicians inadvertently got swept up in the ban, too. It all stems from proposed legislation Down Under that would force tech platforms to pay news publishers for content -- a move that regulators in other countries could follow. Facebook argues the legislation unfairly punishes them and would break how the internet works. Google, though, appears to be going the opposite way -- rather than leaving Australia, it seems to be deepening relationships with publishers there.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Prince Philip has been admitted to the hospital 

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth had been feeling unwell.

A comedian handed out $13,000 raised by fans to waitstaff at a bar

It's always a good time to perform a random act of kindness.

Demi Lovato gets personal in a trailer for a new documentary

The singer revealed some harrowing new details about the aftermath of her near fatal overdose three years ago.

Researchers have a new theory on what wiped out the dinosaurs

Turns out it may not have been an asteroid after all.

Massive holes have been mysteriously forming in the Siberian tundra for years, and scientists have finally figured out why

Spoiler alert: It's climate change.

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Gil Scott-Heron, poet and spoken-word performer, 1949-2011

Scott-Heron's songs in the '70s helped lay the foundation for rap music. Whether you realize it or not, you've probably come across one of his poetic turns of phrase -- namely, "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised." A darling of the cultural left wing, Scott-Heron never achieved mainstream popularity. But his social and political critique still figures in pop culture and protest movements around the world.

TODAY'S NUMBER

68

That's how many years Joe Ligon, believed to be the oldest and longest-serving juvenile lifer in the US, spent behind bars. He was incarcerated in 1953 at the age of 15 and was released from prison last week.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"If people start with Wall Street-speak, I'm going to stop them and ask them to rephrase in words everyone will understand."

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, on how she plans to cut through market jargon during a hearing scheduled today to investigate the GameStop trading frenzy.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

No place like Antarctica

There's something about the vastness and majesty found at the southern end of the planet that just puts things in perspective. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 7°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 10°
Paris
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 7°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 2°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 10°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 10°
Overnight Snow possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Snow possible otherwise cloudy. High: 25

Image

ISU UE

Image

Tyler Grauer

Image

Brycen Graber

Image

State Wrestling preview

Image

The Illinois State of the State address

Image

10-year-old recovers after 100 days in the hospital

Image

Statewide Snowstorm impacts Indiana’s COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

Image

Another cold night ahead - here's what you can expect

Image

Meals on Wheels

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1166717

Reported Deaths: 22224
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4674249192
DuPage752811164
Will63707875
Lake58298909
Kane49822700
Winnebago28026424
Madison27452443
St. Clair24889452
McHenry23799259
Champaign17532119
Peoria16619256
Sangamon15874214
McLean14332153
Tazewell13232235
Rock Island12866281
Kankakee12231186
Kendall1082381
LaSalle10535212
Macon9361180
Vermilion8388113
DeKalb8093109
Adams7919111
Williamson6716116
Boone587771
Whiteside5810144
Clinton552788
Coles509289
Grundy497261
Knox4935125
Ogle492371
Jackson455760
Effingham446768
Macoupin428874
Henry428453
Marion4236110
Franklin410565
Livingston408972
Stephenson400571
Monroe399480
Randolph393476
Jefferson3900114
Woodford358260
Morgan354376
Montgomery342067
Lee329943
Logan328751
Christian324962
Bureau323373
Fayette305052
Perry299157
Fulton280044
Iroquois275559
Jersey245944
Douglas230430
McDonough229040
Lawrence226024
Saline225144
Union217031
Shelby210133
Crawford198421
Bond186523
Cass186022
Pike166648
Warren165543
Wayne165345
Clark165029
Hancock165028
Richland162838
Jo Daviess158922
White158323
Washington156523
Carroll154833
Edgar152936
Ford152843
Moultrie147222
Clay141541
Greene137131
Johnson133511
Piatt129013
Wabash128912
De Witt126422
Mercer126232
Mason125941
Massac123031
Cumberland116917
Jasper110117
Menard10207
Marshall82414
Hamilton77815
Pulaski6665
Schuyler6665
Brown6486
Stark53222
Edwards51810
Henderson4908
Calhoun4702
Scott4461
Alexander4398
Gallatin4324
Putnam4013
Hardin34011
Pope2813
Unassigned972167
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 651453

Reported Deaths: 12250
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion895001612
Lake47801851
Allen35205627
Hamilton31460374
St. Joseph29100501
Elkhart25121406
Vanderburgh20957368
Tippecanoe19483192
Johnson16138344
Porter15696259
Hendricks15579291
Clark11726179
Madison11621306
Vigo11420225
Monroe10142156
Delaware9742176
LaPorte9641193
Howard8983187
Kosciusko8459107
Hancock7335128
Warrick7309141
Bartholomew7246145
Floyd7067161
Wayne6551185
Grant6358154
Boone598588
Morgan5972124
Dubois5839106
Marshall5364103
Henry536389
Dearborn532163
Cass524494
Noble502775
Jackson459160
Shelby454888
Lawrence4128111
Gibson397981
Harrison390160
Clinton389452
DeKalb378577
Montgomery376182
Knox353782
Miami350961
Whitley341935
Steuben332555
Huntington331176
Wabash326074
Putnam322358
Ripley322260
Adams317649
Jasper310042
White292251
Jefferson290466
Daviess283193
Fayette268454
Decatur268288
Greene258378
Posey257131
Wells251273
Scott244646
LaGrange239170
Clay237242
Randolph224274
Spencer213528
Jennings211944
Washington204326
Sullivan201438
Fountain197839
Starke184550
Owen181152
Jay176828
Fulton175138
Carroll174218
Perry171135
Orange170450
Rush162522
Franklin157935
Vermillion157440
Tipton144940
Parke137315
Pike126230
Blackford119627
Pulaski104641
Newton96431
Brown93739
Benton90612
Crawford89313
Martin79815
Switzerland7457
Warren73612
Union66310
Ohio52211
Unassigned0425