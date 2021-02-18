Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Oh my gosh, are you that snowboarder?' Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim goes to Princeton

PyeongChang 2018 gold medal winning snowboarder Chloe Kim speaks to CNN about her father's sacrifices for her success and how she's putting off Princeton to seek double Olympic glory.

Posted: Feb 18, 2021 6:50 AM
Updated: Feb 18, 2021 6:50 AM
Posted By: By Steven Poole and Don Riddell, CNN

The first day in a new school or job is never easy, especially trying to navigate those awkward meet and greets as you get to know potential new friends.

It's even trickier when you're an Olympic gold medal medalist. For snowboarder Chloe Kim, it made starting life at Princeton a very different challenge from the frontside 1080 she pulled on the halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang.

"Everyone was kind of staring at me, taking pictures," Kim recently told CNN's Don Riddell. "It was kind of a struggle for me. I just felt like I was never going to be able to adapt and stay because I just felt like everyone was watching me and knew who I was, when I didn't know anyone."

If figuring life out at 19 can be daunting, it's equally ambitious to reach the pinnacle of your sport and put it aside to pursue an Ivy League education.

Kim says she was delighted to receive her acceptance letter from her "dream school" and the initial trappings of fame soon wore off as she settled into student life.

"I thought it was going to be challenging to make friends because of that," Kim acknowledged as she reflected on the transition to Princeton.

"But I honestly met some amazing people. And it's funny because a lot of my best friends from school had no idea who I was."

'Present and future of women's snowboarding'

In the year of her Olympic triumph, Time Magazine listed Kim in their Time 100: The Most Influential People of 2018, but her rapid ascension to stardom was a surprise to the young woman from Long Beach.

"It changed my life quite a bit," Kim admits. "I don't think I expected like so many people to watch, so many people to know or care afterwards; but they did, which was really, really funny for me.

"I kind of just expected to go there and compete and then just come back and go back to my normal everyday life. But that wasn't the case."

At the 2018 Olympics some commentators described the then 17-year-old Kim as "the present and future of women's snowboarding." She subsequently discovered that when you are front and center of that type of media exposure it can lead to some interesting encounters.

"It's so funny because I'll be walking somewhere and there's like someone ... 'Oh my gosh, are you that snowboarder?' says Kim. "I was at the grocery store yesterday and they're like, 'Oh, my God, is that you?'

"It's just funny, you know, because I never expected that to happen from snowboarding."

Her biggest fans

Shortly after her Olympics win, Kim appeared as a guest on NBC's The Tonight Show and was shocked by host Jimmy Fallon, who unveiled a blown-up replica of a Gold Medal Edition box of Kellogg's Corn Flakes with her on the cover, smiling and holding her gold medal.

When she next visited her parents' house, Kim found they had bought the boxes of cereal in bulk.

"I'm pretty sure they bought about 40 of them," Kim says. "Because they were like, this is the best gift to anyone!"

Her parents, according to Kim, are her biggest fans.

Originally from South Korea, the story goes that her father, Jong Jin Kim, emigrated to the US in 1982 with only $800 in cash, and as his daughter's talent emerged, gave up his job to help her travel around the globe as she chased her snowboarding dreams.

"My dad gave up so much," says the 20-year-old Kim. "He came with so little and he sacrificed everything for me to help me pursue this dream of mine.

"If things didn't go well, I might have not been able to continue snowboarding after I was 13 because it was straight up just too expensive for us because we're competing in like Aspen and Vail, Colorado and Switzerland; like we're doing all these trips and it's expensive.

"My parents put everything into me and my career, I guess, and it worked out, and I'm so thankful every day."

READ: Claressa Shields takes jab at boxing over coverage, treatment of female fighters

VISIT: CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

'Never give up'

That parental support and sacrifice perhaps helps explains why Kim is so driven to be the best in everything she does.

"It's taught me that if you believe in something, then to never give up. I was like seven years old when I started competing in snowboarding, rookie events and stuff, and the fact that they saw that and believed in me and believed that I could become like an Olympian one day is just insane.

"The fact that I did it when I was 17 is just even crazier.

"There were a lot of struggles along the way, too," she added. "There was a lot of pressure. And so I just think, like even though times get tough, rough sometimes, [it's important] to keep going, to keep pushing.

"And they've also taught me that, like, when I have kids of my own one day to just support them in whatever they're passionate about because I love snowboarding and then this happened."

Schools out for snowboarding

Looking ahead to the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, student life is on hold as Kim recently returned to the sport she loves, winning her fifth X Games title in January.

Her focus is on "getting back in snowboarding shape," and aside from suppressing her craving for sweets, it's a welcome change for someone who, quite noticeably likes to keep busy.

"I'm so, so happy and grateful that I've been able to come back and compete again against all of these amazing, talented, hardworking women," said Kim. "It was nice to kind of get out and start competing again."

Kim admits that it's a demanding schedule in the countdown to the games and combining it with Princeton was not going to help her chances of success.

"I got a leave of absence," she said. "There's no way I can handle going to school while being a professional snowboarder, especially before the Olympics.

"I plan on going back, but right now, I'm a full-time snowboarder and one day I'll be back to being a full-time student. But, yeah, I don't think I can juggle it."

Asked whether she believes the Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the Winter Olympics in Beijing will go ahead, Kim is staying positive, having emerged from lockdown to compete in recent events made safe by strict protocols.

"It's every person's responsibility to be safe," she emphasizes. "And I think all the athletes, especially at the Olympics, will be very respectful and aware of that.

"They have to be responsible for their own actions, and, you know, if someone gets it, then they go home, and I don't think any athlete wants to risk that at the Olympics. You wait four years to be there.

"So I really think it will be able to happen very smoothly, honestly."

Olympic playbook

The International Olympic Committee recently outlined safety measures for the Tokyo Games that included no shouting or cheering, alongside the need for masks and social distancing.

It's a small price to pay, says Kim, as the joy of the games and the opportunity for athletes to compete after years of hard work is worth putting up with any extra restrictions.

"I think everyone will be so happy and grateful that the Olympics were able to happen in the first place. So what if people can't shout or scream or clap or hug or high five or whatever. So be it.

"We're able to compete at the Olympics, we're able to have an Olympics, and I know for a fact that none of those athletes want to wait another four years just because they couldn't high five or clap or whatever.

"So I think that, you know, they're there to compete at the Olympics, represent their countries and support each other, and if you have to do that from a distance, then that's fine. You feel the love. Everyone's going through it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 7°
Robinson
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 7°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 10°
Paris
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 7°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 2°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 10°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 10°
Overnight Snow possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Snow possible otherwise cloudy. High: 25

Image

ISU UE

Image

Tyler Grauer

Image

Brycen Graber

Image

State Wrestling preview

Image

The Illinois State of the State address

Image

10-year-old recovers after 100 days in the hospital

Image

Statewide Snowstorm impacts Indiana’s COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

Image

Another cold night ahead - here's what you can expect

Image

Meals on Wheels

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1166717

Reported Deaths: 22224
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4674249192
DuPage752811164
Will63707875
Lake58298909
Kane49822700
Winnebago28026424
Madison27452443
St. Clair24889452
McHenry23799259
Champaign17532119
Peoria16619256
Sangamon15874214
McLean14332153
Tazewell13232235
Rock Island12866281
Kankakee12231186
Kendall1082381
LaSalle10535212
Macon9361180
Vermilion8388113
DeKalb8093109
Adams7919111
Williamson6716116
Boone587771
Whiteside5810144
Clinton552788
Coles509289
Grundy497261
Knox4935125
Ogle492371
Jackson455760
Effingham446768
Macoupin428874
Henry428453
Marion4236110
Franklin410565
Livingston408972
Stephenson400571
Monroe399480
Randolph393476
Jefferson3900114
Woodford358260
Morgan354376
Montgomery342067
Lee329943
Logan328751
Christian324962
Bureau323373
Fayette305052
Perry299157
Fulton280044
Iroquois275559
Jersey245944
Douglas230430
McDonough229040
Lawrence226024
Saline225144
Union217031
Shelby210133
Crawford198421
Bond186523
Cass186022
Pike166648
Warren165543
Wayne165345
Clark165029
Hancock165028
Richland162838
Jo Daviess158922
White158323
Washington156523
Carroll154833
Edgar152936
Ford152843
Moultrie147222
Clay141541
Greene137131
Johnson133511
Piatt129013
Wabash128912
De Witt126422
Mercer126232
Mason125941
Massac123031
Cumberland116917
Jasper110117
Menard10207
Marshall82414
Hamilton77815
Pulaski6665
Schuyler6665
Brown6486
Stark53222
Edwards51810
Henderson4908
Calhoun4702
Scott4461
Alexander4398
Gallatin4324
Putnam4013
Hardin34011
Pope2813
Unassigned972167
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 651453

Reported Deaths: 12250
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion895001612
Lake47801851
Allen35205627
Hamilton31460374
St. Joseph29100501
Elkhart25121406
Vanderburgh20957368
Tippecanoe19483192
Johnson16138344
Porter15696259
Hendricks15579291
Clark11726179
Madison11621306
Vigo11420225
Monroe10142156
Delaware9742176
LaPorte9641193
Howard8983187
Kosciusko8459107
Hancock7335128
Warrick7309141
Bartholomew7246145
Floyd7067161
Wayne6551185
Grant6358154
Boone598588
Morgan5972124
Dubois5839106
Marshall5364103
Henry536389
Dearborn532163
Cass524494
Noble502775
Jackson459160
Shelby454888
Lawrence4128111
Gibson397981
Harrison390160
Clinton389452
DeKalb378577
Montgomery376182
Knox353782
Miami350961
Whitley341935
Steuben332555
Huntington331176
Wabash326074
Putnam322358
Ripley322260
Adams317649
Jasper310042
White292251
Jefferson290466
Daviess283193
Fayette268454
Decatur268288
Greene258378
Posey257131
Wells251273
Scott244646
LaGrange239170
Clay237242
Randolph224274
Spencer213528
Jennings211944
Washington204326
Sullivan201438
Fountain197839
Starke184550
Owen181152
Jay176828
Fulton175138
Carroll174218
Perry171135
Orange170450
Rush162522
Franklin157935
Vermillion157440
Tipton144940
Parke137315
Pike126230
Blackford119627
Pulaski104641
Newton96431
Brown93739
Benton90612
Crawford89313
Martin79815
Switzerland7457
Warren73612
Union66310
Ohio52211
Unassigned0425