Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Texas crisis is not how modern life is supposed to work

CNN's Brianna Keilar corrects Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after he blamed renewable energy for power shortages during a winter storm.

Posted: Feb 18, 2021 1:00 AM
Updated: Feb 18, 2021 1:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

The US health care system has been strained near capacity by the Covid outbreak.

The US education system has been unmasked as unfair and incapable of educating all American children.

The US political system was pushed to the brink by a truth-denying would-be dictator.

Why should the electrical grid be any different?

As an American living in the 21st century, you expect to be able to flip a switch and have light, heat and the Internet, as well as to get clean water from the tap. Even in a pandemic that's disrupted so much of daily life and stopped millions of people from being able to send their kids to school.

The Texans shivering in their homes this week are the latest to find the conveniences of modern life are not as guaranteed as we've thought. The unfolding power crisis there is another reminder -- in case anyone needed it -- a year into this pandemic that cities, countries and the whole of modern civilization depend on systems that are complicated and surprisingly easy to disrupt.

FEMA is used to sending help to Texas during hurricane season. Now the federal disaster agency is sending generators to help deal with the continuing ice event that has crippled so much of the country, but most seriously messed with Texas because the Lone Star state wasn't ready for it.

People are trying to stay warm in their cars.

Fire departments are helping refill oxygen tanks.

Read this from CNN's latest report:

Jordan Orta, without power at her home in San Antonio, found herself having to sleep in her car Tuesday night with her two-year-old son because it was so cold.

"A lot of people are losing water in my area and were told that they would be shutting (the) water off for the whole city with no idea when it would be back, so we filled up pitchers and tubs," she told CNN. "I went to H-E-B yesterday and there was no water left, so if we lose water, it's all we got until who knows when."

When everything's interconnected, one kink creates repercussions down the line. That's why Covid vaccines in Florida are being affected by the Texas storm.

Auto plants around the country have seen production halt.

The pause in oil production has sent prices to a 13-month high.

But the Dow Jones Industrial Average found a new record high, somehow.

Rush Limbaugh, who changed US politics, has died

Rush Limbaugh, the conservative shock jock and aggressive provocateur who delighted in taunting Democrats and liberals for a massive radio audience and pushed Trumpism in recent years has died at 70, his wife announced on the show Wednesday.

After Limbaugh announced last year he had been diagnosed with lung cancer, then-President Donald Trump gave Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address, a valediction for Limbaugh, who did more than anyone but Trump to make the angry and unaccepting fringes of conservatism the mainstream of the GOP.

Read the full obituary by CNN's Oliver Darcy here.

Texas blame game

If Limbaugh were here today, surely he'd be joining the chorus of Republicans and conservatives blaming wind energy -- non-winterized turbines freezing up -- for the continued power problems in Texas.

That's what Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and former Gov. Rick Perry did on Fox News Tuesday.

"This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America," Abbott said Tuesday on Sean Hannity's TV program. "Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10% of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis."

Related: The phony blame game on Texas weather

An hour later Perry -- who also served as US secretary of Energy in the Trump administration -- echoed that point and argued against the Green New Deal.

Neither mentioned the less friendly fact that there were familiar failures for electricity provided by natural gas that had a larger impact on the Texas spike.

Abbott, who is up for reelection in 2022, will be hoping voters blame anybody but him for this meltdown.

He also pointed the finger at the body known as ERCOT, or, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, an independent organization that operates Texas' power grid.

Unlike the rest of the country, Texas basically seceded its electricity from the federal system, a decision being second-guessed as people freeze during blackouts when they need power most.

"This was a total failure by ERCOT," said Abbott on Tuesday. "These are the experts. These are engineers in the power industry. These aren't bureaucrats or whatever the case may be. These are specialists, and government has to rely upon on these specialists to be able to deliver in these types of situations."

Read more here.

Texas gloating about California's power problems hasn't aged well

The Hill pulled tweets from Texas lawmakers poking fun at California for its wildfires and power problems in recent years.

Problems with power are bipartisan, clearly.

My favorite of these tweets of Texans criticizing Californians is from Ted Cruz, who said, back in August:

"California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity. Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA's failed energy policy the national standard. Hope you don't like air conditioning!"

Cruz admitted it's not a good look today.

"I got no defense," he tweeted Wednesday with a shrugging emoji. "A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good. Stay safe!"

More of a natural gas problem

None of that will help people trying to stay warm by running their cars (there have been carbon monoxide deaths).

Daniel Cohan is an associate professor of Civil and Environmental engineering at Rice and he told CNN's Brianna Keilar today it's actually a symptom of Texas being too reliant on natural gas, which requires a constant stream of gas at all times. And that failed. And the system failed. Watch it here.

"Really what we're seeing in Texas is that our energy systems fail us," he said. "I say energy systems because this goes beyond the power system which is so clearly failing us with blackouts, but seeing how vulnerable the natural gas and electricity systems are to each other when we are so reliant on natural gas for supplying both our electricity and heat."

Cohan also explained effectively why this is such a big deal.

"This is a totally unacceptable crisis for millions of people to be out of power, out of heat, for water systems to be going down now, and deadly situation for people to be so cold in their homes."

There's blame to go around, he said, and the failure by ERCOT to adequately plan for this eventuality is worthy of scrutiny.

And we've all got to think about the systems that make our lives run and think about what we'll do when they fail. Because it increasingly feels like they will.

What else?

Kroger will close stores rather than pay the hazard wage now mandated by Seattle for workers

Joe Biden clarified his stance on schools and set some goals for vaccines during his CNN town hall in Wisconsin Tuesday night. Here's a full fact check.

State lawmaker says Cuomo threatened him over nursing home death coverup scandal

Studies suggest Pfizer, Moderna vaccines are effective against variant

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 11°
Robinson
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 11°
Paris
Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 9°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 4°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 11°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 11°
Overnight Snow possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU UE

Image

Tyler Grauer

Image

Brycen Graber

Image

State Wrestling preview

Image

The Illinois State of the State address

Image

10-year-old recovers after 100 days in the hospital

Image

Statewide Snowstorm impacts Indiana’s COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

Image

Another cold night ahead - here's what you can expect

Image

Meals on Wheels

Image

Three Fires Within Three Hours Leaves One Dead

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1164922

Reported Deaths: 22199
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4668709183
DuPage751401159
Will63558874
Lake58174908
Kane49726700
Winnebago27986425
Madison27424442
St. Clair24828449
McHenry23724259
Champaign17510119
Peoria16579256
Sangamon15857214
McLean14312153
Tazewell13201235
Rock Island12842280
Kankakee12216186
Kendall1080581
LaSalle10509212
Macon9355180
Vermilion8383113
DeKalb8078109
Adams7902111
Williamson6706116
Boone586671
Whiteside5803144
Clinton552588
Coles508589
Grundy495361
Knox4933125
Ogle491571
Jackson455560
Effingham446368
Macoupin428673
Henry427953
Marion4236110
Franklin410365
Livingston408172
Monroe398880
Stephenson398171
Randolph393376
Jefferson3896114
Woodford357260
Morgan352475
Montgomery341567
Lee329143
Logan328551
Christian324762
Bureau323173
Fayette304952
Perry299157
Fulton279644
Iroquois275359
Jersey245344
Douglas229630
McDonough229040
Lawrence226024
Saline224744
Union216831
Shelby210033
Crawford198221
Bond186423
Cass185922
Pike166548
Warren165543
Wayne165445
Clark164929
Hancock164528
Richland162838
Jo Daviess158322
White158223
Washington156323
Carroll154233
Edgar152936
Ford152143
Moultrie147222
Clay141341
Greene137031
Johnson133511
Piatt128913
Wabash128912
De Witt126222
Mason126041
Mercer125631
Massac123031
Cumberland116817
Jasper110017
Menard10207
Marshall82314
Hamilton77615
Pulaski6665
Schuyler6665
Brown6486
Stark53122
Edwards51610
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4451
Alexander4388
Gallatin4324
Putnam3993
Hardin34011
Pope2803
Unassigned842165
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 650530

Reported Deaths: 12231
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion894061612
Lake47754851
Allen35131625
Hamilton31406374
St. Joseph29006501
Elkhart25094405
Vanderburgh20944368
Tippecanoe19453190
Johnson16120344
Porter15679259
Hendricks15552290
Clark11702177
Madison11613306
Vigo11407225
Monroe10131156
Delaware9739176
LaPorte9599193
Howard8974186
Kosciusko8446106
Hancock7320127
Warrick7292140
Bartholomew7226145
Floyd7054161
Wayne6542184
Grant6356154
Boone597788
Morgan5951124
Dubois5835106
Henry536189
Marshall5352103
Dearborn531262
Cass524094
Noble501275
Jackson458760
Shelby454288
Lawrence4128111
Gibson397881
Harrison389760
Clinton389152
DeKalb376977
Montgomery375982
Knox353782
Miami350260
Whitley341035
Steuben332455
Huntington329876
Wabash325674
Putnam321958
Ripley321859
Adams317649
Jasper310042
White291951
Jefferson289566
Daviess282992
Decatur268188
Fayette267854
Greene257978
Posey256631
Wells250973
Scott244046
LaGrange238970
Clay236742
Randolph224172
Spencer213528
Jennings211744
Washington203925
Sullivan201238
Fountain197739
Starke184450
Owen181052
Jay176728
Fulton175238
Carroll174018
Perry171035
Orange170350
Rush162522
Franklin157835
Vermillion157140
Tipton144840
Parke137115
Pike126230
Blackford119627
Pulaski104241
Newton96431
Brown93639
Benton90712
Crawford89313
Martin79815
Switzerland7457
Warren73412
Union66310
Ohio52111
Unassigned0426