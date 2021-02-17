Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Winter storm continues to hammer businesses

A devastating winter storm has crippled the power grid in Texas and caused more than 3.4 million outages, leaving much of the state in the cold and dark for several days. CNN's Camila Bernal reports.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

The brutal winter storm in the United States is disrupting business across a range of industries, including many sectors that are still trying to recover from the pandemic.

Widespread outages, particularly in Texas, have left millions of residents without power in frigid temperatures for a third day. At least 26 people have died.

The storm also forced hundreds of businesses large and small to close their doors. While some businesses have been able to resume operations, many other face days more before they'll be able to return to normal.

Oil and gas production were particularly hard-hit by the storm, which closed refineries and other operations in the Permian Basin, the fracking capital of the United States. Most homes and businesses in Midland, Texas, in the heart of the basin, were still without power Wednesday afternoon.

The Energy Department reports that about 19% of the nation's oil refining capacity had been shut by the storm, along with about 7% of its natural gas output. That capacity remained offline on Wednesday, said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis with the Oil Price Information Service. That has driven up oil and gas prices nationwide.

"It's going to take several days for it to come back," said Kloza. "Most will be restarting by the weekend. It won't be as challenging as coming back after a hurricane when there is wind and water damage."

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, reportedly closed 500 stores, most of them in Texas, on Tuesday. By Wednesday evening, it said fewer than 300 remained closed.

The already battered airline industry was dealing with another day of thousands of canceled flights nationwide, especially in the South and Midwest. Manufacturers have been forced to close plants over bad weather, power outages, and a shortage of natural gas.

Economic impact

Despite the severity and scope of the storm, the impact on the economy overall may be muted because of the pandemic, said Mark Zandi, chief economist with Moody's Analytics.

"Normally with a storm like this, you'd say the lasting damage would be lost economic activity that can't be recouped — travel, going out to eat or the movies," he said. "We're not doing those things as much anyhow. You can't shutdown businesses that are already shutdown."

Zandi said the lost economic activity that might show up in data is cutbacks in oil and gas production and housing starts. But he thinks the loss will be in the billions of dollars, not the tens of billions, and thus won't have an impact on gross domestic product, the broadest measure of the nation's economic activity. That said, the storm is another warning that climate change and more severe storms could be a growing drag on the economy in years to come.

"Next time we talk might not be billions," Zandi said. "We might be tens of billions or even hundreds of billions."

Some auto plants reopening

Automakers including General Motors, Toyota, and Stellantis, the company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, reported that they were able to resume some of their operations that had been shut early Tuesday.

Plants in Texas operated by GM and Toyota remained closed Wednesday, as did a GM plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Toyota's plant in San Antonio, Texas, will stay shut through at least Thursday.

Nissan kept its US plants in Tennessee and Mississippi closed Wednesday. Ford's plant in Kansas City that makes its best-selling F-150 pickup and its Transit commercial van also will remain shut for the rest of the week. That plant was closed due a shortage of natural gas, not the immediate weather in the area.

Ford was able to reopen some plants in Michigan, Ohio, and Mexico. Other Ford plants that lost their first shift to bad weather Tuesday were able to reopen for their second shift.

But the struggles aren't over for the auto industry, even if the worst of the weather has passed. Some plants that had stayed open earlier in the week were forced to cancel or curtail production Wednesday due to the lack of available parts from suppliers. That was the case at the Sterling Heights, Michigan, plant of Stellantis, as well as at Volkswagen's only US plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Flights canceled

Airlines continued to cancel flights in the region. The nation's four largest airlines — American, United, Delta and Southwest — canceled 2,220 flights on Wednesday, after canceling 2,450 flights Tuesday.

Those airlines account for more than 80% of the nation's air traffic, and three of them — American, Southwest and United — have major hubs in Texas that were hit by the storm. Another 1,230 of Thursday's flights were already canceled, according to Helane Becker, airline analyst for Cowen, who cited data from tracking service FlightAware.

Becker said there is likely to be only a "small financial impact" from the cancellations. Airlines are still operating only a fraction of the flights they scheduled before the pandemic caused a plunge in air travel, and fares for the tickets they are selling are well off of year-ago levels.

-- CNN's Pete Muntean contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 11°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 11°
Paris
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 9°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 5°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 12°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 12°
Overnight Snow possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Illinois State of the State address

Image

10-year-old recovers after 100 days in the hospital

Image

Statewide Snowstorm impacts Indiana’s COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

Image

Another cold night ahead - here's what you can expect

Image

Meals on Wheels

Image

Three Fires Within Three Hours Leaves One Dead

Image

Terre Haute church recognizes Ash Wednesday

Image

Dementia bill in Indiana

Image

New downtown convention center remains on schedule

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1164922

Reported Deaths: 22199
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4668709183
DuPage751401159
Will63558874
Lake58174908
Kane49726700
Winnebago27986425
Madison27424442
St. Clair24828449
McHenry23724259
Champaign17510119
Peoria16579256
Sangamon15857214
McLean14312153
Tazewell13201235
Rock Island12842280
Kankakee12216186
Kendall1080581
LaSalle10509212
Macon9355180
Vermilion8383113
DeKalb8078109
Adams7902111
Williamson6706116
Boone586671
Whiteside5803144
Clinton552588
Coles508589
Grundy495361
Knox4933125
Ogle491571
Jackson455560
Effingham446368
Macoupin428673
Henry427953
Marion4236110
Franklin410365
Livingston408172
Monroe398880
Stephenson398171
Randolph393376
Jefferson3896114
Woodford357260
Morgan352475
Montgomery341567
Lee329143
Logan328551
Christian324762
Bureau323173
Fayette304952
Perry299157
Fulton279644
Iroquois275359
Jersey245344
Douglas229630
McDonough229040
Lawrence226024
Saline224744
Union216831
Shelby210033
Crawford198221
Bond186423
Cass185922
Pike166548
Warren165543
Wayne165445
Clark164929
Hancock164528
Richland162838
Jo Daviess158322
White158223
Washington156323
Carroll154233
Edgar152936
Ford152143
Moultrie147222
Clay141341
Greene137031
Johnson133511
Piatt128913
Wabash128912
De Witt126222
Mason126041
Mercer125631
Massac123031
Cumberland116817
Jasper110017
Menard10207
Marshall82314
Hamilton77615
Pulaski6665
Schuyler6665
Brown6486
Stark53122
Edwards51610
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4451
Alexander4388
Gallatin4324
Putnam3993
Hardin34011
Pope2803
Unassigned842165
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 650530

Reported Deaths: 12231
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion894061612
Lake47754851
Allen35131625
Hamilton31406374
St. Joseph29006501
Elkhart25094405
Vanderburgh20944368
Tippecanoe19453190
Johnson16120344
Porter15679259
Hendricks15552290
Clark11702177
Madison11613306
Vigo11407225
Monroe10131156
Delaware9739176
LaPorte9599193
Howard8974186
Kosciusko8446106
Hancock7320127
Warrick7292140
Bartholomew7226145
Floyd7054161
Wayne6542184
Grant6356154
Boone597788
Morgan5951124
Dubois5835106
Henry536189
Marshall5352103
Dearborn531262
Cass524094
Noble501275
Jackson458760
Shelby454288
Lawrence4128111
Gibson397881
Harrison389760
Clinton389152
DeKalb376977
Montgomery375982
Knox353782
Miami350260
Whitley341035
Steuben332455
Huntington329876
Wabash325674
Putnam321958
Ripley321859
Adams317649
Jasper310042
White291951
Jefferson289566
Daviess282992
Decatur268188
Fayette267854
Greene257978
Posey256631
Wells250973
Scott244046
LaGrange238970
Clay236742
Randolph224172
Spencer213528
Jennings211744
Washington203925
Sullivan201238
Fountain197739
Starke184450
Owen181052
Jay176728
Fulton175238
Carroll174018
Perry171035
Orange170350
Rush162522
Franklin157835
Vermillion157140
Tipton144840
Parke137115
Pike126230
Blackford119627
Pulaski104241
Newton96431
Brown93639
Benton90712
Crawford89313
Martin79815
Switzerland7457
Warren73412
Union66310
Ohio52111
Unassigned0426