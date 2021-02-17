Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mysteries of massive holes forming in Siberian permafrost unlocked by scientists

A massive crater appeared violently and explosively in the Siberian tundra last year -- a powerful blowout of methane gas throwing ice and rock hundreds of feet away and leaving a gaping circular scar in the empty and eerie landscape.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 12:30 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Katie Hunt, CNN

The massive crater appeared violently and explosively in the Siberian tundra last year -- a powerful blowout of methane gas throwing ice and rock hundreds of feet away and leaving a gaping circular scar in the empty and eerie landscape.

It was the 17th hole to appear in the remote Yamal and Gyda peninsulas in the Russian Arctic since the first was spotted in 2013, mystifying scientists. The craters are thought to be linked to climate change. Drone photography, 3D modeling and artificial intelligence are helping to reveal their secrets.

"The new crater is uniquely well preserved, as surface water hadn't yet accumulated in the crater when we surveyed it, which allowed us to study a 'fresh' crater, untouched by degradation," said Evgeny Chuvilin, lead research scientist at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology's Center for Hydrocarbon Recovery in Moscow.

It was also the first time researchers have been able to fly a drone deep into a crater -- reaching 10 to 15 meters below ground, allowing them to capture the shape of the underground cavity where methane had built up.

Chuvilin was part of a team of Russian scientists who visited the crater in August 2020. Their findings were published in the journal Geosciences last week.

Climate change

The drone took around 80 images, allowing the researchers to build a 3D model of the crater, which is 30 meters deep -- imagine three buses end to end.

Study author Igor Bogoyavlensky, of the Oil and Gas Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, served as the drone pilot and said he had to lie down on the edge of the 10-story deep crater and dangle his arms over the edge to control the drone.

"Three times we got close to losing it, but succeeded in getting the data for the 3D model," he said.

The model, which showed unusual grottoes or caverns in the lower part of the crater, largely confirmed what scientists had hypothesized: Methane gas builds in a cavity in the ice, causing a mound to appear at ground level. The mound grows in size before blowing out ice and other debris in an explosion and leaving behind the massive crater.

What's still unclear is the source of the methane. It could come from deep layers within the Earth or closer to the surface -- or a combination of the two.

Permafrost is a huge natural reservoir of methane, a potent greenhouse gas much more effective than carbon dioxide at trapping heat and warming the planet. Warmer summers -- the Arctic is warming two times faster than the global average -- have weakened the permafrost layer, which acts as a cap, making it easier for gas to escape. Some experts estimate that soils in the permafrost region hold twice as much carbon as the atmosphere does, making the region extremely important in the fight against climate change.

"Climate change, of course, has an impact on the probability of gas blowout craters appearing in the Arctic permafrost," Chuvilin said.

With the use of satellite imagery, the researchers were also able to pinpoint when the crater formed. They believe the mound would have exploded at some point between May 15 and June 9, 2020. The crater was first spotted during a helicopter flight on July 16, 2020.

The timing was not random, according to Chuvilin. "This is the time of the year when there's a lot of solar energy influx, which causes the snow to melt and the upper layers of the ground to heat up, and that causes changes in their properties and behavior."

While these craters have appeared in a very sparsely populated region, they do pose risks to Indigenous people and to oil and gas infrastructure. The holes are usually found by accident during helicopter flights or by reindeer herders.

Mapping and predicting crater blowouts

While 17 craters have been documented so far, it's not known how many there are in total or when the next one could blow out.

Scientists don't yet have good tools for detecting and mapping the gas emission craters, although a team at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Massachusetts is trying to change that.

To log changes in the Arctic landscape, and perhaps ultimately predict where the next blowout crater might occur, the researchers have devised an algorithm to quantify changes to features such as the height of mounds and the expansion or shrinking of lakes on the Yamal and Gyda peninsulas.

The scientists' model correctly predicted all seven craters that had been reported by scientists by 2017 and revealed the formation of three new ones.

The researchers also found that the craters are just one unsettling sign that the northernmost reaches of our planet are undergoing radical changes.

Some 5% of the 327,000 square kilometers the team surveyed saw abrupt changes in landscape between 1984 and 2017. These changes included ground collapses, the formation of new lakes and disappearance of others, plus the erosion of river bends, according to the research, which published in the Geosciences journal in January.

"These craters represent a ... process that was previously unknown to scientists," said Sue Natali, Arctic program director at the Woodwell Climate Research Center and coauthor of the study, in a statement.

"The craters and other abrupt changes occurring across the Arctic landscape are indicative of a rapidly warming and thawing Arctic, which can have severe consequences for Arctic residents and globally."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 15°
Robinson
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 16°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 9°
Paris
Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 13°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 4°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 15°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 15°
Afternoon Flurries Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Train derailment cleanup underway

Image

Overnight fire destroys home

Image

Sledding Safety Tips

Image

Snow removal happening around the clock

Image

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon snowfall. High: 21

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Loogootee semi-state preview

Image

Snow and cold: Kevin breaks down what we can expect next

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1164922

Reported Deaths: 22199
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4668709183
DuPage751401159
Will63558874
Lake58174908
Kane49726700
Winnebago27986425
Madison27424442
St. Clair24828449
McHenry23724259
Champaign17510119
Peoria16579256
Sangamon15857214
McLean14312153
Tazewell13201235
Rock Island12842280
Kankakee12216186
Kendall1080581
LaSalle10509212
Macon9355180
Vermilion8383113
DeKalb8078109
Adams7902111
Williamson6706116
Boone586671
Whiteside5803144
Clinton552588
Coles508589
Grundy495361
Knox4933125
Ogle491571
Jackson455560
Effingham446368
Macoupin428673
Henry427953
Marion4236110
Franklin410365
Livingston408172
Monroe398880
Stephenson398171
Randolph393376
Jefferson3896114
Woodford357260
Morgan352475
Montgomery341567
Lee329143
Logan328551
Christian324762
Bureau323173
Fayette304952
Perry299157
Fulton279644
Iroquois275359
Jersey245344
Douglas229630
McDonough229040
Lawrence226024
Saline224744
Union216831
Shelby210033
Crawford198221
Bond186423
Cass185922
Pike166548
Warren165543
Wayne165445
Clark164929
Hancock164528
Richland162838
Jo Daviess158322
White158223
Washington156323
Carroll154233
Edgar152936
Ford152143
Moultrie147222
Clay141341
Greene137031
Johnson133511
Piatt128913
Wabash128912
De Witt126222
Mason126041
Mercer125631
Massac123031
Cumberland116817
Jasper110017
Menard10207
Marshall82314
Hamilton77615
Pulaski6665
Schuyler6665
Brown6486
Stark53122
Edwards51610
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4451
Alexander4388
Gallatin4324
Putnam3993
Hardin34011
Pope2803
Unassigned842165
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 650530

Reported Deaths: 12231
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion894061612
Lake47754851
Allen35131625
Hamilton31406374
St. Joseph29006501
Elkhart25094405
Vanderburgh20944368
Tippecanoe19453190
Johnson16120344
Porter15679259
Hendricks15552290
Clark11702177
Madison11613306
Vigo11407225
Monroe10131156
Delaware9739176
LaPorte9599193
Howard8974186
Kosciusko8446106
Hancock7320127
Warrick7292140
Bartholomew7226145
Floyd7054161
Wayne6542184
Grant6356154
Boone597788
Morgan5951124
Dubois5835106
Henry536189
Marshall5352103
Dearborn531262
Cass524094
Noble501275
Jackson458760
Shelby454288
Lawrence4128111
Gibson397881
Harrison389760
Clinton389152
DeKalb376977
Montgomery375982
Knox353782
Miami350260
Whitley341035
Steuben332455
Huntington329876
Wabash325674
Putnam321958
Ripley321859
Adams317649
Jasper310042
White291951
Jefferson289566
Daviess282992
Decatur268188
Fayette267854
Greene257978
Posey256631
Wells250973
Scott244046
LaGrange238970
Clay236742
Randolph224172
Spencer213528
Jennings211744
Washington203925
Sullivan201238
Fountain197739
Starke184450
Owen181052
Jay176728
Fulton175238
Carroll174018
Perry171035
Orange170350
Rush162522
Franklin157835
Vermillion157140
Tipton144840
Parke137115
Pike126230
Blackford119627
Pulaski104241
Newton96431
Brown93639
Benton90712
Crawford89313
Martin79815
Switzerland7457
Warren73412
Union66310
Ohio52111
Unassigned0426