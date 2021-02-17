Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Why families stuck inside together just text each other all day

A Hong Kong company has developed facial expression-reading AI that monitors students' emotions as they study. They say the technology could make the virtual classroom as good as — or better than — the real thing.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Early in the pandemic, Jane Cox Childress brought her teenage son warm cookies at his desk during a remote learning session. She received a text message in response: "Mom, could you please not bring me anything when I'm in class?"

Childress said she "learned quickly to be more respectful when he was in class." After that, the two started exchanging a constant stream of texts throughout the day as they continued to do their respective work remotely: Are you ready for lunch? Is this your last class? Here's a heart emoji or two.

"It reminds me of the olden days when I was a teenager. Some of my friends with fancy houses had intercoms," Childress said. "We use texting a lot like that now. It beats yelling up and down the stairs."

A lot has been written about how technology has allowed us to feel closer to people outside our quarantine bubbles during the pandemic. But a number of people are also finding that texting and other chat tools can help create some much-needed distance from their loved ones under the same roof. For those who lean on texts at home, the benefits are both psychological -- as we spend 24/7 in close proximity talking face-to-face with the same few people -- and logistical, as family members confront the realities of effectively being coworkers.

Texts give people the opportunity to slow down, be reflective and say what they mean without becoming too reactive, psychologists say. Sending texts is also a way to honor the multiple roles someone has in the home right now without interrupting those functions -- a mother or father may also be a full-time remote employee, while a child might be a virtual student. Texting can help preserve some sense of separate quarters during the long and messy remote workdays.

For Brooke Sanchez, a small business owner from San Diego and mother of three kids, she uses texts to quickly get in touch with her husband, who works remotely in another room:."It's just an easy way to communicate fast," she said. "And then, of course, there's the typical me texting him to bring me something."

Brittany Burroughs, a government employee who works on financial education for low income communities, messages her husband about seven times during a typical workday at home.

"I text him funny memes that I see on social media, ideas for the house and a lot of pictures of our dog," said Burroughs, who works downstairs while her husband is upstairs. "Sometimes he responds immediately if he isn't in any meetings or in person when he comes down for lunch. It keeps some type of excitement in our lives."

When messaging someone outside the home, texting etiquette can put pressure on responding in a timely manner, especially now as people send more texts during the pandemic and keeping up is often a source of stress. But this same pressure isn't necessarily there when texting family inside the house, which may make it more tolerable.

"You can choose to read right away or not, and you can choose to respond immediately or delay your response until you inevitably run into the person in the kitchen and address it then," said Elias Aboujaoude, a clinical professor of psychiatry at Stanford University and the author of "Virtually You: The Dangerous Powers of the e-Personality." "The fact that texting under the same roof seems less stressful in some respects suggests that it may stay with us post-pandemic."

As the pandemic has dragged on, screens and communications tools have only become more central to our daily lives inside and outside the home, whether it be Zoom, FaceTime, chat apps like Slack, or texts and voice memos. And while text messages, like these other options, are no substitute for in-person interaction, it can arguably create a sense of feeling closer to someone even if you're only a room away.

"We aren't doing it to avoid each other or because we're too lazy to get up at that moment. We're texting each other to stay connected," Childress said of her texting relationship with her son. "And sometimes staying connected for a 15-year-old boy comes across in a text as: 'Mom, will you make me a grilled cheese sandwich?'"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 7°
Robinson
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 7°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
11° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 3°
Paris
Mostly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 7°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -4°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 7°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 7°
Afternoon Flurries Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Train derailment cleanup underway

Image

Overnight fire destroys home

Image

Sledding Safety Tips

Image

Snow removal happening around the clock

Image

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon snowfall. High: 21

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Loogootee semi-state preview

Image

Snow and cold: Kevin breaks down what we can expect next

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1164922

Reported Deaths: 22199
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4668709183
DuPage751401159
Will63558874
Lake58174908
Kane49726700
Winnebago27986425
Madison27424442
St. Clair24828449
McHenry23724259
Champaign17510119
Peoria16579256
Sangamon15857214
McLean14312153
Tazewell13201235
Rock Island12842280
Kankakee12216186
Kendall1080581
LaSalle10509212
Macon9355180
Vermilion8383113
DeKalb8078109
Adams7902111
Williamson6706116
Boone586671
Whiteside5803144
Clinton552588
Coles508589
Grundy495361
Knox4933125
Ogle491571
Jackson455560
Effingham446368
Macoupin428673
Henry427953
Marion4236110
Franklin410365
Livingston408172
Monroe398880
Stephenson398171
Randolph393376
Jefferson3896114
Woodford357260
Morgan352475
Montgomery341567
Lee329143
Logan328551
Christian324762
Bureau323173
Fayette304952
Perry299157
Fulton279644
Iroquois275359
Jersey245344
Douglas229630
McDonough229040
Lawrence226024
Saline224744
Union216831
Shelby210033
Crawford198221
Bond186423
Cass185922
Pike166548
Warren165543
Wayne165445
Clark164929
Hancock164528
Richland162838
Jo Daviess158322
White158223
Washington156323
Carroll154233
Edgar152936
Ford152143
Moultrie147222
Clay141341
Greene137031
Johnson133511
Piatt128913
Wabash128912
De Witt126222
Mason126041
Mercer125631
Massac123031
Cumberland116817
Jasper110017
Menard10207
Marshall82314
Hamilton77615
Pulaski6665
Schuyler6665
Brown6486
Stark53122
Edwards51610
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4451
Alexander4388
Gallatin4324
Putnam3993
Hardin34011
Pope2803
Unassigned842165
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 650530

Reported Deaths: 12231
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion894061612
Lake47754851
Allen35131625
Hamilton31406374
St. Joseph29006501
Elkhart25094405
Vanderburgh20944368
Tippecanoe19453190
Johnson16120344
Porter15679259
Hendricks15552290
Clark11702177
Madison11613306
Vigo11407225
Monroe10131156
Delaware9739176
LaPorte9599193
Howard8974186
Kosciusko8446106
Hancock7320127
Warrick7292140
Bartholomew7226145
Floyd7054161
Wayne6542184
Grant6356154
Boone597788
Morgan5951124
Dubois5835106
Henry536189
Marshall5352103
Dearborn531262
Cass524094
Noble501275
Jackson458760
Shelby454288
Lawrence4128111
Gibson397881
Harrison389760
Clinton389152
DeKalb376977
Montgomery375982
Knox353782
Miami350260
Whitley341035
Steuben332455
Huntington329876
Wabash325674
Putnam321958
Ripley321859
Adams317649
Jasper310042
White291951
Jefferson289566
Daviess282992
Decatur268188
Fayette267854
Greene257978
Posey256631
Wells250973
Scott244046
LaGrange238970
Clay236742
Randolph224172
Spencer213528
Jennings211744
Washington203925
Sullivan201238
Fountain197739
Starke184450
Owen181052
Jay176728
Fulton175238
Carroll174018
Perry171035
Orange170350
Rush162522
Franklin157835
Vermillion157140
Tipton144840
Parke137115
Pike126230
Blackford119627
Pulaski104241
Newton96431
Brown93639
Benton90712
Crawford89313
Martin79815
Switzerland7457
Warren73412
Union66310
Ohio52111
Unassigned0426