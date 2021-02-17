Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 things to know for February 17: Winter weather, Biden, Covid-19, Trump, China

President Joe Biden revealed his conversation with Chinese president Xi Jinping on human rights issues during CNN's presidential town hall.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

If you're among the fortunate folks who have survived Covid-19, you might have your Neanderthal ancestors to thank.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Winter weather

Winter weather is continuing to wreak havoc across the US, with forecasts predicting more ice and low temperatures ahead in the most-affected states. Texas, which rarely gets this chilly, has been hit especially hard. Frigid temperatures have both heightened power demand and frozen or overworked energy sources, leaving millions of people in the dark and struggling to keep warm. The situation could have wide-reaching implications as the US power industry attempts to slash carbon emissions in response to the climate crisis. Another consequence of the bad weather: Many cities and states have hit pause on vaccine efforts. The winter storm has led to at least 26 deaths.

2. Joe Biden

President Joe Biden set a new deadline at a CNN town hall last night: By the end of July, the US will have enough Covid-19 vaccine doses to vaccinate every single American. He also said the nation could hope to return to normal by next Christmas, adding that he didn't want to over-promise. Those questions were among several that Biden addressed in his first town hall as President. He also clarified confusion on schools reopening, defended a call for a minimum wage hike and insisted that the country was not divided. If you missed it, CNN's Chris Cillizza has some takeaways on what mattered most. Overall, Biden showed that "the days of presidential pandemic denial and indifference to America's suffering are over," CNN's Stephen Collinson writes.

3. Coronavirus

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was heralded as the textbook example of crisis leadership last year, with his clear-eyed coronavirus briefings and passionate appeals to the federal government for more medical supplies. He even wrote a book offering lessons on leadership. Now, all of that is in question. Cuomo is at the center of a controversy over Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes, how they were counted and how his administration handled requests for that data. A top aide told state lawmakers earlier this month that his administration delayed releasing nursing home data over concerns about a potential federal investigation by the Trump administration. Cuomo admitted some fault this week, but ultimately defended the decision to delay releasing data on deaths. Lawmakers from both parties have called for an investigation and limitations on his executive powers.

4. Trump

The fallout over Donald Trump's second impeachment trial continues. The former President on Tuesday went after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who offered a blistering criticism of Trump just after voting to acquit him. The insults leveled by Trump against McConnell come as the Republican Party at large is grappling over whether to continue in Trump's likeness or forge a path veering from the former President's legacy. In other news, Trump's longtime personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is not currently representing the former President in any legal matters, an adviser said. Trump is facing multiple criminal investigations, civil state inquiries and defamation lawsuits by two women accusing him of sexual assault.

5. China

A US Navy warship has sailed by islands claimed by China in the South China Sea. It's the second such sailing in as many weeks, and comes as the Biden administration steps up the US' military presence in the disputed waters. Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines also have claims in the Spratly Islands, where the US guided-missile destroyer came close. Since assuming office, the Biden administration has reaffirmed its commitment to US allies and partners in the region, as well as to protecting a free and open Indo-Pacific. China claims the US naval operations in the South China Sea inflame tensions and violate its sovereignty.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Rihanna posed topless wearing a pendant depicting the Hindu god Ganesha and some people are not happy

Some Hindus are accusing the singer of cultural appropriation and religious insensitivity.

Johnny Pacheco, who popularized salsa music in the US, dies at 85

His contributions to the genre earned him the title "godfather of salsa."

Reparations for slavery could have reduced Covid-19 transmission and deaths in the US, Harvard study says

It's another powerful argument in the case for reparations.

California condors at the Oregon Zoo have laid nine eggs -- a much-needed boost for the endangered species

Fingers crossed they all hatch into sweet baby chicks.

Selfie-taking tourists could be spreading Covid-19 to endangered gorillas

A friendly reminder to all zoo visitors: Please wear a mask.

THIS JUST IN

Dozens of students are feared abducted after armed men raided a school in Nigeria

At least one person has died in the attack, a witness told CNN.

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Marsha P. Johnson, gay and transgender rights activist, 1945-1992

When police raided the New York gay bar known as the Stonewall Inn in 1969, Johnson was said to be among the first to resist them. The next year, she marched in the city's first Gay Pride event. She helped open a shelter for LGBTQ youth and advocated for sex workers and those with HIV/AIDs. Her activism made her a minor celebrity among the artists and outcasts of Lower Manhattan.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$500 million

That's how much Citibank had been trying to recoup after mistakenly wiring a very large sum to lenders for the cosmetics company Revlon last year. On Tuesday, a judge ruled that the bank couldn't get the money back.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I'm a hostage."

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai's billionaire ruler, who appears in secret recordings claiming that she is being held in a villa-turned-jail with no access to medical help, according to a BBC documentary.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

50 states, 50 accents

Whether or not we want to admit it, we all have an accent. Did these people get your state right? (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 2°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 3°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 2°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
-10° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -10°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 1°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 2°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 2°
Afternoon Flurries Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Train derailment cleanup underway

Image

Overnight fire destroys home

Image

Sledding Safety Tips

Image

Snow removal happening around the clock

Image

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon snowfall. High: 21

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Loogootee semi-state preview

Image

Snow and cold: Kevin breaks down what we can expect next

Image

Knox County residents dig out after Monday night snowstorm

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1164922

Reported Deaths: 22199
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4668709183
DuPage751401159
Will63558874
Lake58174908
Kane49726700
Winnebago27986425
Madison27424442
St. Clair24828449
McHenry23724259
Champaign17510119
Peoria16579256
Sangamon15857214
McLean14312153
Tazewell13201235
Rock Island12842280
Kankakee12216186
Kendall1080581
LaSalle10509212
Macon9355180
Vermilion8383113
DeKalb8078109
Adams7902111
Williamson6706116
Boone586671
Whiteside5803144
Clinton552588
Coles508589
Grundy495361
Knox4933125
Ogle491571
Jackson455560
Effingham446368
Macoupin428673
Henry427953
Marion4236110
Franklin410365
Livingston408172
Monroe398880
Stephenson398171
Randolph393376
Jefferson3896114
Woodford357260
Morgan352475
Montgomery341567
Lee329143
Logan328551
Christian324762
Bureau323173
Fayette304952
Perry299157
Fulton279644
Iroquois275359
Jersey245344
Douglas229630
McDonough229040
Lawrence226024
Saline224744
Union216831
Shelby210033
Crawford198221
Bond186423
Cass185922
Pike166548
Warren165543
Wayne165445
Clark164929
Hancock164528
Richland162838
Jo Daviess158322
White158223
Washington156323
Carroll154233
Edgar152936
Ford152143
Moultrie147222
Clay141341
Greene137031
Johnson133511
Piatt128913
Wabash128912
De Witt126222
Mason126041
Mercer125631
Massac123031
Cumberland116817
Jasper110017
Menard10207
Marshall82314
Hamilton77615
Pulaski6665
Schuyler6665
Brown6486
Stark53122
Edwards51610
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4451
Alexander4388
Gallatin4324
Putnam3993
Hardin34011
Pope2803
Unassigned842165
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 650530

Reported Deaths: 12231
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion894061612
Lake47754851
Allen35131625
Hamilton31406374
St. Joseph29006501
Elkhart25094405
Vanderburgh20944368
Tippecanoe19453190
Johnson16120344
Porter15679259
Hendricks15552290
Clark11702177
Madison11613306
Vigo11407225
Monroe10131156
Delaware9739176
LaPorte9599193
Howard8974186
Kosciusko8446106
Hancock7320127
Warrick7292140
Bartholomew7226145
Floyd7054161
Wayne6542184
Grant6356154
Boone597788
Morgan5951124
Dubois5835106
Henry536189
Marshall5352103
Dearborn531262
Cass524094
Noble501275
Jackson458760
Shelby454288
Lawrence4128111
Gibson397881
Harrison389760
Clinton389152
DeKalb376977
Montgomery375982
Knox353782
Miami350260
Whitley341035
Steuben332455
Huntington329876
Wabash325674
Putnam321958
Ripley321859
Adams317649
Jasper310042
White291951
Jefferson289566
Daviess282992
Decatur268188
Fayette267854
Greene257978
Posey256631
Wells250973
Scott244046
LaGrange238970
Clay236742
Randolph224172
Spencer213528
Jennings211744
Washington203925
Sullivan201238
Fountain197739
Starke184450
Owen181052
Jay176728
Fulton175238
Carroll174018
Perry171035
Orange170350
Rush162522
Franklin157835
Vermillion157140
Tipton144840
Parke137115
Pike126230
Blackford119627
Pulaski104241
Newton96431
Brown93639
Benton90712
Crawford89313
Martin79815
Switzerland7457
Warren73412
Union66310
Ohio52111
Unassigned0426