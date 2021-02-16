Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Family of Thai immigrant, 84, says fatal attack 'was driven by hate'

A string of recent Covid-related attacks against Asian Americans has communities on high alert. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 6:50 PM
Updated: Feb 16, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Kyung Lah and Jason Kravarik, CNN

Vichar Ratanapakdee was well-known in his San Francisco neighborhood for his hour-long walks each morning, a ritual that kept him vibrant and healthy during the year of the pandemic.

An 84-year-old immigrant from Thailand, Ratanapakdee had recently received the coronavirus vaccine and was walking in the Anza Vista neighborhood the morning of January 28 when a man ran across the street and violently shoved him to the ground in what Francisco District Attorney Boudin called "a horrific, senseless attack."

Ratanapakdee never regained consciousness after the deadly assault, his daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakdee, recalled, fighting back tears. A police officer told her they found him on the street, and he sustained brain hemorrhaging.

"He never wake up again," she said. "I never I see him again."

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and elder abuse in the case, according to the district attorney.

But Ratanapakdee's family said the attack was more than an example of someone preying on the vulnerable and elderly. They called it a hate crime -- despite a lack of evidence pointing solely to anti-Asian bigotry -- and part of a months-long spike in hate and violence against the community.

"This wasn't driven by economics," said Eric Lawson, Ratanapakdee's son-in-law. "This was driven by hate."

Reports of hate have risen during the pandemic

Though rights groups don't know the exact cause of the increase in violence against Asian Americans, a clear pattern of targeted hate has emerged in the year the pandemic has decimated US cities.

In fact, Stop AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) Hate has received more than 2,800 firsthand reports of anti-Asian hate across 47 states and Washington, DC, since March 19.

In Oakland's Chinatown neighborhood, police said a man violently shoved three unsuspecting people on January 31, injuring a 91-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.

A 28-year-old man was charged with three counts of felony assault for the attacks, according to charging documents. The man was placed on a psychiatric hold February 1 for a separate incident in which he was again assaulting people, the documents state.

More than 20 assaults and robberies have been reported in Oakland, according to officials. In Portland, dozens of Asian-owned businesses have been vandalized in recent weeks.

Last week, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced the creation of a special response unit focused on crimes against Asians, and particularly older Asians.

"The rapid increase in criminal acts targeted against members of the Asian community, particularly Chinese Americans, who live and work in Alameda County is intolerable," she said.

A 31-year-old San Francisco resident, Haskell Allen, was arrested Sunday night and booked on charges of aggravated assault with force, elder abuse with great bodily injury, battery with great bodily injury, inflicting great bodily injury on elder during a felony, committing a felony while on pre-trial release, violation of a stay-away order, and injuring a person due to perceived race, police said.

He was accused of pushing down an 83-year-old Asian man on Sunday morning, causing serious injuries, according to San Francisco police. The victim, who was not identified, told police he was walking in the city's Tenderloin District "when an unknown male approached him and without provocation pushed him to the pavement."

Police said Allen was on probation and had a court order to stay away from the area of the attack. It's unclear if Allen has an attorney.

Advocates attributed the rise of anti-Asian hate in the US in part to former President Donald Trump, who repeatedly referred to the coronavirus as the "China virus" and "kung flu" during the pandemic. In some reported hate incidents, perpetrators repeated the former President's language.

Russell Jeung, a professor of Asian-American studies at San Francisco State University, said Trump's rhetoric has had a lasting and disturbing impact. He decided to chronicle thousands of hate incidents on Stop AAPI Hate because US government agencies weren't keeping track.

"We needed to document the racism directed towards Asians because mainstream society doesn't believe that we face racism and we need us to document what was happening and we needed to identify the trends," he said.

Jeung said racism and assaults have created "a climate of fear and anxiety" in many Asian American communities.

There is no uniform crime data on anti-Asian incidents connected to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, a Pew research study from last June found nearly a third of Asian Americans said they'd been subject to racist slurs or jokes since the pandemic began, while 26% said they feared someone might physically attack them.

Volunteers escort elderly Asian Americans

In the San Francisco Bay area, volunteers have taken to the streets to offer escorts for elderly residents and advice on communicating with law enforcement officers.

"You want to take that rage and ... do something," volunteer Derek Ko said. "And this is what we're doing."

Monthanus Ratanapakdee said she was familiar with the hate even before her father was fatally assaulted in late January.

She recalled people saying, "You bring the Covid, screaming, spit[ting] on us ... but we just walk away."

Lawson said the spate of hate incidents and assaults have affected the once teeming streets of mostly Asian American enclaves.

"There's less people on the street, definitely less Asian people," he said. "I'm in Chinatown a lot and it's been dead... It was starting to pick back up and then ... this happened."

Lawson said Ratanapakdee's family will be having conversations and looking around the room for him.

"There's an empty spot in the room," he said. "I keep looking over to see if ... he's listening."

Monthanus Ratanapakdee lamented not being able to say goodbye to her father. But she said he would be proud his family now tells his story in order to protect others in their community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 4°
Robinson
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 9°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -9°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -2°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Terre Haute
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 4°
A Very Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Snow and cold: Kevin breaks down what we can expect next

Image

Knox County residents dig out after Monday night snowstorm

Image

Road conditions in Vigo County

Image

Keeping your pets safe in winter weather

Image

On the interstate with Indiana State Police

Image

Snow causing issues for Wabash Valley COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Image

The importance of smoke detectors in your home

Image

Wabash Valley warming center fills up

Image

Morning Team talks about their travel into the station

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1163574

Reported Deaths: 22166
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4664229159
DuPage749911156
Will63481873
Lake58086905
Kane49669700
Winnebago27960425
Madison27389442
St. Clair24808449
McHenry23686259
Champaign17488119
Peoria16556256
Sangamon15832214
McLean14288153
Tazewell13175235
Rock Island12829280
Kankakee12200186
Kendall1079381
LaSalle10491212
Macon9353180
Vermilion8374113
DeKalb8070109
Adams7887111
Williamson6701116
Boone585871
Whiteside5794143
Clinton552288
Coles508089
Grundy493361
Knox4933125
Ogle490771
Jackson454960
Effingham446168
Macoupin427673
Henry427453
Marion4227110
Franklin410165
Livingston407372
Monroe398380
Stephenson397771
Randolph393376
Jefferson3898114
Woodford356860
Morgan352075
Montgomery340867
Lee328543
Logan328551
Christian324362
Bureau322573
Fayette304952
Perry299157
Fulton278944
Iroquois275159
Jersey245044
McDonough228940
Douglas228430
Lawrence225924
Saline224644
Union216831
Shelby209633
Crawford198021
Bond186323
Cass185922
Pike166448
Warren165543
Wayne164945
Clark164629
Hancock164328
Richland162838
Jo Daviess158222
White158123
Washington156223
Carroll154133
Edgar152936
Ford151643
Moultrie147122
Clay141141
Greene136831
Johnson133511
Wabash128912
Piatt128713
De Witt126022
Mason125941
Mercer125631
Massac123031
Cumberland116817
Jasper109917
Menard10207
Marshall82214
Hamilton77615
Pulaski6665
Schuyler6665
Brown6486
Stark52822
Edwards51510
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4441
Alexander4368
Gallatin4304
Putnam3983
Hardin34011
Pope2793
Unassigned962164
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 649652

Reported Deaths: 12191
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion893011607
Lake47681848
Allen35056623
Hamilton31357372
St. Joseph28955499
Elkhart25081405
Vanderburgh20905368
Tippecanoe19412190
Johnson16105342
Porter15658258
Hendricks15534289
Clark11678176
Madison11593304
Vigo11398224
Monroe10117156
Delaware9717175
LaPorte9591193
Howard8958183
Kosciusko8435105
Hancock7317127
Warrick7281140
Bartholomew7208144
Floyd7046160
Wayne6531183
Grant6351154
Boone596987
Morgan5944124
Dubois5834106
Henry535788
Marshall5351103
Dearborn530162
Cass523494
Noble500475
Jackson458560
Shelby453988
Lawrence4121111
Gibson397781
Clinton389052
Harrison388860
DeKalb376377
Montgomery375482
Knox353682
Miami350160
Whitley340135
Huntington332577
Steuben331455
Wabash325173
Ripley321558
Putnam321258
Adams317449
Jasper309741
White291751
Jefferson288866
Daviess282991
Decatur267888
Fayette267654
Greene257478
Posey256431
Wells249271
Scott243245
LaGrange238970
Clay236442
Randolph223971
Spencer212828
Jennings211543
Washington203425
Sullivan201038
Fountain197539
Starke184350
Owen181052
Jay176628
Fulton175238
Carroll173718
Perry170435
Orange170250
Rush162322
Franklin157535
Vermillion157040
Tipton144340
Parke137115
Pike126230
Blackford119527
Pulaski104241
Newton96431
Brown93539
Benton90712
Crawford89213
Martin79715
Switzerland7447
Warren73312
Union66010
Ohio51811
Unassigned0426