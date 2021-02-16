Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Vincent Jackson, former NFL wide receiver, found dead in hotel room, authorities say

Authorities are investigating the death of former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson and Michael Jordan donates $10M to Covid clinics in North Carolina - Andy Scholes walks through some of the biggest sport stories of the day.

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 8:20 AM
Updated: Feb 16, 2021 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Kay Jones, CNN

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday in a hotel room in Brandon, Florida, officials said.

The 38-year-old had been staying at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, about 12 miles outside Tampa, since January 11, according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office officials said they spoke with Jackson's family members on February 10, after they had called to report that he was missing. A formal report was filed the following day.

Last Friday, officials said they located Jackson at the Homewood Suites and spoke with him, according to the news release.

"After assessing Jackson's well-being, the missing persons case was canceled," the release said.

Jackson was found dead at 11:30 a.m. Monday by a housekeeper. There were no apparent signs of trauma.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death and officially identify Jackson's remains based on dental or DNA records, according to the news release.

"Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement Monday. "Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to recognize his dedication to the community."

"He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions."

Jackson played 12 seasons in the NFL

Jackson played college football at the University of Northern Colorado where he was a standout player, according to the school.

He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2005, according to the NFL. He ultimately played 12 seasons in the league, spending his first seven with the Chargers and last five with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chargers, now based out of Los Angeles, released a statement Monday saying the team was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the news of Jackson's death.

"Vincent was a fan favorite not only for his Pro Browl play on the field but for the impact he made on the community off of it," the statement read. "The work he has done on behalf of military families through his foundation in the years since his retirement has been an inspiration to all of us."

The Buccaneers, who recently won the Super Bowl, said in a statement that Jackson was "a consummate professional" during his five years with the team.

"Vincent was a dedicated father, husband, businessman and philanthropist, who made a deep impact on our community through his unyielding advocacy for military families, supported by the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation," the statement read.

Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and was nominated four times for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which recognizes players who have had a positive impact on their community, according to the Buccaneers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -6°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -13°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Paris
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -11°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -15°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -6°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -6°
Treacherous Driving Conditions
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning Team talks about their travel into the station

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

News 10 gets a road report with Indiana State Police

Image

Tuesday: Patchy snowfall, blowing snow. High: 18

Image

Key MVC Player of the Week

Image

Lansing 100 MVC Wins

Image

Overnight: Snow and blowing snow, wind chill: -10. Low: 6°

Image

Staying safe around snowplows

Image

Snow hits southern viewing area hard

Image

New vaccination clinic vaccinates more than 1000 people in a single day

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1163574

Reported Deaths: 22166
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4664229159
DuPage749911156
Will63481873
Lake58086905
Kane49669700
Winnebago27960425
Madison27389442
St. Clair24808449
McHenry23686259
Champaign17488119
Peoria16556256
Sangamon15832214
McLean14288153
Tazewell13175235
Rock Island12829280
Kankakee12200186
Kendall1079381
LaSalle10491212
Macon9353180
Vermilion8374113
DeKalb8070109
Adams7887111
Williamson6701116
Boone585871
Whiteside5794143
Clinton552288
Coles508089
Grundy493361
Knox4933125
Ogle490771
Jackson454960
Effingham446168
Macoupin427673
Henry427453
Marion4227110
Franklin410165
Livingston407372
Monroe398380
Stephenson397771
Randolph393376
Jefferson3898114
Woodford356860
Morgan352075
Montgomery340867
Lee328543
Logan328551
Christian324362
Bureau322573
Fayette304952
Perry299157
Fulton278944
Iroquois275159
Jersey245044
McDonough228940
Douglas228430
Lawrence225924
Saline224644
Union216831
Shelby209633
Crawford198021
Bond186323
Cass185922
Pike166448
Warren165543
Wayne164945
Clark164629
Hancock164328
Richland162838
Jo Daviess158222
White158123
Washington156223
Carroll154133
Edgar152936
Ford151643
Moultrie147122
Clay141141
Greene136831
Johnson133511
Wabash128912
Piatt128713
De Witt126022
Mason125941
Mercer125631
Massac123031
Cumberland116817
Jasper109917
Menard10207
Marshall82214
Hamilton77615
Pulaski6665
Schuyler6665
Brown6486
Stark52822
Edwards51510
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4441
Alexander4368
Gallatin4304
Putnam3983
Hardin34011
Pope2793
Unassigned962164
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 649652

Reported Deaths: 12191
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion893011607
Lake47681848
Allen35056623
Hamilton31357372
St. Joseph28955499
Elkhart25081405
Vanderburgh20905368
Tippecanoe19412190
Johnson16105342
Porter15658258
Hendricks15534289
Clark11678176
Madison11593304
Vigo11398224
Monroe10117156
Delaware9717175
LaPorte9591193
Howard8958183
Kosciusko8435105
Hancock7317127
Warrick7281140
Bartholomew7208144
Floyd7046160
Wayne6531183
Grant6351154
Boone596987
Morgan5944124
Dubois5834106
Henry535788
Marshall5351103
Dearborn530162
Cass523494
Noble500475
Jackson458560
Shelby453988
Lawrence4121111
Gibson397781
Clinton389052
Harrison388860
DeKalb376377
Montgomery375482
Knox353682
Miami350160
Whitley340135
Huntington332577
Steuben331455
Wabash325173
Ripley321558
Putnam321258
Adams317449
Jasper309741
White291751
Jefferson288866
Daviess282991
Decatur267888
Fayette267654
Greene257478
Posey256431
Wells249271
Scott243245
LaGrange238970
Clay236442
Randolph223971
Spencer212828
Jennings211543
Washington203425
Sullivan201038
Fountain197539
Starke184350
Owen181052
Jay176628
Fulton175238
Carroll173718
Perry170435
Orange170250
Rush162322
Franklin157535
Vermillion157040
Tipton144340
Parke137115
Pike126230
Blackford119527
Pulaski104241
Newton96431
Brown93539
Benton90712
Crawford89213
Martin79715
Switzerland7447
Warren73312
Union66010
Ohio51811
Unassigned0426