Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Frozen wind turbines contribute to rolling power blackouts across Texas

Metro areas across Texas and Oklahoma were buried in inches of snow which caused power outages and disrupted travel.

Posted: Feb 15, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Ralph Ellis, Alisha Ebrahimji, Kelsie Smith and Amanda Jackson, CNN

Some of the warmest places in Texas, where rolling power outages are occurring across the chilly state, are inside cars and trucks parked in the driveway of a home without electricity.

Chey Louis of Irving told CNN his family in Grand Prairie had planned a small socially distanced gathering to celebrate his younger brother's birthday.

But instead of celebrating, they have spent the day trying to stay warm. "They have been in the car all day with the heater on," he said. "The inside of their home has dropped below 40 degrees."

Rolling power blackouts were ordered across Texas on Monday as a winter storm and frigid temperatures gripped the state and knocked out service to more than 3.8 million customers.

The rotating outages could continue until the state's weather emergency ends, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), a major grid operator that controls about 90% of the state's electric load.

Gov. Gregg Abbott said in a Twitter post that the state's power grid has not been compromised.

"The ability of some companies that generate the power has been frozen. This includes the natural gas & coal generators," Abbott wrote, adding that ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission of Texas are working to get power back online and will give priority to residential consumers.

Frozen wind turbines and limited gas supplies have hampered the ability to generate enough power, according to a statement from ERCOT.

People in Houston, the fourth most populous city in the United States, may be in the dark into Tuesday, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 1.2 million CenterPoint customers without power, including in the city of Houston and the Houston region, Turner said, a number that he said could increase as the weather gets colder in the evening.

"I just want to be very upfront with the people of the city: If you are without power right now, it is very conceivable that you could be without power throughout the rest of today and possibly even going into tomorrow," Turner said.

Rotating blackouts occur when power companies cut off electricity to residential neighborhoods and small businesses, typically for 10 to 45 minutes before being rotated to another location, ERCOT said. Traffic lights and infrastructure may also lose power during these blackouts.

Bundling up and working from the pickup

Louis said he has been without power in his apartment in the Dallas suburb for eight hours. "The power went out early this morning," he told CNN. "We were given no warning." The temperature inside his apartment was 59 degrees and dropping each hour, he said.

"My lungs are tight. I need my nebulizer," wrote Louis, who suffers from extreme asthma, in a post to social media. After hours and several calls to the power company Oncor, Louis said they stopped taking calls and told customers to prepare to be without power for an extended and unknown amount of time.

Louis said he does not feel safe traveling to find warmth. He plans to wait at his apartment until the power returns. "I've duct taped my doors and windows to slow the temperature drop and I'm in multiple layers of clothing, in multiple blankets using my cats for warmth," he said. "For now it feels like a waiting game."

Ryan Rijken said his family in north Texas has been dealing with rolling power outages since around 3 a.m. Monday. His wife, Salena, is 8 months pregnant and they also have two young boys, Max, 4, and Theo, 2.

"It has been on and off intermittently," said Rijken, who lives about 45 miles north of Dallas in Celina. "We get about 30 min on, 45 off. Some stretches have been toward an hour either way.

"My wife is ... keeping our boys bundled under blankets while they hang out during the outages. I'm currently working from my pickup and taking calls due to power outage and a lack of internet."

In Katy, just west of Houston, Tricia Lydick said her home has been without power since 5:30 a.m. Monday with no sign of it returning anytime soon.

Lydick lives with her brother, Michael Towns, and their mother, Ann Towns, who are both disabled. Her mother has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and requires oxygen around-the-clock. The family has extra tanks with enough to last 12 hours.

But her mother uses a CPAP machine to help her breathe while sleeping and without electricity, that is impossible for her, Lydick told CNN.

"Four hours isn't a huge deal but I don't want it to get to where we start running out of oxygen for Mom," Lydick said. "We are native Texans and haven't ever had temps like this before."

She's been trying to contact her power company on the phone but to no avail. The family is using blanket and jackets to keep warm in the house.

"Since all the roads are iced over, it's way more difficult for the lines to be fixed," she said. "I totally get that."

If the power outages last longer than anticipated, Lydick said, her first thought would be to take her mom to the hospital.

"But the roads are iced over, so I don't know how I could," she said. "She can't live without her oxygen."

Entire state is freezing

More than 3.5 million customers in Texas had no power as of 6:15 p.m. ET, according to Poweroutage.us, a website that tracks power outages across the country.

Oncor, an energy company serving parts of north Texas including Dallas, tweeted Monday that the state's power system "is currently facing an unprecedented shortfall of electric generation," and that ERCOT "has requested Oncor & utilities across TX to implement controlled power outages to reduce high demand and protect the integrity of the electric grid."

Oncor customers, the company said, should be prepared to be without power for an extended period of time.

"The length of these controlled outages have been significantly extended due to current emergency grid conditions & severe cold weather. These outages are taking place across the service territory & ERCOT has said they could be required through Tues," Oncor tweeted.

Snow fell across much of Texas, including more than 10 inches in San Angelo, its snowiest day on record, and 4 inches in Dallas to tie for its seventh snowiest day on record.

The entire state was below freezing, with temperature ranging from 25 degrees in Brownsville in the south to 15 degrees below zero in the Panhandle. A trace of snow was reported in Brownsville, only the third time since 1898 that snow was reported in the city in the state's southernmost point along the US-Mexico border.

Temperatures in the high teens were predicted for Dallas on Monday, while Houston was expecting a high temperature in the mid-20s. Below-freezing temperatures are expected in Dallas through Thursday.

The city of Houston recommended people conserve energy by turning down thermostats to 68 degrees Fahrenheit, unplugging nonessential lights and appliances, opening curtains in the day to allow sunlight and closing curtains at night to reduce heat loss.

The rolling blackouts caused several police facilities to operate on emergency generators, said Houston police Chief Art Acevedo.

"Please reduce the load on the electric grid by keeping use to a minimum," Acevedo tweeted Monday.

The city of Galveston estimated that 90-95% of households were without power Monday because of the increased demand for electricity.

The largest oil refinery in the United States, in Port Arthur, is shutting down due to the freezing weather.

The refinery's operator, Motiva Enterprises, said in a statement that "unprecedented freezing temperatures necessitated safely and methodically shutting down our Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex."

'Record-breaking electric demand'

ERCOT ordered the rolling outages around 1:30 a.m. CT (2:30 a.m. ET) Monday. ERCOT set a new winter peak demand for electricity between 6 and 7 p.m. Sunday, topping the old record from January 2018, ERCOT said in a tweet.

"We are experiencing record-breaking electric demand due to the extreme cold temperatures that have gripped Texas," ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said in a news release. "At the same time, we are dealing with higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units."

Entergy Texas, which provides power to approximately 461,000 customers across 27 counties in the state, according to its website, said it started the rolling outages on Monday.

"We apologize for the inconvenience these outages may cause, but we have an unusual situation right now driven by extreme weather conditions. We are working to respond and restore power as soon as it is safely possible," said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service.

"While our crews worked to prepare for this storm, a loss of generation combined with the peak load has caused a strain on the system. As a result, we are short of the power needed to meet our customers' demands across southeast Texas."

Southwest Power Pool, which manages electrical grid operations in North Texas and 16 other states, said it will have rolling blackouts.

"In our history as a grid operator, this is an unprecedented event and marks the first time SPP has ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service," said Lanny Nickell, SPP's executive vice president and CEO, in a news release.

SPP told transmission operators to reduce demand by the amount needed to prevent further uncontrolled outages, according to the news release.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -2°
Robinson
Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -4°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -1°
Paris
Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -2°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -14°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -2°
Winter Storm Warning
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Snow and blowing snow, wind chill: -10. Low: 6°

Image

Staying safe around snowplows

Image

Snow hits southern viewing area hard

Image

New vaccination clinic vaccinates more than 1000 people in a single day

Image

New 12 points business holds soft opening

Image

Reach Services continues to need your help

Image

Warming center open now in Brazil

Image

Casey-Westfield picks up first win of the season

Image

Marshall wins thriller over Paris

Image

Shoals pounds Vincennes Rivet

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1162154

Reported Deaths: 22121
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4659149135
DuPage748771153
Will63393870
Lake58006901
Kane49606699
Winnebago27940425
Madison27338442
St. Clair24772449
McHenry23638259
Champaign17420116
Peoria16524255
Sangamon15811214
McLean14274152
Tazewell13152235
Rock Island12818280
Kankakee12185186
Kendall1077281
LaSalle10478212
Macon9347180
Vermilion8367113
DeKalb8067109
Adams7887111
Williamson6693116
Boone585071
Whiteside5791143
Clinton552088
Coles507289
Knox4931125
Grundy492461
Ogle490571
Jackson454660
Effingham446068
Macoupin427573
Henry426853
Marion4225110
Franklin409965
Livingston406272
Monroe397880
Stephenson397371
Randolph393476
Jefferson3890114
Woodford356560
Morgan351075
Montgomery339967
Lee328543
Logan328251
Christian324162
Bureau322173
Fayette304952
Perry298957
Fulton278744
Iroquois275259
Jersey244944
McDonough228740
Douglas226529
Lawrence225924
Saline224544
Union216831
Shelby209333
Crawford198021
Bond186423
Cass185922
Pike166448
Warren165543
Wayne164745
Clark164529
Hancock164128
Richland162738
Jo Daviess158322
White157823
Washington156223
Carroll154133
Edgar152736
Ford151243
Moultrie147022
Clay140941
Greene136231
Johnson133311
Wabash128912
Piatt128713
De Witt125922
Mason125941
Mercer125531
Massac123031
Cumberland116717
Jasper109617
Menard10197
Marshall82114
Hamilton77615
Schuyler6665
Pulaski6635
Brown6486
Stark52722
Edwards51510
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4441
Alexander4358
Gallatin4264
Putnam3983
Hardin34011
Pope2793
Unassigned1042160
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 648875

Reported Deaths: 12173
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion891761606
Lake47615844
Allen35013623
Hamilton31321372
St. Joseph28925499
Elkhart25058403
Vanderburgh20884368
Tippecanoe19371190
Johnson16082342
Porter15638258
Hendricks15510289
Clark11654176
Madison11584304
Vigo11392223
Monroe10104155
Delaware9711175
LaPorte9584193
Howard8951182
Kosciusko8432105
Hancock7308126
Warrick7265140
Bartholomew7187144
Floyd7037159
Wayne6522183
Grant6346154
Boone596087
Morgan5927124
Dubois5831105
Henry535487
Marshall5349103
Dearborn529162
Cass523394
Noble499475
Jackson458260
Shelby452888
Lawrence4116111
Gibson397181
Clinton389052
Harrison388260
DeKalb375577
Montgomery374782
Knox353582
Miami350160
Whitley339735
Huntington332277
Steuben330855
Wabash324973
Ripley321358
Putnam320758
Adams317248
Jasper309341
White291451
Jefferson288766
Daviess282991
Decatur267688
Fayette267454
Greene257578
Posey256131
Wells249171
Scott242845
LaGrange238670
Clay236242
Randolph223871
Spencer212528
Jennings211443
Washington203425
Sullivan200838
Fountain197538
Starke183950
Owen181052
Jay176528
Fulton175138
Carroll173618
Perry170235
Orange170149
Rush162221
Franklin157435
Vermillion156940
Tipton144240
Parke137015
Pike126130
Blackford119427
Pulaski104040
Newton96431
Brown93539
Benton90412
Crawford89213
Martin79715
Switzerland7447
Warren73212
Union66010
Ohio51711
Unassigned0427