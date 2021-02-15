Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Canada's vaccine rollout stalls, confining seniors to their homes for months to come

Back in December 2020, Canada's coronavirus vaccination campaign looked promising as first doses were administered. But two months later supplies are down to a trickle and some of the country's elderly population is concerned. CNN's Paula Hancocks reports on what's gone wrong.

Posted: Feb 15, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Feb 15, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Paula Newton, CNN

Like most Canadian seniors, David and Carol Green have been patient and even good humored about the pandemic waves that have kept them house-bound for nearly a year.

But their patience, if not their sense of humor, is running thin. They say they still have no idea when they will get that all important "shot in the arm" and a shot at a normal life again.

"On the one hand you try to be reasonable, and then on the other you're screaming your head off saying...you know, 'what's wrong here, why are we not doing something else,' ya know?" said Carol as her husband David nodded in agreement from their home in Stouffville, Ontario, just outside of Toronto.

The Canadian government thought it could pay to play in the global race to vaccinate its way back to normal life. But as its vaccine supply slowed to a trickle in February, Canada remains on the sidelines of that race despite buying more vaccines doses per capita than, likely, any other country on Earth.

Canada did seemingly get an early start on buying vaccines in April last year, although the government says it could not convince any companies to produce them on Canadian soil. And ultimately it was the timeline -- the fact that manufacturers did not prioritize Canada for doses this winter -- that has sealed the fate of millions of Canadians still waiting to get a vaccine.

"We just haven't heard anything about about what the near future holds for us other than the fact that we might see some supply coming into the country in April, and that's a very frustrating thing for me," David told CNN.

To date, Canadian officials say they have administered nearly 1.2 million doses, vaccinating less than 3% of its population -- a fraction of the doses administered in the United States and the United Kingdom -- and it is now falling behind most European countries as well.

By comparison, the US has vaccinated at least 10% of its population and the UK nearly 20%. Canadians have close ties to people in both countries, and many have started to hear from friends and family who have received a vaccine or have an appointment to get one.

As a retired nurse, Carol is all too aware that the new and highly transmissible variants are stalking seniors, and that the need for vaccines is growing ever more dire.

"It's such an immense thing this pandemic and nobody's ever had to do this before, and it's just, just troubleshooting all the time, and I realize that from a logical standpoint," Carol said. "But there is an emotional part of it and that's hard -- it's really hard, because you're second guessing yourself, you're second-guessing other people in power and saying, 'well how come they're doing it better there and we're not doing it better here and why aren't we getting the vaccine?'"

Carol says that while they're in relative good health, it's becoming harder to accept that there is no precise timeline for when they will get their vaccine.

Where are Canada's vaccines?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is sticking to his promise: Every Canadian who wants a vaccine will get one by September.

To make good on that promise, Canada says it has purchased nearly 400 million doses from seven vaccine manufacturers. To date only the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been authorized for use in Canada.

While Canada says it has spent nearly a billion dollars to buy those vaccines, the country has not been at the front of the line in receiving those vaccines.

Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have significantly slowed deliveries to Canada after a combination of manufacturing delays and demands from Europe, where Canada procures its doses, to restrict vaccine exports subject to European approval.

Canada did not attempt to procure any vaccine doses from the US after the Trump administration indicated it would not allow any vaccines to be exported.

"The turbulence week after week that we're seeing is of concern and we're watching it closely and we're staying on it," Trudeau said last week during a press conference. "But let me reassure people we are still very much on track as promised to get those six million doses by the end of March, because that's what the vaccine CEO's keep telling me, and I'm happy to reassure Canadians on that."

For Canada, vaccines may be plentiful by spring but months late to help the vulnerable who are still sheltering and fearful of new virus variants.

"The bottom line is that every single delay is lives lost, and that's the tragedy of it all," said Jillian Kohler, a professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto and an adviser with the World Health Organization. "This is not something where we can just sit back and say, 'oh we didn't think this through' or 'we didn't we know that manufacturing of vaccines is complex and delays do happen,' but the reality is when we slow down (on vaccines) we have lives that are lost needlessly and that is unacceptable."

With the few vaccines that have been delivered, Canada has prioritized long-term care centers, places where Covid-19 has taken a deadly toll.

The government has also mounted an impressive effort to vaccinate remote and indigenous communities where healthcare services are lacking. The government indicated this week that in some northern outposts, more than 90% of the adult population had already been vaccinated.

This may indeed save lives, but in the short-term it will not change lives for most Canadians.

Professor Kohler says that instead of "hoarding" vaccines, the Canadian government should have realized months ago that without any domestic manufacturing capability, it would be at the mercy of manufacturers and a fierce global competition for doses.

"Having vaccine sovereignty is critical. Relying on exports for critical health needs doesn't frankly make sense when we're looking at trends of nationalism," she said.

Canada signed a tentative agreement with US vaccine firm Novavax to produce millions of doses of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate at a facility in Montreal. But that production likely won't begin until late this year at the earliest.

The Greens say they're reading all the headlines and understand the complexities, but they will miss their granddaughter's 8th birthday this month, and they say "that hurts."

"Yes, yeah absolutely, because I just feel like we're really behind the hay wagon so to speak you know?" Carol said, adding that, just like the Christmas holidays, they will celebrate the birthday virtually.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -1°
Robinson
Cloudy
11° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -4°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Paris
Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -4°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -11°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -1°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -1°
Winter Storm Warning
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield picks up first win of the season

Image

Marshall wins thriller over Paris

Image

Shoals pounds Vincennes Rivet

Image

Mullen's late free throws lifts North Daviess

Image

Loogootee wins over Evansvile Christian

Image

Barr-Reeve wins Blue Chip Conference

Image

North Central wins at Clay City

Image

Linton rolls past Shakamak

Image

Riverton Parke beats North Vermillion

Image

Parke Heritage crushes Fountain Central

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1162154

Reported Deaths: 22121
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4659149135
DuPage748771153
Will63393870
Lake58006901
Kane49606699
Winnebago27940425
Madison27338442
St. Clair24772449
McHenry23638259
Champaign17420116
Peoria16524255
Sangamon15811214
McLean14274152
Tazewell13152235
Rock Island12818280
Kankakee12185186
Kendall1077281
LaSalle10478212
Macon9347180
Vermilion8367113
DeKalb8067109
Adams7887111
Williamson6693116
Boone585071
Whiteside5791143
Clinton552088
Coles507289
Knox4931125
Grundy492461
Ogle490571
Jackson454660
Effingham446068
Macoupin427573
Henry426853
Marion4225110
Franklin409965
Livingston406272
Monroe397880
Stephenson397371
Randolph393476
Jefferson3890114
Woodford356560
Morgan351075
Montgomery339967
Lee328543
Logan328251
Christian324162
Bureau322173
Fayette304952
Perry298957
Fulton278744
Iroquois275259
Jersey244944
McDonough228740
Douglas226529
Lawrence225924
Saline224544
Union216831
Shelby209333
Crawford198021
Bond186423
Cass185922
Pike166448
Warren165543
Wayne164745
Clark164529
Hancock164128
Richland162738
Jo Daviess158322
White157823
Washington156223
Carroll154133
Edgar152736
Ford151243
Moultrie147022
Clay140941
Greene136231
Johnson133311
Wabash128912
Piatt128713
De Witt125922
Mason125941
Mercer125531
Massac123031
Cumberland116717
Jasper109617
Menard10197
Marshall82114
Hamilton77615
Schuyler6665
Pulaski6635
Brown6486
Stark52722
Edwards51510
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4441
Alexander4358
Gallatin4264
Putnam3983
Hardin34011
Pope2793
Unassigned1042160
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 648875

Reported Deaths: 12173
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion891761606
Lake47615844
Allen35013623
Hamilton31321372
St. Joseph28925499
Elkhart25058403
Vanderburgh20884368
Tippecanoe19371190
Johnson16082342
Porter15638258
Hendricks15510289
Clark11654176
Madison11584304
Vigo11392223
Monroe10104155
Delaware9711175
LaPorte9584193
Howard8951182
Kosciusko8432105
Hancock7308126
Warrick7265140
Bartholomew7187144
Floyd7037159
Wayne6522183
Grant6346154
Boone596087
Morgan5927124
Dubois5831105
Henry535487
Marshall5349103
Dearborn529162
Cass523394
Noble499475
Jackson458260
Shelby452888
Lawrence4116111
Gibson397181
Clinton389052
Harrison388260
DeKalb375577
Montgomery374782
Knox353582
Miami350160
Whitley339735
Huntington332277
Steuben330855
Wabash324973
Ripley321358
Putnam320758
Adams317248
Jasper309341
White291451
Jefferson288766
Daviess282991
Decatur267688
Fayette267454
Greene257578
Posey256131
Wells249171
Scott242845
LaGrange238670
Clay236242
Randolph223871
Spencer212528
Jennings211443
Washington203425
Sullivan200838
Fountain197538
Starke183950
Owen181052
Jay176528
Fulton175138
Carroll173618
Perry170235
Orange170149
Rush162221
Franklin157435
Vermillion156940
Tipton144240
Parke137015
Pike126130
Blackford119427
Pulaski104040
Newton96431
Brown93539
Benton90412
Crawford89213
Martin79715
Switzerland7447
Warren73212
Union66010
Ohio51711
Unassigned0427