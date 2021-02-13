Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trump's many defenses, explained

While making his impeachment presentation, Trump attorney Bruce Castor Jr. invoked claims of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election. CNN's Abby Phillip disputes the "big lie" while Jake Tapper highlights the facts as shared by Georgia's former voting systems implementation manager Gabriel Sterling.

Posted: Feb 13, 2021 9:10 AM
Updated: Feb 13, 2021 9:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Former President Donald Trump's defense team used just a few of the 16 hours they were allotted to make their case for his acquittal on Friday, and encouraged senators to use the rest of the time on Covid relief.

It was simple and it was quick. Here's what they argued:

The political speech defense. Their basic thrust was that Trump was totally misconstrued. He didn't mean tell his supporters to literally go "fight" on Capitol Hill before they turned into a riotous mob that sacked the Senate. He meant they should be fighters in the political sense of the word and find primary challengers to Republicans. (Don't think the Republican senators in the chamber didn't hear that word -- primary -- and shudder.)

The free speech defense. They detailed the importance of freedom of expression and argued that Trump's words should be protected. They cited multiple court cases, including Brandenburg v. Ohio, to argue Trump did not meet the legal threshold of incitement, although this is not a legal proceeding.

The Trump didn't have anything to do with the violence defense. They argued, like the Democrats, that the march was preplanned. But they argued it was preplanned as an attack and by criminals, not by Trump, citing evidence that a pipe bomb on Capitol Hill was planted before January 6.

The they-do-it-too defense. The defense team focused in depth on Democratic senators in the chamber and representatives who argued the impeachment case, playing video of them using the word "fight" in political speech. But rioters didn't attack the Capitol after Democrats used the word.

The political grudge defense. Trump's lawyers argued the Democrats weren't trying to protect the Constitution but to rob American voters of a choice in future elections. (This argument has always confused me since Trump, by rejecting the election results, has been trying to rob a larger number of Americans of their voices in opposing him.)

The what-about-them defense. Without defending the rioters, the defense team argued the riot at the Capitol was not unlike violence that broke out after rallies for racial justice over the summer. Trump was forceful in rejecting that violence.

The out-of-context defense. They played longer portions of Trump comments and speeches and argued that impeachment managers had mangled his words. This was a somewhat effective line until the defense team played video of Trump defending protesters in Charlottesville who wanted to keep a statue of Robert E. Lee. People died in that event too.

They said he had amplified a tweet that the calvary -- a religious word -- was coming, not that the cavalry -- a military term -- was coming.

Similarly, the defense efforts to distance Trump from the mob and focus on the moments where he halfheartedly asked them to be peaceful ignored the literal love and thanks he showed them as they were rampaging through the Capitol complex.

They also tried to defend Trump's phone call with Georgia's Republican secretary of state, arguing that he hadn't been asking the official, Brad Raffensperger, to find votes, but rather to do more signature verification, which Trump believed would result in more votes for him.

Constitutional cancel culture. Here's the defense in one passage from attorney Bruce Castor:

This trial is about far more than President Trump. It is about silencing and banning the speech the majority does not agree with.

It is about canceling 75 million Trump voters and criminalizing political viewpoints. That is what this trial is really about.

It's the only existential issue before us. It asks for constitutional cancel culture to take over in the United States Senate. Are we going to allow canceling and banning and silencing to be sanctioned in this body?

Will this defense work? Yes, in that Trump will likely be acquitted.

"What they are looking for, so many of these Republican senators, most of them, I would even say, is a way out and a way to vote to acquit," said Dana Bash on CNN after the defense ended its case.

But it may be a harder sell among a larger body of Americans expected to suspend common sense to agree with the Trump defenses.

Read a fact check of the defense from CNN's Daniel Dale, Tara Subramaniam and Holmes Lybrand.

Can one branch of government go to war with another?

My editor Allison Hoffman had the single most important takeaway I've seen:

The good news is, Trump and his lawyers have to throw the rioters under the bus to make his defense work.

The bad news is, it's either with a wink, or it's license for these violent, subversive and anti-democratic elements to go even further, without Trump at the helm. They will just corrode the system -- in state capitols, on state and local election boards, on school boards.

And in that sense it doesn't matter whether Trump is convicted or acquitted. This movement -- whatever you want to call the stew of Q and Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and others -- is now abroad everywhere in the country, and it needs to be met at every level up and down the government.

Question time

Ahead of schedule, senators moved straight to question time Friday night. They could ask questions, in writing, and they're usually more important as leading indicators of where different groups of senators are leaning.

There were interesting questions from Sens. Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski -- Republicans who seem likely to vote to convict -- about when Trump knew the Capitol was in danger, what exactly he did to protect it, and whether he knew about the danger faced by Vice President Mike Pence.

There were not good answers to those, since impeachment managers relied mostly on the public record to put forward their case. Trump's defense team has argued the lack of a thorough investigation is a problem with the case against the former President.

Where is the wind blowing?

Ask Nikki Haley. Keep an eye on Republicans who seem likely to run for president in 2024. Haley, a former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the UN, would top anyone's list.

She gave a series of interviews to Politico that were published Friday and CNN's Chris Cillizza picked out these two most eye-opening quotes.

First, about Trump:

"We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again."

And this one about Trump's political future:

"He's not going to run for federal office again. ... I don't think he's going to be in the picture. I don't think he can. He's fallen so far."

Writes Cillizza:

That this interview comes out just after the House impeachment managers concluded their case in the Senate impeachment trial -- laying out a damning presentation detailing Trump's long stoking of the resentment, victimhood and hate that bubbled over on January 6 -- seems like more than a coincidence. (My general rule is that there are no coincidences in politics at this level.)

This is the moment where Trump is, arguably, as low as he has ever been politically. He's not out. But he's definitely down. And Haley is making her move to knock him out once and for all. (The student has become the master -- and all that.) Haley knows that, within the Republican Party Trump created, she is one of the very few who could deliver that sort of knockout blow.

Contradictory hot take. I agree with Cillizza that this is Haley putting space between herself and Trump. I don't think she has the ability to do much more than ride the wave here, however. She's a good politician. But she does not lead a base movement of Republicans. Trump does.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Robinson
Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 4°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Paris
Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 0°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
11° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -7°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 5°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 5°
A cloudy Saturday with very cold temperatures tonight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

In The Paint February 12th

Image

Lt. Governor in the Wabash Valley

Image

Lt. Governor in the Wabash Valley

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Bigs and Littles

Image

Knox County holds "Wedding Palooza"

Image

New business set to open this spring in the 12 Points area

Image

The extreme cold is set to move in - Kevin has the details

Image

Flower shops see boost in business before Valentine's Day

Image

Long time Wabash Valley educator passes away

Image

Second person dies after Vincennes apartment fire

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1158431

Reported Deaths: 22027
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4645739114
DuPage745781145
Will63176869
Lake57810895
Kane49470699
Winnebago27852422
Madison27192440
St. Clair24657445
McHenry23561257
Champaign17305110
Peoria16459250
Sangamon15757214
McLean14243151
Tazewell13116233
Rock Island12772279
Kankakee12155186
Kendall1072781
LaSalle10418210
Macon9333179
Vermilion8327111
DeKalb8043108
Adams7867111
Williamson6663115
Boone583973
Whiteside5766142
Clinton551588
Coles505289
Knox4924123
Grundy489861
Ogle489671
Jackson453760
Effingham444968
Henry425953
Macoupin425973
Marion4223110
Franklin408464
Livingston404871
Monroe396778
Stephenson395369
Randolph393176
Jefferson3878113
Woodford355659
Morgan349475
Montgomery337967
Logan328151
Lee328043
Christian323662
Bureau321073
Fayette304352
Perry297957
Fulton276944
Iroquois274359
Jersey244244
McDonough228240
Lawrence225924
Douglas225229
Saline224043
Union216731
Shelby208933
Crawford197021
Bond185723
Cass185422
Pike166248
Warren165343
Wayne164544
Clark164028
Hancock163427
Richland162638
Jo Daviess158122
White157323
Washington155923
Carroll154033
Edgar152536
Ford150543
Moultrie146722
Clay140840
Greene135931
Johnson133310
Wabash128912
Piatt128413
Mason125841
De Witt125422
Mercer125031
Massac122531
Cumberland116217
Jasper109417
Menard10156
Marshall81514
Hamilton77015
Schuyler6665
Pulaski6624
Brown6486
Stark52622
Edwards5149
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4441
Alexander4358
Gallatin4253
Putnam3943
Hardin33611
Pope2783
Unassigned1012154
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 646425

Reported Deaths: 12117
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion888811601
Lake47489838
Allen34856620
Hamilton31211369
St. Joseph28734495
Elkhart25018402
Vanderburgh20793364
Tippecanoe19256186
Johnson16025342
Porter15583255
Hendricks15456287
Clark11616174
Madison11556304
Vigo11342222
Monroe10055155
Delaware9690174
LaPorte9563192
Howard8910180
Kosciusko8403105
Hancock7279126
Warrick7239139
Bartholomew7134144
Floyd7012157
Wayne6494183
Grant6323153
Boone594687
Morgan5899124
Dubois5812104
Marshall5338103
Henry533087
Dearborn526462
Cass521494
Noble497974
Jackson455960
Shelby451088
Lawrence4102111
Gibson396280
Clinton387952
Harrison386260
Montgomery373682
DeKalb373077
Knox352682
Miami349460
Whitley337335
Steuben330055
Huntington329075
Wabash323773
Ripley319858
Putnam319458
Adams316348
Jasper308041
White290551
Jefferson286965
Daviess282391
Decatur267388
Fayette265554
Greene256877
Posey254831
Wells247971
Scott241845
LaGrange237570
Clay235642
Randolph223570
Spencer210828
Jennings210543
Washington202425
Sullivan200238
Fountain196738
Starke183150
Owen180851
Jay176128
Fulton174838
Carroll172018
Orange169749
Perry169335
Rush161921
Franklin156935
Vermillion156440
Tipton143540
Parke136515
Pike125930
Blackford119127
Pulaski103540
Newton96431
Brown93138
Benton90312
Crawford89113
Martin79315
Switzerland7407
Warren73012
Union65810
Ohio51511
Unassigned0427