Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Small triumphs, some glitches as nationwide Covid-19 vaccine pharmacy program takes off

Jason Carroll is outside a Walgreens pharmacy in New Britain, Connecticut, as they begin to administer Covid-19 vaccines to the public.

Posted: Feb 13, 2021 12:50 AM
Updated: Feb 13, 2021 12:50 AM
Posted By: By Samira Said, CNN

Adam Bayer and his wife Traci own Hillcrest Pharmacy, located in the 11,000-person town of Vernon, Texas. It's one of the pharmacies receiving coronavirus vaccines as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program that began a much-anticipated rollout this week. The Bayers are among the first in the nation to administer vaccines under the program.

When the pharmacy received the shipment of Moderna doses late Wednesday, the Bayers -- both pharmacists -- started calling people they knew were eligible.

The first call Traci made was to a couple in their mid-70s who had been quarantined for nearly a year, not even seeing their children or grandchildren because of their age and underlying conditions.

"Our pharmacy was the first place they'd been since March," Adam Bayer told CNN.

"I knew that they truly needed it. And the sooner that we can get them vaccinated, the sooner they can start living a more normal life. Of course, I still recommend people wear masks and social distance, but they could go into a grocery store, go see their grandkids," Bayer said.

Last week, the Biden administration announced the federal government would begin direct shipments of vaccines to retail pharmacies, with a total of 1 million doses going to about 6,500 stores, before eventually expanding. The coordinated effort is expected to help expand vaccine uptake. The program this week was met with fanfare, a few technical glitches and plenty of sore arms.

Twenty-one pharmacy chains are included in this ambitious first-time rollout, including CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid and Walmart.

Many experts say turning to retail pharmacies to increase vaccine uptake makes sense as a way to minimize the logistical challenges in state and local health departments. And with clinics and hospitals struggling to provide care for patients sick with Covid-19 -- especially in small rural communities -- taking vaccines elsewhere makes sense.

"Millions of Americans turn to their local pharmacies every day for their medicines, flu shots, and much more," White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said in a briefing on February 2 when the rollout was announced. "And pharmacies are readily accessible in most communities, with most Americans living within five miles of a pharmacy."

Pharmacies need vaccines to vaccinate

Steven Anderson, president and CEO of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, says he's confident the 1-million goal can be met, as long as enough vaccine ends up in pharmacies.

"Ultimately NACDS member pharmacies can meet and exceed the 100 million vaccinations in a month threshold, yet it's important to understand that the supply of vaccines remains the rate-limiting factor in the vaccination effort," he said.

A majority of these 1 million doses distributed through the program were allocated to CVS, Walmart, Walgreens and Rite Aid. CVS received 250,000 doses, Walmart about 200,000, Walgreens about 180,000, and Rite Aid about 116,000.

These doses are separate from the allocations that the federal government is sending to each state, though they are still subject to each state's eligibility guidelines.

Without this federal program, Adam Bayer said Hillcrest Pharmacy would not be able to vaccinate the community.

He said the state of Texas allocated the pharmacy only enough doses to vaccinate 100 people in December as part of the state vaccination program.

As pharmacists on the front lines, Traci and Adam Bayer were able to get their shots early. When the pharmacy began receiving vaccines in December, Traci used one dose to vaccinate her husband. Then, the next day, he used one to vaccinate his wife.

Then they kept vaccinating -- mostly other healthcare workers due to eligibility requirements at the time -- until their supply ran out. Every Monday morning since then, the Bayers requested 1,000 doses from the state but the focus had already shifted to bigger cities. The federal program hopes to address that problem.

"We don't want to be forgotten in the rural areas," he said. "We're up to the challenge, we just need the vaccine. And we need them to remember us," Bayer said.

Everyone deserves a fair shot

On Friday morning, people lined up to receive their first doses at a local CVS pharmacy in East Los Angeles, one of the hardest-hit communities.

Lisa Kalajian, the CVS Health District Leader, told CNN it was important for CVS to pick locations in the underserved communities.

"The process has been extremely fluid, we have an incredible storage system that's coming in for the vaccines," said Kalajian. "We've had absolutely no issues with receiving the vaccines and preparing them for today's vaccine clinics."

The location expected over 100 people on its first day of appointments, each slot was booked and the day proceeded with some ease.

But in Florida, there was a glitch in Walmart's scheduling system.

Walmart's website was allowing people in Florida with preexisting conditions to register for vaccination appointments, despite Gov. Ron DeSantis' "Seniors First" vaccination plan for the state that prioritizes seniors, long-term care facility residents and staff, and health care personnel with direct patient contact.

In a statement to CNN, a Walmart spokesperson said the criteria for the vaccine program are established by each state's department of health. "In Florida, Walmart's scheduling program defaulted to the criteria on the DOH website" instead of the criteria set up by the governor's order. The pharmacy chain agreed to honor already-scheduled appointments.

There haven't been any glitches for Hillcrest Pharmacy, just a growing wait-list. Currently, there are 500 people who are eligible for vaccines and have requested appointments. The couple know most of them personally.

As a participant in the federal program, Hillcrest Pharmacy will receive 100 doses per week until it comes time for second doses, Adam Bayer said. At that point, the pharmacy will receive 200 doses -- 100 for new vaccinations, and 100 for second doses, he said.

"We have people that are sick and we've had people in our community that have gotten Covid and died that otherwise would not have, if they would have had the vaccine," Adam Bayer said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Robinson
Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 5°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Paris
Mostly Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 4°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
11° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -5°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 5°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 5°
A Colder Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lt. Governor in the Wabash Valley

Image

Lt. Governor in the Wabash Valley

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Bigs and Littles

Image

Knox County holds "Wedding Palooza"

Image

New business set to open this spring in the 12 Points area

Image

The extreme cold is set to move in - Kevin has the details

Image

Flower shops see boost in business before Valentine's Day

Image

Long time Wabash Valley educator passes away

Image

Second person dies after Vincennes apartment fire

Image

Vigo County Health Department warns of a new surge in cases, and updates a vaccination clinic

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1155833

Reported Deaths: 21985
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4635819100
DuPage744061145
Will63022869
Lake57637893
Kane49376699
Winnebago27788418
Madison27127438
St. Clair24590445
McHenry23497256
Champaign17229110
Peoria16402250
Sangamon15724213
McLean14239150
Tazewell13084233
Rock Island12743278
Kankakee12126186
Kendall1070481
LaSalle10390210
Macon9321179
Vermilion8308111
DeKalb8028108
Adams7853111
Williamson6658115
Boone583173
Whiteside5745142
Clinton550787
Coles503989
Knox4915122
Ogle489471
Grundy488360
Jackson453060
Effingham444868
Henry425253
Macoupin425273
Marion4219110
Franklin408064
Livingston403970
Monroe395278
Stephenson393569
Randolph392875
Jefferson3877113
Woodford355059
Morgan348175
Montgomery337267
Logan327651
Lee327443
Christian323262
Bureau319873
Fayette304252
Perry297356
Fulton276444
Iroquois273959
Jersey243944
McDonough228240
Lawrence225824
Saline223643
Douglas222929
Union216331
Shelby208633
Crawford196621
Cass185322
Bond184623
Pike166048
Warren165243
Wayne164244
Clark163728
Hancock162427
Richland162338
Jo Daviess157822
White157123
Washington155323
Carroll153733
Edgar152436
Ford149743
Moultrie146522
Clay140240
Greene135231
Johnson133310
Wabash128912
Piatt127813
Mason125841
De Witt125122
Mercer124731
Massac122431
Cumberland115917
Jasper109417
Menard10136
Marshall80414
Hamilton76515
Schuyler6665
Pulaski6614
Brown6486
Stark52122
Edwards5149
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4441
Alexander4348
Gallatin4243
Putnam3903
Hardin33411
Pope2773
Unassigned1052144
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 645006

Reported Deaths: 12027
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion886951597
Lake47409826
Allen34765619
Hamilton31146367
St. Joseph28655493
Elkhart24989400
Vanderburgh20746362
Tippecanoe19221185
Johnson15994341
Porter15565252
Hendricks15398287
Clark11580172
Madison11533301
Vigo11315221
Monroe10036155
Delaware9672170
LaPorte9549191
Howard8888175
Kosciusko8390103
Hancock7259126
Warrick7226137
Bartholomew7111140
Floyd6994156
Wayne6476181
Grant6309152
Boone592686
Morgan5886124
Dubois5800102
Marshall5325103
Henry531887
Dearborn525660
Cass520793
Noble496874
Jackson454560
Shelby450487
Lawrence4097111
Gibson395980
Clinton387752
Harrison384560
Montgomery372781
DeKalb371377
Knox352480
Miami348559
Whitley336435
Steuben329255
Huntington326974
Wabash323372
Ripley318758
Putnam318458
Adams315648
Jasper307541
White289051
Jefferson285862
Daviess282189
Decatur266488
Fayette263354
Greene256176
Posey254531
Wells246970
Scott241645
LaGrange237570
Clay235142
Randolph223370
Spencer210428
Jennings210143
Washington201224
Sullivan200138
Fountain196538
Starke183050
Owen180450
Jay176127
Fulton174638
Carroll171718
Orange169548
Perry169035
Rush161721
Franklin156835
Vermillion156239
Tipton142940
Parke136215
Pike125830
Blackford118627
Pulaski103240
Newton96429
Brown92938
Benton90312
Crawford88513
Martin79214
Switzerland7337
Warren73012
Union65610
Ohio51511
Unassigned0423