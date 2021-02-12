Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

White House suspends deputy press secretary for one week for threatening reporter over story about him

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that one of her deputies, TJ Ducklo, had been suspended for one week without pay after a Vanity Fair story revealed Ducklo had threatened a reporter who was working on a story about his romantic relationship with another reporter.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that one of her deputies, TJ Ducklo, had been suspended for one week without pay after a Vanity Fair story revealed Ducklo had threatened a reporter who was working on a story about his romantic relationship with another reporter.

"This in our view was an important step to send the message that we don't find this acceptable," Psaki told reporters at the White House press briefing.

Psaki said her deputy, TJ Ducklo, had apologized to the reporter, Politico's Tara Palmeri, over the incident. She added that when he returns from suspension he will no longer work with any reporters at Politico.

Palmeri reported on Tuesday that Ducklo had been in a romantic relationship with Axios reporter Alexi McCammond. Axios told Politico that McCammond "disclosed her relationship" with Ducklo in November and was "taken off the Biden beat." But Palmeri pointed out that McCammond's beat includes covering Vice President Kamala Harris and that she had commented glowingly on Biden after he was inaugurated.

A Vanity Fair story published Friday said that Ducklo had threatened Palmeri over her piece, vowing he would "destroy her" if she published it. Ducklo, according to the Vanity Fair story, also made misogynistic comments to Palmeri. The magazine reported Ducklo referenced Palmeri's own personal life, accusing her at one point of being "jealous" about his relationship with McCammond.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN the details of the conversation Ducklo had with Palmeri. Ducklo did not respond to a request for comment Friday and Palmeri declined to comment.

Psaki said that in addition to his initial apology, Ducklo had expressed "profound regret" in a note to Palmeri after the incident, which Psaki described only as a "heated conversation about his personal life."

The note from Ducklo, which was obtained by CNN, said, "Last night on the phone with you I lost my temper in a way that was unprofessional, and I apologize for that. I should have done a better job at keeping my emotions in check during our conversation. It won't happen again."

When asked at the press briefing how Ducklo could continue to work with female reporters, given the misogynistic nature of some of his comments, Psaki agreed they were "completely unacceptable" and said that she has had "conversations with him about that."

Psaki said that the White House apologized to Politico and vowed that "this will never happen again."

It was not clear why Ducklo had only been suspended on Friday when the Vanity Fair story published, given that Psaki and the White House had been aware of Ducklo's conduct in the weeks before.

Psaki, who was also asked about that at the press briefing, said that the White House had conversations with Politico editors immediately after the incident.

"That was how we engaged, in a private manner," Psaki said. "And that was what we felt was appropriate at the time."

The one-week suspension also appeared to fall well short of President Joe Biden's promise to fire employees on the spot if they were found to disrespect others.

Psaki said she had not discussed the matter with Biden, but had consulted with the White House chief of staff. She said the suspension was in their view "an important step to send the message that we don't find it acceptable."

Politico reporters were outraged at Psaki's response to the situation, two staffers at the outlet told CNN.

"It feels like she is punishing us more than him," one of the staffers said, noting that her solution is for Politico reporters to lose access to one of the highest ranking officials in the White House communications department.

In a statement, Politico Editor-In-Chief Matt Kaminski and Editor Carrie Budoff Brown acknowledged raising concerns with the White House about Ducklo's behavior.

"No journalist at Politico —or any other publication or network — should ever be subjected to such unfounded personal attacks while doing their job," they said. "Politico reporters and editors are committed to forging a professional and transparent relationship with public office holders and their staff and expect the same in return."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Mattoon/Charleston
Mostly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 1°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some rural counties in Illinois say they aren't getting enough COVID doses to make a difference.

Image

Ferm Fresh to open shop in 12 Points area

Image

Pandemic continues to force changes at the George Rogers Clark memorial

Image

Seasonal Flu Numbers Reach Historical Lows

Image

Re-freezing road conditions to blame for many Wabash Valley accidents

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce endorses COVID-19 liability protection bills

Image

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High: 25°

Image

VU Women

Image

North Daviess Clay City

Image

Loogootee girls

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1155833

Reported Deaths: 21985
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4635819100
DuPage744061145
Will63022869
Lake57637893
Kane49376699
Winnebago27788418
Madison27127438
St. Clair24590445
McHenry23497256
Champaign17229110
Peoria16402250
Sangamon15724213
McLean14239150
Tazewell13084233
Rock Island12743278
Kankakee12126186
Kendall1070481
LaSalle10390210
Macon9321179
Vermilion8308111
DeKalb8028108
Adams7853111
Williamson6658115
Boone583173
Whiteside5745142
Clinton550787
Coles503989
Knox4915122
Ogle489471
Grundy488360
Jackson453060
Effingham444868
Henry425253
Macoupin425273
Marion4219110
Franklin408064
Livingston403970
Monroe395278
Stephenson393569
Randolph392875
Jefferson3877113
Woodford355059
Morgan348175
Montgomery337267
Logan327651
Lee327443
Christian323262
Bureau319873
Fayette304252
Perry297356
Fulton276444
Iroquois273959
Jersey243944
McDonough228240
Lawrence225824
Saline223643
Douglas222929
Union216331
Shelby208633
Crawford196621
Cass185322
Bond184623
Pike166048
Warren165243
Wayne164244
Clark163728
Hancock162427
Richland162338
Jo Daviess157822
White157123
Washington155323
Carroll153733
Edgar152436
Ford149743
Moultrie146522
Clay140240
Greene135231
Johnson133310
Wabash128912
Piatt127813
Mason125841
De Witt125122
Mercer124731
Massac122431
Cumberland115917
Jasper109417
Menard10136
Marshall80414
Hamilton76515
Schuyler6665
Pulaski6614
Brown6486
Stark52122
Edwards5149
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4441
Alexander4348
Gallatin4243
Putnam3903
Hardin33411
Pope2773
Unassigned1052144
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 645006

Reported Deaths: 12027
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion886951597
Lake47409826
Allen34765619
Hamilton31146367
St. Joseph28655493
Elkhart24989400
Vanderburgh20746362
Tippecanoe19221185
Johnson15994341
Porter15565252
Hendricks15398287
Clark11580172
Madison11533301
Vigo11315221
Monroe10036155
Delaware9672170
LaPorte9549191
Howard8888175
Kosciusko8390103
Hancock7259126
Warrick7226137
Bartholomew7111140
Floyd6994156
Wayne6476181
Grant6309152
Boone592686
Morgan5886124
Dubois5800102
Marshall5325103
Henry531887
Dearborn525660
Cass520793
Noble496874
Jackson454560
Shelby450487
Lawrence4097111
Gibson395980
Clinton387752
Harrison384560
Montgomery372781
DeKalb371377
Knox352480
Miami348559
Whitley336435
Steuben329255
Huntington326974
Wabash323372
Ripley318758
Putnam318458
Adams315648
Jasper307541
White289051
Jefferson285862
Daviess282189
Decatur266488
Fayette263354
Greene256176
Posey254531
Wells246970
Scott241645
LaGrange237570
Clay235142
Randolph223370
Spencer210428
Jennings210143
Washington201224
Sullivan200138
Fountain196538
Starke183050
Owen180450
Jay176127
Fulton174638
Carroll171718
Orange169548
Perry169035
Rush161721
Franklin156835
Vermillion156239
Tipton142940
Parke136215
Pike125830
Blackford118627
Pulaski103240
Newton96429
Brown92938
Benton90312
Crawford88513
Martin79214
Switzerland7337
Warren73012
Union65610
Ohio51511
Unassigned0423