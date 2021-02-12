Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Australian Open to go without fans as 'new kind of enemy' forces Victoria to lock down

The Australian state of Victoria will lock down for five days in a bid to curb the spread of a more contagious coronavirus variant, meaning the Australian Open will go ahead without fans during what is usually its busiest few days.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Feb 12, 2021 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

The Australian state of Victoria will lock down for five days in a bid to curb the spread of a more contagious coronavirus variant, meaning the Australian Open will go without fans during what is usually its busiest few days.

Authorities have identified 13 new cases tied to an employee of a quarantine hotel in Melbourne, who tested positive for the so-called United Kingdom coronavirus variant on Monday. Five of those cases were identified in the previous 24 hours, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said at a news conference Friday.

Andrews that "this hyper-infectious variant is moving at hyper-speed," and to stop it the government needed to enact a short, strict lockdown so people do not unwittingly infect others before they realize they have contracted the virus themselves.

"We are facing a new kind of enemy. A virus that is smarter, and faster, and more infectious," Andrews said of the variant. "Until we have a vaccine, we need to do everything we can to keep this virus at bay."

Australia has not yet begun rolling out coronavirus vaccines.

Play at the Australian Open, professional tennis' first Grand Slam of the year, will continue but without spectators. Tennis Australia, which organizes the event, said it will enact its broadcast-only contingency plan and will offer fans refunds if they have tickets they can no longer use.

"Tennis Australia continues to work with the government to ensure the health and safety of everyone," the organization said in a statement.

Tournament director and CEO of Tennis Australia Craig Tiley said players would live and compete in a biosecure "bubble" throughout the lockdown.

"The players will compete in a bubble form not dissimilar to what they've been doing right throughout the year," he told reporters.

"In fact, this was the first event they played in front of crowds and now for the next five days they will continue to play and continue to compete.

"So those that will be allowed on site will be the players only and their direct support teams, as well as those staff members that are unable to do their work from home."

Andrews acknowledged just how gut-wrenching these restrictive measures will be to the people of Victoria, who endured one of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns last year. For months, Victorians have been enjoying normal, coronavirus-free lives thanks to their earlier sacrifices.

Tennis fans told CNN that attending and hosting the Open, one of Melbourne's biggest events of the year, was something residents felt they had earned after so many weeks of vigilance. People may still be able to attend the tournament if the lockdown is not extended past 5 days, but the Open's middle weekend is usually its most popular.

"Today hurts. Victorians know, better than anyone, just how deeply," he said.

Andrews said people will only be allowed to leave their home for four reasons: shopping for necessities; care and caregiving; exercise; and work, if it is deemed essential by the government.

Shoppers and those going for exercise will only be allowed to travel within 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) of their home, unless they do not live that close to stores.

Most retail businesses will be forced to close, besides essential stores like supermarkets and pharmacies. Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to offer take-away service. And gatherings at private homes and in public are prohibited.

"By limiting our movement, we limit the potential spread of the virus," Andrews said.

The Open's hurdles

Victoria's lockdown is the latest in a series of hurdles organizers of the annual tennis tournament have faced in their efforts to put on a successful event during a pandemic.

The tournament was originally delayed by three weeks, and the government mandated that players coming from overseas would be required to quarantine for 14 days. The initial plan had been to allow players in quarantine five hours a day to practice, but several people linked to the Open tested positive for the virus while in quarantine -- forcing 72 players to undergo a more intense quarantine in which they were not allowed to leave their rooms for the full 14 days.

Then, with just days to go before the start of the tournament, a security guard in one of Melbourne's quarantine hotels tested positive for the virus -- forcing his close contacts back into isolation until they were cleared of infection.

That included more than 500 Australian Open players and staff, all of whom tested negative, allowing the tournament to continue as planned.

Organizers had expect up to 400,000 fans to attend the tournament this year in a socially distanced manner, around half the number that were at last year's competition, and fans came out in force on Monday for the first day -- relishing in the fact that they are some of the few people on the planet able to attend live sports during the pandemic.

As news of the snap lockdown broke on Friday, many games were already underway with fans getting their last glimpse of action for at least five days.

Notably, Serena Williams kept her hopes of a record-equaling 24th grand slam title alive after surviving a minor scare.

The American saved two set points in her match against Anastasia Potapova but recovered to win in straight sets 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.

Speaking of the lockdown after her match, Williams said: "It's rough. It's going to be a rough few days for I think everyone. But we'll hopefully get through it."

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka battled past Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the tournament.

What happens next could have major implications for the delayed Summer Olympics in Tokyo, as the Australian Open had been mooted as a model, albeit a smaller one, for how to safely host a sporting event with competitors arriving from around the world.

Unlike Australia, however, Japan is struggling to cope with rising coronavirus case numbers. Cases have more than doubled in the past two months to more than 406,000, stretching Japan's medical system to the brink despite the fact that the country has the most hospital beds per capita in the developed world.

Though Japan's leaders have vowed the Games will be held, obstacles are mounting. The public remains opposed to hosting the event and Japan's Organizing Committee needs to find a new leader to replace Yoshiro Mori, who is stepping down amid the furor caused by sexist remarks he made last week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Paris
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -2°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some rural counties in Illinois say they aren't getting enough COVID doses to make a difference.

Image

Ferm Fresh to open shop in 12 Points area

Image

Pandemic continues to force changes at the George Rogers Clark memorial

Image

Seasonal Flu Numbers Reach Historical Lows

Image

Re-freezing road conditions to blame for many Wabash Valley accidents

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce endorses COVID-19 liability protection bills

Image

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High: 25°

Image

VU Women

Image

North Daviess Clay City

Image

Loogootee girls

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1155833

Reported Deaths: 21985
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4635819100
DuPage744061145
Will63022869
Lake57637893
Kane49376699
Winnebago27788418
Madison27127438
St. Clair24590445
McHenry23497256
Champaign17229110
Peoria16402250
Sangamon15724213
McLean14239150
Tazewell13084233
Rock Island12743278
Kankakee12126186
Kendall1070481
LaSalle10390210
Macon9321179
Vermilion8308111
DeKalb8028108
Adams7853111
Williamson6658115
Boone583173
Whiteside5745142
Clinton550787
Coles503989
Knox4915122
Ogle489471
Grundy488360
Jackson453060
Effingham444868
Henry425253
Macoupin425273
Marion4219110
Franklin408064
Livingston403970
Monroe395278
Stephenson393569
Randolph392875
Jefferson3877113
Woodford355059
Morgan348175
Montgomery337267
Logan327651
Lee327443
Christian323262
Bureau319873
Fayette304252
Perry297356
Fulton276444
Iroquois273959
Jersey243944
McDonough228240
Lawrence225824
Saline223643
Douglas222929
Union216331
Shelby208633
Crawford196621
Cass185322
Bond184623
Pike166048
Warren165243
Wayne164244
Clark163728
Hancock162427
Richland162338
Jo Daviess157822
White157123
Washington155323
Carroll153733
Edgar152436
Ford149743
Moultrie146522
Clay140240
Greene135231
Johnson133310
Wabash128912
Piatt127813
Mason125841
De Witt125122
Mercer124731
Massac122431
Cumberland115917
Jasper109417
Menard10136
Marshall80414
Hamilton76515
Schuyler6665
Pulaski6614
Brown6486
Stark52122
Edwards5149
Henderson4908
Calhoun4692
Scott4441
Alexander4348
Gallatin4243
Putnam3903
Hardin33411
Pope2773
Unassigned1052144
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 645006

Reported Deaths: 12027
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion886951597
Lake47409826
Allen34765619
Hamilton31146367
St. Joseph28655493
Elkhart24989400
Vanderburgh20746362
Tippecanoe19221185
Johnson15994341
Porter15565252
Hendricks15398287
Clark11580172
Madison11533301
Vigo11315221
Monroe10036155
Delaware9672170
LaPorte9549191
Howard8888175
Kosciusko8390103
Hancock7259126
Warrick7226137
Bartholomew7111140
Floyd6994156
Wayne6476181
Grant6309152
Boone592686
Morgan5886124
Dubois5800102
Marshall5325103
Henry531887
Dearborn525660
Cass520793
Noble496874
Jackson454560
Shelby450487
Lawrence4097111
Gibson395980
Clinton387752
Harrison384560
Montgomery372781
DeKalb371377
Knox352480
Miami348559
Whitley336435
Steuben329255
Huntington326974
Wabash323372
Ripley318758
Putnam318458
Adams315648
Jasper307541
White289051
Jefferson285862
Daviess282189
Decatur266488
Fayette263354
Greene256176
Posey254531
Wells246970
Scott241645
LaGrange237570
Clay235142
Randolph223370
Spencer210428
Jennings210143
Washington201224
Sullivan200138
Fountain196538
Starke183050
Owen180450
Jay176127
Fulton174638
Carroll171718
Orange169548
Perry169035
Rush161721
Franklin156835
Vermillion156239
Tipton142940
Parke136215
Pike125830
Blackford118627
Pulaski103240
Newton96429
Brown92938
Benton90312
Crawford88513
Martin79214
Switzerland7337
Warren73012
Union65610
Ohio51511
Unassigned0423