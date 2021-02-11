Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Get ready for Trump's defense

CNN's Jeff Zeleny recaps day three of Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, in which the House impeachment team rested its case and urged senators to hold Trump accountable.

Posted: Feb 11, 2021 8:20 PM
Updated: Feb 11, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

House Democrats rested their case against of President Donald Trump. House impeachment managers dedicated the third day of Trump's second impeachment trial to showing how the former President cultivated his supporters, drew them to Washington and then dispatched them to the Capitol.

He told them to do it. The managers showed the comments of rioters saying they were at the Capitol because Trump told them to be.

A body of work. They played segments of his comments from four years, comparing his outlandish requests with the actions of the fringe supporters. He said to "liberate" Michigan, for instance, his supporters tried to kidnap the governor. He said to "stop the steal" and so he knew they would do just that.

This wasn't a "radical break" from Trump's rhetoric, said lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin. "This was his M.O."

Read takeaways from Day 3 of the impeachment trial here.

A prebuttal. The Democrats at the impeachment trial also tried to get in front of the Trump defense idea that by calling his faithful to Washington and then whipping them up before the marched to the US Capitol, he was simply exercising his First Amendment rights.

This is not free speech. "I'm sorry," said Raskin. "There's nothing in the First Amendment or anywhere else in the Constitution that can excuse your betrayal of your oath of office. It's not a free speech question."

He said if anything, it was Trump who was attacking free speech by dispatching his mob.

It's only a democracy if the voters get their way. Here's an excerpt of Raskin's speech:

We have no kings here, we have no czars. Here the people govern, the people. The most important words of the Constitution are the first three, "We the people."

But all this -- all this means little if a president who dislikes election results can incite violence to try to replace and usurp the will of the people, ignore the judicial branch of government and then run over the legislative branch of government with a mob.

Democrats rested their case hours early. Trump's lawyers have already indicated they won't take all of their time. This thing could be over Saturday.

Immovable objects. It does not yet appear many or any Republicans beyond the five or six expected to convict have changed their minds, despite sitting through hours of video of rioters storming through the place they work each day.

Cementing divides. If all of this was a foregone conclusion, that brings us back to the central question of whether it was worth it. If it does nothing more than drive Americans into their corners, it seems unlikely.

The big unmasking. But there is some value in making lawmakers cast votes. Usually, when Trump did something incendiary as president, Republican senators would say they hadn't seen the offending tweets or comments. They have now seen all of his words leading up to the insurrection and they have seen how the mob responded to him.

There's no playing dumb now. When senators do vote on whether to convict him, Republicans will have to explain that position. This trial will be a waystation for American political parties. In that regard, American citizens are sitting in judgment too. The evidence voters will see is how senators will treat a President who tried to overturn the election.

Senators are jurors. They'll have to decide to either ignore or look past Trump's obvious incitement of the mob, Trump's indifference to the danger lawmakers were in and -- most importantly -- Trump's effort to undermine the vision of democracy written into the Constitution.

Some are also co-conspirators. The impeachment managers didn't spend any time on this, but bear in mind that no small number of Republican senators (Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri) bought into Trump's rejection of the election results and they were trying to help him reject it by objecting to the counting of certain electoral votes.

They're also victims. They were there on January 6. They were threatened, and they were rushed to safety.

We already know Trump's supporters can turn violent. Will Republican senators who vote to bar him from holding future office be putting targets on their backs? We don't know.

Up next, Trump's defense. Now it'll be the Trump defense's turn to argue his side and give those senators a compelling reason to ignore his behavior and forget that he sent a mob to get them.

Decision time. What GOP senators will have to decide is if they want the party to be in league with Trump, or move beyond him.

Trump's GOP. There is clearly still a fervent grassroots support for Trump. Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, who was convinced by impeachment managers to say the trial was constitutional, was censured by his hometown GOP chapter.

Post-Trump GOP. There's also there's evidence GOP party registrations are down and donors are nervous about supporting the party in the coming election. A group of more than 100 former GOP officials have launched discussions about forming a new, center-right party.

Clear and present danger

All the incitement talk had me reading about Oliver Wendell Holmes, the Espionage Act of 1917 and the Sedition Act of 1918.

They were incredible (by today's standards) curbs on free speech that Congress and President Woodrow Wilson enacted during World War I (and also during the flu pandemic.) Not everyone was on board. This cartoon I got from the Library of Congress is by the artist Winsor McCay, an inspiration to Walt Disney, is from 1917 and it's quite graphic. Lady Liberty is being pursued by a fat congressman with a whip that says "Espionage Bill."

The "clear and present danger" test we apply to speech today comes from Wendell Holmes during this era, but he was, after first agreeing with the laws, later in the minority opposing them back then. Congress ultimately repealed them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 8°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Paris
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 3°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seelyville Now Has a Full-Time Firefighter

Image

Dangerously cold temperatures are on the way

Image

Medical professionals urge you to get your annual check-ups

Image

Virtual Legislative Crackerbarrel set for this weekend

Image

Re-freezing road conditions to blame for many Wabash Valley accidents

Image

Look out for ice dams on your roof

Image

Multi-vehicle crash in downtown Terre Haute ends with one car overturned

Image

Warming Center helps keep homeless population alive

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Consumer Alert: Student Debt Relief Scams

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1152995

Reported Deaths: 21869
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4626679046
DuPage741511139
Will62814861
Lake57486892
Kane49264696
Winnebago27739416
Madison27038438
St. Clair24518443
McHenry23429256
Champaign17143110
Peoria16352250
Sangamon15673212
McLean14231149
Tazewell13048229
Rock Island12714278
Kankakee12102186
Kendall1066081
LaSalle10353210
Macon9303179
Vermilion8284110
DeKalb7996107
Adams7836111
Williamson6648115
Boone581674
Whiteside5726140
Clinton550086
Coles502088
Knox4911121
Ogle487871
Grundy486759
Jackson451260
Effingham444668
Henry424153
Macoupin424173
Marion4224109
Franklin407264
Livingston403469
Monroe394976
Randolph392574
Stephenson391368
Jefferson3861112
Woodford354259
Morgan346775
Montgomery335767
Logan327250
Lee326843
Christian322462
Bureau319673
Fayette304152
Perry296656
Fulton276144
Iroquois272859
Jersey242844
McDonough227840
Lawrence225523
Saline222843
Douglas220429
Union215331
Shelby208633
Crawford196321
Cass185222
Bond183723
Pike165748
Warren165043
Wayne163744
Clark163328
Hancock162227
Richland162138
Jo Daviess157522
White155923
Washington155022
Carroll153233
Edgar152336
Ford149343
Moultrie146521
Clay140139
Greene135030
Johnson133210
Wabash128712
Piatt127513
Mason125741
De Witt124722
Mercer124431
Massac121731
Cumberland115417
Jasper109217
Menard10116
Marshall80314
Hamilton76415
Schuyler6655
Pulaski6584
Brown6486
Stark51922
Edwards5109
Henderson4908
Calhoun4682
Scott4441
Alexander4328
Gallatin4213
Putnam3893
Hardin33411
Pope2763
Unassigned962130
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 643305

Reported Deaths: 12001
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion885081594
Lake47312824
Allen34674618
Hamilton31056367
St. Joseph28557493
Elkhart24971400
Vanderburgh20709361
Tippecanoe19126184
Johnson15959338
Porter15533252
Hendricks15369286
Clark11552171
Madison11511299
Vigo11302220
Monroe9995155
Delaware9628170
LaPorte9527191
Howard8864174
Kosciusko8375103
Hancock7236126
Warrick7209137
Bartholomew7081139
Floyd6973156
Wayne6458180
Grant6281152
Boone589286
Morgan5864124
Dubois5795102
Marshall5313101
Henry530387
Dearborn523460
Cass519793
Noble496274
Jackson452259
Shelby449087
Lawrence4092111
Gibson395280
Clinton387251
Harrison382060
Montgomery371681
DeKalb369677
Knox350180
Miami347159
Whitley334535
Steuben328355
Huntington324074
Wabash322272
Putnam317658
Ripley317458
Adams314848
Jasper306941
White288351
Jefferson284962
Daviess281688
Decatur265488
Fayette262854
Greene254976
Posey253831
Wells246270
Scott241245
LaGrange237470
Clay234442
Randolph222870
Spencer209928
Jennings209643
Washington200124
Sullivan199938
Fountain195838
Starke182550
Owen179850
Jay176027
Fulton173938
Carroll171317
Orange169148
Perry168835
Rush161721
Franklin156735
Vermillion155939
Tipton142140
Parke136115
Pike125930
Blackford118427
Pulaski103140
Newton96329
Brown92838
Benton90011
Crawford88113
Martin78814
Switzerland7317
Warren72812
Union65310
Ohio51511
Unassigned0423