Clear

Lindsey Graham has a very bad take on the Senate impeachment trial

While the outcome of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment hearing seems likely, there are still considerable stakes and questions at hand. In this latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza analyzes the implications of the Senate hearing so far.

Posted: Feb 11, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Feb 11, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Minutes after the second day of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial concluded Wednesday night, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted this:

"The 'Not Guilty' vote is growing after today. I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House Managers offensive and absurd."

Really?

What part, exactly, was offensive and absurd? The 13-minute video that, in remarkable detail, laid out how Trump's speech was received by the thousands who attended the January 6 "Stop the Steal" rally and then violently overran the US Capitol? The months of knowing lies from Trump that convinced his supporters that the election had been stolen? The harrowing footage that showed just how close the rioters came to finding then-Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, among others? The gallows that these rioters had set up in front of the Capitol?

If Graham's conclusion was that the House impeachment managers' case was "offensive" and "absurd," well, he was one of the only ones.

"I'm angry, I'm disturbed," Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski told CNN. "The evidence that has been presented is pretty damning." Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, asked whether he was shaken by the footage of the riot shown Wednesday, responded: "Who wouldn't be?"

Now there is obviously a difference between being disturbed by what happened at the Capitol on January 6 and being willing to vote to convict Trump for his role in inciting that melee. Johnson, for example, is virtually certain to vote to acquit Trump -- no matter how much he was affected by the impeachment managers' presentations.

But that's not what Graham is talking about in his tweet. He specifically says that the managers' presentation is moving votes away from convicting Trump and toward acquitting him. That what had been presented so far makes more Republican senators likely to vote with the former President in the final reckoning.

All available evidence of the trial to this point disputes that contention.

After a test vote last month on the constitutionality of the trial garnered just five Republican votes, a similar vote on the trial's first day drew six Republicans. with Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy changing his vote.

"The House managers were focused, they were organized ... they made a compelling argument," explained Cassidy. "President Trump's team, they were disorganized. ... One side is doing a great job and the other side is doing a terrible job. ... As an impartial juror, I'm going to vote for the side that did the good job."

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R) predicted Wednesday that "probably five and maybe six" Republican senators would cross party lines and eventually vote to convict and remove Trump from office. (A supermajority -- 67 senators -- would need to vote for Trump's conviction, which seems very unlikely.)

Which supports the overarching reality of this trial: There just aren't many senators who are genuinely undecided. The vast majority of Republican senators have already settled on the this -is-unconstitutional! argument to allow them to avoid engaging with the actual facts of Trump's months-long effort to raise questions about the election and rally his most ardent supporters to fight the results.

But for Graham to contend that what the Senate (and the rest of us) have seen over the last two days is somehow going to mean that fewer senators vote to convict Trump is a) not factually accurate and b) appalling.

Any thinking person who has watched the impeachment managers' case over the last two days has come away with one very clear insight: The January 6 riots were really bad and, if not for a few heroes like Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, could have been much, much worse. If Graham thinks that is "offensive" and "absurd," he should rethink what those words actually mean.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Cold and windy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Look out for ice dams on your roof

Image

Multi-vehicle crash in downtown Terre Haute ends with one car overturned

Image

Warming Center helps keep homeless population alive

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Consumer Alert: Student Debt Relief Scams

Image

Thursday: Occasional snow possible, gusty NNE breeze. HIgh: 24°

Image

Paris Marshall girls

Image

Kylee Shelton

Image

Preventing frozen pipes may save you future leaks

Image

Federal Student Loans at 0% Interest

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1152995

Reported Deaths: 21869
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4626679046
DuPage741511139
Will62814861
Lake57486892
Kane49264696
Winnebago27739416
Madison27038438
St. Clair24518443
McHenry23429256
Champaign17143110
Peoria16352250
Sangamon15673212
McLean14231149
Tazewell13048229
Rock Island12714278
Kankakee12102186
Kendall1066081
LaSalle10353210
Macon9303179
Vermilion8284110
DeKalb7996107
Adams7836111
Williamson6648115
Boone581674
Whiteside5726140
Clinton550086
Coles502088
Knox4911121
Ogle487871
Grundy486759
Jackson451260
Effingham444668
Henry424153
Macoupin424173
Marion4224109
Franklin407264
Livingston403469
Monroe394976
Randolph392574
Stephenson391368
Jefferson3861112
Woodford354259
Morgan346775
Montgomery335767
Logan327250
Lee326843
Christian322462
Bureau319673
Fayette304152
Perry296656
Fulton276144
Iroquois272859
Jersey242844
McDonough227840
Lawrence225523
Saline222843
Douglas220429
Union215331
Shelby208633
Crawford196321
Cass185222
Bond183723
Pike165748
Warren165043
Wayne163744
Clark163328
Hancock162227
Richland162138
Jo Daviess157522
White155923
Washington155022
Carroll153233
Edgar152336
Ford149343
Moultrie146521
Clay140139
Greene135030
Johnson133210
Wabash128712
Piatt127513
Mason125741
De Witt124722
Mercer124431
Massac121731
Cumberland115417
Jasper109217
Menard10116
Marshall80314
Hamilton76415
Schuyler6655
Pulaski6584
Brown6486
Stark51922
Edwards5109
Henderson4908
Calhoun4682
Scott4441
Alexander4328
Gallatin4213
Putnam3893
Hardin33411
Pope2763
Unassigned962130
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 643305

Reported Deaths: 12001
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion885081594
Lake47312824
Allen34674618
Hamilton31056367
St. Joseph28557493
Elkhart24971400
Vanderburgh20709361
Tippecanoe19126184
Johnson15959338
Porter15533252
Hendricks15369286
Clark11552171
Madison11511299
Vigo11302220
Monroe9995155
Delaware9628170
LaPorte9527191
Howard8864174
Kosciusko8375103
Hancock7236126
Warrick7209137
Bartholomew7081139
Floyd6973156
Wayne6458180
Grant6281152
Boone589286
Morgan5864124
Dubois5795102
Marshall5313101
Henry530387
Dearborn523460
Cass519793
Noble496274
Jackson452259
Shelby449087
Lawrence4092111
Gibson395280
Clinton387251
Harrison382060
Montgomery371681
DeKalb369677
Knox350180
Miami347159
Whitley334535
Steuben328355
Huntington324074
Wabash322272
Putnam317658
Ripley317458
Adams314848
Jasper306941
White288351
Jefferson284962
Daviess281688
Decatur265488
Fayette262854
Greene254976
Posey253831
Wells246270
Scott241245
LaGrange237470
Clay234442
Randolph222870
Spencer209928
Jennings209643
Washington200124
Sullivan199938
Fountain195838
Starke182550
Owen179850
Jay176027
Fulton173938
Carroll171317
Orange169148
Perry168835
Rush161721
Franklin156735
Vermillion155939
Tipton142140
Parke136115
Pike125930
Blackford118427
Pulaski103140
Newton96329
Brown92838
Benton90011
Crawford88113
Martin78814
Switzerland7317
Warren72812
Union65310
Ohio51511
Unassigned0423