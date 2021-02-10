Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How will GOP senators ignore this?

House impeachment managers show never-before-seen security footage from the Capitol riot at former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 9:30 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2021 9:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

What must Republican senators be thinking after Wednesday's presentations from the House impeachment managers? How will they justify acquitting the man who sent a mob for them to stop the counting of electoral votes?

Marching orders. First they watched video of President Donald Trump whipping his supporters into a fury.

Gut-wrenching evidence. Then they sat through a moment-by-moment deconstruction of the sacking of the US Capitol building where they work. They saw death, violence, fear and destruction.

Forcing their way in. They saw CCTV of the teeming mob breaking the windows and entering the inner sanctum of the legislative branch, a place where lawmakers are supposed to be safe.

The target. They listened to a montage of Trump repeatedly criticizing Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to reject the Electoral College results in now-President Joe Biden's favor.

The evacuations. Then there was CCTV video of Pence being rushed from the Senate chamber as the mob chanted "Hang Mike Pence!"

Cries for help. They heard the cries of Capitol Police officers on the radio begging for backup as they were overrun.

Hiding from rioters. They listened to the desperate whispers of aides to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, barricaded in an inner office and calling for Capitol Police as the rioters' pounding on doors could be heard in the background.

The crime. "The vice president, the speaker of the house, the first and second in line to the presidency, were performing their constitutional duties, presiding over the election certification, and they were put in danger because President Trump put his own desires, his own need for power over his duty to the Constitution and our democratic process. President Trump put a target on their backs and his mob broke into the Capitol to hunt them down," said Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett, who put the riot together with video, audio and a map that showed just how close the riot came to the senators who are now supposed to be an unbiased jury. Watch here.

Senators are supposed to be a jury. If this were a court of law, they'd all be dismissed as impossibly biased.

"Most of the public does not know how close these rioters came to you," California Rep. Eric Swalwell told senators. "As you were moving through that hallway, I paced it off, you were just 58 steps away from where the mob was amassing and where police were rushing to stop them."

They saw video of police creating a physical barrier to protect them from the rioters.

Saved from the mob. They saw Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, once the standard-bearer of the GOP, turned around by the hero cop Eugene Goodman. And Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, flanked by his security detail, running this way and that to avoid the mob.

Now what? The question is whether after seeing this threat, created by their President, Republican senators will find their conscience changed, or vote the way Trump wants them to.

Read the full day's news here.

Witness for the prosecution

We all know the mob broke laws and threatened democracy. The question at the heart of this trial is how exactly Trump is responsible for their actions.

Trump chose not to testify at his second impeachment trial, perhaps fearing self-incrimination.

He didn't need to.

House impeachment managers used his previous words against him Wednesday.

Laying groundwork. We all lived for months before and after the election with Trump chipping away at confidence in the democratic process, pretending it was fraudulent and encouraging supporters to dispute it, calling them to gather in Washington as the electoral votes were counted and demanding they help him "stop the steal."

Public record. The Democratic managers, on the first of two days laying out their case to bar him from future office, wove those public statements and open facts into a damning prosecution of the former President's behavior before the mob took over.

Months of preparation. To see his tweets and statements priming the anger of his supporters over the course of the summer and fall, before and after the election, assembled in order and culminating in the January 6 rally before the mob stormed the Capitol was damning.

Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania interspersed video of Trump's January 6 speech and other comments with analysis in a comprehensive annotation to the incitement.

She said Trump told supporters to "fight" 20 times that day as he encouraged them to stop fake theft of the election.

He told them to be "peaceful" one time, before sending them on to Capitol Hill.

Seeing Trump's words for the first time. Senators, who were busy with the counting of electoral votes at the time, may not have seen the President unleash his mob upon them.

And Republican senators now sitting in judgment of him might not have heard just how he turned on Pence when it became clear his vice president would not reject the election results for his boss. They might not have heard the anger at the GOP by Trump supporters.

Targeting Republicans who oppose Trump. They probably knew how he'd targeted GOP officials in Georgia after they wouldn't falsify votes to help him win that state.

They certainly know that if they vote against the former President, he will push his supporters to put political targets on their backs.

If this were a secret plot uncovered, the scope of rejecting an American election would be too big to believe. But Trump didn't try to hide what he was doing. And that's the weirdest part of all.

Shaken, but no changed minds

CNN's Manu Raju spoke with Republican senators during a morning, an afternoon and a final evening break in the presentations.

He wrote that some of them were shaken, but not convinced to convict.

"Same way that I was before," Indiana Sen. Mike Braun told Raju, when asked if he was shaken. He added: "When you think the process is flawed in the first place," it's hard to vote to convict.

"Who wouldn't be" shaken? asked Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, according to Raju. But Johnson blames the rioters -- not Trump.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, usually very talkative, told Raju: "I've got nothing for you now."

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is likely to vote to convict, said that "the evidence that was presented thus far is pretty damning."

But the clear suggestion is Senate Republicans are not swayed to vote to convict Trump at this point. Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of GOP leadership, compared the anti-police protests from the summer to what happened on January 6 at the Capitol.

"Well, you know, you have a summer where people all over the country are doing similar kinds of things. I don't know what the other side will show from Seattle and Portland and other places, but you're going to see similar kinds of tragedies there as well," he said. Blunt is up for reelection in 2022.

Asked if he was shaken by the video, Blunt said: "Well I've seen parts of it and I've talked to the police about a lot of this, so, you know, it's obviously a tragic day for the country and not at all what we'd want to see people all over the world seeing happen in the United States."

Riotous mobs of yore. And whiskey

Today lawmakers are watching impeachment managers argue that Trump, refuting his election loss, incited an insurrection against the country. A partisan mob inspired by him tried to stop counting of electoral votes. The opposite of that is George Washington, who raised a militia and rode with the troops to put down the so-called Whiskey Rebellion against federal tax authority.

Farmers and distillers, angry about an excise tax backed by Alexander Hamilton, had ignored the tax, which was more favorable to large producers. The disagreement festered for years.

In 1794, anti-tax farmers got into armed conflict with the landowner, slave owner and tax collector John Neville. The anti-tax rebels attacked his house after he fled and then marched on Pittsburgh, although some accounts say they got too drunk to take the city. Washington, though he sought diplomacy, raised a militia and the rebellion ultimately fizzled.

Only two rebels were found guilty of treason and Washington ultimately pardoned them. Opposition to Hamilton's Federalist tax policy, however, helped Thomas Jefferson win the presidency a few years later in 1800, and the beginning of the anti-Federalist Democrat-Republicans. US political parties have been changing and evolving ever since.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Paris
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Occasional Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Preventing frozen pipes may save you future leaks

Image

Federal Student Loans at 0% Interest

Image

Upcoming Challenge for Democratic Party Chairperson

Image

Wabash Valley man facing murder charge for 2019 shooting

Image

Indiana health officials say COVID-19 Vaccine eligibility expansion is coming soon

Image

Businesses ramping up for the holiday weekend

Image

The cold will stick around, but for how long?

Image

Vincennes fire death

Image

Federal inmate death

Image

Walmart and Sams Club to begin distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1150170

Reported Deaths: 21802
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4617579030
DuPage739811136
Will62688860
Lake57323892
Kane49170694
Winnebago27697412
Madison26970438
St. Clair24446440
McHenry23361255
Champaign17025109
Peoria16296248
Sangamon15623212
McLean14197147
Tazewell12991229
Rock Island12667278
Kankakee12069186
Kendall1062481
LaSalle10325208
Macon9285178
Vermilion8258109
DeKalb7981106
Adams7820109
Williamson6642115
Boone580874
Whiteside5693140
Clinton547486
Coles499888
Knox4882121
Ogle487169
Grundy484058
Jackson450360
Effingham443468
Henry423253
Macoupin422773
Marion4220109
Franklin406563
Livingston402769
Monroe393776
Randolph391774
Stephenson387667
Jefferson3848111
Woodford353459
Morgan345675
Montgomery333667
Logan326950
Lee325442
Christian321162
Bureau318773
Fayette304052
Perry296056
Fulton275444
Iroquois272059
Jersey241744
McDonough227440
Lawrence225423
Saline221943
Douglas218529
Union215131
Shelby207833
Crawford195521
Cass185022
Bond183422
Pike165248
Warren164943
Wayne163244
Clark162728
Richland161838
Hancock161527
Jo Daviess157222
White155223
Washington155022
Carroll152632
Edgar152236
Ford148843
Moultrie146321
Clay140039
Greene134730
Johnson132810
Wabash128312
Piatt127213
Mason125341
De Witt123922
Mercer123631
Massac120430
Cumberland114317
Jasper109217
Menard10056
Marshall80114
Hamilton76114
Schuyler6655
Pulaski6564
Brown6486
Stark51722
Edwards5109
Henderson4898
Calhoun4682
Scott4431
Alexander4318
Gallatin4213
Putnam3883
Hardin33211
Pope2733
Unassigned1072116
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 641874

Reported Deaths: 11942
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion883391587
Lake47264818
Allen34573616
Hamilton30990366
St. Joseph28479490
Elkhart24946400
Vanderburgh20638357
Tippecanoe19096182
Johnson15935338
Porter15516252
Hendricks15326285
Clark11519171
Madison11495299
Vigo11269220
Monroe9965155
Delaware9605170
LaPorte9517191
Howard8836174
Kosciusko8351101
Hancock7220126
Warrick7178137
Bartholomew7060138
Floyd6948155
Wayne6445180
Grant6267152
Boone587586
Morgan5861124
Dubois5782101
Marshall5304100
Henry529986
Dearborn522260
Cass517593
Noble494474
Jackson450559
Shelby447587
Lawrence4089110
Gibson394379
Clinton386951
Harrison381057
Montgomery369981
DeKalb367376
Knox349480
Miami345659
Whitley333334
Steuben327555
Huntington322271
Wabash322272
Ripley316957
Putnam316458
Adams314148
Jasper306141
White287751
Jefferson283662
Daviess281688
Decatur264688
Fayette262354
Greene254376
Posey252831
Wells245569
Scott240644
LaGrange237270
Clay233342
Randolph222670
Jennings209243
Spencer209028
Sullivan199937
Washington199924
Fountain194938
Starke182150
Owen179750
Jay175727
Fulton173138
Carroll171117
Orange169147
Perry168735
Rush161021
Franklin156535
Vermillion155639
Tipton142140
Parke135515
Pike125829
Blackford117927
Pulaski103040
Newton96229
Brown92437
Benton90011
Crawford88113
Martin78814
Switzerland7297
Warren72611
Union65210
Ohio51410
Unassigned0416