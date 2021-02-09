Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

This impeachment trial could surprise us

Article Image

Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) plays a video montage of the riots at the US Capitol on January 6 and argues that former President Trump's words inspired the attack.

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 9:20 PM
Updated: Feb 9, 2021 9:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Norman Eisen and Katie Reisner

Now that Donald Trump and his defenders have failed (again) to persuade the Senate that an ex-president cannot be impeached, the trial of the former president will begin in earnest. The House managers who foreshadowed their opening argument on Tuesday and will present it in full on Wednesday and Thursday have the best of the facts and the law. But can they solve the political problem of wooing 17 GOP senators to get to the two-thirds majority of the Senate necessary for conviction?

That won't be easy, but they won over another Republican senator Tuesday. Trials are full of surprises and we should reserve judgment on the final outcome here.

As is clear from their trial brief and their advocacy Tuesday, the impeachment managers will make the case that Trump incited insurrection over the course of months, building up to January 6, and that this incitement of insurrection meets the "high crimes and misdemeanors" standard for conviction and disqualification from future federal elected office.

They will argue that Trump's fomenting of violence against the Capitol was an attempt to extend his grip on power in violation of his oath of office. His incitement of insurrection on January 6 was only the latest in a long series of actions he took to try and subvert the democratic process, again in violation of his duty as president.

As the managers' gripping video showed, Trump's behavior threatened not only the institutions of democracy but also then-Vice President Mike Pence, nearly the entire Congress, and thousands of staff and security personnel in the Capitol complex. Five people died. In all of this, Trump undermined the national security of the United States.

Not only did the insurrectionists physically remove electronics and sensitive material from the Capitol, they also, according to the Department of Homeland Security, emboldened other domestic extremists. Trump's own behavior also tarnished the reputation of the United States overseas.

The Framers "anticipated impeachment if a President placed his own interest in retaining power above the national interest in free and fair elections," the managers wrote in their pre-trial brief. From the time of the country's founding, it has been well understood that "betrayal of the Nation's interest — and especially for betrayal of national security," warrants his conviction, they continued. They hammered that point home on the first day of the proceedings.

Trump's defense attorneys make three core arguments — also alluded to on Tuesday — as to why the former president's actions and words are not high crimes. All are unavailing. First, they argue in their filings that because Trump called upon supporters to "peacefully" make their voices heard, this negates his other exhortations to lawlessness.

The problem is that Trump did use the word "peacefully" in his instructions to the crowd, but not until after he had already exhorted them to among other things "show strength." He followed up the call for peacefulness with further calls for lawlessness, closing his remarks with a call on supporters to "fight like hell" — the 20th time he referenced fighting in that speech. Trump had for weeks been encouraging supporters to arrive at the Capitol on January 6, tweeting "Be there, will be wild!" Trump's isolated request for peacefulness cannot un-ring the bell.

Trump's attorneys will also argue that Trump could not be responsible for inciting the insurrection because there is evidence that the insurrection was pre-planned. "The real truth is that the people who criminally breached the Capitol did so of their own accord and for their own reasons," Trump's team asserts in their pre-trial brief.

This is absurd. Two things can be true: That many of the thousands gathered had come ready to perpetuate violence, but also that they and others were spurred into lawless action by their then-president exhorting them to "fight like hell." Indeed, the insurrectionists themselves have told law enforcement officers that they were "merely following the directions of then-President Trump," as did a man accused of discharging a fire extinguisher at police, and many other alleged insurrectionists.

Finally, Trump's defense will argue that Trump's exhortations were not, in fact, calling for actual lawlessness. They were figures of speech. While it is true that the word "fight" can be used figuratively, the context here is critical.

In this case, for the crowd gathered before then-President Trump to make good on his exhortation to "stop the steal" — there was literally only one way to effectuate this call to action: to impede the counting of electoral votes that would shortly occur in the Capitol. After months of whipping his followers into a frenzy, his message on January 6 was perfectly clear, and his lawyers' claims that he was just talking about election security are absurd.

Despite the strength of the House managers' argument and the weakness of Trump's, persuading 17 Republican senators will not be easy. Still, there are some advantages that we did not have in the prior impeachment and trial, where one of us served as co-counsel for the managers.

On Tuesday afternoon, six Republican members of the Senate signaled a degree of openness to conviction by rejecting the argument that the Senate lacks jurisdiction over the case — an addition of one more Republican since last month's similar vote on whether to dismiss the trial as unconstitutional. And the American people are much more supportive here, with 56% favoring conviction versus the 47% of Americans who supported conviction at the outset of Trump's earlier impeachment trial, last year.

We can expect some "trial magic" to attempt to expand those numbers. The impeachment managers will mount a dayslong Ken Burns-style miniseries, likely including never-before-seen video of witnesses and events. As one of us saw firsthand, the video at the prior trial transfixed the Senate jurors, and the evidence here will be more compelling. That was demonstrated by the short video shown early in Tuesday's proceedings, and there is much more to come. And this time, the Senate jurors themselves are both witnesses to and victims of the crime and are sitting in the chamber that was the scene of that crime.

The impeachment managers' task is to summon the jurors back to what they felt that day, and ask: How do you want history to remember you? As the senator who allowed the former president, the insurrectionist-in-chief, to evade sanction? To run for office again? To continue his dragging democracy down?

There is more than enough testimony on video to make that case to the Senate, including not only Trump's words but the attackers admitting they acted at his behest. Nevertheless, other key witnesses may yet step or be called forward. If there were no possibility of such surprise witnesses, the opportunity for a vote on them would not have been included in the organizing resolution.

In working their way through all this, impeachment managers will remain keenly aware that they are addressing two audiences: The jury of 100 senators, of course, but perhaps more importantly, that of the American people. The voting public put Trump out of office after the Senate failed to convict him during his first impeachment and trial; the electorate will again be the ultimate judges of Trump's conduct if the Senate again fails to convict.

This trial will be the single best means of providing the American public — the true sentinels of democracy — with the record we all deserve so that we may render a fully informed decision about Trump, should he seek to run again.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Robinson
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Paris
Mostly Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 5°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Wednesday Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rosselli Following in his Father's Footsteps

Image

Commissioners approve special services agreement for jail project

Image

Remembering Susan Bayh

Image

The Vigo County Public Library is offering a new academic course!

Image

Close contact and quarantine protocol changes take effect this week for Hoosier schools

Image

Good Samaritan Hospital helps to supplement COVID-19 vaccine need in Knox Coutny

Image

Overnight: Cloudy and cold. Low: 18°

Image

Rose-Hulman’s Return on Investment, High Value Reputation Grows

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

A set thermostat does not mean set energy usage

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1148088

Reported Deaths: 21779
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4611189024
DuPage738321135
Will62566860
Lake57226892
Kane49098694
Winnebago27671411
Madison26907438
St. Clair24386439
McHenry23302254
Champaign16958109
Peoria16251248
Sangamon15605212
McLean14162146
Tazewell12956229
Rock Island12638278
Kankakee12050186
Kendall1059881
LaSalle10310205
Macon9271178
Vermilion8232109
DeKalb7977106
Adams7807109
Williamson6633115
Boone580074
Whiteside5682140
Clinton546285
Coles499488
Ogle486169
Knox4854121
Grundy480758
Jackson449660
Effingham443368
Henry422753
Macoupin422373
Marion4214109
Franklin405663
Livingston402369
Monroe392675
Randolph390474
Jefferson3845111
Stephenson383267
Woodford352659
Morgan344975
Montgomery332667
Logan325950
Lee325042
Christian320062
Bureau317873
Fayette303952
Perry295556
Fulton274844
Iroquois271459
Jersey241444
McDonough226939
Lawrence225123
Saline220943
Douglas218229
Union214931
Shelby207433
Crawford194721
Cass184822
Bond183122
Pike165148
Warren164643
Wayne163144
Clark162628
Richland161738
Hancock161327
Jo Daviess157122
White155123
Washington155022
Carroll152332
Edgar152336
Ford148243
Moultrie146121
Clay140039
Greene134530
Johnson132410
Wabash128012
Piatt126813
Mason125341
Mercer123331
De Witt123222
Massac119830
Cumberland114217
Jasper109117
Menard10016
Marshall79814
Hamilton75914
Schuyler6645
Pulaski6564
Brown6476
Stark51522
Edwards5098
Henderson4898
Calhoun4672
Scott4411
Alexander4268
Gallatin4193
Putnam3873
Hardin33111
Pope2733
Unassigned842111
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 640744

Reported Deaths: 11875
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion881941576
Lake47185816
Allen34488613
Hamilton30942364
St. Joseph28445490
Elkhart24925400
Vanderburgh20603356
Tippecanoe19021181
Johnson15916336
Porter15492251
Hendricks15281283
Madison11486296
Clark11476166
Vigo11262218
Monroe9946154
Delaware9594169
LaPorte9510189
Howard8829174
Kosciusko8338101
Hancock7196126
Warrick7177137
Bartholomew7042137
Floyd6923150
Wayne6434180
Grant6257151
Boone585485
Morgan5851121
Dubois5780101
Marshall529899
Henry529286
Dearborn519960
Cass515892
Noble494273
Jackson449859
Shelby445687
Lawrence4076107
Gibson394079
Clinton386851
Harrison380955
Montgomery368480
DeKalb366474
Knox349380
Miami345259
Whitley332034
Steuben326955
Huntington321471
Wabash321071
Ripley316657
Putnam314958
Adams314048
Jasper305941
White287151
Jefferson283562
Daviess281587
Decatur264488
Fayette262054
Greene253876
Posey252931
Wells245069
Scott239843
LaGrange237070
Clay232742
Randolph222869
Jennings209143
Spencer208528
Sullivan199737
Washington199724
Fountain194438
Starke181950
Owen179650
Jay175326
Fulton172538
Carroll170517
Orange168947
Perry168135
Rush160821
Franklin156335
Vermillion155639
Tipton142040
Parke135515
Pike125829
Blackford117927
Pulaski102640
Newton96229
Brown92237
Benton90011
Crawford87913
Martin78614
Switzerland7297
Warren72511
Union6539
Ohio51310
Unassigned0416