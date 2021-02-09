Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trump's trial set to rock Washington and echo through the ages

CNN's John Avlon examines the constitutional argument for Trump's second impeachment trial.

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Feb 9, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

The simple question posed by Donald Trump's second impeachment trial that begins Tuesday is whether a president who loses reelection can get away with a violent coup attempt in a desperate bid to stay in power.

The answer contained in the former commander-in-chief's likely acquittal for inciting a deadly mob assault on the Capitol will echo through generations and may influence the outcome of some unknowable future test of US democracy.

But more contemporary concerns that do not depend on the verdict of the Senate trial -- like the consistent cowardice of Republicans who refuse to hold Trump to account and the effect of the evidence on the American public -- are also hugely consequential since they will shape the modern political age.

Events of the next week or so will inform the country's capacity to move on from a traumatic presidency that left it as divided as at any time since the Civil War. And the unpredictable partisan fallout unleashed by a trial unfolding inside an eight-foot high fence around the Capitol amid fears of more violence will have a direct effect on President Joe Biden's hopes of mustering the national will needed to conquer multiple crises.

The trial will begin just a month after a now infamous day, when Trump greeted a huge crowd in Washington already primed for revolt by his weeks of false claims of election fraud. The subsequent invasion of the US Capitol during a joint session of Congress to certify Biden's election victory led to five deaths and saw Trump fans parading unimpeded through the halls of the iconic building as lawmakers fled to safety.

By arguing that the trial is unconstitutional, politically motivated and an infringement of his free speech rights, Trump's defense will resurface a core theme of his tenure that a president is all-powerful and immune from censure for anti-democratic behavior rooted in a volcanic, autocratic temperament.

A majority of Senate Republicans have indicated that they will not wrestle with Trump's behavior but will take refuge in a questionable argument that a President who was impeached while in office for seditious behavior cannot be tried after returning to private life.

That means there is a little chance of a two-thirds majority to convict Trump among 100 senators who will serve as jurors in the chamber that became a crime scene to which many of them were witnesses.

But Democratic House impeachment managers will argue that if whipping up a rebellion against the peaceful transfer of US power is not an impeachable offense, nothing is. The prosecution case will unveil evidence of the horror unfolding in the Capitol that will make clear that the US political system was forced right to the brink.

While the managers will likely fail to secure a prohibition on Trump serving in federal office in future, they hope to so damn him in public perception that a political comeback in 2024 will be impossible.

Video of Trump declaring to an angry crowd he had called to Washington on January 6 "if you don't fight like hell, we are not going to have a country anymore," followed by clips of rioters shouting "fight for Trump" as they smashed their way into the Capitol will have a powerful effect. They will also make uncomfortable viewing for GOP senators who spent four years ignoring Trump's lawless conduct for their own political preservation.

The price to be paid for deserting an ex-president who still dominates his party is being demonstrated by the backlash directed at 10 Republicans who voted to impeach in the House.

A window into America's political soul

The trial, however it ends, will mark an extraordinary and appropriate capstone to the most divisive presidency in American history that tore at the basic political guarantees laid down by the founders nearly 250 years ago.

At a moment of acute national crisis, amid a pandemic and economic disaster exacerbated by Trump's neglect in office, the trial will open a window into America's bitterly fractured unity.

Even after his presidency ended, Washington is under siege from extremism, Trump's trashing of truth with false claims of election fraud and unhinged conspiracies that show the fight to save US democracy did not end on Inauguration Day.

It's possible a handful of Senate Republicans will emulate Utah's Sen. Mitt Romney, the only member of his party to vote to convict Trump in his first trial. And Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who voted to impeach Trump, wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post Monday encouraging Senate Republicans to vote to convict Trump, saying it "is necessary to save America from going further down a sad, dangerous road."

But Trump is convinced he will be acquitted. His own concerns about accountability are confined to Republicans such as Rep. Liz Cheney who ignored his personality cult and voted to impeach, sources told CNN's Jim Acosta.

From the balmy luxury in his Florida resort, the ex-President turned down a Democratic request to testify in his own defense, a factor that House impeachment managers will use to bolster legal arguments condemning him.

The trial will consume hours a day over the next few weeks, but it will be only one half of a compelling political story that is unfolding in Washington.

Biden, three weeks into his term, is intensifying his efforts to stand up his administration and to rescue the country with vaccines before new variants of Covid-19 trigger another deadly wave of infections.

The new commander-in-chief has steered clear of impeachment drama, leaving it to the new Democratic leadership on Capitol Hill to plow ahead. But Biden, who is pushing $1.9 trillion dollar pandemic relief plan, has a vested interest in the Senate wrapping up the process as quickly as possible.

"The Senate has to work it out," the President told reporters at the White House on Monday when asked if his predecessor should be deprived of his future political rights and the privileges granted to a former president.

A familiar line of defense

Trump's hurriedly overhauled impeachment defense team on Monday laid out their strategy in pre-trial briefs. They will first argue that the process is unconstitutional and motivated by a political vendetta.

"This was only ever a selfish attempt by Democratic leadership in the House to prey upon the feelings of horror and confusion that fell upon all Americans across the entire political spectrum upon seeing the destruction at the Capitol on January 6 by a few hundred people," the lawyers wrote.

The Trump defense will also revive one of the long-held tropes of the ex-President's apologists -- that his aggressive rhetoric should be taken figuratively not literally, with a claim that his call for the mob to "fight like hell" was metaphorical. The lawyers have also previously made clear that they will claim that impeaching Trump for his wild lies about election fraud deprives him of his First Amendment right to free speech. His team has also posited, despite multiple lawsuits and certifications of votes by states and Congress, that there is no evidence to disprove his false claims of voter fraud -- so prolonging the Big Lie that the election was stolen from the former President.

In a counter filling on the eve of the trial on Monday, Democratic House impeachment managers accused Trump's defense of indulging in "contortions" to support his discredited claims of a "rigged" and "stolen" election.

And they argue that the evidence of Trump's basic crime against the Constitution is overwhelming.

"President Trump violated his Oath of Office and betrayed the American people," the brief said. "His incitement of insurrection against the United States government -- which disrupted the peaceful transfer of power -- is the most grievous constitutional crime ever committed by a president."

House prosecutors may also seize on filings by some of the many pro-Trump protestors arrested over the Capitol incursion. One defendant, Matthew Miller, argues that he was "following the directions" of Trump to march on Congress. Another alleged rioter -- the so-called Qanon Shaman, Jacob Chansley -- told CNN on Monday, "I am deeply disappointed in former President Trump. He was not honorable," and his lawyer said he had "heeded the words of the former President."

The relatively uncomplicated nature of the charge against Trump and the more compressed nature of the trial contrasts with his first impeachment that resulted in his acquittal last year, over claims he abused his power to get Ukraine to intervene in the election to damage Biden. Trump now accounts for two of the four presidential impeachments in US history.

'A flat-out violation'

The claim that a former president cannot be tried after being impeached relies on a hyper-literal reading of the Constitution. Trump's supporters argue the trial is moot since impeachment is about removing a President from office and Trump has already left power. But some legal analysts counter that the trial is supported by precedent following the impeachment of several former officials or judges in US history and is also validated by the provision in the Constitution for officials to be barred from future federal office.

Conservative legal scholar and frequent Trump critic George Conway told CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday that the former President was also rightly impeached because when the violence was raging on January 6 -- during the congressional process designed to certify the election of a new president -- he failed in his obligation to defend the Constitution and the American people.

"He wanted something to disrupt the electoral vote count that would mean he would no longer be President of the United States," Conway said.

"None of that is protected by the First Amendment. It's a flat out violation of his oath of office and it's impeachable and he should be punished by being barred from ever holding future federal office."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Robinson
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Paris
Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 8°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 2°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Cloudy and Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A set thermostat does not mean set energy usage

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold. High: 27°

Image

Local recovery center wants to help you through connection

Image

ISU volleyball

Image

Alex Bettag

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

The Terre Haute Police Department welcomes four new officers.

Image

How The Cares Act 2.0 Will Effect Vigo County Schools

Image

Sisters of Providence speak out in support of the Paris Climate Agreement

Image

2020 Tax Season Explained: Claiming missed stimulus payments

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1148088

Reported Deaths: 21779
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4611189024
DuPage738321135
Will62566860
Lake57226892
Kane49098694
Winnebago27671411
Madison26907438
St. Clair24386439
McHenry23302254
Champaign16958109
Peoria16251248
Sangamon15605212
McLean14162146
Tazewell12956229
Rock Island12638278
Kankakee12050186
Kendall1059881
LaSalle10310205
Macon9271178
Vermilion8232109
DeKalb7977106
Adams7807109
Williamson6633115
Boone580074
Whiteside5682140
Clinton546285
Coles499488
Ogle486169
Knox4854121
Grundy480758
Jackson449660
Effingham443368
Henry422753
Macoupin422373
Marion4214109
Franklin405663
Livingston402369
Monroe392675
Randolph390474
Jefferson3845111
Stephenson383267
Woodford352659
Morgan344975
Montgomery332667
Logan325950
Lee325042
Christian320062
Bureau317873
Fayette303952
Perry295556
Fulton274844
Iroquois271459
Jersey241444
McDonough226939
Lawrence225123
Saline220943
Douglas218229
Union214931
Shelby207433
Crawford194721
Cass184822
Bond183122
Pike165148
Warren164643
Wayne163144
Clark162628
Richland161738
Hancock161327
Jo Daviess157122
White155123
Washington155022
Carroll152332
Edgar152336
Ford148243
Moultrie146121
Clay140039
Greene134530
Johnson132410
Wabash128012
Piatt126813
Mason125341
Mercer123331
De Witt123222
Massac119830
Cumberland114217
Jasper109117
Menard10016
Marshall79814
Hamilton75914
Schuyler6645
Pulaski6564
Brown6476
Stark51522
Edwards5098
Henderson4898
Calhoun4672
Scott4411
Alexander4268
Gallatin4193
Putnam3873
Hardin33111
Pope2733
Unassigned842111
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 640744

Reported Deaths: 11875
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion881941576
Lake47185816
Allen34488613
Hamilton30942364
St. Joseph28445490
Elkhart24925400
Vanderburgh20603356
Tippecanoe19021181
Johnson15916336
Porter15492251
Hendricks15281283
Madison11486296
Clark11476166
Vigo11262218
Monroe9946154
Delaware9594169
LaPorte9510189
Howard8829174
Kosciusko8338101
Hancock7196126
Warrick7177137
Bartholomew7042137
Floyd6923150
Wayne6434180
Grant6257151
Boone585485
Morgan5851121
Dubois5780101
Marshall529899
Henry529286
Dearborn519960
Cass515892
Noble494273
Jackson449859
Shelby445687
Lawrence4076107
Gibson394079
Clinton386851
Harrison380955
Montgomery368480
DeKalb366474
Knox349380
Miami345259
Whitley332034
Steuben326955
Huntington321471
Wabash321071
Ripley316657
Putnam314958
Adams314048
Jasper305941
White287151
Jefferson283562
Daviess281587
Decatur264488
Fayette262054
Greene253876
Posey252931
Wells245069
Scott239843
LaGrange237070
Clay232742
Randolph222869
Jennings209143
Spencer208528
Sullivan199737
Washington199724
Fountain194438
Starke181950
Owen179650
Jay175326
Fulton172538
Carroll170517
Orange168947
Perry168135
Rush160821
Franklin156335
Vermillion155639
Tipton142040
Parke135515
Pike125829
Blackford117927
Pulaski102640
Newton96229
Brown92237
Benton90011
Crawford87913
Martin78614
Switzerland7297
Warren72511
Union6539
Ohio51310
Unassigned0416