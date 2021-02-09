Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Meet the Minnesota mom fighting QAnon conspiracies one Instagram story at a time

Former QAnon believer Melissa Rein Lively speaks to CNN's Alisyn Camerota about how she was drawn in by the conspiracy theories, her darkest moment, and how she came to see the light.

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 10:31 AM
Updated: Feb 9, 2021 10:31 AM
Posted By: By Stephanie Gallman, CNN

When Sharon McMahon scrolled through social media in the months leading up to last year's presidential election, she found herself horrified by the amount of "straight misinformation" filling her feed.

"It was just shockingly wrong," McMahon, a Minnesota mom of four, told CNN. "Like not even a little bit right."

Armed with a passion for constitutional law, along with over a decade of government and law classroom teaching experience, McMahon decided she wanted to combat the mistruths with education.

She began posting videos of herself on Instagram, dispelling some of the myths she was seeing online and giving nonpartisan lessons on basic government principles, such as how bills are passed in Congress and how the Electoral College works.

"I really just wanted Facebook to sit down and shut up," McMahon said with a laugh.

McMahon said she believes it's people's "innate desire to make sense of the world" that makes them latch on to anything, even if it's "straight up lies on Twitter."

While she said it's easy to laugh at some of the more preposterous lies that circulate online, the "horrifying" January 6 insurrection proves how conspiracy theories can become a "real threat to national security."

The mob of Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol that January day included conspiracy theorists linked to QAnon and the Proud Boys -- two right-wing extremist factions that President Donald Trump repeatedly refused to condemn during his election campaign last year.

It appears McMahon's simple, straightforward "just the facts" approach to combating such lies is resonating.

In January, she said she heard from 10 people who revealed they used to believe some of the QAnon conspiracies until they came to her page.

"I understand that I can't reach everybody," she said. "But those 10 people are not going to be out there spreading misinformation anymore."

And that, she said, is a win.

Growing a following of 'governerds' as 'America's government teacher'

When she first began posting her daily government lessons in late October 2020, she had been on Instagram for nine years and had amassed 14,000 followers.

In just four months, her account has grown to a community of 400,000, who have started calling themselves "governerds."

McMahon said the number of people flocking to her page gives her hope.

"There are people who are interested in facts, and who are interested in the truth, even if it's not what they want to hear," McMahon said.

That kind of influence, along with McMahon's warm, humorous, and self-deprecating personality, could easily make her a social media influencer. Instead, she likes to call herself "America's government teacher."

The kind of government teacher who shares her favorite Amazon sweater finds, tells you about her husband's recent kidney transplant and sometimes gives lessons in her bathrobe while putting on her makeup.

Also part of McMahon's appeal is that she never reveals her political leanings, despite people constantly asking her. One follower even offered her $1,000 to tell him who she voted for. And unlike traditional media, she isn't beholden to ratings and she isn't trying to make money.

"I swear no allegiance, except fact, reason and human decency," she said.

McMahon has given us reason to believe that, despite what the polarizing headlines might say, human decency abounds.

Since gaining so many followers, she has galvanized the "governerds" in philanthropic efforts that included a thank you letter writing campaign to the the Capitol cleanup crew, whose job it was to clean up the mess left behind the January 6 riot.

The community has also raised more than $700,000 in the last five months -- more than $560,000 of which was raised just last week and will go to pay off more than $56 million in default medical debt through RIPMedicalDebt.com.

She said the generosity of her "governerds" is evidence that Americans are aligned on what matters.

"We all want very similar things of peace and prosperity and freedom," McMahon said. "We want to help others and we just have differences of how we want to get there."

Recently, McMahon was asked if she could invite anyone to dinner who would it be. In her typical bipartisan style, she said the late Justices Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Antonin Scalia, as well as former president George W. Bush and former first lady Michelle Obama.

She said these two sets of duos exhibit exactly what she hopes her lessons can teach: that it's possible to disagree and still find affinity for one another.

"That's what's missing right now."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Robinson
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Paris
Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 8°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 2°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Cloudy and Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A set thermostat does not mean set energy usage

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold. High: 27°

Image

Local recovery center wants to help you through connection

Image

ISU volleyball

Image

Alex Bettag

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

The Terre Haute Police Department welcomes four new officers.

Image

How The Cares Act 2.0 Will Effect Vigo County Schools

Image

Sisters of Providence speak out in support of the Paris Climate Agreement

Image

2020 Tax Season Explained: Claiming missed stimulus payments

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1148088

Reported Deaths: 21779
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4611189024
DuPage738321135
Will62566860
Lake57226892
Kane49098694
Winnebago27671411
Madison26907438
St. Clair24386439
McHenry23302254
Champaign16958109
Peoria16251248
Sangamon15605212
McLean14162146
Tazewell12956229
Rock Island12638278
Kankakee12050186
Kendall1059881
LaSalle10310205
Macon9271178
Vermilion8232109
DeKalb7977106
Adams7807109
Williamson6633115
Boone580074
Whiteside5682140
Clinton546285
Coles499488
Ogle486169
Knox4854121
Grundy480758
Jackson449660
Effingham443368
Henry422753
Macoupin422373
Marion4214109
Franklin405663
Livingston402369
Monroe392675
Randolph390474
Jefferson3845111
Stephenson383267
Woodford352659
Morgan344975
Montgomery332667
Logan325950
Lee325042
Christian320062
Bureau317873
Fayette303952
Perry295556
Fulton274844
Iroquois271459
Jersey241444
McDonough226939
Lawrence225123
Saline220943
Douglas218229
Union214931
Shelby207433
Crawford194721
Cass184822
Bond183122
Pike165148
Warren164643
Wayne163144
Clark162628
Richland161738
Hancock161327
Jo Daviess157122
White155123
Washington155022
Carroll152332
Edgar152336
Ford148243
Moultrie146121
Clay140039
Greene134530
Johnson132410
Wabash128012
Piatt126813
Mason125341
Mercer123331
De Witt123222
Massac119830
Cumberland114217
Jasper109117
Menard10016
Marshall79814
Hamilton75914
Schuyler6645
Pulaski6564
Brown6476
Stark51522
Edwards5098
Henderson4898
Calhoun4672
Scott4411
Alexander4268
Gallatin4193
Putnam3873
Hardin33111
Pope2733
Unassigned842111
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 640744

Reported Deaths: 11875
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion881941576
Lake47185816
Allen34488613
Hamilton30942364
St. Joseph28445490
Elkhart24925400
Vanderburgh20603356
Tippecanoe19021181
Johnson15916336
Porter15492251
Hendricks15281283
Madison11486296
Clark11476166
Vigo11262218
Monroe9946154
Delaware9594169
LaPorte9510189
Howard8829174
Kosciusko8338101
Hancock7196126
Warrick7177137
Bartholomew7042137
Floyd6923150
Wayne6434180
Grant6257151
Boone585485
Morgan5851121
Dubois5780101
Marshall529899
Henry529286
Dearborn519960
Cass515892
Noble494273
Jackson449859
Shelby445687
Lawrence4076107
Gibson394079
Clinton386851
Harrison380955
Montgomery368480
DeKalb366474
Knox349380
Miami345259
Whitley332034
Steuben326955
Huntington321471
Wabash321071
Ripley316657
Putnam314958
Adams314048
Jasper305941
White287151
Jefferson283562
Daviess281587
Decatur264488
Fayette262054
Greene253876
Posey252931
Wells245069
Scott239843
LaGrange237070
Clay232742
Randolph222869
Jennings209143
Spencer208528
Sullivan199737
Washington199724
Fountain194438
Starke181950
Owen179650
Jay175326
Fulton172538
Carroll170517
Orange168947
Perry168135
Rush160821
Franklin156335
Vermillion155639
Tipton142040
Parke135515
Pike125829
Blackford117927
Pulaski102640
Newton96229
Brown92237
Benton90011
Crawford87913
Martin78614
Switzerland7297
Warren72511
Union6539
Ohio51310
Unassigned0416