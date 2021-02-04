Clear

Commercial pilots blame pandemic downtime for in-flight mistakes

Commercial pilots are blaming unprecedented downtime amid the coronavirus pandemic for in-flight mistakes made with passengers on board. CNN's Pete Mutean reports.

Posted: Feb 4, 2021 1:30 AM
Updated: Feb 4, 2021 1:30 AM
Posted By: By Gregory Wallace and Pete Muntean, CNN

The steepest downturn in modern aviation history means plenty of airline pilots are spending weeks or months of the coronavirus pandemic idling at home.

When they do return to the cockpit, a few are admitting that they're out of practice, and knocking off the rust is proving harder than anticipated.

"This was my first flight in nearly 3 months," one pilot wrote in a June report explaining why he or she neglected to turn on the critical anti-icing system. "I placed too much confidence in assuming that it would all come back to me as 'second nature.'"

The report on that flight, which landed without incident, is one of more than two dozen documenting the challenges of returning from pandemic-related leave filed in a federal system for tracking aviation mistakes.

A CNN analysis of the publicly available reports, which were highlighted in a recent report by the Los Angeles Times, found returning pilots acknowledging their skills were not as sharp as they expected.

The idea behind the NASA-run Aviation Safety Reporting System is that coming clean about errors allows for analysis and improvements that make aviation safer. The reports are stripped of identifying information -- such as which airline and which airports were involved -- and made public in a government database.

"Everyone knows that flying skills and company policies/procedures are highly diminishable," the pilot wrote in the anti-icing report. "In order to prepare for a flight following a period of inactivity I should have dedicated more time to review my duties."

Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration do have systems in place to require pilots keep in practice. The pilot nearing three months without a flight was fast approaching a federal rule that requires additional training for pilots who aren't active enough over a 90-day period.

The risk, aviation safety expert Peter Goelz says, is that aviation disasters are often at the end of a chain that begins with a simple mistake.

"These kinds of fairly mundane -- what appear to be mundane -- errors can really result in terrible events," said Goelz, who is a CNN aviation analyst and former managing director of the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates crashes.

'Boy was I wrong'

One of the most serious issues identified in the reports was a plane that landed without permission from air traffic controllers. The pilots of that flight were overwhelmed with turbulence and other distractions while approaching the airport, one of the pilots wrote, and they "forgot to obtain the landing clearance."

"Since COVID-19 breakout, I was not flying as frequently as before," that pilot wrote. "I believe this was factored into this incident."

Several pilots reported drifting from their assigned altitude, and one documented aiming for the wrong runway -- decisions that, had another plane been nearby, could have led to a collision.

One said that after a smooth first flight in several months, he or she was surprised to make a mistake managing the airplane's speed.

"I thought I was through the danger of being rusty, boy was I wrong," the pilot wrote. "I wrongly figured I had knocked the rust off ... when the first leg went so well."

Several pilots reported incorrectlry programming flight computers or radios. One captain who reported dialing in the wrong frequency while approaching an airport said he or she "hadn't flown for two months;" in the other seat was a colleague who "hadn't flown for 6 weeks."

"I struggle to see a viable remedy for this problem besides just flying more, which the current situation may or may not allow soon," the captain wrote. "We definitely need to be more aware of how much our proficiency decreases as we are flying less."

Refresher training

On any given day, about 400 pilots filter through American Airlines' training programs. Preparation for mock flights in massive flight simulators begins before the sun rises, and the final simulated landings take place after midnight.

Jim Thomas, a captain with 35 years of experience who now leads flight training and standards at American, said his team is no stranger to pilots returning from leaves of absence. Some pilots spend time away from the cockpit for medical or personal reasons, and others return to the company after being called up for military service.

"Where we would normally be training long-course pilots to learn new aircraft, in this case we're getting them requalified," Thomas told CNN in an interview. "We're not going to allow them to go fly the line until they're fully trained and ready to go fly."

At a facility in Dallas, and another in Charlotte, North Carolina, pilots file into classrooms for instruction, and into simulators to practice their skills. In one classroom, an instructor walked pilots through slides about programming the flight director computer. Nearby, pilots were flying scenarios in the simulator -- large rooms propped up on hydraulic legs that look, from the outside, like white space capsules.

Curtis Joens is an American captain who recently returned from a four-month leave of absence -- the first of his three-decade career. Joens said that as a more senior pilot, he took some time away from the job to give lower-ranked pilots an opportunity to keep flying.

Joens said he studied before brushing up on his skills at the training center. He said one instructor commented after a simulator ride that his time away from the cockpit wasn't noticeable.

Key to safe flight, Joens said, is the methodical way pilots approach their work.

"We don't just sit down and say, 'OK, start engines,' and fly by the seat of our pants," he told CNN. "There's a checklist and a methodology for everything that we do, all the way from the preflight to starting engines, to taxi, to takeoff."

American analyzed its pilots and insists the pandemic has not led to a decline in their skills.

Joens also said pilots have a conversation before the flight to talk about any concerns, which would include time away from the job. "Just realize you've got two pilots up there, they're supporting one another, they're watching one another, they're challenging one another," he said.

Airlines are currently flying about 45% fewer flights than usual, according to the industry group Airlines For America. But the industry is hopeful travel will recover as more people receive coronavirus vaccines. That type of uptick is what it will take for larger numbers of pilots to return to flying. In the meantime, it is an issue airlines will monitor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Becoming Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eastern Greene South Knox

Image

North Knox Paoli

Image

Northview Edgewood

Image

Josh Phegley

Image

Anthonio Nieves

Image

ISU 2021 Recruiting Class

Image

Joey Shew

Image

Jace Russell

Image

Local human trafficking survivor shares her story

Image

Knox County reforms Rural Broadband Taskforce

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1130917

Reported Deaths: 21336
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4551388901
DuPage727321111
Will61556843
Lake56271875
Kane48425678
Winnebago27357401
Madison26351437
St. Clair23811429
McHenry22892247
Champaign16450104
Peoria15887242
Sangamon15330210
McLean13928142
Tazewell12713226
Rock Island12447271
Kankakee11923181
Kendall1041076
LaSalle10128202
Macon9142173
Vermilion8073103
DeKalb7868102
Adams7733107
Williamson6549112
Boone573971
Whiteside5590138
Clinton534985
Coles491486
Ogle481067
Knox4806118
Grundy471054
Jackson442759
Effingham441264
Henry418852
Marion4187108
Macoupin416272
Franklin400863
Livingston395564
Randolph387074
Monroe383974
Stephenson376465
Jefferson3736107
Woodford347257
Morgan338274
Montgomery328258
Logan323250
Lee322340
Christian313662
Bureau312272
Fayette301851
Perry289956
Fulton270543
Iroquois268057
Jersey237344
McDonough224239
Lawrence223122
Saline214043
Douglas213229
Union211430
Shelby205433
Crawford190821
Cass183822
Bond181121
Pike164247
Warren163443
Richland160737
Clark159728
Hancock159527
Wayne158943
Jo Daviess155222
Washington152621
Edgar151333
Carroll150732
White149123
Ford144843
Moultrie143720
Clay138138
Greene132330
Johnson13049
Wabash126112
Piatt123813
Mason123341
Mercer121331
De Witt120822
Massac113230
Cumberland113015
Jasper108614
Menard9686
Hamilton75214
Marshall75213
Schuyler6605
Pulaski6513
Brown6426
Stark50421
Edwards4998
Henderson4778
Calhoun4532
Scott4251
Alexander4188
Gallatin4103
Putnam3763
Hardin31910
Pope2663
Unassigned1232030
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 629903

Reported Deaths: 10054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion868571373
Lake46601708
Allen33869568
Hamilton30481323
St. Joseph28048396
Elkhart24739349
Vanderburgh20229263
Tippecanoe18623153
Johnson15639300
Porter15235176
Hendricks14970262
Madison11341234
Clark11241150
Vigo11058188
Monroe9743117
Delaware9463136
LaPorte9399172
Howard8640153
Kosciusko822785
Warrick7036104
Hancock7021110
Bartholomew6877107
Floyd6716120
Wayne6342170
Grant6174122
Boone574870
Morgan5721102
Dubois568882
Henry522667
Marshall519384
Dearborn509148
Cass504965
Noble485559
Jackson440448
Shelby436582
Lawrence403184
Gibson387660
Clinton382645
Harrison369348
Montgomery360757
DeKalb360665
Knox343939
Miami335647
Whitley324326
Steuben320948
Wabash313751
Ripley310450
Adams309538
Huntington308263
Putnam306454
Jasper299735
White281744
Daviess277376
Jefferson275738
Fayette257750
Decatur255683
Greene249364
Posey247428
Wells241153
LaGrange235663
Scott234741
Clay230132
Randolph218748
Jennings205838
Spencer202025
Sullivan197433
Washington196423
Fountain190727
Starke180644
Owen174938
Jay173223
Fulton169130
Orange167336
Carroll166917
Perry164933
Rush158718
Franklin154233
Vermillion153837
Tipton138233
Parke133810
Pike123226
Blackford114423
Pulaski100138
Newton95123
Brown90935
Benton89210
Crawford8459
Martin77313
Warren7057
Switzerland7035
Union6387
Ohio5087
Unassigned0377