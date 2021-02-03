Clear

The people who let Putin get away with persecuting Navalny

Article Image

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is scared of the support Putin critic Alexey Navalny has in Russia after a Moscow court sentenced Navalny to two and a half years in jail.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 8:50 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2021 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Garry Kasparov

The Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was sentenced in Moscow on Tuesday to two and a half years of prison. His supposed crime was a probation violation committed while he was in a coma in Berlin after being poisoned by the same state security forces that have locked him up again.

It's pointless to talk about the details of the case. Not when Vladimir Putin is the only real judge, jury and, from time to time, executioner (which he denies). The dictator Putin has up till now avoided imprisoning Navalny for very long, although he has targeted Navalny's family, as any mafia boss would.

A spurious embezzlement conviction that led to Navalny's house arrest and his brother's jailing in 2014 was declared illegitimate and politically motivated by the European Court of Human Rights. Russia simply paid the fine, tried to kill Navalny, and now has imprisoned him again, highlighting how useless it is to allow dictatorships to participate in these international organizations. They lend legitimacy to Putin's regime without changing its behavior, while seeing their own credibility destroyed.

The only positive to come from Tuesday's mockery of justice was Navalny's impressive final statement to the court.

"The main thing in this whole trial isn't what happens to me," he said. "Locking me up isn't difficult. What matters most is why this is happening. This is happening to intimidate large numbers of people. They're imprisoning one person to frighten millions."

Putin also knows what is at stake. Thousands of riot police filled the streets of Russian cities in advance of the sentencing. (In case it wasn't clear that the result was known in advance.) This domestic invading army has arrested thousands of Russians in the past days of protest, with countless incidents of police violence against peaceful protesters.

Looking at the rows and rows of armored vehicles and even more heavily armored police ready to attack Russian citizens, you appreciate the dark joke going around: "The Nazis failed to reach Moscow in 1941, but they succeeded in 2021."

The point of this unprecedented crackdown is to reassure Putin's investors at home and abroad that everything is fine, that he is willing to crush the entire country under his KGB boot in order to keep the oil, gas and cash flowing. He's not afraid of scaring off his cronies and foreign partners or outraging his adversaries, because they have always come running back to him after each invasion, each assassination, each rigged election.

Now with Navalny, the free world's political and business leaders have another chance to show newfound resolve — or continued cowardice. The initial condemnations of Navalny's sentencing from the United States, Canada and many European nations would be heartening if they did not sound nearly identical to those issued when he was poisoned last August. (There was, unsurprisingly, a sharp contrast between the rapid condemnation issued by President Joe Biden's Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the Trump State Department's belated and feeble acknowledgment.)

Putin has spent hundreds of billions of dollars to beef up internal security forces during his 20 years in power, and most of that money came from rich western nations, especially before Putin's invasion of Ukraine in 2014 finally led to scattered sanctions — too little, too late. Such deals with the devil inevitably backfire. As I warned in 2007, with every act of appeasement Putin has gone from a local problem to a regional menace to a global threat.

Germany thinks it can criticize Russia on human rights while going ahead with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that will fill Putin's pockets with cash and his military's guns with bullets. Those bullets are used against Europeans in Ukraine and, God forbid, against Russians in the streets. Europe thinks it can separate business and politics, but to Putin it's all the same: business.

President Biden spoke with Putin on the phone on January 26, a call described as confrontational over Russian cyberattacks and Navalny. But phone calls aren't the test, action is. Putin's impunity will only grow unless there are rapid repercussions for his criminal acts, beginning with targeted sanctions on the Russians named by Navalny's organization.

Navalny knew what awaited him in Russia before he left Berlin, and yet he chose to return. He knows he can be killed at any time, but felt he had no choice but to make a stand with the only weapons he has left, his body and his spirit. After his sentence was read, he drew a heart to his wife, Yulia, on the glass of his cage and shouted, "Don't worry. Everything will be OK."

Like our literature, Russian history is not known for happy endings. Time is running out to change the course of this story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Becoming Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local human trafficking survivor shares her story

Image

Knox County reforms Rural Broadband Taskforce

Image

Police Body Cameras for Vigo County

Image

New Birth and Death Certificate System Has Flaws

Image

Indiana Health Officials provide updates on COVID-19 vaccine and changes within Hoosier schools

Image

Overnight: Becoming cloudy, not as cold. Low: 29°

Image

One person killed in morning crash in Vigo County

Image

Gov. Holcomb provides Feb 3 weekly update on COVID-19 fight

Image

Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Counts for Wednesday

Image

Bill that takes protection away from wetlands in Indiana has passed the senate.

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1130917

Reported Deaths: 21336
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4551388901
DuPage727321111
Will61556843
Lake56271875
Kane48425678
Winnebago27357401
Madison26351437
St. Clair23811429
McHenry22892247
Champaign16450104
Peoria15887242
Sangamon15330210
McLean13928142
Tazewell12713226
Rock Island12447271
Kankakee11923181
Kendall1041076
LaSalle10128202
Macon9142173
Vermilion8073103
DeKalb7868102
Adams7733107
Williamson6549112
Boone573971
Whiteside5590138
Clinton534985
Coles491486
Ogle481067
Knox4806118
Grundy471054
Jackson442759
Effingham441264
Henry418852
Marion4187108
Macoupin416272
Franklin400863
Livingston395564
Randolph387074
Monroe383974
Stephenson376465
Jefferson3736107
Woodford347257
Morgan338274
Montgomery328258
Logan323250
Lee322340
Christian313662
Bureau312272
Fayette301851
Perry289956
Fulton270543
Iroquois268057
Jersey237344
McDonough224239
Lawrence223122
Saline214043
Douglas213229
Union211430
Shelby205433
Crawford190821
Cass183822
Bond181121
Pike164247
Warren163443
Richland160737
Clark159728
Hancock159527
Wayne158943
Jo Daviess155222
Washington152621
Edgar151333
Carroll150732
White149123
Ford144843
Moultrie143720
Clay138138
Greene132330
Johnson13049
Wabash126112
Piatt123813
Mason123341
Mercer121331
De Witt120822
Massac113230
Cumberland113015
Jasper108614
Menard9686
Hamilton75214
Marshall75213
Schuyler6605
Pulaski6513
Brown6426
Stark50421
Edwards4998
Henderson4778
Calhoun4532
Scott4251
Alexander4188
Gallatin4103
Putnam3763
Hardin31910
Pope2663
Unassigned1232030
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 629903

Reported Deaths: 10054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion868571373
Lake46601708
Allen33869568
Hamilton30481323
St. Joseph28048396
Elkhart24739349
Vanderburgh20229263
Tippecanoe18623153
Johnson15639300
Porter15235176
Hendricks14970262
Madison11341234
Clark11241150
Vigo11058188
Monroe9743117
Delaware9463136
LaPorte9399172
Howard8640153
Kosciusko822785
Warrick7036104
Hancock7021110
Bartholomew6877107
Floyd6716120
Wayne6342170
Grant6174122
Boone574870
Morgan5721102
Dubois568882
Henry522667
Marshall519384
Dearborn509148
Cass504965
Noble485559
Jackson440448
Shelby436582
Lawrence403184
Gibson387660
Clinton382645
Harrison369348
Montgomery360757
DeKalb360665
Knox343939
Miami335647
Whitley324326
Steuben320948
Wabash313751
Ripley310450
Adams309538
Huntington308263
Putnam306454
Jasper299735
White281744
Daviess277376
Jefferson275738
Fayette257750
Decatur255683
Greene249364
Posey247428
Wells241153
LaGrange235663
Scott234741
Clay230132
Randolph218748
Jennings205838
Spencer202025
Sullivan197433
Washington196423
Fountain190727
Starke180644
Owen174938
Jay173223
Fulton169130
Orange167336
Carroll166917
Perry164933
Rush158718
Franklin154233
Vermillion153837
Tipton138233
Parke133810
Pike123226
Blackford114423
Pulaski100138
Newton95123
Brown90935
Benton89210
Crawford8459
Martin77313
Warren7057
Switzerland7035
Union6387
Ohio5087
Unassigned0377