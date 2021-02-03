Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will not need a vaccine to participate, organizers say

Athletes and officials will not be required to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in order to take part in the Tokyo Games, organizers announced on February 3. It comes as the IOC published its first version of the Tokyo 2020 "Playbook" which outlines the rules and safety regulations that will be put in place later this year.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Ben Church and Aleks Klosok, CNN

Athletes and officials will not be required to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in order to take part in this year's Tokyo Games, organizers announced on Wednesday.

It comes as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) published its first version of the Tokyo 2020 "Playbook" which outlines the rules and safety regulations that will be put in place later this year.

Whilst not a prerequisite to participation, the IOC said it would still encourage and assist individual countries to vaccinate their teams ahead of arrival.

"This is to contribute to the safe environment of the Games, but also out of respect for the Japanese people, who should be confident that everything is being done to protect not only the participants, but also the Japanese people themselves," organizers said.

The "Playbook" says everyone attending the Games will be required to download the Japanese government's contact tracing app and must outline every activity they intend on doing during their first 14 days in the country.

Athletes will be encouraged to minimize social activity in Japan and must provide a list of all those they expect to have close contact with.

Additionally, athletes and officials will be asked not to use public transport without permission and face masks must be worn at "all times" except when eating, sleeping or when in an open outdoor space.

The IOC said hugging, high-fives and handshakes should be avoided and spectators should refrain from singing or chanting their support.

Failure to comply with the rules and regulations could lead to athletes being barred from competition.

READ: The 14-year-old skateboarding prodigy chasing an Olympic dream

'We each have our part to play'

In addition, there will be temperature checks whenever entering an event and athletes should expect regular testing throughout their time in the country.

Everyone flying to Japan must provide proof of a negative test within 72 hours of flying. Anyone displaying symptoms within 14 days of flying must not travel.

"The health and safety of everyone at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 are our top priority," said IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi.

"We each have our part to play. That's why these Playbooks have been created -- with the rules that will make each and every one of us a sound, safe and active contributor to the Games."

It is still unclear whether fans will be allowed to watch the Games, with confirmed Covid-19 cases still surging across the world.

On Wednesday, organizers said a decision on the number of overall spectators permitted within stadiums and from outside of Japan will be made by spring.

Two updated further versions of the "Playbook" are expected to be published in April and June.

The Games are currently scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021. The Paralympics are scheduled to take place August 24 to September 5, 2021.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Becoming Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Counts for Wednesday

Image

Bill that takes protection away from wetlands in Indiana has passed the senate.

Image

Solar Panel Project tabled in Knox County

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 37

Image

Redo Barr-Reeve Shakamak

Image

Shakamak Clay City

Image

Shoals Loogootee

Image

Washington Sullivan

Image

Linton Mitchell

Image

ISU women series canceled

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1130917

Reported Deaths: 21336
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4551388901
DuPage727321111
Will61556843
Lake56271875
Kane48425678
Winnebago27357401
Madison26351437
St. Clair23811429
McHenry22892247
Champaign16450104
Peoria15887242
Sangamon15330210
McLean13928142
Tazewell12713226
Rock Island12447271
Kankakee11923181
Kendall1041076
LaSalle10128202
Macon9142173
Vermilion8073103
DeKalb7868102
Adams7733107
Williamson6549112
Boone573971
Whiteside5590138
Clinton534985
Coles491486
Ogle481067
Knox4806118
Grundy471054
Jackson442759
Effingham441264
Henry418852
Marion4187108
Macoupin416272
Franklin400863
Livingston395564
Randolph387074
Monroe383974
Stephenson376465
Jefferson3736107
Woodford347257
Morgan338274
Montgomery328258
Logan323250
Lee322340
Christian313662
Bureau312272
Fayette301851
Perry289956
Fulton270543
Iroquois268057
Jersey237344
McDonough224239
Lawrence223122
Saline214043
Douglas213229
Union211430
Shelby205433
Crawford190821
Cass183822
Bond181121
Pike164247
Warren163443
Richland160737
Clark159728
Hancock159527
Wayne158943
Jo Daviess155222
Washington152621
Edgar151333
Carroll150732
White149123
Ford144843
Moultrie143720
Clay138138
Greene132330
Johnson13049
Wabash126112
Piatt123813
Mason123341
Mercer121331
De Witt120822
Massac113230
Cumberland113015
Jasper108614
Menard9686
Hamilton75214
Marshall75213
Schuyler6605
Pulaski6513
Brown6426
Stark50421
Edwards4998
Henderson4778
Calhoun4532
Scott4251
Alexander4188
Gallatin4103
Putnam3763
Hardin31910
Pope2663
Unassigned1232030
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 629903

Reported Deaths: 10054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion868571373
Lake46601708
Allen33869568
Hamilton30481323
St. Joseph28048396
Elkhart24739349
Vanderburgh20229263
Tippecanoe18623153
Johnson15639300
Porter15235176
Hendricks14970262
Madison11341234
Clark11241150
Vigo11058188
Monroe9743117
Delaware9463136
LaPorte9399172
Howard8640153
Kosciusko822785
Warrick7036104
Hancock7021110
Bartholomew6877107
Floyd6716120
Wayne6342170
Grant6174122
Boone574870
Morgan5721102
Dubois568882
Henry522667
Marshall519384
Dearborn509148
Cass504965
Noble485559
Jackson440448
Shelby436582
Lawrence403184
Gibson387660
Clinton382645
Harrison369348
Montgomery360757
DeKalb360665
Knox343939
Miami335647
Whitley324326
Steuben320948
Wabash313751
Ripley310450
Adams309538
Huntington308263
Putnam306454
Jasper299735
White281744
Daviess277376
Jefferson275738
Fayette257750
Decatur255683
Greene249364
Posey247428
Wells241153
LaGrange235663
Scott234741
Clay230132
Randolph218748
Jennings205838
Spencer202025
Sullivan197433
Washington196423
Fountain190727
Starke180644
Owen174938
Jay173223
Fulton169130
Orange167336
Carroll166917
Perry164933
Rush158718
Franklin154233
Vermillion153837
Tipton138233
Parke133810
Pike123226
Blackford114423
Pulaski100138
Newton95123
Brown90935
Benton89210
Crawford8459
Martin77313
Warren7057
Switzerland7035
Union6387
Ohio5087
Unassigned0377