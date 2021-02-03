Clear

Biden channels Reagan in push for Covid relief

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the risk with President Joe Biden's Covid-19 relief package "is not going too big, it is going too small." CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Feb 3, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Gloria Borger, CNN Chief Political Analyst

In another time, Joe Biden might have been the emissary explaining to a president what is doable -- and what is not -- on Capitol Hill.

He's done it before, as chairman of the Judiciary Committee, telling Ronald Reagan that the nomination of Robert Bork was going to be a big problem. And as vice president, he shepherded President Barack Obama's economic stimulus package to get a handful of GOP votes.

After 36 years in the Senate, the dynamic of legislating is second nature to Biden. That was obvious after his two-hour session with moderate Republicans the other day. And on Wednesday, Biden will dial into House Democrats' weekly caucus meeting before he and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Democratic senators in the Oval Office. He is a man who loves being in the room.

But now, it's his room. It's his huge $1.9 trillion relief package. And it's his choice: How much to deal with moderate Republicans who support a package that would lower benefits substantially and anger progressive Democrats? Or, to look at it another way, how much to stick with much of his original plan and risk a bloody partisan brawl for the next few years?

Only this time the new President -- and ex-elder of the Senate -- is playing a different game. And it's not an inside one, which is very un-Biden. In fact, think Reagan.

Look back to 1981, when the new President took his case for his sweeping tax cuts to the American people, using public opinion to help sway Congress -- or at least convince the public he was right. He went on TV, made his case and eventually passed a bill that also included some of the Democrats' proposals. But Reagan got the credit.

"Ronald Reagan always had a lot of bipartisan support," says a Biden adviser. "It just wasn't in the Congress."

It may turn out to be too cute, but there's clearly an evolving definition of unity in the Biden White House. Same for bipartisan. In Bidenworld, bipartisan unity isn't just a Capitol Hill exercise. It's about convincing the public that Biden is right. Unifying the country, outside of Washington, a la Reagan.

But when Reagan made his case to the country, it wasn't a tactic. He went all in, spoke with the American people about his bill, invested his personal prestige and told voters to call members of Congress. Maybe Biden needs to do the same? An Oval Office address, laying it on the line, telling people why he can't compromise with a bill half the size he wants. We've heard him say this is urgent; he might want to tell people exactly what is on the line here.

To hear the Biden people tell it, the public is already alongside them. They talk about how Covid relief has more than 70% support with the public. And one top adviser tells me that it wouldn't be easy for many of the moderate Republicans to vote against sending stimulus checks to people or extending unemployment benefits in the middle of a pandemic. So, sure, Biden's proposal for a $15 minimum wage may not survive. And White House aides seem receptive to the targeting of stimulus checks.

But in the end, they believe they need to win this first big one -- and winning means getting most of what they want. "Why are we going to let 50 people in DC define what bipartisanship is?" says this adviser. "Washington DC's definition of bipartisanship is getting one member to cross the aisle."

There's also a bit of déjà vu here. In 2009, then-Vice President Biden spent his early days in office vote hunting for three Republicans who bucked their party's near-total rejection of Obama's rescue package amid what was then the worst recession since the Great Depression. Inside the Biden White House, the argument is that this crisis is much worse, and more urgent, with the backdrop of a worldwide pandemic. And they say no one feels that urgency more than the new President.

It's not that Biden, who actually loves negotiating, will not cut any deal. He probably will, but around the edges. At the end of the day, his advisers say, the public will not judge success by whether he uses an arcane budget process to pass his stimulus plan with 51 votes or whether he can get to 60. After all, Donald Trump used that budget process -- called reconciliation -- to pass his tax cuts. The public, they argue, will judge Biden by one standard: success.

Biden has decided to go big, and there's no going back. Think his predecessor circa 1981. "This is not the time for political fun and games," Reagan said on a TV appearance from the Oval Office. "This is the time for a new beginning.''

Or so Biden hopes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Paris
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Sunny and Cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bill that takes protection away from wetlands in Indiana has passed the senate.

Image

Solar Panel Project tabled in Knox County

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 37

Image

Redo Barr-Reeve Shakamak

Image

Shakamak Clay City

Image

Shoals Loogootee

Image

Washington Sullivan

Image

Linton Mitchell

Image

ISU women series canceled

Image

Cam Bacote

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1130917

Reported Deaths: 21336
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4551388901
DuPage727321111
Will61556843
Lake56271875
Kane48425678
Winnebago27357401
Madison26351437
St. Clair23811429
McHenry22892247
Champaign16450104
Peoria15887242
Sangamon15330210
McLean13928142
Tazewell12713226
Rock Island12447271
Kankakee11923181
Kendall1041076
LaSalle10128202
Macon9142173
Vermilion8073103
DeKalb7868102
Adams7733107
Williamson6549112
Boone573971
Whiteside5590138
Clinton534985
Coles491486
Ogle481067
Knox4806118
Grundy471054
Jackson442759
Effingham441264
Henry418852
Marion4187108
Macoupin416272
Franklin400863
Livingston395564
Randolph387074
Monroe383974
Stephenson376465
Jefferson3736107
Woodford347257
Morgan338274
Montgomery328258
Logan323250
Lee322340
Christian313662
Bureau312272
Fayette301851
Perry289956
Fulton270543
Iroquois268057
Jersey237344
McDonough224239
Lawrence223122
Saline214043
Douglas213229
Union211430
Shelby205433
Crawford190821
Cass183822
Bond181121
Pike164247
Warren163443
Richland160737
Clark159728
Hancock159527
Wayne158943
Jo Daviess155222
Washington152621
Edgar151333
Carroll150732
White149123
Ford144843
Moultrie143720
Clay138138
Greene132330
Johnson13049
Wabash126112
Piatt123813
Mason123341
Mercer121331
De Witt120822
Massac113230
Cumberland113015
Jasper108614
Menard9686
Hamilton75214
Marshall75213
Schuyler6605
Pulaski6513
Brown6426
Stark50421
Edwards4998
Henderson4778
Calhoun4532
Scott4251
Alexander4188
Gallatin4103
Putnam3763
Hardin31910
Pope2663
Unassigned1232030
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 629903

Reported Deaths: 10054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion868571373
Lake46601708
Allen33869568
Hamilton30481323
St. Joseph28048396
Elkhart24739349
Vanderburgh20229263
Tippecanoe18623153
Johnson15639300
Porter15235176
Hendricks14970262
Madison11341234
Clark11241150
Vigo11058188
Monroe9743117
Delaware9463136
LaPorte9399172
Howard8640153
Kosciusko822785
Warrick7036104
Hancock7021110
Bartholomew6877107
Floyd6716120
Wayne6342170
Grant6174122
Boone574870
Morgan5721102
Dubois568882
Henry522667
Marshall519384
Dearborn509148
Cass504965
Noble485559
Jackson440448
Shelby436582
Lawrence403184
Gibson387660
Clinton382645
Harrison369348
Montgomery360757
DeKalb360665
Knox343939
Miami335647
Whitley324326
Steuben320948
Wabash313751
Ripley310450
Adams309538
Huntington308263
Putnam306454
Jasper299735
White281744
Daviess277376
Jefferson275738
Fayette257750
Decatur255683
Greene249364
Posey247428
Wells241153
LaGrange235663
Scott234741
Clay230132
Randolph218748
Jennings205838
Spencer202025
Sullivan197433
Washington196423
Fountain190727
Starke180644
Owen174938
Jay173223
Fulton169130
Orange167336
Carroll166917
Perry164933
Rush158718
Franklin154233
Vermillion153837
Tipton138233
Parke133810
Pike123226
Blackford114423
Pulaski100138
Newton95123
Brown90935
Benton89210
Crawford8459
Martin77313
Warren7057
Switzerland7035
Union6387
Ohio5087
Unassigned0377