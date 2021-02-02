Clear

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's terrifying ordeal

Article Image

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened up during an Instagram Live broadcast, in which she likened her situation to the trauma she experienced in the US Capitol riots.

Posted: Feb 2, 2021 9:20 PM
Updated: Feb 2, 2021 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Jill Filipovic

The images of a right-wing mob sacking the Capitol in support of former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud shocked the nation. Now, nearly a month later, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come forward to describe what it was like inside the building, hiding and fearing for her life.

Her harrowing account, which she posted to Instagram Live on Monday night, is a reminder of just how violent the Capitol insurrection was, and how narrowly some of our elected officials escaped with their lives (others at the Capitol, including a police officer, weren't so lucky). And it's an unmistakable call to action: If we want to heal as a nation, we need real accountability -- not the denial and distractions many Republicans are offering.

In the live social media broadcast, Ocasio-Cortez described hiding in a bathroom, where she had fled after hearing " huge violent bangs on my door and then every door going into my office," she said. "Like someone was trying to break the door down. And there were no voices. There were no yells. No one saying who they were, nobody identifying themselves."

Then she heard a man who had entered her office, yelling, "Where is she? Where is she?" As she tried to keep completely still and silent, "I thought I was going to die," she said. Calling upon her spiritual beliefs, "I felt that if this was the journey that my life was taking, that I felt that things were going to be ok," she said, tearing up. "And that, you know, I had fulfilled my purpose."

Thankfully, she made it through the terrifying ordeal. The man in her office was a Capitol Police officer, but Ocasio-Cortez said he was behaving oddly and aggressively, and she certainly didn't feel protected (the behavior of the Capitol Police during the riot is now subject to significant criticism; two Capitol Police officers were suspended and another 10 are under investigation for their roles in the attack, according to CNN's reporting in mid-January. A House aide separately said there are as many as 17 officers under investigation as part of eight investigations into the insurrection at the Capitol.)

Ocasio-Cortez wound up in Rep. Katie Porter's office, still in shock and terrified, rummaging through closets to determine the best place to hide and, according to Porter, lamenting her decision to wear heels that day. "I knew I shouldn't have worn heels," Porter said Ocasio-Cortez fretted. "How am I going to run?" Porter's staff found her a pair of sneakers, "so that she could run, if she needed to literally run for her life."

Before the Capitol building was even fully cleaned up, and as the former president continued to spread the election fraud lie that incited the riot in the first place, Republicans were already calling on the country to "move on" and forget what we just endured.

But you can't walk on a broken leg before you repair the bone; you can't sweep an insurrection under the rug and assume it won't happen again.

Ocasio-Cortez had good reason to be frightened. One of the men who stormed the Capitol has been arrested for threatening to assassinate her. The social media posts of a great many of the rioters show that they were out for blood on January 6, and that they're not done -- next time, many of them have said, they'll bring guns.

Well before the riot, her office was fielding a huge number of death threats, and her staffers reportedly "stiffen" when someone unexpectedly knocks on her office door.

But it's not only physical violence Ocasio-Cortez has had to deal with since she won office in 2018. Conservative politicians and right-wing media made her a prime target of angry and often shockingly sexist rhetoric. One of Ocasio-Cortez's own colleagues, Rep. Ted Yoho, reportedly called her a misogynist slur to her face.

The only other politicians who come close to receiving the same amount of vitriol are House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib -- and what do all of those people have in common?

In her Instagram Live, Ocasio-Cortez also disclosed that she's a survivor of sexual assault. She didn't mention it simply for disclosure's sake, but to make the connection between how many Republicans are treating the assault on the Capitol and how so many people treat assaults on women's bodies. "The reason I say this and the reason I'm getting emotional in this moment is because these folks who tell us to move on, that it's not a big deal, that we should forget what's happened, or even telling us to apologize -- these are the same tactics of abusers," she said.

She's right. The demands to move on or forgive and forget aren't about healing; they're about escaping accountability. It's telling, too, that many of the people calling for unity without accountability are the same people who helped to break this country in the first place.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, for example, said that Ocasio Cortez accept Yoho's "apology" after his alleged and repulsive slurring of her because "when someone apologizes they should be forgiven." Never mind that Yoho never actually apologized, and instead simply claimed his passion for his country may have caused an unfortunate misunderstanding.

The same dynamic is at play with the Capitol riots. While some Republican lawmakers are rightly denouncing the attack, they're also pointing fingers, and not owning their own role. McCarthy was one of the leading voices in the election fraud lie, and he still refuses to fully accept responsibility for his words or actions. Instead, he's making plans with the former president to return the GOP to power and claiming that "we all" carry some blame for the attack.

He's far from the only Republican official to essentially say that the riot was unfortunate (thought it is striking that he's by all appearances unwilling to do anything to prevent it from happening again), and while we're at it maybe this is all the liberal media and political left's fault anyway.

This is, as Ocasio-Cortez said, manipulation familiar to too many women (and some men, too). It leaves victims -- in this case, not just members of Congress, but the American people -- in a state of imbalance, at once trying to reconcile the gravity of what they experienced with the words of powerful, trusted people telling them that it was no big deal, they're partly to blame, and they should just get on with their lives. That kind of dissonance doesn't allow for healing. Instead, it trains us for acquiescence, shame, and self-doubt.

If you love someone, you don't attack them. And you certainly don't get to claim that you love someone and then incite an attack upon them, insist that the attack wasn't that bad, perhaps even blame them for it, and then demand they forgive and forget. But that's what so many Republicans are doing to the nation they claim to love today.

This is the cycle of abuse: simmering tension that leads to a profound violation, followed by denial, minimization, victim-blaming, justification, finger-pointing and diversion.

We're seeing this dynamic play out in real time at a national level. And a few brave lawmakers, including Ocasio-Cortez, are identifying it for what it is, and refusing to go along.

If we love our country -- if we truly want the best for this place, and not just the satisfaction that comes from mouthing the right words -- then we need to do the work of repairing this deep injury. That begins with a full understanding of what happened and full accountability for those who stormed the Capitol, those who encouraged them and those who now continue to cover for them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Paris
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Partly Cloudy, Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Groundhog Day Economic Forecast

Image

Local Fire Department Gets National Grant

Image

Casino operator formerly known as Spectacle Jack is now Lucy Luck Gaming

Image

Scholarships available for Wabash Valley students

Image

Vincennes University announces partnership with Amazon

Image

Pilot program allows volunteer support in other capacities for Vigo County CASA

Image

Black History Month celebrations are underway at ISU

Image

Marshall presented with proposal to purchase Velsicol Chemical Corporation land

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 20°

Image

Police say there is an increase in catalytic converter thefts

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1128613

Reported Deaths: 21273
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4544858878
DuPage726101111
Will61416840
Lake56107873
Kane48339678
Winnebago27291401
Madison26251429
St. Clair23770428
McHenry22837246
Champaign16378102
Peoria15865242
Sangamon15298210
McLean13913142
Tazewell12692226
Rock Island12439271
Kankakee11896181
Kendall1037676
LaSalle10104202
Macon9126173
Vermilion8040103
DeKalb7853102
Adams7717107
Williamson6534112
Boone572470
Whiteside5573138
Clinton532583
Coles490086
Ogle480767
Knox4801118
Grundy468654
Jackson441859
Effingham439464
Henry418352
Marion4181108
Macoupin414672
Franklin399763
Livingston394364
Randolph386774
Monroe382973
Stephenson375964
Jefferson3718107
Woodford345957
Morgan336974
Montgomery327157
Logan322550
Lee321940
Christian312462
Bureau312172
Fayette301251
Perry288956
Fulton269543
Iroquois267457
Jersey236644
McDonough224039
Lawrence222622
Saline213842
Douglas212429
Union210330
Shelby204933
Crawford189521
Cass183422
Bond180921
Pike163947
Warren162843
Richland160137
Hancock159527
Clark159228
Wayne158643
Jo Daviess155222
Washington152421
Edgar150833
Carroll150432
White148223
Ford143643
Moultrie143520
Clay137538
Greene131730
Johnson12999
Wabash124812
Piatt123213
Mason122741
Mercer121031
De Witt120822
Cumberland113015
Massac112530
Jasper107914
Menard9636
Marshall75313
Hamilton75114
Schuyler6605
Pulaski6463
Brown6416
Stark50421
Edwards4918
Henderson4778
Calhoun4532
Scott4221
Alexander4168
Gallatin4103
Putnam3753
Hardin31810
Pope2643
Unassigned1052014
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 628391

Reported Deaths: 9989
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion866561362
Lake46550700
Allen33776566
Hamilton30388323
St. Joseph28004393
Elkhart24715348
Vanderburgh20180261
Tippecanoe18566151
Johnson15598298
Porter15221176
Hendricks14943260
Madison11309230
Clark11206149
Vigo11040188
Monroe9710117
Delaware9429136
LaPorte9382170
Howard8599153
Kosciusko821585
Warrick7013104
Hancock6996109
Bartholomew6851104
Floyd6699118
Wayne6326167
Grant6158122
Boone573170
Morgan5688101
Dubois567382
Henry521667
Marshall518584
Dearborn505947
Cass503964
Noble484959
Jackson439448
Shelby434882
Lawrence402083
Gibson386860
Clinton382245
Harrison368048
Montgomery359856
DeKalb359665
Knox343239
Miami334647
Whitley322926
Steuben320047
Wabash313151
Ripley309449
Adams308837
Huntington307663
Putnam305454
Jasper299135
White281044
Daviess276576
Jefferson275438
Fayette256250
Decatur255183
Greene248564
Posey246928
Wells240853
LaGrange235063
Scott233941
Clay229332
Randolph218348
Jennings205338
Spencer201325
Sullivan196933
Washington195623
Fountain190527
Starke180544
Owen174138
Jay172423
Fulton169030
Carroll166316
Orange166235
Perry164633
Rush159418
Franklin153833
Vermillion153735
Tipton137733
Parke13369
Pike123226
Blackford114023
Pulaski100138
Newton94921
Brown90635
Benton89010
Crawford8399
Martin76913
Warren7057
Switzerland7015
Union6367
Ohio5087
Unassigned0376