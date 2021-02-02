Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

After a wild 2020, all bets are off in this year's streaming wars

Netflix has solidified its reign over the streaming world because of the millions of people forced inside by the pandemic. Now competitors like Disney+, Peacock, and HBO Max are playing catch-up.

Posted: Feb 2, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Feb 2, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta and Moss Cohen, CNN Business

2020 was supposed to be the kickoff of the streaming wars — the year when new contenders battled Netflix to take their own slice of the streaming pie.

Then the pandemic happened. Instead of finding itself under siege, Netflix further cemented its supremacy with massive subscriber numbers and hit after hit. As for the rest of Hollywood, Covid turned the industry on its head.

So what does 2021 have in store? Well, if last year taught us anything, it's that anything can happen, so all bets are off for this year's streaming wars.

Here's our best guess on what to expect from the biggest names in streaming in 2021.

Netflix

Netflix had a huge head start in streaming, and that lead only got larger last year. How much larger? In 2020, the streaming company added 31% more new users than the year before. That helped Netflix reach a big milestone: 200 million subscribers.

In 2021, it's doubtful that Netflix is going to slow down.

The service has a surplus of content coming from some of Hollywood's biggest names including Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Rock. It also promises to release a new film every week — an impressive feat considering that US movie theaters are still mostly closed.

To quote Mel Brooks, it's "good to be the king," but Netflix does have one competitor with a shot at closing in on its throne this year.

Disney+

Disney had an amazing 2020, in streaming at least.

The company's new service, Disney+, attracted more than 85 million users in about a year, matching its own long-term expectations.

And it did so at a time when Disney itself was being ravaged by the pandemic, with much of the company's established businesses — from the box office to theme parks — taking major hits.

Going into 2021 and beyond, Disney+ is adding an onslaught of content from its name-brand properties like Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar and Disney Animation.

Disney+'s new content, brand loyalty and fervent fan base makes it a true rival to Netflix. However, 2021 will show if it can truly catch up and possibly even surpass the streaming standard bearer.

Peacock and HBO Max

Last year brought two newcomers to the streaming party with NBCUniversal's Peacock and HBO Max from CNN's parent company, AT&T.

Both services have libraries stacked with beloved content, but both had an access problem right out of the gate. Negotiations to get onto popular streaming platforms such as Roku stalled for months. And while some of those issues were ultimately resolved, they may have held back millions of potential customers from signing up.

HBO Max and Peacock also didn't offer a big, buzzy new show like Disney+'s "The Mandalorian." Instead, both relied on old favorites such as "Friends," "Game of Thrones," "Parks and Recreation" and "The Office" to lure new customers.

But in 2021, both have big plans.

Peacock has an ace up its sleeve with live sports including the WWE and the Tokyo Olympics (that is, if the already delayed summer games actually happen).

And HBO Max has plans to literally become your home box office by streaming all of Warner Bros.' 2021 feature films on the same day they premiere in theaters — a revolutionary move that ruffled some feathers in Hollywood.

Paramount+

ViacomCBS' CBS All Access is getting a makeover in 2021.

The service will be rebranded Paramount+ this winter in hopes of using the name recognition of its storied studio to add to its subscriber count.

It's a gamble — consumers might not associate Paramount with its popular franchises such as Mission: Impossible or Star Trek the same way they associate Disney with Marvel and Star Wars.

But a treasure trove of kid's content from Nickelodeon, familiar brands including MTV, BET and CBS as well as a star-studded remake of "The Godfather" series starring Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal may help get Paramount+ noticed.

Apple and Amazon

And of course, there are the deep pocketed tech giants who dabble in streaming: Apple and Amazon.

Apple TV+ has managed to create some buzz during its first year with programming like "The Morning Show" and "Ted Lasso," while Amazon Prime Video has had award-winning success with "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

But as we head further into 2021, both appear to be just scratching the service of the impact they can have in the streaming world.

Apple, for example, has been getting more into the movie business while Amazon is poised to reach the streaming stratosphere with its big-budget, highly anticipated "Lord of the Rings" series, which is filming its first season.

So now what?

Hopefully 2021 will see the world reopen with people getting vaccinated. That'll be great news, but it could also change the streaming scoreboard.

With audiences no longer cooped up at home, and with disposable income hard to come by for millions of families, streaming's growth could slow, and that could cause some major shifts in the marketplace.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Paris
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 10°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 12°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Partly Sunny and cold!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Street closure to impact residential travel on Tuesday

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Annie's Project is going virtual

Image

The Alzheimer's Association is pushing for house bill 1542 to pass

Image

Tuesday: Clouds and sunshine. Breezy. High: 34°

Image

ISU Bradley

Image

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low: 22°

Image

Trouble at U.S 40 and Darwin Road Intersection

Image

"Wild" art display hopes to support local art gallery and its programs

Image

Work picks back up on new business development delayed by pandemic

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1128613

Reported Deaths: 21273
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4544858878
DuPage726101111
Will61416840
Lake56107873
Kane48339678
Winnebago27291401
Madison26251429
St. Clair23770428
McHenry22837246
Champaign16378102
Peoria15865242
Sangamon15298210
McLean13913142
Tazewell12692226
Rock Island12439271
Kankakee11896181
Kendall1037676
LaSalle10104202
Macon9126173
Vermilion8040103
DeKalb7853102
Adams7717107
Williamson6534112
Boone572470
Whiteside5573138
Clinton532583
Coles490086
Ogle480767
Knox4801118
Grundy468654
Jackson441859
Effingham439464
Henry418352
Marion4181108
Macoupin414672
Franklin399763
Livingston394364
Randolph386774
Monroe382973
Stephenson375964
Jefferson3718107
Woodford345957
Morgan336974
Montgomery327157
Logan322550
Lee321940
Christian312462
Bureau312172
Fayette301251
Perry288956
Fulton269543
Iroquois267457
Jersey236644
McDonough224039
Lawrence222622
Saline213842
Douglas212429
Union210330
Shelby204933
Crawford189521
Cass183422
Bond180921
Pike163947
Warren162843
Richland160137
Hancock159527
Clark159228
Wayne158643
Jo Daviess155222
Washington152421
Edgar150833
Carroll150432
White148223
Ford143643
Moultrie143520
Clay137538
Greene131730
Johnson12999
Wabash124812
Piatt123213
Mason122741
Mercer121031
De Witt120822
Cumberland113015
Massac112530
Jasper107914
Menard9636
Marshall75313
Hamilton75114
Schuyler6605
Pulaski6463
Brown6416
Stark50421
Edwards4918
Henderson4778
Calhoun4532
Scott4221
Alexander4168
Gallatin4103
Putnam3753
Hardin31810
Pope2643
Unassigned1052014
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 628391

Reported Deaths: 9989
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion866561362
Lake46550700
Allen33776566
Hamilton30388323
St. Joseph28004393
Elkhart24715348
Vanderburgh20180261
Tippecanoe18566151
Johnson15598298
Porter15221176
Hendricks14943260
Madison11309230
Clark11206149
Vigo11040188
Monroe9710117
Delaware9429136
LaPorte9382170
Howard8599153
Kosciusko821585
Warrick7013104
Hancock6996109
Bartholomew6851104
Floyd6699118
Wayne6326167
Grant6158122
Boone573170
Morgan5688101
Dubois567382
Henry521667
Marshall518584
Dearborn505947
Cass503964
Noble484959
Jackson439448
Shelby434882
Lawrence402083
Gibson386860
Clinton382245
Harrison368048
Montgomery359856
DeKalb359665
Knox343239
Miami334647
Whitley322926
Steuben320047
Wabash313151
Ripley309449
Adams308837
Huntington307663
Putnam305454
Jasper299135
White281044
Daviess276576
Jefferson275438
Fayette256250
Decatur255183
Greene248564
Posey246928
Wells240853
LaGrange235063
Scott233941
Clay229332
Randolph218348
Jennings205338
Spencer201325
Sullivan196933
Washington195623
Fountain190527
Starke180544
Owen174138
Jay172423
Fulton169030
Carroll166316
Orange166235
Perry164633
Rush159418
Franklin153833
Vermillion153735
Tipton137733
Parke13369
Pike123226
Blackford114023
Pulaski100138
Newton94921
Brown90635
Benton89010
Crawford8399
Martin76913
Warren7057
Switzerland7015
Union6367
Ohio5087
Unassigned0376