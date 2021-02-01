Clear

Iran is ready for a new relationship with the US, but the clock is ticking, says Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

In an exclusive CNN interview, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says the burden is on America to prove its credibility, after President Trump walked away from the Iran nuclear deal.

Posted: Feb 1, 2021 8:10 PM
Updated: Feb 1, 2021 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour, and Emmet Lyons, CNN

Iran is ready for a new relationship with the US -- but the clock is ticking, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Monday, Zarif said the Biden administration has a "limited window of opportunity" to re-enter the 2015 nuclear agreement.

"The time for the United States to come back to the nuclear agreement is not unlimited," he said. "The United States has a limited window of opportunity, because President Biden does not want to portray himself as trying to take advantage of the failed policies of the former Trump administration."

Iran has increasingly breached its obligations under the nuclear deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after the Trump administration withdrew the United States from it in 2018.

Last month, the Iranian regime announced that it had resumed enriching uranium up to 20% purity at its Fordow nuclear facility -- far above the 3.67% cap imposed by the 2015 pact, though still short of the 90% that is considered weapons-grade.

Tehran has made clear that any agreement now with the Biden administration will be contingent on a reversal of the harsh economic sanctions imposed by the Trump administration. In December, the hardliner-dominated Iranian Parliament passed legislation obligating the government to further ramp up uranium enrichment, if American sanctions are not eased within two months of the law's adaptation.

Asked just how swiftly Iran could scale back its uranium enrichment program to comply with the nuclear deal if the US lifts sanctions, Zarif said, "8,000 pounds of enriched uranium can go back to the previous amount in less than a day."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC in an interview Sunday that the US assessed that it could be "a matter of weeks" before Tehran has enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon if it continues to lift JCPOA constraints even further.

But Iran has publicly insisted that it does not seek a nuclear weapon, a stance that Zarif reiterated on Monday.

"If we wanted to build a nuclear weapon we could have done it some time ago," he said. "But we decided that nuclear weapons are not, would not augment our security and are in contradiction to our, eh, ideological views. And that is why we never pursued nuclear weapons."

A key criticism of the original nuclear deal was that it did not protect neighboring countries from non-nuclear threats by Iran, and did not deter Tehran from funding militias in countries like Yemen, where Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been locked in a bloody war against a Saudi and UAE-led coalition.

At an event for the US Institute of Peace on Friday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said restoring the deal was a crucial early priority for Biden's administration--- but warned that talks could be affected by the fact that Iran has become a more significant threat than in the early years of the JCPOA.

Iran's ballistic missile capability has "advanced dramatically," he said. "Their recklessness and sponsorship of terrorism in the region has not abated and in some areas has accelerated as well."

Zarif, a former Iranian ambassador to the UN, said that Iran has acted in accordance with dispute mechanisms written into the JCPOA, since the US withdrawal. "Iran used the mechanisms in the nuclear agreement in order to limit its cooperation. If you read paragraph 36, we acted in strict accordance with the nuclear agreement," he said.

He called on the United States to suspend arms sales to regional rivals, and said that the Biden administration needs to stick to the original conditions of the nuclear deal.

"Is the United States prepared to reduce hundreds of billions of dollars of weapons it is selling to our region? Is the United States prepared to stop the massacre of children in Yemen if it wants to talk about the situation in Yemen?" he said. Coalition airstrikes in Yemen have involved US-made bombs, CNN investigations previously revealed.

"The United States has to accept what we agreed upon," Zarif also said. "We decided not to agree on certain things, not because we neglected them, but because the United States and its allies were not prepared to do what was necessary."

According to Zarif, the question over who must take the first step in returning to the JCPOA could be resolved EU by foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Borrell could put his "hat on" as coordinator for the Joint Commission of the JCPOA "and sort of choreograph the actions that are needed to be taken by the United States and the actions that are needed to be taken by Iran," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 16°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Cloudy, Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low: 22°

Image

Trouble at U.S 40 and Darwin Road Intersection

Image

"Wild" art display hopes to support local art gallery and its programs

Image

Work picks back up on new business development delayed by pandemic

Image

The Alzheimer's Association is pushing for house bill 1542 to pass

Image

A new bill at the Indiana State House could protect you if it gets passed

Image

New Vaccination Site in Vigo County

Image

All You Need to know for Monday

Image

Monday: Chance of flurries and mostly cloudy. High: 34°

Image

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1126301

Reported Deaths: 21253
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4536349420
DuPage724541196
Will61289913
Lake55958944
Kane48243730
Winnebago27231431
Madison26173502
St. Clair23677472
McHenry22765272
Champaign16327110
Peoria15821257
Sangamon15262251
McLean13873178
Tazewell12662260
Rock Island12426314
Kankakee11878189
Kendall1034385
LaSalle10088257
Macon9117183
Vermilion8025120
DeKalb7845107
Adams7701136
Williamson6522124
Boone571982
Whiteside5571180
Clinton531892
Coles489688
Ogle480075
Knox4792149
Grundy467357
Jackson440070
Effingham439175
Henry417981
Marion4178114
Macoupin4136101
Franklin399275
Livingston393276
Randolph386180
Monroe381273
Stephenson375083
Jefferson3715108
Woodford344770
Morgan336593
Montgomery325763
Logan321863
Lee321479
Christian311979
Bureau311885
Fayette301254
Perry287965
Fulton269151
Iroquois267259
Jersey235663
McDonough223151
Lawrence222331
Saline213858
Douglas212035
Union210334
Shelby204836
Crawford189337
Cass183231
Bond180827
Pike163750
Warren162446
Richland160146
Hancock159137
Clark159036
Wayne157744
Jo Daviess155125
Washington152327
Edgar150853
Carroll150233
White148233
Ford143651
Moultrie143328
Clay137443
Greene131343
Johnson129815
Wabash124715
Piatt123019
Mason122242
Mercer120931
De Witt120829
Cumberland112827
Massac112333
Jasper107716
Menard96110
Hamilton75117
Marshall74815
Schuyler65917
Pulaski6463
Brown64112
Stark50421
Edwards4919
Henderson47617
Calhoun4535
Scott4221
Alexander4158
Gallatin4104
Putnam3753
Hardin31810
Pope2643
Unassigned1082
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 626682

Reported Deaths: 9974
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion864031360
Lake46443699
Allen33692566
Hamilton30288323
St. Joseph27957392
Elkhart24684348
Vanderburgh20124261
Tippecanoe18509150
Johnson15543298
Porter15185176
Hendricks14888260
Madison11273230
Clark11156149
Vigo11009188
Monroe9685115
Delaware9395136
LaPorte9366170
Howard8578153
Kosciusko820385
Warrick6991104
Hancock6969108
Bartholomew6835104
Floyd6681118
Wayne6322167
Grant6146122
Boone571269
Morgan5665100
Dubois566482
Henry520967
Marshall517084
Dearborn503447
Cass503064
Noble483159
Jackson438448
Shelby432982
Lawrence401281
Gibson385760
Clinton381545
Harrison365648
DeKalb359065
Montgomery358056
Knox343039
Miami333947
Whitley321926
Steuben318846
Wabash312651
Adams308637
Ripley307348
Huntington306263
Putnam304254
Jasper298535
White279543
Daviess276276
Jefferson274938
Fayette255650
Decatur254783
Greene247964
Posey246528
Wells239853
LaGrange234563
Scott232841
Clay228532
Randolph218148
Jennings204438
Spencer201225
Sullivan196633
Washington194723
Fountain190127
Starke180344
Owen173238
Jay172123
Fulton168230
Carroll165916
Orange165935
Perry163933
Rush158818
Franklin153433
Vermillion153135
Tipton137733
Parke13369
Pike122626
Blackford114023
Pulaski99938
Newton94521
Brown90535
Benton88810
Crawford8329
Martin76813
Warren7047
Switzerland6995
Union6367
Ohio5067
Unassigned0376