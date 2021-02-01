Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Putin dismissed Navalny for years, but outrage over his jailing is now a big problem for the Kremlin

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, was detained in Moscow as she joined protesters across the country in rallying in her husband's name, the Navalny team says. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports from Moscow.

Posted: Feb 1, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Feb 1, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Matthew Chance, CNN

For years, the Kremlin has publicly dismissed Alexey Navalny as an irrelevant blogger with little popular support. But the geographical spread of mass protests over two weekends in support of Navalny, with thousands turning out in dozens of cities across Russia, underlines how much of a challenge he and his anti-corruption message have now become for the Kremlin.

A recent exposé on an extravagant secret palace on Russia's Black Sea coast, which an investigation by Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) said had been built for President Vladimir Putin, has more than 105 million views on YouTube, and helped fuel public outrage at what the FBK describes as official excess. CNN is not independently able to verify the FBK's claims. Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has denied the Russian leader was linked to the estate.

But it's the harsh treatment of Navalny, 44, and his bravery in the face of it, which really seems to have struck a chord.

Many Russians are outraged by Navalny's horrific nerve agent poisoning in Siberia last year, which Navalny says was ordered by Putin and carried out by agents of Russia's security service, the FSB. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The fact that Navalny flew back to Russia from Germany after he recovered, only to face immediate detention by the Russian authorities -- and possibly a long prison term -- further galvanized sympathy, united Russia's often splintered opposition and cemented his status as a serious threat to the Kremlin.

Just how serious is unclear.

The latest nationwide protest Sunday drew thousands of Navalny supporters on to the streets across Russia. More than 5,000 people were detained by police determined to thwart the unsanctioned demonstrations, according to OVD-Info, an independent site that monitors arrests.

Kremlin opponents

Putin has faced mass street protests in the past, notably between 2011 and 2012, when tens of thousands protested against parliamentary elections which critics say were flawed, and against Putin's decision to return to the presidency after a brief spell as prime minister, circumventing a constitutional bar of more than two consecutive presidential terms. Calls for Putin to step down were ignored, and the Russian government last year pushed through constitutional amendments -- ratified by a referendum -- that potentially allow Putin to stay in office until 2036.

In the past, Kremlin opponents have been gunned down, poisoned or discredited in a bid to silence them. The Kremlin has always denied involvement.

Boris Nemtsov, a leading Russian opposition figure, was shot near the Kremlin in 2015 to international condemnation. He was then considered the most visible leader of the Russian opposition. Putin quickly condemned the killing, the Kremlin said at the time. Five Chechen men were found guilty by a Russian military court and were handed prison sentences for his shooting in 2017.

In 2006, Russian investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya was gunned down in her Moscow apartment building. Five men were convicted over her murder but her former colleagues have said there is little hope that whoever who ordered the killing will be held to account. The Kremlin denied any connection to the killing.

Russia's former richest oligarch, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, served more than a decade in jail. Convicted of tax evasion and fraud -- charges he has argued were politically motivated -- Khodorkovsky saw the dismantling of his oil company after he backed opposition groups and spoke out about official corruption.

Former Russian agent turned Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko died in Britain in 2006 after being poisoned with a rare radioactive isotope, polonium-210. A UK inquiry concluded in 2016 that Putin probably approved the operation by two Russian agents to kill Litvinenko. Russia's Foreign Ministry at the time dismissed the UK inquiry as politically motivated.

Navalny is only the latest in a line of challengers to Putin's power.

Court hearing

An early test will come on Tuesday, when a Moscow court is scheduled to decide if Navalny broke the terms of a suspended sentence for an embezzlement conviction, dismissed as politically motivated by critics.

If the court decides against Navalny, he may be ordered to serve the 3.5-year term behind bars.

Much will also depend on actions of the international community in general, and US President Joe Biden's new administration in particular.

There have been strong words of condemnation from the Biden administration and from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, even a direct telephone call between the US and Russian Presidents in which Navalny's treatment was raised.

But so far there's been no action.

After years of relentless criticism in the media and in Washington of how former US President Donald Trump was soft on Putin, all eyes are watching whether Biden will get tough.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Paris
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 17°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 15°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Cold and windy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to know for Monday

Image

Monday: Chance of flurries and mostly cloudy. High: 34°

Image

15 inexpensive and easy ways to keep the warmth inside your home.

Image

Early detection test for heart disease is saving lives at Union Hospital Clinton

Image

Women in STEM at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Image

A special a special program is doing its part to keep folks from going back to jail

Image

Name released in in fatal Greene County crash

Image

Single vehicle crash on I-70 near Terre Haute sends two to hospital

Image

The Greene County Health Department is ramping up vaccination efforts thanks to you

Image

Sunday: AM rain then changing to snow. Falling temperatures. Windy. High: 39°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1126301

Reported Deaths: 21253
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4536349420
DuPage724541196
Will61289913
Lake55958944
Kane48243730
Winnebago27231431
Madison26173502
St. Clair23677472
McHenry22765272
Champaign16327110
Peoria15821257
Sangamon15262251
McLean13873178
Tazewell12662260
Rock Island12426314
Kankakee11878189
Kendall1034385
LaSalle10088257
Macon9117183
Vermilion8025120
DeKalb7845107
Adams7701136
Williamson6522124
Boone571982
Whiteside5571180
Clinton531892
Coles489688
Ogle480075
Knox4792149
Grundy467357
Jackson440070
Effingham439175
Henry417981
Marion4178114
Macoupin4136101
Franklin399275
Livingston393276
Randolph386180
Monroe381273
Stephenson375083
Jefferson3715108
Woodford344770
Morgan336593
Montgomery325763
Logan321863
Lee321479
Christian311979
Bureau311885
Fayette301254
Perry287965
Fulton269151
Iroquois267259
Jersey235663
McDonough223151
Lawrence222331
Saline213858
Douglas212035
Union210334
Shelby204836
Crawford189337
Cass183231
Bond180827
Pike163750
Warren162446
Richland160146
Hancock159137
Clark159036
Wayne157744
Jo Daviess155125
Washington152327
Edgar150853
Carroll150233
White148233
Ford143651
Moultrie143328
Clay137443
Greene131343
Johnson129815
Wabash124715
Piatt123019
Mason122242
Mercer120931
De Witt120829
Cumberland112827
Massac112333
Jasper107716
Menard96110
Hamilton75117
Marshall74815
Schuyler65917
Pulaski6463
Brown64112
Stark50421
Edwards4919
Henderson47617
Calhoun4535
Scott4221
Alexander4158
Gallatin4104
Putnam3753
Hardin31810
Pope2643
Unassigned1082
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 626682

Reported Deaths: 9974
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion864031360
Lake46443699
Allen33692566
Hamilton30288323
St. Joseph27957392
Elkhart24684348
Vanderburgh20124261
Tippecanoe18509150
Johnson15543298
Porter15185176
Hendricks14888260
Madison11273230
Clark11156149
Vigo11009188
Monroe9685115
Delaware9395136
LaPorte9366170
Howard8578153
Kosciusko820385
Warrick6991104
Hancock6969108
Bartholomew6835104
Floyd6681118
Wayne6322167
Grant6146122
Boone571269
Morgan5665100
Dubois566482
Henry520967
Marshall517084
Dearborn503447
Cass503064
Noble483159
Jackson438448
Shelby432982
Lawrence401281
Gibson385760
Clinton381545
Harrison365648
DeKalb359065
Montgomery358056
Knox343039
Miami333947
Whitley321926
Steuben318846
Wabash312651
Adams308637
Ripley307348
Huntington306263
Putnam304254
Jasper298535
White279543
Daviess276276
Jefferson274938
Fayette255650
Decatur254783
Greene247964
Posey246528
Wells239853
LaGrange234563
Scott232841
Clay228532
Randolph218148
Jennings204438
Spencer201225
Sullivan196633
Washington194723
Fountain190127
Starke180344
Owen173238
Jay172123
Fulton168230
Carroll165916
Orange165935
Perry163933
Rush158818
Franklin153433
Vermillion153135
Tipton137733
Parke13369
Pike122626
Blackford114023
Pulaski99938
Newton94521
Brown90535
Benton88810
Crawford8329
Martin76813
Warren7047
Switzerland6995
Union6367
Ohio5067
Unassigned0376