Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

What to know for this week in Washington: Stimulus and impeachment

Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese tells CNN's Dana Bash that they are open to ideas about economic relief for the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Jan 31, 2021 11:50 PM
Updated: Jan 31, 2021 11:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Paul LeBlanc, CNN

President Joe Biden's core pledge to promote national unity is headed for its first real challenge this week as his nascent administration faces down a host of tough political realities.

Beyond negotiations over Covid-19 relief and the terms of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial (more on those in a minute), Biden's team is moving toward additional confirmation hearings for his Cabinet -- and pressing ahead with policy changes by executive action.

Here's a look at the week ahead:

Tuesday, February 2

Biden on Tuesday is set to deliver remarks and sign an executive order "advancing his priority to modernize our immigration system," Psaki said. A draft calendar document viewed by CNN's Betsy Klein previously outlines executive action on:

  • Regional migration and border processing
  • The US refugee policy
  • The establishment of a family reunification task force
  • An immediate review of the Public Charge Rule

Agriculture Secretary nominee Tom Vilsack's confirmation hearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee is also scheduled for Tuesday.

Wednesday, February 3

Biden's nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency, Michael Regan, is set to have his own confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

Thursday, February 4

Biden's nominee for labor secretary, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, has his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Friday, February 5

Labeled "Jobs Day" at the White House, Psaki said Biden will deliver remarks about the economy.

Stimulus scramble

Ten Republican senators announced plans to unveil a roughly $600 billion Covid-19 relief package as a counteroffer to the $1.9 trillion plan Biden has outlined.

  • The senators said their framework includes a total of $160 billion for vaccine development and distribution, testing and tracing, and treatment and supplies, including the production and deployment of personal protective equipment.
  • It would also include a new round of direct payments for "families who need assistance the most," extend enhanced federal unemployment benefits at the current level and provide $4 billion to bolster behavioral health and substance abuse.

The Republican proposal represents the most significant response yet to the White House's planned package, though with a price tag more than a trillion dollars less than the Democratic plan, the GOP proposal will likely face opposition from congressional Democrats.

Biden is open to some negotiation on the relief package, a senior administration official said. The White House would be open to considering scaling down stimulus checks for families making more than $150,000 per year, the official said. Read more from CNN's Pamela Brown and Caroline Kenny.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the New York Daily News Sunday that the Republican proposal is insufficient, stating that Republicans should "negotiate with us, not make a take-it-or-leave-it offer."

But Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said that he thinks there are enough Democratic votes to pass Biden's relief package through a process known as reconciliation.

"All of us will have differences of opinions, this is a $1.9 trillion bill, I have differences and concerns about this bill, but at the end of the day we are going to support the President of the United States," the incoming chairman of the Senate Budget Committee said when asked during an interview with ABC News.

The political reality: Any bipartisan plan will likely lose votes on the Democratic side, meaning for every progressive senator against the proposal, they'd need another Republican supporting it. Still, this idea of putting two plans side by side is one that aides and members have been discussing for several days as a way to force the conversation back to a bipartisan place.

Legal drama for Trump

Trump's five impeachment defense attorneys left a little more than a week before his trial is set to begin, according to people familiar with the case, amid a disagreement over his legal strategy.

CNN's Gloria Borger, Kaitlan Collins, Jeff Zeleny and Ashley Semler were first to report: Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who were expected to be two of the lead attorneys, are no longer on the team. A source familiar with the changes said it was a mutual decision for both to leave the legal team. As the lead attorney, Bowers assembled the team.

  • Josh Howard, a North Carolina attorney who was recently added to the team, has also left, according to another source familiar with the changes.

  • Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris, from South Carolina, are no longer involved with the case, either.

Trump's office announced late Sunday that he had named David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr. to head the legal team. Read the latest here.

But, as CNN's Maeve Reston notes, even as Trump scrambles to rebuild a defense team, he still benefits from an unfaltering loyalty from the GOP: After a brief flirtation with reason and sound judgment in the weeks following the January 6 siege at the Capitol, the Republican Party has decided to honor their deep and often blind allegiance to Trump, choosing to overlook his role in inciting the deadly insurrection rather than pay the price of crossing him and his base next year at the ballot box.

Covid-19 update

The US Covid-19 death numbers are still horrific. A rapid variant spread could push our numbers even higher. And vaccine skepticism remains a looming issue.

But for the first time in a long time, there is also some real reason for hope.

Hospitalizations are down. Covid-19 hospitalizations in the US dropped below 100,000 for the first time in nearly two months, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Vaccination pace is picking up considerably. More than 31 million vaccine doses have been administered nationwide, according to CDC data. That's a jump of about 1.5 million administered doses since Saturday.

And more help could be here very soon. Johnson & Johnson is expected to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration this coming week for emergency use authorization. The single-shot vaccine was 72% effective against moderate and severe disease in the US, the company said.

Expect to see more masks as you travel. An order issued by the CDC requiring people to wear masks while using any form of public transportation in the US will go into effect tomorrow night.

The agency said public transportation operators must use best efforts to enforce the mandate, including only boarding those wearing masks and disembarking passengers who refuse to comply.

The bottom line: Deaths would stay lower if Americans simply wore masks and stayed home more. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts if most people followed social distancing and masking guidelines 30,000 fewer people would die by May 1.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Paris
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Rain and snow showers this evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: AM rain then changing to snow. Falling temperatures. Windy. High: 39°

Image

Tips coming in on Vincennes cold case

Image

Saturday night: Mainly rain and some snow. Windy. Low: 37°

Image

Saturday: Chances for a rain/snow mix. Then all rain. Windy. High: 39°

Image

Saturday marks first Wabashiki Full Moon ride of 2021

Image

2020 marked the worst year for jobs loss in Illinois on record

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

New employee comes to Terre Haute South High School to improve peoples lives

Image

Crime Stoppers:Theft at ISU Construction Site

Image

3-month-old child dies after Parke County crash

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1120528

Reported Deaths: 21146
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4515819374
DuPage720681191
Will60910908
Lake55663941
Kane47991729
Winnebago27133429
Madison25953499
St. Clair23525469
McHenry22626268
Champaign16244109
Peoria15736256
Sangamon15148251
McLean13812178
Tazewell12574258
Rock Island12360312
Kankakee11842189
Kendall1026785
LaSalle10016255
Macon9073183
Vermilion7967120
DeKalb7805105
Adams7684136
Williamson6487123
Boone570481
Whiteside5537178
Clinton528991
Coles487188
Ogle478975
Knox4765149
Grundy463255
Effingham437675
Jackson437170
Henry416781
Marion4165113
Macoupin4112100
Franklin398373
Livingston389974
Randolph384779
Monroe378972
Stephenson372782
Jefferson3660108
Woodford341870
Morgan335293
Montgomery324062
Logan321063
Lee318978
Bureau310685
Christian310679
Fayette300254
Perry285864
Fulton267851
Iroquois266759
Jersey234863
Lawrence222231
McDonough221851
Saline212458
Douglas210535
Union208534
Shelby204736
Crawford188237
Cass182631
Bond180627
Pike163450
Warren161346
Richland159446
Hancock158737
Clark158036
Wayne156944
Jo Daviess154725
Washington151926
Edgar150653
Carroll150033
White145533
Ford143051
Moultrie142728
Clay137041
Greene129843
Johnson128915
Wabash124315
Piatt122119
Mason121441
De Witt120429
Mercer120431
Cumberland112527
Massac110533
Jasper107716
Menard93910
Hamilton74617
Marshall73815
Schuyler65817
Pulaski6393
Brown63612
Stark50221
Edwards4899
Henderson47517
Calhoun4535
Scott4181
Alexander4128
Gallatin4094
Putnam3733
Hardin31610
Pope2643
Unassigned1110
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 624959

Reported Deaths: 9967
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion862141359
Lake46348699
Allen33616566
Hamilton30190323
St. Joseph27888392
Elkhart24660348
Vanderburgh20071261
Tippecanoe18455150
Johnson15513298
Porter15150176
Hendricks14870260
Madison11243230
Clark11091149
Vigo10968188
Monroe9655115
Delaware9348136
LaPorte9346170
Howard8539153
Kosciusko819185
Warrick6976104
Hancock6915108
Bartholomew6798102
Floyd6645118
Wayne6301167
Grant6130122
Boone568669
Morgan5657100
Dubois565382
Henry519267
Marshall516384
Cass502464
Dearborn500547
Noble482059
Jackson436648
Shelby431882
Lawrence400881
Gibson383560
Clinton380445
Harrison364448
DeKalb358165
Montgomery357256
Knox341139
Miami331846
Whitley320726
Steuben318346
Wabash312251
Adams308437
Ripley306647
Huntington305263
Putnam303754
Jasper298035
White279243
Daviess276176
Jefferson272938
Fayette254650
Decatur253883
Greene247164
Posey245728
Wells239553
LaGrange234063
Scott231241
Clay228032
Randolph217448
Jennings204038
Spencer200125
Sullivan196333
Washington193323
Fountain189427
Starke179844
Owen172738
Jay171423
Fulton168130
Orange165535
Carroll165416
Perry163133
Rush158618
Franklin153232
Vermillion152835
Tipton136533
Parke13359
Pike122226
Blackford113823
Pulaski99838
Newton94221
Brown90335
Benton88610
Crawford8279
Martin76513
Warren7037
Switzerland6955
Union6357
Ohio5047
Unassigned0375