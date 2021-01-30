Clear

When Covid-19 vaccines are about to expire, health care workers must scramble to make sure they are used

A team of healthcare workers in Oregon stuck in a snowstorm carrying doses of the Covid-19 vaccine that were set to expire set up an impromptu clinic knocking on car windows and vaccinating stranded drivers with their remaining supply.

Posted: Jan 30, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Jan 30, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Travis Caldwell, CNN

Mechanical breakdowns. Bad weather. Expiration deadlines. The earliest phases of Covid-19 vaccine distribution in some instances have left doctors, nurses, and health officials scrambling to inoculate Americans.

In the worst cases, valuable doses have been wasted or thrown out. However, quick thinking by practitioners mixed with a bit of luck have found them administering vaccines in unique circumstances.

On Thursday night, after a freezer containing vaccine doses malfunctioned in Seattle, a nearby hospital had less than nine hours to administer more than 800 vaccinations before they spoiled. Vaccines from Pfizer-BioTech and Moderna require certain low temperatures for storage and have a limited shelf life when exposed to room temperature.

Swedish Health Services told CNN it quickly signed up eligible recipients on short notice via social media. Clinical and non-clinical hospital volunteers convened to run the site.

"No vaccine went to waste last night," spokesperson Tiffany Moss told CNN on Friday.

Swedish was not the only location to assist that night. An additional supply from the broken freezer made its way to the University of Washington, where staff and volunteers administered vaccines at two of its centers, according to CNN affiliate KOMO.

Clever solutions and fast action by health workers nationwide, when faced with the total loss of a vaccine supply, have benefited those in the right place at the right time.

Only while supplies last

On January 4, similar to Thursday's recovery in Seattle, a California hospital discovered its freezer storing Moderna vaccines was broken.

Officials at Mendocino County's Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Medical Center told CNN they realized after a safety inspection that they had roughly two hours to administer more than 800 doses.

"It was our main focus to make sure that we got every single vaccine into every arm," Adventist Health executive Judson Howe told CNN. "We reached out to the county public health officer and informed them of the situation and with a collaborative approach, we were able to administer all 830 vaccines in a matter of two hours."

"The reality is we were presented with a tough situation and we weren't going to let any vaccine go to waste," Howe said.

About 200 doses went to the county to administer, 70 went to skilled nursing facilities and the rest went to four clinics, prioritized according to state guidelines, medical officer Dr. Bessant Parker said.

"Given that this was an emergency, we focused on as many people as we could quickly mobilize within the tiers, and then the rest was to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis," Parker said.

In Oregon, Josephine County Public Health Department workers were returning from a mass vaccination clinic Tuesday when members of the group were stranded in their cars in a snowstorm.

The group had six leftover doses of the vaccine, according to the health department. To keep those doses from going unused before they expired, the workers went from car to car to offer people the chance to get a shot.

The workers found six takers, including a sheriff's office employee who had intended to be at the earlier mass vaccination event but got stuck in the snow, according to the health department. A nearby ambulance monitored in case any recipients experienced an adverse reaction.

Wasted opportunities

Other situations on the ground have not had the same success.

On January 22, nearly 2,000 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stored in a hospital freezer in Boston were compromised after a cleaning contractor accidentally loosened the freezer's plug. The alarm system installed did not work as expected.

In Ohio, the Department of Health announced on January 20 it was halting allocations to a Columbus vaccine provider after nearly 900 doses were wasted through improper transport. An investigation has begun over concerns the refrigeration temperatures were not monitored sufficiently.

A shipment of 4,400 doses to Maine on January 18 were initially deemed out of the proper temperature range, according to the state Center for Disease Control and Prevention. An ongoing investigation by the vaccine distributor later determined the doses may still be usable because they could have been stored in too cold of a temperature rather than too warm.

One other reported failure may have been intentional. In December, a pharmacist in Wisconsin was fired and later arrested for removing vaccine vials from storage, rendering them useless. Investigators believed the man removed the vaccine "knowing they would not be usable," according to a statement.

With frustration mounting from state governors and local officials about the vaccine rollout, some say the need to protect every dose remains imperative.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly spoke earlier this month about the necessity for each vaccine to be used when excess supply is available, even for recipients who fall outside the highest tiers of need.

"We just want to say that we should not waste vaccine," Ghaly said. "We know that our providers and those who are in charge of vaccinating are very thoughtful, innovative people, that they have access to individuals who are in those higher-risk tiers. And they should do all that they can to make sure that they're giving vaccine to those who have been deemed highest risk based on our priority groups and our faces and our tears."

"But by all means, don't waste vaccine."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 20°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 19°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 21°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 21°
Weekend Rain & Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday marks first Wabashiki Full Moon ride of 2021

Image

2020 marked the worst year for jobs loss in Illinois on record

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

New employee comes to Terre Haute South High School to improve peoples lives

Image

Crime Stoppers:Theft at ISU Construction Site

Image

3-month-old child dies after Parke County crash

Image

Friday: Sunny and a little warmer. High: 37°

Image

TOBIAS HOWARD JR. SUSPENDED

Image

ROSE HULMAN MBB

Image

Body found in Daviess County identified

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1120528

Reported Deaths: 21146
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4515819374
DuPage720681191
Will60910908
Lake55663941
Kane47991729
Winnebago27133429
Madison25953499
St. Clair23525469
McHenry22626268
Champaign16244109
Peoria15736256
Sangamon15148251
McLean13812178
Tazewell12574258
Rock Island12360312
Kankakee11842189
Kendall1026785
LaSalle10016255
Macon9073183
Vermilion7967120
DeKalb7805105
Adams7684136
Williamson6487123
Boone570481
Whiteside5537178
Clinton528991
Coles487188
Ogle478975
Knox4765149
Grundy463255
Effingham437675
Jackson437170
Henry416781
Marion4165113
Macoupin4112100
Franklin398373
Livingston389974
Randolph384779
Monroe378972
Stephenson372782
Jefferson3660108
Woodford341870
Morgan335293
Montgomery324062
Logan321063
Lee318978
Bureau310685
Christian310679
Fayette300254
Perry285864
Fulton267851
Iroquois266759
Jersey234863
Lawrence222231
McDonough221851
Saline212458
Douglas210535
Union208534
Shelby204736
Crawford188237
Cass182631
Bond180627
Pike163450
Warren161346
Richland159446
Hancock158737
Clark158036
Wayne156944
Jo Daviess154725
Washington151926
Edgar150653
Carroll150033
White145533
Ford143051
Moultrie142728
Clay137041
Greene129843
Johnson128915
Wabash124315
Piatt122119
Mason121441
De Witt120429
Mercer120431
Cumberland112527
Massac110533
Jasper107716
Menard93910
Hamilton74617
Marshall73815
Schuyler65817
Pulaski6393
Brown63612
Stark50221
Edwards4899
Henderson47517
Calhoun4535
Scott4181
Alexander4128
Gallatin4094
Putnam3733
Hardin31610
Pope2643
Unassigned1110
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 622625

Reported Deaths: 9925
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion858931350
Lake46196699
Allen33482564
Hamilton30075322
St. Joseph27815392
Elkhart24631347
Vanderburgh19996260
Tippecanoe18410149
Johnson15456297
Porter15119175
Hendricks14786257
Madison11210228
Clark11039146
Vigo10934188
Monroe9622115
LaPorte9326169
Delaware9316136
Howard8482153
Kosciusko817385
Warrick6940103
Hancock6890107
Bartholomew6764102
Floyd6622116
Wayne6274165
Grant6108119
Boone566869
Dubois564282
Morgan5618100
Henry517967
Marshall513684
Dearborn497746
Cass495764
Noble481059
Jackson434848
Shelby429782
Lawrence399781
Gibson382560
Clinton379645
Harrison362048
DeKalb356865
Montgomery355256
Knox340039
Miami330346
Whitley319626
Steuben317646
Wabash311051
Adams307437
Ripley305647
Huntington303462
Putnam302252
Jasper296035
White278343
Daviess274776
Jefferson272038
Fayette252949
Decatur252883
Greene245864
Posey245428
Wells238952
LaGrange232363
Scott230541
Clay227532
Randolph217248
Jennings203638
Spencer198425
Sullivan195633
Washington192523
Fountain188427
Starke179444
Owen172038
Jay170723
Fulton167530
Orange164735
Carroll163616
Perry159733
Rush158618
Franklin152632
Vermillion152235
Tipton136333
Parke13299
Pike121626
Blackford113623
Pulaski99137
Newton93821
Brown90034
Benton88010
Crawford8239
Martin76013
Warren7017
Switzerland6915
Union6357
Ohio5047
Unassigned0376