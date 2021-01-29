Clear

The pandemic took a teen's schooling and his beloved game of football. He took his own life.

A father shares the heartbreaking story of losing his 16-year-old son to suicide during the pandemic, as a rise in emergency room mental health visits among teens has been linked to the ongoing isolation of Covid-19. CNN's Bianna Golodryga reports.

Posted: Jan 29, 2021 8:10 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2021 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Bianna Golodryga and Meridith Edwards, CNN

Spencer Smith was an outgoing 16-year-old high school sophomore who loved teasing his sisters, spending time with friends and -- most of all -- football.

If he wasn't out on the field, he was on the couch watching his beloved New England Patriots on TV, his father, Jay, told CNN.

"Every time football season ended, he was on a high, win or lose," he said.

Like so many children, Spencer was frustrated when schools closed amid the coronavirus pandemic last spring, his father said. To get him through, he immersed himself in football, looking toward the fall season when he expected to be a lineman for his high school team in Brunswick, Maine.

"He focused on building up his muscles," Smith said, adding his son went on a special diet and bought all the equipment he could, in addition to riding his bike and jogging.

"He got an old tire ... tied a rope around it and cut up a backpack. All the neighbors would see him out there dragging it around the lawn. He raked the lawn almost all summer long with that tire. It was full of grass."

But when the pandemic dragged on and the school first announced a scaled-back football season and then a switch to flag football, Smith said Spencer began to worry. He was a tackler, not a runner, after all.

Ultimately, he left the team. He stopped working out and began to take more naps. Previously an honor roll student, Spencer also struggled with remote learning.

Looking back, Spencer's dad say there were signs how much he was missing his teammates and the barbecues and Thursday night spaghetti suppers.

But nothing could have prepared him for that December morning.

Jay Smith got a text from his wife saying Spencer must have overslept again, as he had missed homeroom. He went to his son's bedroom. He was dead by suicide.

"I just asked, 'Spencer, why?'" his father said.

Shutdowns coinciding with ER visits

A growing number of families are like the Smiths -- losing a child to suicide during the pandemic.

Youth suicides had generally been rising before the pandemic and it is too early to link an increase in deaths directly to school closures, said Katrina Rufino, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Houston.

But she co-authored a study that found there had been a significant increase in the number of ER visits to a Houston children's hospital related to mental health since coronavirus hit the US.

In Houston, the rise in teenagers having suicidal thoughts and harming themselves coincided with shutdowns linked to the pandemic, including school closures, Rufino and colleagues wrote in the paper published in Pediatrics, the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"Our analysis found that there were significantly higher rates of suicide ideation in March and July 2020 -- that is when you really saw the effects here in Houston," said Rufino about the study, which examined ER admittance to Texas Children's Hospital for youth aged 11 to 21.

"March was when things were first hitting, things started shutting down. Here in Houston, we had the rodeo closed, schools went home after Spring Break. And then July is when we really started to see our surge here in Houston."

In north Texas, 37 students were admitted to a Fort Worth hospital following suicide attempts in September -- the highest monthly total since tracking began in 2015, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

These statistics mirror trends experts are monitoring on a national level. According to the CDC, the proportion of emergency room visits related to mental health concerns doubled between April and October for children between the ages of 5 and 11, and tripled for those between the ages of 12 and 17, compared to the same period in 2019.

Heartbreaking deaths

There are concerns across the nation about students' mental health. In Nevada, Clark County school district, the fifth largest in the country, which includes Las Vegas, has been particularly hard hit.

Nineteen student suicides have been reported in the last nine months, more than double the number reported for the whole of 2019.

The youngest child to die was just nine years old.

Superintendent Jesus Jara says he feels the losses personally.

"It's heartbreaking as a superintendent when you lose a child. It's heartbreaking as a leader," he said.

Jara said some children are struggling with not enough to eat. For some, their parents have perhaps lost jobs or the children are having to take on new responsibilities with schools out.

Signs of trouble began in early fall when a warning system on school-issued laptops and tablets, programmed to detect mental and emotional struggles, showed an increase in alarming searches.

"Kids are googling 'how to suicide.' You get the alerts -- you get four or five a day," Jara said.

He said he understood the fear of teachers returning to classrooms as cases continued to soar in Nevada, but added he knew he had to get his 350,000 students back to in-person learning.

The Clark County school board has now backed a plan to resume in-person teaching for elementary students from March, which is welcome news to Jara.

"My teachers are working really hard, but it's that face-to-face interaction. You can't take for granted a loud lunchroom," he said.

In-person schools help students grieve together

In-person schools can also help to stop more students feeling overwhelmed after the loss of a classmate -- a process Rufino from the University of Houston calls "postvention" and which she says is critically important in conjunction with prevention measures.

"In a youth suicide, you really need to worry about things like suicide contagion or suicide clusters, because they are rather common in youth," she told CNN. "When a youth suicide takes place, a school is going to rapidly implement a 'postvention' plan. It provides students and teachers with much needed support," she said, adding they could deal with the tragic loss together.

"However, if schools aren't on campus, it's going to be really difficult to implement any sort of a postvention plan. And it's possible that it's going to leave parents floundering, unsure of how to talk to their kids."

President Joe Biden has committed to reopening schools in 100 days, investing in Covid testing and getting needed funds to districts. Recent data has also shown that schools can reopen safely if proper mitigation strategies are implemented.

Spencer Smith's parents believe that if schools and youth programs had been open with proper social distancing, allowing children to be together safely, he might not have died.

They urge other families not to take face-to-face interaction for granted.

"Check on them every morning, every night, no matter how old they are, if they're at home," Jay Smith said. "Always give them a hug, tell them how proud you are of them. I remember always telling Spencer that. I think I should have told him more."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 19°
Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 22°
Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 22°
Weekend Rain & Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday marks first Wabashiki Full Moon ride of 2021

Image

2020 marked the worst year for jobs loss in Illinois on record

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

New employee comes to Terre Haute South High School to improve peoples lives

Image

Crime Stoppers:Theft at ISU Construction Site

Image

3-month-old child dies after Parke County crash

Image

Friday: Sunny and a little warmer. High: 37°

Image

TOBIAS HOWARD JR. SUSPENDED

Image

ROSE HULMAN MBB

Image

Body found in Daviess County identified

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1116372

Reported Deaths: 21073
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4501169363
DuPage718191189
Will60614904
Lake55452938
Kane47840720
Winnebago27024427
Madison25824497
St. Clair23408466
McHenry22533264
Champaign16162108
Peoria15684255
Sangamon15090251
McLean13744177
Tazewell12508256
Rock Island12327311
Kankakee11818189
Kendall1018584
LaSalle9971252
Macon9049183
Vermilion7928119
DeKalb7753103
Adams7646136
Williamson6438121
Boone568481
Whiteside5518177
Clinton526590
Coles485887
Ogle477275
Knox4746149
Grundy460955
Effingham437074
Jackson435070
Henry416081
Marion4152113
Macoupin409099
Franklin397673
Livingston387374
Randolph383578
Monroe375572
Stephenson370280
Jefferson3646108
Woodford339970
Morgan334793
Montgomery322962
Logan320062
Lee317978
Bureau310185
Christian309079
Fayette299353
Perry284964
Fulton267251
Iroquois266458
Jersey234162
Lawrence222031
McDonough221451
Saline211857
Douglas209234
Union207433
Shelby204235
Crawford187337
Cass182032
Bond180326
Pike162749
Warren161346
Richland158846
Hancock157937
Clark157136
Wayne156644
Jo Daviess154425
Washington151426
Edgar150053
Carroll149333
White144433
Ford142451
Moultrie142428
Clay136341
Greene129343
Johnson128615
Wabash124115
Mason121041
Piatt120818
De Witt120229
Mercer120031
Cumberland112227
Massac110033
Jasper107616
Menard93410
Hamilton74317
Marshall72315
Schuyler65717
Brown63412
Pulaski6333
Stark50221
Edwards4889
Henderson47217
Calhoun4525
Scott4161
Alexander4128
Gallatin4064
Putnam3713
Hardin31610
Pope2633
Unassigned1140
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 619995

Reported Deaths: 9879
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion855421346
Lake46062696
Allen33369564
Hamilton29975322
St. Joseph27732387
Elkhart24591347
Vanderburgh19905257
Tippecanoe18309148
Johnson15380296
Porter15073174
Hendricks14675253
Madison11167228
Clark10943145
Vigo10886185
Monroe9588115
Delaware9284136
LaPorte9247166
Howard8438151
Kosciusko816285
Warrick6915102
Hancock6861107
Bartholomew6727101
Floyd6568114
Wayne6253164
Grant6090119
Boone564568
Dubois562282
Morgan556998
Henry516266
Marshall512184
Dearborn494846
Cass494064
Noble479359
Jackson433048
Shelby427982
Lawrence398381
Gibson380960
Clinton378845
Harrison358048
DeKalb355665
Montgomery353655
Knox339139
Miami329046
Whitley317726
Steuben316946
Wabash309951
Adams306337
Ripley304747
Putnam301052
Huntington300562
Jasper295035
White277343
Daviess273276
Jefferson269938
Decatur251983
Fayette251949
Greene245364
Posey244428
Wells238552
LaGrange231763
Scott229440
Clay226932
Randolph216748
Jennings202538
Spencer196124
Sullivan194733
Washington191123
Fountain186727
Starke178644
Owen170238
Jay170123
Fulton166930
Orange163435
Carroll162316
Perry157830
Rush157818
Franklin151833
Vermillion151535
Tipton135733
Parke13229
Pike120926
Blackford112923
Pulaski98637
Newton93521
Brown89634
Benton87610
Crawford8179
Martin75813
Warren7017
Switzerland6845
Union6357
Ohio5007
Unassigned0375