Clear

Dow slips while GameStop and others continue to soar

CNN's Christine Romans and Julia Chatterley discuss the GameStop trading frenzy and its implications for Wall Street.

Posted: Jan 29, 2021 1:30 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2021 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

It has been a crazy week on Wall Street -- and Friday trading is still in the early going. GameStop soared some 100% at the opening bell, after trading platforms including Robinhood lifted restrictions on trading the stock.

GameStop shares were up 65% in the early afternoon Friday.

Meanwhile, the three major stock indexes were sharply lower.

The Dow tumbled 2.2%, or 670 points in early afternoon trade. The broader S&P 500 was also down 2.2%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.4%.

It's been a messy week for the three benchmarks, including all-time highs for the S&P and Nasdaq on Monday, which was also the worst day since October for the Dow.

GameStop is not listed on those indexes. But it is a constituent of the Russell 2000 index, which includes only smaller stocks. On Thursday, the video game retailer became the index's largest company by market capitalization for the first time. Still, the Russell was down nearly 1% in the early afternoon.

GameStop became the hottest stock in the market out of nowhere this week after retail investors chatting on Reddit pushed its price up, orchestrating a massive short-squeeze. This means investors who were shorting the stock -- betting that its value would go down -- were caught in a pickle when the stock suddenly skyrocketed.

Other companies, including cinema chain AMC, got in on the action too: Its shares rose some 55% on Friday.

Trading platforms and brokers faced outages on multiple occasions this week and placed restrictions on trading many of the "Reddit stocks." Some of them, most notably Robinhood, have since reversed that decision.

What does it all mean for the market?

It might be a while until the full effect of this Reddit bonanza will be clear. But one thing is for sure: The Pandora's box of social media investing has been opened and we won't be able to close it again, Sam Stovall, US equity strategist at CFRA Research, told CNN Business.

It's not GameStop itself that matters in this scenario -- it's more about how the company's stock rally exposed flaws in the system, said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network.

"One of the things i think was revealed was a mispricing of call options. I think you're going to see their price go up to reflect this," he told CNN Business.

Call options give investors the right to buy stocks at a predetermined price in a specific window of time in future.

The surge in GameStop and other struggling companies triggered a worry that the retail buying spree could lead to a collapse of the hedge funds shorting those stocks, Stovall said. Suddenly that worry is systemic.

Earlier this week, Citadel, the massive hedge fund owned by Ken Griffin, provided a $2 billion bailout to GameStop shortseller Melvin Capital Management after it was caught on the wrong end of the stock move.

"Today is the margin day, so companies have to put up what they owe," Stovall said. Margin debt, the money investors can borrow to fund their purchases, has gone up very substantially in the last month, McMillan said.

In other news...

More than just the GameStop-mania has got the market down Friday.

"We entered this final week of January rife for a setback," Stovall said.

Delays in vaccine distribution, ongoing political discord that could be a hurdle to the Biden administration's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package and earnings season also had investors on their toes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Mostly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 22°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 19°
Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 22°
Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 22°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday marks first Wabashiki Full Moon ride of 2021

Image

2020 marked the worst year for jobs loss in Illinois on record

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

New employee comes to Terre Haute South High School to improve peoples lives

Image

Crime Stoppers:Theft at ISU Construction Site

Image

3-month-old child dies after Parke County crash

Image

Friday: Sunny and a little warmer. High: 37°

Image

TOBIAS HOWARD JR. SUSPENDED

Image

ROSE HULMAN MBB

Image

Body found in Daviess County identified

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1116372

Reported Deaths: 21073
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4501169363
DuPage718191189
Will60614904
Lake55452938
Kane47840720
Winnebago27024427
Madison25824497
St. Clair23408466
McHenry22533264
Champaign16162108
Peoria15684255
Sangamon15090251
McLean13744177
Tazewell12508256
Rock Island12327311
Kankakee11818189
Kendall1018584
LaSalle9971252
Macon9049183
Vermilion7928119
DeKalb7753103
Adams7646136
Williamson6438121
Boone568481
Whiteside5518177
Clinton526590
Coles485887
Ogle477275
Knox4746149
Grundy460955
Effingham437074
Jackson435070
Henry416081
Marion4152113
Macoupin409099
Franklin397673
Livingston387374
Randolph383578
Monroe375572
Stephenson370280
Jefferson3646108
Woodford339970
Morgan334793
Montgomery322962
Logan320062
Lee317978
Bureau310185
Christian309079
Fayette299353
Perry284964
Fulton267251
Iroquois266458
Jersey234162
Lawrence222031
McDonough221451
Saline211857
Douglas209234
Union207433
Shelby204235
Crawford187337
Cass182032
Bond180326
Pike162749
Warren161346
Richland158846
Hancock157937
Clark157136
Wayne156644
Jo Daviess154425
Washington151426
Edgar150053
Carroll149333
White144433
Ford142451
Moultrie142428
Clay136341
Greene129343
Johnson128615
Wabash124115
Mason121041
Piatt120818
De Witt120229
Mercer120031
Cumberland112227
Massac110033
Jasper107616
Menard93410
Hamilton74317
Marshall72315
Schuyler65717
Brown63412
Pulaski6333
Stark50221
Edwards4889
Henderson47217
Calhoun4525
Scott4161
Alexander4128
Gallatin4064
Putnam3713
Hardin31610
Pope2633
Unassigned1140
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 619995

Reported Deaths: 9879
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion855421346
Lake46062696
Allen33369564
Hamilton29975322
St. Joseph27732387
Elkhart24591347
Vanderburgh19905257
Tippecanoe18309148
Johnson15380296
Porter15073174
Hendricks14675253
Madison11167228
Clark10943145
Vigo10886185
Monroe9588115
Delaware9284136
LaPorte9247166
Howard8438151
Kosciusko816285
Warrick6915102
Hancock6861107
Bartholomew6727101
Floyd6568114
Wayne6253164
Grant6090119
Boone564568
Dubois562282
Morgan556998
Henry516266
Marshall512184
Dearborn494846
Cass494064
Noble479359
Jackson433048
Shelby427982
Lawrence398381
Gibson380960
Clinton378845
Harrison358048
DeKalb355665
Montgomery353655
Knox339139
Miami329046
Whitley317726
Steuben316946
Wabash309951
Adams306337
Ripley304747
Putnam301052
Huntington300562
Jasper295035
White277343
Daviess273276
Jefferson269938
Decatur251983
Fayette251949
Greene245364
Posey244428
Wells238552
LaGrange231763
Scott229440
Clay226932
Randolph216748
Jennings202538
Spencer196124
Sullivan194733
Washington191123
Fountain186727
Starke178644
Owen170238
Jay170123
Fulton166930
Orange163435
Carroll162316
Perry157830
Rush157818
Franklin151833
Vermillion151535
Tipton135733
Parke13229
Pike120926
Blackford112923
Pulaski98637
Newton93521
Brown89634
Benton87610
Crawford8179
Martin75813
Warren7017
Switzerland6845
Union6357
Ohio5007
Unassigned0375