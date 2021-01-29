Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Class-action lawsuit filed against Robinhood following outrage over GameStop stock restriction

CNN's Chris Cuomo speaks with Vlad Tenev, CEO of the stock-trading app Robinhood, after the company barred traders from buying shares of GameStop promoted by WallStreetBets, a popular subreddit for investors.

Posted: Jan 29, 2021 1:20 AM
Updated: Jan 29, 2021 1:20 AM
Posted By: By Fernando Alfonso III, CNN Business

A Robinhood customer filed a class-action lawsuit against the stock-trading app Thursday after the company barred traders from buying shares of GameStop promoted by WallStreetBets, a popular Reddit group for investors.

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, claims that Robinhood's actions rigged the market against its customers.

"Robinhood's actions were done purposefully and knowingly to manipulate the market for the benefit of people and financial institutions who were not Robinhood's customers," the lawsuit states.

Robinhood did not respond to a request for comment. The company imposed the stock-trading restrictions Thursday citing "recent volatility." The company said in a blog post it will only allow users to close out their positions in those stocks, which include GameStop, AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Nokia.

Following the decision Thursday, shares of GameStop fluctuated wildly.

The lawsuit claims Robinhood's decision deprived retail investors of potential gains they could have made by buying when the stock was low and selling when its price rose.

GameStop's stock has soared since January 11 after it hired several new board members that investors believed could help the stock boost its digital sales. Reddit's WallStreetBets group began promoting the stock, sending it soaring more than 1,000% over the past several weeks.

The stock's surge forced short-sellers who were betting against the stock to buy shares to hedge their positions, sending the stock soaring even higher.

Many day traders took advantage of Robinhood's free trades, placing bets on GameStop and other stocks the Reddit group promoted. But those customers are playing a dangerous game. The companies' fundamentals don't support such elevated stock prices, and the bubble could burst, wiping out the traders who had placed big bets on GameStop and the like.

"We're committed to helping our customers navigate this uncertainty," the company said in a statement. "We fundamentally believe that everyone should have access to financial markets."

Robinhood published another blog post Thursday afternoon saying it would "allow limited buys of these" stocks starting Friday.

Redditors band together

Following Robinhood's decision earlier Thursday morning, Redditors stood up a new forum, r/ClassActionRobinHood, to coordinate efforts for a lawsuit. It collected more than 31,000 users Thursday.

One law firm that Redditors have engaged with is ChapmanAlbin LLC, based in Cleveland, Ohio, which specializes in investments and financial fraud. The firm's homepage currently has a prompt titled, "Are you a Robinhood user who has suffered losses?" along with a way for people to submit information.

The firm has collected information from more than 6,000 people as it investigates Robinhood, attorney Philip Vujanov told CNN.

"This is pretty unprecedented, I've never heard of another scenario like this," Vujanov told CNN in a phone interview. "There's going to be a lot of people left holding the bag."

Vujanov specifically called Robinhood's actions today "disingenuous" while citing a tweet from Robinhood's official Twitter account in March 2016 that stated, "Let the people trade."

"Now, all of a sudden, they are changing their position," Vujanov said regarding Robinhood.

One avid Wallstreetbets user dismayed over Robinhood's decision was Christopher Kardatzke, 21, a recent college graduate who, along with his brother, have developed free financial software used by Redditors to guide their investment strategy.

"It seems a bit silly. The people of r/wallstreetbets were buying up GameStop and playing a game of Jenga, but it's the same game that hedge funds have been playing for decades and decades," Kardatzke said. "It's a bit ridiculous."

This sentiment was echoed on Capitol Hill where Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz were among a group of lawmakers to chastise Robinhood's decision.

"We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp's decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit," tweeted Ocasio-Cortez.

In a subsequent tweet, Ocasio-Cortez said she will be on Twitch tonight to discuss GameStop and today's developments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Paris
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 13°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 14°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 14°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TOBIAS HOWARD JR. SUSPENDED

Image

ROSE HULMAN MBB

Image

Body found in Daviess County identified

Image

Local program celebrating School Choice Week

Image

Storm Team 10's David Siple explains what Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds are and how they are formed.

Image

What are these clouds called?

Image

New employee comes to Terre Haute South High School to improve peoples lives

Image

Restorations in full swing at Grouseland

Image

Terre Haute's mayor reflects on 2020 success and struggles, talks about looking ahead to 2021

Image

Local Addiction Recovery Centers need your help

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1112181

Reported Deaths: 20949
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4485469305
DuPage715291183
Will60378898
Lake55275934
Kane47657716
Winnebago26962424
Madison25705492
St. Clair23296462
McHenry22435263
Champaign16095107
Peoria15625255
Sangamon15036250
McLean13686176
Tazewell12447256
Rock Island12295311
Kankakee11779188
Kendall1013584
LaSalle9901252
Macon9034183
Vermilion7897119
DeKalb772799
Adams7624135
Williamson6417120
Boone567680
Whiteside5495176
Clinton524787
Coles482786
Ogle475474
Knox4740150
Grundy458655
Effingham436873
Jackson433970
Henry414379
Marion4131113
Macoupin407399
Franklin397172
Livingston385773
Randolph382678
Monroe373371
Stephenson368778
Jefferson3624108
Woodford338270
Morgan333793
Montgomery319861
Logan319761
Lee317176
Bureau308585
Christian307779
Fayette298554
Perry280863
Iroquois265958
Fulton265650
Jersey232962
Lawrence221131
McDonough220651
Saline211257
Douglas208134
Union205632
Shelby203335
Crawford185937
Cass180832
Bond179526
Pike161848
Warren160945
Richland158246
Hancock156837
Wayne156344
Clark155736
Jo Daviess154125
Washington151126
Edgar150053
Carroll149033
White143633
Moultrie142228
Ford141951
Clay135941
Greene128843
Johnson127515
Wabash123615
Mason120641
Piatt120118
De Witt119729
Mercer119631
Cumberland112227
Massac109233
Jasper106916
Menard92610
Hamilton73417
Marshall71815
Schuyler65517
Brown63312
Pulaski6313
Stark50121
Edwards4879
Henderson47216
Calhoun4525
Scott4141
Alexander4098
Gallatin4064
Putnam3663
Hardin31510
Pope2613
Unassigned1070
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 617176

Reported Deaths: 9845
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion852151342
Lake45894695
Allen33238562
Hamilton29842320
St. Joseph27623385
Elkhart24546347
Vanderburgh19795256
Tippecanoe18242146
Johnson15284296
Porter15024173
Hendricks14615252
Madison11124224
Clark10889145
Vigo10856185
Monroe9540115
Delaware9224136
LaPorte9188165
Howard8381151
Kosciusko814085
Warrick6866102
Hancock6832106
Bartholomew6684100
Floyd6545114
Wayne6214164
Grant6063119
Dubois560282
Boone559968
Morgan554596
Henry513266
Marshall509684
Dearborn490645
Cass490364
Noble477459
Jackson429748
Shelby425582
Lawrence396180
Gibson378360
Clinton376745
Harrison354747
DeKalb353665
Montgomery351154
Knox338139
Miami326845
Steuben316546
Whitley316226
Wabash308951
Adams305337
Ripley303047
Putnam300652
Huntington298461
Jasper293735
White276243
Daviess272076
Jefferson268338
Fayette250449
Decatur250283
Greene243464
Posey242828
Wells237952
LaGrange230963
Scott228340
Clay225732
Randolph216448
Jennings201437
Spencer194624
Sullivan194033
Washington190223
Fountain185427
Starke178344
Jay169423
Owen168738
Fulton165630
Orange162035
Carroll161116
Rush157218
Perry156930
Franklin151633
Vermillion150934
Tipton135033
Parke13158
Pike119526
Blackford112523
Pulaski98037
Newton92921
Brown89434
Benton87210
Crawford8099
Martin75213
Warren6947
Switzerland6815
Union6327
Ohio4977
Unassigned0375