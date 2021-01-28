Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Business exec and his wife charged after flying into remote Canadian town to get Covid-19 vaccine, officials say

Canadian authorities say Rodney and Ekaretina Baker flew to a remote village in the Yukon to pose as local workers in order to skip the line and get the Covid-19 vaccine they weren't entitled to. CNN's Paula Newton reports.

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 4:10 PM
Updated: Jan 28, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Rebekah Riess, CNN

The former president and CEO of the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation and his wife are facing charges -- including failure to self-isolate -- after allegedly chartering a plane to a small town in western Canada and posing as local workers to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker have been charged under Yukon's Civil Emergency Measures Act (CEMA), according to court documents.

Yukon Community Services Minister John Streicker said the couple showed up at a mobile clinic last Thursday in Beaver Creek, home to an indigenous community.

One of them presented a British Columbia health care card, the other had one from Ontario, Streicker said in a statement.

The Bakers weren't charged for getting the vaccine. Rather, they were accused of not following quarantine requirements after arriving in the Canadian territory.

According to a charging document, the Bakers are from Vancouver, British Columbia, southeast of the Yukon territory.

"I am outraged by this selfish behaviour, and find it disturbing that people would choose to put fellow Canadians at risk in this manner," Streicker said. "Reports allege these individuals were deceptive and violated emergency measures for their own advantage, which is completely unacceptable at any time, but especially during a public health crisis."

CNN was unable Tuesday to reach the Bakers for comment.

Couple posed as local motel employees, reports say

Indigenous communities are one of the groups given priority for Covid-19 vaccinations, according to Canada's vaccine guidance. They are often also disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus because they can be in areas where health care access is limited.

Beaver Creek, the westernmost community in Canada, is the home of the White River First Nation. It is just a few miles from the Alaska border.

The Bakers allegedly chartered a plane from the city of Whitehorse in Yukon to Beaver Creek, which has about 125 residents, and claimed they were employees at a local motel, Streicker told CNN news partner CBC.

The Bakers arrived in Yukon from Vancouver on January 19 and were supposed to be self-isolating for 14 days in Whitehorse, according to officials. According to a complaint made to law enforcement, they traveled to Beaver Creek on January 21. The travel was not allowed because of quarantine requirements, officials said.

After getting their shots, the couple raised suspicions in the community by asking for a ride to the airport, Streicker told CNN news partner CBC.

"And people were like, 'Well, why would you be going to the airport?' " Streicker said.

Following an investigation, the couple was located at the Whitehorse airport, and Yukon officials told CNN the couple left the territory that same day.

Members of the mobile clinic team called the motel and were informed the couple did not work there, Streicker told CBC.

CNN reached out to Streicker for comment on Tuesday but did not hear back.

As for getting the vaccines, according to Streicker, the British Columbia and Ontario health cards wouldn't have necessarily prevented the Bakers from getting them, as there are many out-of-territory workers in the region.

Rodney, 55, and Ekaterina Baker, 32, were each charged with failure to self-isolate for 14 days upon entry into the territory and failure to behave in a manner consistent with the declaration provided upon entry into the territory.

Charges under the Civil Emergency Measures Act (CEMA) may include fines up to $500; up to 6 months in prison; or both, according to Yukon's Covid-19 orders and directions. The Bakers were each levied a $500 fine and $75 surcharge on both counts.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police were alerted to the situation. The RCMP's Yukon office said Tuesday it is investigating; it would not reply to CNN questions.

The Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, a hotel and casino company with 25 Canadian properties, told CNN that while it didn't comment on personnel matters relating to former employees, effective January 24, Rodney Baker was no longer the president and CEO of Great Canadian and is "no longer affiliated in any way with the company."

"As a company, Great Canadian takes health and safety protocols extremely seriously, and our company strictly follows all directives and guidance issued by public health authorities in each jurisdiction where we operate," the statement added.

The White River First Nation said it "is particularly concerned with the callous nature of these actions taken by the individuals, as they were a blatant disregard for the rules in which keep our community safe during this unprecedented global pandemic."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 19°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 16°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 24°
Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunny and Cold!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Duke Energy donates Ten Thousand Dollars to the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club is looking for college-aged students to join their team

Image

Loogootee Police K-9 officer Roxy has passed away

Image

Martin County, Indiana man is facing child molestation charges

Image

State leaders report good trends when it comes to Indiana COVID-19 numbers

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 32°

Image

THS THN Crown Trophy

Image

Overnight: Snow ending, clearing and turning colder. Low: 16°

Image

Julian Larry Coming Alive

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1112181

Reported Deaths: 20949
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4485469305
DuPage715291183
Will60378898
Lake55275934
Kane47657716
Winnebago26962424
Madison25705492
St. Clair23296462
McHenry22435263
Champaign16095107
Peoria15625255
Sangamon15036250
McLean13686176
Tazewell12447256
Rock Island12295311
Kankakee11779188
Kendall1013584
LaSalle9901252
Macon9034183
Vermilion7897119
DeKalb772799
Adams7624135
Williamson6417120
Boone567680
Whiteside5495176
Clinton524787
Coles482786
Ogle475474
Knox4740150
Grundy458655
Effingham436873
Jackson433970
Henry414379
Marion4131113
Macoupin407399
Franklin397172
Livingston385773
Randolph382678
Monroe373371
Stephenson368778
Jefferson3624108
Woodford338270
Morgan333793
Montgomery319861
Logan319761
Lee317176
Bureau308585
Christian307779
Fayette298554
Perry280863
Iroquois265958
Fulton265650
Jersey232962
Lawrence221131
McDonough220651
Saline211257
Douglas208134
Union205632
Shelby203335
Crawford185937
Cass180832
Bond179526
Pike161848
Warren160945
Richland158246
Hancock156837
Wayne156344
Clark155736
Jo Daviess154125
Washington151126
Edgar150053
Carroll149033
White143633
Moultrie142228
Ford141951
Clay135941
Greene128843
Johnson127515
Wabash123615
Mason120641
Piatt120118
De Witt119729
Mercer119631
Cumberland112227
Massac109233
Jasper106916
Menard92610
Hamilton73417
Marshall71815
Schuyler65517
Brown63312
Pulaski6313
Stark50121
Edwards4879
Henderson47216
Calhoun4525
Scott4141
Alexander4098
Gallatin4064
Putnam3663
Hardin31510
Pope2613
Unassigned1070
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 617176

Reported Deaths: 9845
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion852151342
Lake45894695
Allen33238562
Hamilton29842320
St. Joseph27623385
Elkhart24546347
Vanderburgh19795256
Tippecanoe18242146
Johnson15284296
Porter15024173
Hendricks14615252
Madison11124224
Clark10889145
Vigo10856185
Monroe9540115
Delaware9224136
LaPorte9188165
Howard8381151
Kosciusko814085
Warrick6866102
Hancock6832106
Bartholomew6684100
Floyd6545114
Wayne6214164
Grant6063119
Dubois560282
Boone559968
Morgan554596
Henry513266
Marshall509684
Dearborn490645
Cass490364
Noble477459
Jackson429748
Shelby425582
Lawrence396180
Gibson378360
Clinton376745
Harrison354747
DeKalb353665
Montgomery351154
Knox338139
Miami326845
Steuben316546
Whitley316226
Wabash308951
Adams305337
Ripley303047
Putnam300652
Huntington298461
Jasper293735
White276243
Daviess272076
Jefferson268338
Fayette250449
Decatur250283
Greene243464
Posey242828
Wells237952
LaGrange230963
Scott228340
Clay225732
Randolph216448
Jennings201437
Spencer194624
Sullivan194033
Washington190223
Fountain185427
Starke178344
Jay169423
Owen168738
Fulton165630
Orange162035
Carroll161116
Rush157218
Perry156930
Franklin151633
Vermillion150934
Tipton135033
Parke13158
Pike119526
Blackford112523
Pulaski98037
Newton92921
Brown89434
Benton87210
Crawford8099
Martin75213
Warren6947
Switzerland6815
Union6327
Ohio4977
Unassigned0375