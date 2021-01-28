Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

WallStreetBets founder on stock frenzy: I'm enjoying this from the sidelines

Jaime Rogozinski, founder of the WallStreetBets trading forum on Reddit, says people are "placing bets on a market in a way that they are actually affecting the odds of the outcome." He speaks with CNN's Julia Chatterley about the stock frenzy.

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Jan 28, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

The co-founder of the subreddit WallStreetBets says he never expected the forum to become the force it is now, with hordes of amateur investors driving up stock prices in a showdown with Wall Street short-sellers.

"I don't envy any of them," WallStreetBets founder Jaime Rogozinski told Julia Chatterley on CNN Thursday. "I'm enjoying this from the sidelines."

He later added, "I predicted the trajectory where things were going, but by no means did I predict the timing or the magnitude."

Rogozinski, who founded the Reddit group nine years ago, stepped down from his role as a moderator last year. He also wrote a book called "WallStreetBets: How Boomers Made the World's Biggest Casino for Millennials." He is "actively involved with tech and startup communities," according to his personal website.

WallStreetBets, which now has more than 4.5 million followers, is behind the jaw-dropping runup in stocks such as GameStop, AMC and others. The rally has confounded Wall Street and prompted some trading platforms to restrict trades on highly volatile stocks that day traders on Reddit have been piling into.

The runup in GameStop is unprecedented in part because of the way no-fee trading apps like Robinhood have democratized investing 00 giving armchair investors far removed from traditional banks free access to sophisticated trading instruments, like options.

The process is "completely gamified on on people's cellphones," Rogozinski said.

Rogozinski, along with much of the financial world, is shocked by the rally. "I can't imagine that I ever envisioned this happening," he said, adding that there are "a lot of forces at play that have just never been tested."

The turning point, for him, came Wednesday when White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration was "monitoring the situation."

"Nobody's prepared to handle it on the regulatory side, the government side or on the actual forum itself," Rogozinski said.

GameStop's wild ride — it's up more than 600% since the start of January — didn't show signs of slowing Thursday. The stock was extremely volatile, prompting the New York Stock Exchange to halt trading.

Robinhood, the trading app used by many in the WSB subreddit, said it was restricting transactions on GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, Nokia and others because of the erratic trading. "We continuously monitor the markets and make changes where necessary," Robinhood said in a statement.

CNN's Allison Morrow and Paul R. La Monica contributed to this story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Paris
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 17°
Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 13°
Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 13°
Sunny and Cold!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Duke Energy donates Ten Thousand Dollars to the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club is looking for college-aged students to join their team

Image

Loogootee Police K-9 officer Roxy has passed away

Image

Martin County, Indiana man is facing child molestation charges

Image

State leaders report good trends when it comes to Indiana COVID-19 numbers

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 32°

Image

THS THN Crown Trophy

Image

Overnight: Snow ending, clearing and turning colder. Low: 16°

Image

Julian Larry Coming Alive

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1112181

Reported Deaths: 20949
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4485469305
DuPage715291183
Will60378898
Lake55275934
Kane47657716
Winnebago26962424
Madison25705492
St. Clair23296462
McHenry22435263
Champaign16095107
Peoria15625255
Sangamon15036250
McLean13686176
Tazewell12447256
Rock Island12295311
Kankakee11779188
Kendall1013584
LaSalle9901252
Macon9034183
Vermilion7897119
DeKalb772799
Adams7624135
Williamson6417120
Boone567680
Whiteside5495176
Clinton524787
Coles482786
Ogle475474
Knox4740150
Grundy458655
Effingham436873
Jackson433970
Henry414379
Marion4131113
Macoupin407399
Franklin397172
Livingston385773
Randolph382678
Monroe373371
Stephenson368778
Jefferson3624108
Woodford338270
Morgan333793
Montgomery319861
Logan319761
Lee317176
Bureau308585
Christian307779
Fayette298554
Perry280863
Iroquois265958
Fulton265650
Jersey232962
Lawrence221131
McDonough220651
Saline211257
Douglas208134
Union205632
Shelby203335
Crawford185937
Cass180832
Bond179526
Pike161848
Warren160945
Richland158246
Hancock156837
Wayne156344
Clark155736
Jo Daviess154125
Washington151126
Edgar150053
Carroll149033
White143633
Moultrie142228
Ford141951
Clay135941
Greene128843
Johnson127515
Wabash123615
Mason120641
Piatt120118
De Witt119729
Mercer119631
Cumberland112227
Massac109233
Jasper106916
Menard92610
Hamilton73417
Marshall71815
Schuyler65517
Brown63312
Pulaski6313
Stark50121
Edwards4879
Henderson47216
Calhoun4525
Scott4141
Alexander4098
Gallatin4064
Putnam3663
Hardin31510
Pope2613
Unassigned1070
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 617176

Reported Deaths: 9845
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion852151342
Lake45894695
Allen33238562
Hamilton29842320
St. Joseph27623385
Elkhart24546347
Vanderburgh19795256
Tippecanoe18242146
Johnson15284296
Porter15024173
Hendricks14615252
Madison11124224
Clark10889145
Vigo10856185
Monroe9540115
Delaware9224136
LaPorte9188165
Howard8381151
Kosciusko814085
Warrick6866102
Hancock6832106
Bartholomew6684100
Floyd6545114
Wayne6214164
Grant6063119
Dubois560282
Boone559968
Morgan554596
Henry513266
Marshall509684
Dearborn490645
Cass490364
Noble477459
Jackson429748
Shelby425582
Lawrence396180
Gibson378360
Clinton376745
Harrison354747
DeKalb353665
Montgomery351154
Knox338139
Miami326845
Steuben316546
Whitley316226
Wabash308951
Adams305337
Ripley303047
Putnam300652
Huntington298461
Jasper293735
White276243
Daviess272076
Jefferson268338
Fayette250449
Decatur250283
Greene243464
Posey242828
Wells237952
LaGrange230963
Scott228340
Clay225732
Randolph216448
Jennings201437
Spencer194624
Sullivan194033
Washington190223
Fountain185427
Starke178344
Jay169423
Owen168738
Fulton165630
Orange162035
Carroll161116
Rush157218
Perry156930
Franklin151633
Vermillion150934
Tipton135033
Parke13158
Pike119526
Blackford112523
Pulaski98037
Newton92921
Brown89434
Benton87210
Crawford8099
Martin75213
Warren6947
Switzerland6815
Union6327
Ohio4977
Unassigned0375