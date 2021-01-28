Clear
Covid-19 cases are trending lower but 80,000 more Americans could die of the virus in the next three weeks

During a CNN Global Town Hall Hosted by Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Anthony Fauci answers a viewer's question about when immunity begins after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 2:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Covid-19 cases in the US may be trending in the right direction, but experts say there's still reason to worry.

For one, there are new variants circulating in the US that are threatening another surge and could make even everyday activities more dangerous.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows cases of a variant first spotted in the UK have been detected in at least 28 states. And Minnesota officials recently announced the first US case of another variant, detected in a traveler from Brazil.

"The variants that have been identified recently seem to spread more easily," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday. "They're more transmissible, which can lead to increased number of cases, and increased stress on our already overtaxed system."

In addition, there are bleak forecasts for virus-related deaths. January has already been the pandemic's deadliest month in the US, with more than 80,000 people lost to the virus. And a CDC ensemble forecast projects there could be another 84,000 virus-related deaths by February 20.

Moreover, the country is still grappling with vaccine allocation and distribution problems. Federal data shows only about half of the vaccine supply that has been distributed in the US has been administered and, according to one official, it could be "months" until every American who wants to get the vaccine can.

Here's why some vaccines are 'sitting on the shelves'

During a CNN town hall Wednesday, Walensky offered some explanations as to why there is such a huge gap between the number of doses distributed and those administered.

She explained some of the 47 million doses distributed just arrived in states, while others are still going through a days-long distribution process to make it to their final destination.

"So there is some delay from the time that they're distributed and to the time that they could possibly be administered," Walensky said. There's also a delay in reporting the administrations, she added.

"And then there are some doses that we need to make sure, for the four or five-day window that we give people in order to get their second shot... we need to make sure that that's available for them when they return for their second shot," she added.

But even when all those factors are taken into consideration, there are still some "millions" of doses left "sitting on the shelves," she said.

"That's one of the bottlenecks and one of the ways that we have to get resources to the states, to make sure that they can quickly administer the vaccines that are on their shelves," Walensky said.

Her remarks came the same day a spokesperson with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said a draft request for assistance between FEMA and the Defense Department seeking as many as 10,000 service members to support vaccine administration is close to being finalized.

Service members could be deployed at up to 100 sites nationwide to help boost administrations, the FEMA spokesperson said.

The federal government is also amending rules to help broaden the list of people who can administer vaccines, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday.

"(The Health and Human Services Department) will amend the current Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act -- otherwise known as the PREP Act -- to permit doctors and nurses who have recently retired or become inactive to administer shots, and to permit anyone currently licensed to vaccinate in their state to administer shots across state lines," Zients said.

The action, Zients said, will help "get more vaccinators in the field."

Why you need to be cautious even after vaccine

Once Americans do receive both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine, they shouldn't view that as a "free pass" to leave all safety measures behind, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday. At least not yet.

Maximum immunity against the virus begins about 10 days to "two weeks and beyond" after the second dose, Fauci said during CNN's town hall.

But actions such as traveling are still not a good idea.

"If you absolutely have to travel and it's essential, then obviously one would have to do that," he said. "But we don't want people to think because they got vaccinated, then other public health recommendations just don't apply."

That's because, he said, some vaccinated people could still get infected with the virus and could possibly infect others. That's why, he said, people should also still continue to wear masks.

"So getting vaccinated does not say 'Now I have a free pass to travel,' nor does it say that 'I have a free pass to put aside all of the public health measures' that we talk about all the time.

CDC: No sign of safety concerns with vaccines

As for the vaccines themselves, here's what scientists do know so far.

Severe allergic reactions, known as anaphylaxis, are so far not a problem, according to Walensky.

"Based on our most recent data ... we found that there were 2.1 cases of anaphylaxis per million administered doses of Moderna, and 6.2 cases of anaphylaxis per million doses administered of Pfizer," Walensky said during a White House Covid-19 response team briefing.

"Let me be clear. These are rare treatable outcomes, and the Covid-19 vaccines are safe," she said.

The CDC director added that it's also important to put the numbers into context, and consider that the risk of getting sick with the virus is "much higher" than the risk of allergy from the vaccine.

Other mild side effects, like pain in the arm, feeling tired and muscle aches after the shot are "all normal and expected," Walensky said.

"And these symptoms mean that your immune system is revving up and the vaccine is actually working," she added.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1108430

Reported Deaths: 20853
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4472959280
DuPage713231179
Will60159896
Lake55096932
Kane47475713
Winnebago26895421
Madison25542487
St. Clair23211457
McHenry22372260
Champaign16003107
Peoria15571256
Sangamon14996247
McLean13653174
Tazewell12393254
Rock Island12252310
Kankakee11760188
Kendall1008783
LaSalle9834250
Macon9023183
Vermilion7842118
DeKalb770696
Adams7597131
Williamson6396119
Boone566480
Whiteside5458176
Clinton520887
Coles481286
Ogle474574
Knox4718148
Grundy457354
Effingham437273
Jackson432270
Henry413578
Marion4115113
Macoupin405698
Franklin396072
Livingston382871
Randolph380478
Monroe372071
Stephenson365477
Jefferson3579106
Woodford336570
Morgan333093
Logan319060
Montgomery317458
Lee315676
Bureau306885
Christian306779
Fayette297653
Perry280063
Iroquois264658
Fulton264550
Jersey231762
Lawrence220731
McDonough220051
Saline210155
Douglas206434
Union204732
Shelby202835
Crawford184937
Cass180131
Bond178926
Pike161448
Warren160545
Richland157846
Hancock156336
Wayne155643
Clark154634
Jo Daviess153425
Washington150426
Edgar149553
Carroll148333
White142433
Moultrie142028
Ford141251
Clay134941
Greene128943
Johnson126515
Wabash123215
Mason120241
Piatt119818
De Witt119629
Mercer119431
Cumberland112027
Massac107433
Jasper106815
Menard92410
Hamilton73317
Marshall71315
Schuyler65417
Brown62612
Pulaski6253
Stark50120
Edwards4859
Henderson47016
Calhoun4515
Scott4131
Alexander4078
Gallatin4024
Putnam3633
Hardin3139
Pope2583
Unassigned1130
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 614946

Reported Deaths: 9807
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion849231342
Lake45784693
Allen33103560
Hamilton29752316
St. Joseph27572383
Elkhart24496346
Vanderburgh19679255
Tippecanoe18150144
Johnson15234296
Porter14970172
Hendricks14550253
Madison11071223
Clark10852145
Vigo10819185
Monroe9496115
Delaware9193136
LaPorte9173164
Howard8325148
Kosciusko811485
Warrick683399
Hancock6783106
Bartholomew6659100
Floyd6522113
Wayne6194164
Grant6050118
Dubois559081
Boone557968
Morgan551996
Henry512365
Marshall507884
Dearborn488745
Cass487864
Noble476159
Jackson428747
Shelby423381
Lawrence395180
Clinton375845
Gibson375560
Harrison354046
DeKalb351365
Montgomery349754
Knox337839
Miami325244
Steuben315846
Whitley313126
Wabash306951
Adams303636
Ripley301646
Putnam299152
Huntington295760
Jasper293035
White275943
Daviess271776
Jefferson267738
Decatur249983
Fayette249949
Greene242763
Posey241828
Wells237551
LaGrange230363
Scott227939
Clay225032
Randolph215848
Jennings200937
Spencer193622
Sullivan193633
Washington189023
Fountain185227
Starke177044
Jay168723
Owen168338
Fulton165430
Orange161035
Carroll160616
Rush156418
Perry156129
Vermillion150034
Franklin149933
Tipton134433
Parke13098
Pike118826
Blackford112023
Pulaski97937
Newton92621
Brown88835
Benton87110
Crawford8099
Martin75013
Warren6867
Switzerland6695
Union6297
Ohio4967
Unassigned0375