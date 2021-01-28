Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Analysis: After building a radicalization engine, Mark Zuckerberg aims to 'turn down the temperature'

QAnon's main conspiracy theory claims dozens of politicians and A-list celebrities work in tandem with governments around the globe to engage in child sex abuse. Followers also believe there is a "deep state" effort to annihilate former President Donald Trump. New York Times editor Stuart Thompson shares his experience spending 3 weeks observing a QAnon chat room.

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 1:10 AM
Updated: Jan 28, 2021 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Mark Zuckerberg built one of the world's most powerful — if not the most powerful — radicalization engines in history. For years and years, his platform has algorithmically pushed people into ideological political bubbles and reinforced their existing worldviews. It has enabled and rewarded media organizations profiting off of hyper-partisan trash and outright disinformation. And it has looked the other way as conspiracy theories, such as QAnon, flourished on the site.

All the while, Zuckerberg was aware. But he defended his platform's practices, while making a fortune, repeatedly hiding behind a commitment to free expression as reason to allow for poison to be injected into the American political conversation. But on Wednesday, Zuckerberg announced what can only be viewed as an about-face.

The Facebook chief observed on a call with investors — in which the company posted an $11.2 billion profit in Q4, an increase of more than 50% from the year prior — that "there has been a trend across society that a lot of things have become politicized and politics have had a way of creeping into everything." (Hmm, I wonder what might have contributed to this!) "One of the top pieces of feedback that we're hearing from our community right now is that people don't want politics and fighting to take over their experience on our services," Zuckerberg added.

As a result, Zuckerberg said Facebook is now considering steps it can take to reduce the volume of political content shown to users in News Feed. Additionally, Facebook will continue a practice of not recommending civic and political groups to users, a move that had been implemented ahead of the 2020 presidential election...

Zuckerberg framed it as part of an effort to "turn down the temperature and discourage divisive conversations." Which is a great goal. But it's interesting that Facebook is taking these steps now, at this particular moment in time, with Trump removed from the White House and as it faces heavy scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers. And it's worth asking: Why didn't Zuckerberg "turn down the temperature" long ago?

How will this effect hyper-partisan publishers?

Zuckerberg didn't elaborate on how Facebook might reduce political content shown to users in News Feed. But, if the company is serious at doing so, it's hard to imagine that the forthcoming moves won't have a significant impact on the hyper-partisan news publishing industry. Right-wing pundits such as Dan Bongino and Ben Shapiro have built digital empires, largely driven by their Facebook pages. Will Zuckerberg's move put a dent in their business?

Prepare for claims of censorship

If Facebook does limit the spread of hyper-partisan news on its platform, be prepared to see a whole lot more Fox News segments about social media "censorship." Bad faith actors will almost certainly cite decreased engagement as proof Facebook is targeting them for their ideologies. And meanwhile, as Sara Fisher points out, "Liberals will likely say they're being punished for misdeeds from the far right..."

Too little too late?

Donie O'Sullivan emails: "I was at the insurrection and I didn't feel surprised it happened. Yes, it was surreal and tragic. But Facebook allowed QAnon and other radical political content to run wild on its platform for a long time. 'Stop The Steal' quite literally grew into a movement thanks, in part, to Facebook. So while it's interesting that now Facebook is taking steps to reduce political content from its powerful News Feed, it does feel like it's too little, too late."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Mostly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Paris
Mostly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 5°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -4°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Snow Ending, Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS THN Crown Trophy

Image

Overnight: Snow ending, clearing and turning colder. Low: 16°

Image

Julian Larry Coming Alive

Image

ISHA Sets Dates for Play

Image

Father hopes Senate Bill 19 passes

Image

Residents speak out about solar project in Knox County

Image

Educators must wait patiently to get COVID-19 vaccine; VCSC reacts

Image

Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Counts and adds vaccination sites

Image

As Unemployment Soars, Home Care Job Opportunities Abound in Terre Haute

Image

AT&T upgrades service in Greene County

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1108430

Reported Deaths: 20853
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4472959280
DuPage713231179
Will60159896
Lake55096932
Kane47475713
Winnebago26895421
Madison25542487
St. Clair23211457
McHenry22372260
Champaign16003107
Peoria15571256
Sangamon14996247
McLean13653174
Tazewell12393254
Rock Island12252310
Kankakee11760188
Kendall1008783
LaSalle9834250
Macon9023183
Vermilion7842118
DeKalb770696
Adams7597131
Williamson6396119
Boone566480
Whiteside5458176
Clinton520887
Coles481286
Ogle474574
Knox4718148
Grundy457354
Effingham437273
Jackson432270
Henry413578
Marion4115113
Macoupin405698
Franklin396072
Livingston382871
Randolph380478
Monroe372071
Stephenson365477
Jefferson3579106
Woodford336570
Morgan333093
Logan319060
Montgomery317458
Lee315676
Bureau306885
Christian306779
Fayette297653
Perry280063
Iroquois264658
Fulton264550
Jersey231762
Lawrence220731
McDonough220051
Saline210155
Douglas206434
Union204732
Shelby202835
Crawford184937
Cass180131
Bond178926
Pike161448
Warren160545
Richland157846
Hancock156336
Wayne155643
Clark154634
Jo Daviess153425
Washington150426
Edgar149553
Carroll148333
White142433
Moultrie142028
Ford141251
Clay134941
Greene128943
Johnson126515
Wabash123215
Mason120241
Piatt119818
De Witt119629
Mercer119431
Cumberland112027
Massac107433
Jasper106815
Menard92410
Hamilton73317
Marshall71315
Schuyler65417
Brown62612
Pulaski6253
Stark50120
Edwards4859
Henderson47016
Calhoun4515
Scott4131
Alexander4078
Gallatin4024
Putnam3633
Hardin3139
Pope2583
Unassigned1130
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 614946

Reported Deaths: 9807
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion849231342
Lake45784693
Allen33103560
Hamilton29752316
St. Joseph27572383
Elkhart24496346
Vanderburgh19679255
Tippecanoe18150144
Johnson15234296
Porter14970172
Hendricks14550253
Madison11071223
Clark10852145
Vigo10819185
Monroe9496115
Delaware9193136
LaPorte9173164
Howard8325148
Kosciusko811485
Warrick683399
Hancock6783106
Bartholomew6659100
Floyd6522113
Wayne6194164
Grant6050118
Dubois559081
Boone557968
Morgan551996
Henry512365
Marshall507884
Dearborn488745
Cass487864
Noble476159
Jackson428747
Shelby423381
Lawrence395180
Clinton375845
Gibson375560
Harrison354046
DeKalb351365
Montgomery349754
Knox337839
Miami325244
Steuben315846
Whitley313126
Wabash306951
Adams303636
Ripley301646
Putnam299152
Huntington295760
Jasper293035
White275943
Daviess271776
Jefferson267738
Decatur249983
Fayette249949
Greene242763
Posey241828
Wells237551
LaGrange230363
Scott227939
Clay225032
Randolph215848
Jennings200937
Spencer193622
Sullivan193633
Washington189023
Fountain185227
Starke177044
Jay168723
Owen168338
Fulton165430
Orange161035
Carroll160616
Rush156418
Perry156129
Vermillion150034
Franklin149933
Tipton134433
Parke13098
Pike118826
Blackford112023
Pulaski97937
Newton92621
Brown88835
Benton87110
Crawford8099
Martin75013
Warren6867
Switzerland6695
Union6297
Ohio4967
Unassigned0375