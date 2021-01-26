Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Vaccine rollout stumbles as a 'Hunger Games' approach leaves states and counties to fend for themselves

Even as the pace of vaccine production is being improved, there are still not enough doses. CNN spoke with more than a dozen experts who show how that leads to hard choices in states across the country. Drew Griffin reports.

Posted: Jan 26, 2021 10:40 PM
Updated: Jan 26, 2021 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Rob Kuznia and Curt Devine, CNN

Eighty-year-old Belma Requejo of Los Angeles County is trapped in her home with her 83-year-old husband and two other elderly relatives.

They are waiting for a coronavirus vaccine. Every day for a week, her daughter, Maria -- who lives in the same household with her two children -- has tried to get on the county's website to make an appointment. And every time, Maria is told there is no availability.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 has ravaged their densely populated section of Long Beach; just last week the disease claimed the life of a neighbor.

"I can't even walk in the park -- I'm afraid," Requejo said. "We are surrounded by Covid."

As Covid-19 continues its rampage across the country -- and as new variants pose the threat of increased transmissibility -- the urgent campaign to vaccinate Americans has been frustratingly sluggish.

Earlier this month in Fort Myers, Florida, seniors spent a night lined up outside a local health office for the chance to get their coronavirus vaccine. In Phoenix, computer glitches sent health workers driving across the state to remote vaccination locations.

Many states -- including New York, South Carolina, Hawaii and Florida -- have had to cancel or delay thousands of vaccination appointments.

Although the reasons for the holdups vary depending on the state and county, the primary causes boil down to two problems: a shortage of supply and the unpredictability of shipment sizes, say more than a dozen experts and health officials who spoke with CNN.

Meanwhile, there is concern among state and local health officials that the supply crunch will leave people who have gotten one dose of the vaccine unable to get the second and final dose in time.

Some chalk up the logistical nightmare to the lack of a central message from Operation Warp Speed, the federal initiative to inoculate Americans.

"It feels like the feds' plan stopped at the state borders, and the states expected the feds' plan to stop at people's arms," Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, chief clinical officer for Providence health system, which includes 51 hospitals, told CNN. "I think having a federal plan would absolutely stop the kind of 'Hunger Games' approach to every individual state, every individual county scrambling for their own set of rules."

President Joe Biden has said he intends to ramp up vaccinations in the coming weeks.

Six weeks into the rollout, 23.5 million shots have been administered, according a tracker from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The pace of vaccination has been accelerating. Until last week, the US was administering about 462,000 doses a day. That rose to nearly a million over the last week.

On Tuesday, Biden's Covid coordinator, Jeff Zients, informed governors on a call that Covid-19 vaccine allocations for states would increase by 16% starting next week, according to a source with knowledge of the call.

And the administration announced that while it remains committed, for now, to delivering 100 million doses in the first 100 days -- an average of 1 million a day -- it will boost weekly supply, increase transparency and purchase additional vaccine from the two companies with circulating vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.

The goal of the plan is to fully vaccinate 300 million Americans by summer's end and achieve herd immunity, in which the percentage of the immunized population is so high that person-to-person transmission becomes unlikely.

Vaccine demand outpacing supply

But vaccine expert Peter Hotez says to achieve herd immunity by summer, the US will need 3 million doses a day.

Noting the dangerous new variants, Hotez said time is of the essence, and stressed that other vaccines in addition to the two versions in use need to quickly be authorized.

"The variant seems to be accelerating and is scaring the crap out of everyone, including me," said Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas.

Both vaccine makers -- Pfizer and Moderna -- say they are on track to provide the federal government 200 million doses each by July 31, as outlined in their contracts.

"Production and releases are not linear and we have explained that we have been successfully scaling up our production yields over time," said a Moderna spokesperson.

Still, the granular, day-to-day realities of getting vaccines into the arms of people has been a logistical nightmare for many providers across America.

Officials in Louisiana say they could be vaccinating more people were it not for one major, overarching problem.

"We are simply limited by the supply we get," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state's top health officer and the lead physician with the state's department of health. "There is simply much more demand than there is vaccine available. There are many more people eligible and who want the vaccine than there is vaccine we have to give."

Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the mass vaccination center could be inoculating up to 2,000 people a day. But on Monday, it had just 150 appointments.

"We're preserving the appointments for how many doses are available," Sarah Apatov, a volunteer who was administering doses, told CNN.

Health officials in Georgia said they are pushing out the vaccine as quickly as possible. Dr. Lynn Paxton, Fulton County district health director, said her team has the capacity to vaccinate 50,000 people a week, but have had to settle for around 10,000.

"We have to be very judicious in how we schedule our appointments," she said. "And the important thing I want everyone to know is that we are in no way hoarding these vaccine doses."

Unpredictable shipments impair planning

Some officials told CNN that the size of the dose shipments they've received have been wildly out of step with expectations, crippling their efforts to adequately plan.

"The things that the federal government said it was going to do, which was to allocate vaccines to states and give them a sense of how many doses they would get based on their population size, that seems itself not to even play out the way that they said," said Jen Kates, senior vice president and director of global health and HIV policy at the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. "States to counties to facilities don't have predictability or visibility on the number of doses they're going to get, either like in a week or two out or even the next month."

Compton-Phillips of Providence health said the planning challenges have forced hospitals to turn away even people who are over 65 with heart disease.

"We're saying, 'We're sorry, but we don't have a vaccine for you today and we're not really sure what our supply is going to be and not sure when we can give it to you,'" she said. "So, it's a really uncomfortable position to be in."

Lori Tremmel Freeman, of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, calls the situation a "world of uncertainty."

"This becomes just a tremendous issue when they're trying to plan mass vaccination clinics, drive-through clinics, scheduling for all these priority groups and ... really getting things rolling," she said.

In Washington state, a surprise change of plans will likely force thousands of residents to find a new location to get their second dose.

"We had a clinic in downtown Seattle that's been running for the past couple of weeks doing over 2,200 immunizations a day," said Compton-Phillips of Providence. "We heard last week that our allocation would be cut back by 90 percent so that they could take the same amount of vaccine that the state is getting and spread it out. ... How are we going to get everybody dose two?"

Some state officials are so frustrated with the supply shortage they're tapping into the second-dose reserves.

Last week, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis directed providers "to use all the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine they have including the ones that were designated as second doses to use them as first doses this week." The directive applied to those ages 70 and up.

"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures," Polis said at a January 19 news conference.

Similarly, in Utah, officials will redesignate second doses for people who haven't shown up to get them within a week as first doses.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Biden should order governments across the country to reassign second doses as first doses immediately.

"Start using them right now," he said on MSNBC, adding that sitting on them "doesn't make sense."

A former Trump administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to lack of authorization to comment publicly, said states that want a more predictable cadence of supply can solve the problem by stockpiling the vaccine for three or four weeks.

"But I don't think states or local public health departments would like that either, because the goal is to get vaccine out as quickly as you can," the official said. "So, in that environment where you are shipping doses out on the edges of them coming off the lines, there is just inherent uncertainty."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Paris
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Cloudy, Cold, Wednesday Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lease agreement approved to turn former Sears into vaccination site

Image

A look back at the blizzard of 1978

Image

Overnight: Cloudy and cold. Cold breeze. Low: 26°

Image

Knox County rolls out new resource for those in need

Image

Community reacts to school changes

Image

Sisters of Providence reports outbreak of COVID-19

Image

Blues at the Crossroads Festival set for September

Image

City of Sullivan to hire new director

Image

Board of Works approves patio seating at PARQ at 12 Points

Image

VCSC will get $1.25 million from ESG

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1104763

Reported Deaths: 20744
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4460359268
DuPage710701173
Will59914891
Lake54851924
Kane47289710
Winnebago26813416
Madison25429480
St. Clair23107451
McHenry22290260
Champaign15937106
Peoria15535252
Sangamon14956245
McLean13590173
Tazewell12346253
Rock Island12229308
Kankakee11733187
Kendall1003981
LaSalle9807250
Macon9005182
Vermilion7806117
DeKalb769995
Adams7564129
Williamson6373119
Boone566580
Whiteside5441175
Clinton518886
Coles480486
Ogle471973
Knox4712147
Grundy454154
Effingham436571
Jackson431670
Henry412078
Marion4093113
Macoupin402997
Franklin394671
Livingston381170
Randolph380274
Monroe369571
Stephenson364677
Jefferson3570105
Woodford335470
Morgan332393
Logan317959
Montgomery316654
Lee314576
Christian306279
Bureau305985
Fayette296853
Perry279662
Iroquois263058
Fulton262650
Jersey230961
Lawrence220730
McDonough220051
Saline209254
Douglas205734
Union204032
Shelby202435
Crawford183635
Cass179531
Bond178524
Pike160648
Warren160444
Richland157546
Hancock155635
Wayne154843
Clark153234
Jo Daviess152725
Washington149826
Edgar149452
Carroll147633
Moultrie141828
White141333
Ford140851
Clay134040
Greene128443
Johnson125715
Wabash121915
Mason119841
Piatt119718
De Witt119228
Mercer119130
Cumberland111827
Massac107133
Jasper106115
Menard92310
Hamilton73217
Marshall70915
Schuyler65017
Brown62611
Pulaski6253
Stark50120
Edwards4789
Henderson46816
Calhoun4504
Scott4081
Alexander4067
Gallatin3974
Putnam3592
Hardin3128
Pope2583
Unassigned1110
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 613228

Reported Deaths: 9728
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion846851338
Lake45676687
Allen32980552
Hamilton29649315
St. Joseph27531382
Elkhart24478345
Vanderburgh19610250
Tippecanoe18108141
Johnson15191295
Porter14944169
Hendricks14485250
Madison11044222
Clark10811144
Vigo10795181
Monroe9458113
Delaware9170134
LaPorte9145164
Howard8292144
Kosciusko810183
Warrick680299
Hancock6782104
Bartholomew6640100
Floyd6507110
Wayne6177162
Grant6027116
Dubois558680
Boone556468
Morgan548695
Henry511464
Marshall506984
Cass486964
Dearborn486545
Noble475659
Jackson427747
Shelby420781
Lawrence393780
Clinton375044
Gibson374459
Harrison353045
DeKalb349864
Montgomery347654
Knox336239
Miami324544
Steuben315046
Whitley311126
Wabash305851
Adams302836
Ripley300546
Putnam298950
Huntington294860
Jasper291734
White275143
Daviess271774
Jefferson266238
Decatur249583
Fayette248648
Greene242262
Posey241028
Wells236951
LaGrange230062
Scott226839
Clay224332
Randolph215248
Jennings200636
Sullivan193533
Spencer193022
Washington188023
Fountain184927
Starke176444
Jay168623
Owen167637
Fulton164830
Orange160935
Carroll159715
Rush156318
Perry155929
Vermillion149734
Franklin149333
Tipton133133
Parke13088
Pike118526
Blackford111822
Pulaski97837
Newton92021
Brown88335
Benton87110
Crawford8099
Martin74913
Warren6857
Switzerland6695
Union6297
Ohio4977
Unassigned0376