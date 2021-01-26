Clear

Evictions, unemployment and hunger: The American economy Joe Biden inherits

Evictions, unemployment and a growing hunger crisis - the Biden administration is facing an economy on life support. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich reports.

Posted: Jan 26, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Jan 26, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Vanessa Yurkevich, CNN Business

Michelle Bennett is trying to keep life inside her Waldorf, Maryland, home as normal as possible during Covid-19. Three of her four daughters are learning remotely, while she makes them three meals a day. But outside, the relentless threat of eviction keeps knocking.

She lost her job as a receptionist at a doctors' office in March and hasn't been able to collect unemployment because she is waiting to be approved for disability. It's by the grace of a court-ordered stay that she can remain in her home while she fights the eviction through appeal.

"I'm basically living in fear because I don't want to be homeless," said Michelle Bennett. "I don't really have anywhere to go without an income during the pandemic."

The eviction crisis is just one of the economic disasters the Biden administration needs to tackle -- it's also staring down massive unemployment and a growing hunger problem. Even with the proposition of a historic $1.9 trillion relief package, President Joe Biden faces an uphill battle to get the economy back to where it was before the pandemic.

Last week, Biden signed an executive order extending a ban on evictions through the end of March. Despite the ban, it doesn't help Bennett, whose lawyer says her landlord is using a legal loophole that is growing common during the pandemic.

Bennett is a month-to-month tenant and failure to pay rent means she has technically outstayed her lease. Landlords are filing evictions as "tenant hold overs" -- when renters remain in a property after the lease expires. Many judges are ruling in favor of the landlords despite the extenuating circumstances and federal and state evictions bans, according to Maryland Legal Aid.

"A loophole has been created that allows landlords to continue evicting tenants that cannot pay rent" said Nicole Portnov, a lawyer with Maryland Legal Aid, representing Bennett. "Ms. Bennett is a quintessential example of this phenomenon, and in Ms. Bennett's case this has led to the use of a relatively seldom used eviction statute to put people in the street during a pandemic."

An Emergency Rental Assistance program was created under the Trump administration to help renters like Bennett, but she says she was unable to apply because the funds dried up.

"When you call it's like -- no money. Or call back next month, maybe there'll be money then. And then you call back the next month is still 'oh we're out of money,'" said Bennett.

President Biden proposed about $30 billion in additional rental assistance to renters and small landlords as part of his Covid-19 relief plan. He also wants to extend the eviction moratorium until the end of September.

"I'm not asking for a handout, I'm just trying to keep me and my kids together," said Bennett, who has not been able to find another job. "We're in a FEMA like situation -- we don't have a flood or hurricane -- but were in a pandemic."

Women in the hospitality industry hit hardest

Weekly unemployment claims are hovering near 1 million. Last month, the economy shed jobs for the first time since April, and women were hit the hardest: Of the total, a net 156,000 jobs were lost by women, and 16,000 were gained by men.

"It's maddening, it's frustrating, it's defeating," said Gabbie Riley.

In March, Riley was furloughed from her sales job at the Loews Hotel in Minneapolis, with the hope it would return. The leisure and hospitality industry has lost more jobs than any other US industry since the pandemic began.

"I don't know how I can describe it. I was the one that put in the work...and to know that I just had to hand that off to the men is a lot to process," said Riley who detailed her story in op-ed for CNN the day before she found out she was laid off.

As a single mother, Riley can no longer afford health insurance for her and her 19 year-old son. She's on unemployment, but says her savings is keeping her family afloat.

As part of his Covid-19 relief plan, Biden plans to extend enhanced unemployment benefits, increasing them from $300 a week to $400. But what Riley really wants is her career back.

"Two years ago this week, I was accepting an award in front of 500 people for the 'Hotel Rep of the Year - East' - earned from industry client and peer nominations and voting. This year I am unemployed trying to figure out what comes next. A total 180," she said.

Food banks are out of money

On a recent Friday afternoon, the line for food at The Campaign Against Hunger in Brooklyn, New York, stretched down a city block. The scene repeats seven days a week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, this Brooklyn food bank alone has served 1.4 million people -- made possible, in part, from government funding that is drying up fast.

"I don't know what I'm going to do because I still have food to buy," said Melony Samuels, Executive Director of The Campaign Against Hunger. "I need assurance from all our policymakers that listen, you started, we need to finish this thing. We started helping families, we can't leave them in thin air."

Last week, President Biden signed an executive order addressing the growing hunger crisis by asking the Department of Agriculture to increase the value of special pandemic food stamp benefits 15%. The extra benefit gives money to low-income families to cover the cost of missing meals in school. But as the need for food grows, many Americans will fall through the cracks.

"Many people are not eligible for SNAP (food stamps), but they're here because they're not eligible and they still cannot make ends meet," said Samuels. "SNAP needs to be fixed and money needs to be in the budget directly to food pantries, food banks that are actually working on the ground."

-- CNN's Kate Trafecante contributed to this report

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Paris
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Foggy with Light Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City of Sullivan to hire new director

Image

Board of Works approves patio seating at PARQ at 12 Points

Image

VCSC will get $1.25 million from ESG

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

A program for farmers is available to reduce nutrient and soil loss in the Wabash Valley

Image

THPD looking for suspect in Dollar General Robbery

Image

Tuesday: Foggy, light drizzle. High: 40

Image

ISU SIU MBB

Image

Big Changes for Deming and West Vigo Elementary coming

Image

TYLER GRAUER ALL AMERICAN

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1104763

Reported Deaths: 20744
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4460359268
DuPage710701173
Will59914891
Lake54851924
Kane47289710
Winnebago26813416
Madison25429480
St. Clair23107451
McHenry22290260
Champaign15937106
Peoria15535252
Sangamon14956245
McLean13590173
Tazewell12346253
Rock Island12229308
Kankakee11733187
Kendall1003981
LaSalle9807250
Macon9005182
Vermilion7806117
DeKalb769995
Adams7564129
Williamson6373119
Boone566580
Whiteside5441175
Clinton518886
Coles480486
Ogle471973
Knox4712147
Grundy454154
Effingham436571
Jackson431670
Henry412078
Marion4093113
Macoupin402997
Franklin394671
Livingston381170
Randolph380274
Monroe369571
Stephenson364677
Jefferson3570105
Woodford335470
Morgan332393
Logan317959
Montgomery316654
Lee314576
Christian306279
Bureau305985
Fayette296853
Perry279662
Iroquois263058
Fulton262650
Jersey230961
Lawrence220730
McDonough220051
Saline209254
Douglas205734
Union204032
Shelby202435
Crawford183635
Cass179531
Bond178524
Pike160648
Warren160444
Richland157546
Hancock155635
Wayne154843
Clark153234
Jo Daviess152725
Washington149826
Edgar149452
Carroll147633
Moultrie141828
White141333
Ford140851
Clay134040
Greene128443
Johnson125715
Wabash121915
Mason119841
Piatt119718
De Witt119228
Mercer119130
Cumberland111827
Massac107133
Jasper106115
Menard92310
Hamilton73217
Marshall70915
Schuyler65017
Brown62611
Pulaski6253
Stark50120
Edwards4789
Henderson46816
Calhoun4504
Scott4081
Alexander4067
Gallatin3974
Putnam3592
Hardin3128
Pope2583
Unassigned1110
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 613228

Reported Deaths: 9728
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion846851338
Lake45676687
Allen32980552
Hamilton29649315
St. Joseph27531382
Elkhart24478345
Vanderburgh19610250
Tippecanoe18108141
Johnson15191295
Porter14944169
Hendricks14485250
Madison11044222
Clark10811144
Vigo10795181
Monroe9458113
Delaware9170134
LaPorte9145164
Howard8292144
Kosciusko810183
Warrick680299
Hancock6782104
Bartholomew6640100
Floyd6507110
Wayne6177162
Grant6027116
Dubois558680
Boone556468
Morgan548695
Henry511464
Marshall506984
Cass486964
Dearborn486545
Noble475659
Jackson427747
Shelby420781
Lawrence393780
Clinton375044
Gibson374459
Harrison353045
DeKalb349864
Montgomery347654
Knox336239
Miami324544
Steuben315046
Whitley311126
Wabash305851
Adams302836
Ripley300546
Putnam298950
Huntington294860
Jasper291734
White275143
Daviess271774
Jefferson266238
Decatur249583
Fayette248648
Greene242262
Posey241028
Wells236951
LaGrange230062
Scott226839
Clay224332
Randolph215248
Jennings200636
Sullivan193533
Spencer193022
Washington188023
Fountain184927
Starke176444
Jay168623
Owen167637
Fulton164830
Orange160935
Carroll159715
Rush156318
Perry155929
Vermillion149734
Franklin149333
Tipton133133
Parke13088
Pike118526
Blackford111822
Pulaski97837
Newton92021
Brown88335
Benton87110
Crawford8099
Martin74913
Warren6857
Switzerland6695
Union6297
Ohio4977
Unassigned0376