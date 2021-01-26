Clear

Man in custody after Portland vehicle killed one pedestrian and injured at least five others

One person is dead after an SUV ran into multiple pedestrians in Portland, Oregon. Police have not yet revealed any information about the suspect's identity or motive.

Posted: Jan 26, 2021 3:00 AM
Updated: Jan 26, 2021 3:00 AM
Posted By: By Andy Rose and Steve Almasy, CNN

A man is in custody following an incident on Monday afternoon during which a vehicle struck at least six people -- killing one -- in Portland, Oregon, authorities said.

The Portland Police Bureau said one person died at a hospital, but didn't identify the victim.

Five others were hospitalized with injuries that they should recover from, Fire and Rescue Lt. Rich Chatman said earlier on Monday during a news conference. An unspecified number of other people were hurt, but didn't need to go to the hospital.

The crime scene stretched over more than a dozen blocks in southeast Portland, on both roads and sidewalks. Vehicles were also struck during the incident, police said. Calls to 911 began shortly after 1 p.m. PT.

"As you can imagine, it was a lot of chaos going on," Chatman said.

Portland Police Officer Derek Carmon said the vehicle, a Honda Element, ultimately crashed, and witnesses "just kind of corralled" the suspect as he tried to run and kept him contained until police arrived.

Police didn't release any information about the suspect's identity or motive.

"The suspect is being processed and arrest information will be available at a later time," police said.

Police said it would take hours to clean up debris and collect evidence over the wide crime scene. They are asking for local residents to provide them with any additional evidence they may come across.

"And video," Carmon said. "Video is huge."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Paris
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Cloudy, Breezy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU SIU MBB

Image

Big Changes for Deming and West Vigo Elementary coming

Image

TYLER GRAUER ALL AMERICAN

Image

ISU EVANSVILLE VOLLEYBALL

Image

American Red Cross is in need of blood donations

Image

Funds available to help boost students morale

Image

Illinois Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Website

Image

Students are stepping up to help fill the shortage of medical professionals in Indiana

Image

Illinois police chief resigns after arrest

Image

Monday Night: Showers, cool. Low: 34

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1101819

Reported Deaths: 20680
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4449279243
DuPage708901168
Will59768888
Lake54700921
Kane47171705
Winnebago26766415
Madison25299477
St. Clair22976450
McHenry22214258
Champaign15867106
Peoria15466251
Sangamon14918242
McLean13564171
Tazewell12296251
Rock Island12195308
Kankakee11720187
Kendall1001681
LaSalle9791250
Macon8982182
Vermilion7784117
DeKalb767894
Adams7537129
Williamson6358119
Boone565679
Whiteside5438175
Clinton517486
Coles479085
Knox4706147
Ogle470072
Grundy453154
Effingham437372
Jackson430270
Henry410277
Marion4081113
Macoupin400996
Franklin393771
Randolph380273
Livingston379270
Monroe367371
Stephenson363977
Jefferson3557105
Woodford334470
Morgan332193
Logan316959
Montgomery315954
Lee314276
Bureau305685
Christian305678
Fayette296753
Perry279262
Fulton262549
Iroquois262458
Jersey230161
Lawrence220730
McDonough219351
Saline208754
Douglas204534
Union203632
Shelby202235
Crawford183135
Cass179431
Bond178224
Warren160344
Pike160048
Richland157146
Hancock155035
Wayne154743
Clark152934
Jo Daviess152325
Washington149326
Edgar149253
Carroll146833
Moultrie141528
Ford140651
White140232
Clay134040
Greene128243
Johnson125615
Wabash121815
Mason119541
Piatt119518
De Witt119028
Mercer118730
Cumberland111727
Massac107233
Jasper106115
Menard91610
Hamilton73117
Marshall70515
Schuyler64617
Pulaski6253
Brown62211
Stark49920
Edwards4789
Henderson46616
Calhoun4504
Scott4081
Alexander4047
Gallatin3974
Putnam3572
Hardin3128
Pope2573
Unassigned1040
Out of IL320

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 611039

Reported Deaths: 9716
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion844351336
Lake45508685
Allen32891552
Hamilton29546315
St. Joseph27449381
Elkhart24440345
Vanderburgh19513250
Tippecanoe18043140
Johnson15140295
Porter14865169
Hendricks14440248
Madison11009222
Vigo10769181
Clark10731144
Monroe9424113
Delaware9152134
LaPorte9103164
Howard8268144
Kosciusko808983
Warrick676599
Hancock6741104
Bartholomew6523100
Floyd6469110
Wayne6157162
Grant6011116
Dubois556980
Boone554668
Morgan545795
Henry509764
Marshall505384
Cass485264
Dearborn483245
Noble474059
Jackson426747
Shelby419581
Lawrence392980
Clinton374243
Gibson372559
Harrison350945
DeKalb348264
Montgomery346554
Knox335839
Miami323044
Steuben314545
Whitley309726
Wabash304551
Adams302136
Ripley300046
Putnam297850
Huntington293159
Jasper290534
White274143
Daviess271274
Jefferson264738
Decatur248983
Fayette247848
Greene241162
Posey240328
Wells236451
LaGrange229662
Scott225739
Clay223532
Randolph214948
Jennings199336
Sullivan192933
Spencer192422
Washington187523
Fountain184627
Starke175643
Jay168223
Owen166837
Fulton164230
Orange160835
Carroll159115
Rush155818
Perry155229
Vermillion149334
Franklin149033
Tipton133033
Parke13088
Pike118226
Blackford111422
Pulaski97337
Newton91721
Brown88235
Benton86910
Crawford8069
Martin74413
Warren6857
Switzerland6665
Union6287
Ohio4957
Unassigned0376