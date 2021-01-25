Clear
5 things to know for January 25: Covid-19, White House, Capitol riot, Brexit, Tacoma

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for Covid-19, the president tweeted on his official Twitter account. CNN's Rafael Romo has more.

Posted: Jan 25, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Jan 25, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The future is looking a little greener: 2020 marked the first year Europeans got more of their electricity from renewable sources than fossil fuels.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

The US has now recorded more than 25 million coronavirus cases, and experts say it's time to double down on safety measures and speed up vaccine administration to keep the already unfathomable numbers from spiraling further out of control. Still, healthy young Americans may not have access to a vaccine until mid- to late summer. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said a big problem is there's not enough information about how much vaccine is available. The CDC is also reviewing data that suggests the UK coronavirus variant could, in fact, be more deadly than the original strain. Meanwhile, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci are speaking out about their time working with the Trump administration on coronavirus efforts. Birx says former President Trump was presented with and used data about the virus that she had never seen. Fauci said Trump surrounded himself with people who said things that "didn't make any scientific sense."

2. White House

President Biden is gearing up for a week of executive actions addressing commerce, climate concerns, health care, immigration and other top-line issues. Among them, Biden is expected to repeal Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military as early as today. Also today, he's due to reinstate Covid-19 travel restrictions on non-US citizens who have been in Brazil, Ireland, the UK and much of Europe. Transportation officials are already considering ways to enforce Biden's recent mask mandate for interstate travel. Elsewhere in the new administration, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is ordering a review of the Pentagon's sexual assault and harassment prevention programs. Biden's administration is also facing pressure to investigate more into the recent SolarWinds hack, allegedly perpetrated by Russian entities.

3. Capitol riot 

The Justice Department has unveiled new criminal charges against alleged Capitol rioters, including a Federal Aviation Administration employee. Another rioter was charged with threatening to assassinate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports that in the days leading up to the Capitol riot, Trump pushed the Justice Department to directly ask the Supreme Court to invalidate Biden's election win. The New Year's weekend effort reportedly failed after Trump's DOJ appointees refused to file the case. Trump's Senate impeachment trial will start the week of February 8, a move intended to give his legal team more time to prepare.

4. Brexit 

The UK is adjusting to its new Brexit reality, and the fishing industry is being hit especially hard, with fresh catches reportedly being left to rot as exporters cannot get them to the European Union. Some logistics firms worry that importing and exporting may not even be viable for some businesses unless a different deal is struck with the EU. Shipping has become a problem, too, and businesses have reported piles of returned packages. The UK's economy has contracted in the first quarter, leading to real concerns about a double-dip recession amid ongoing pandemic challenges.

5. Tacoma

Protesters gathered last night in Tacoma, Washington, one day after a Tacoma police officer drove into a crowd. The officer was among units responding Saturday to an incident involving about 100 people. The crowd reportedly surrounded his vehicle and hit it. A statement from Tacoma police said the officer feared for his life and tried to back up but could not. Graphic video of the incident shows the car approaching the crowd, backing up once it's surrounded, then accelerating. The back tires of the vehicle can be seen rolling over someone lying in the street. The incident comes as police departments across the country face scrutiny over how they use deadly force.

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV

This Super Bowl is going to be so ... red.

SpaceX launches 143 satellites on 1 rocket in record-setting mission

The mission set the record for the most satellites on a rocket -- no open seats on that flight!

Bernie Sanders turns inauguration meme into sweatshirt for charity

He's embraced his new role as a cozy fashion inspiration.

Godiva is closing or selling all of its stores in the United States

A truly bittersweet goodbye.

A woman who won a $60 million lottery said she got the winning numbers from her husband's dream

Some husbands dream about accidentally showing up to work in their underwear, and others dream of $60 million premonitions.

Tributes are still pouring in for Hank Aaron, baseball legend and Hall of Famer, who passed away Friday at the age of 86 ...

... and CNN icon and former TV host Larry King, who passed away Saturday at the age of 87.

38

That's how many Capitol Police officers tested positive for Covid-19 following the Capitol riot. It's unclear how many of them were on duty during the attack. But health official warned that the crowds, largely unmasked, could have been a breeding ground for the virus.

"What happened this morning was not an act of simple gun violence. ... What happened this morning was a mass murder."

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, after five people and an unborn child were killed in an early morning shooting Sunday. Police say the incident is the city's "largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade."

Check your local forecast here>>>

A charming delivery

This delivery man got a little surprise of his own while dropping off a package. (Click here to view.)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 1101819

Reported Deaths: 20680
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4449279243
DuPage708901168
Will59768888
Lake54700921
Kane47171705
Winnebago26766415
Madison25299477
St. Clair22976450
McHenry22214258
Champaign15867106
Peoria15466251
Sangamon14918242
McLean13564171
Tazewell12296251
Rock Island12195308
Kankakee11720187
Kendall1001681
LaSalle9791250
Macon8982182
Vermilion7784117
DeKalb767894
Adams7537129
Williamson6358119
Boone565679
Whiteside5438175
Clinton517486
Coles479085
Knox4706147
Ogle470072
Grundy453154
Effingham437372
Jackson430270
Henry410277
Marion4081113
Macoupin400996
Franklin393771
Randolph380273
Livingston379270
Monroe367371
Stephenson363977
Jefferson3557105
Woodford334470
Morgan332193
Logan316959
Montgomery315954
Lee314276
Bureau305685
Christian305678
Fayette296753
Perry279262
Fulton262549
Iroquois262458
Jersey230161
Lawrence220730
McDonough219351
Saline208754
Douglas204534
Union203632
Shelby202235
Crawford183135
Cass179431
Bond178224
Warren160344
Pike160048
Richland157146
Hancock155035
Wayne154743
Clark152934
Jo Daviess152325
Washington149326
Edgar149253
Carroll146833
Moultrie141528
Ford140651
White140232
Clay134040
Greene128243
Johnson125615
Wabash121815
Mason119541
Piatt119518
De Witt119028
Mercer118730
Cumberland111727
Massac107233
Jasper106115
Menard91610
Hamilton73117
Marshall70515
Schuyler64617
Pulaski6253
Brown62211
Stark49920
Edwards4789
Henderson46616
Calhoun4504
Scott4081
Alexander4047
Gallatin3974
Putnam3572
Hardin3128
Pope2573
Unassigned1040
Out of IL320

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 611039

Reported Deaths: 9716
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion844351336
Lake45508685
Allen32891552
Hamilton29546315
St. Joseph27449381
Elkhart24440345
Vanderburgh19513250
Tippecanoe18043140
Johnson15140295
Porter14865169
Hendricks14440248
Madison11009222
Vigo10769181
Clark10731144
Monroe9424113
Delaware9152134
LaPorte9103164
Howard8268144
Kosciusko808983
Warrick676599
Hancock6741104
Bartholomew6523100
Floyd6469110
Wayne6157162
Grant6011116
Dubois556980
Boone554668
Morgan545795
Henry509764
Marshall505384
Cass485264
Dearborn483245
Noble474059
Jackson426747
Shelby419581
Lawrence392980
Clinton374243
Gibson372559
Harrison350945
DeKalb348264
Montgomery346554
Knox335839
Miami323044
Steuben314545
Whitley309726
Wabash304551
Adams302136
Ripley300046
Putnam297850
Huntington293159
Jasper290534
White274143
Daviess271274
Jefferson264738
Decatur248983
Fayette247848
Greene241162
Posey240328
Wells236451
LaGrange229662
Scott225739
Clay223532
Randolph214948
Jennings199336
Sullivan192933
Spencer192422
Washington187523
Fountain184627
Starke175643
Jay168223
Owen166837
Fulton164230
Orange160835
Carroll159115
Rush155818
Perry155229
Vermillion149334
Franklin149033
Tipton133033
Parke13088
Pike118226
Blackford111422
Pulaski97337
Newton91721
Brown88235
Benton86910
Crawford8069
Martin74413
Warren6857
Switzerland6665
Union6287
Ohio4957
Unassigned0376