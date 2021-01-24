Clear

Jim Acosta: I've never seen Trump this alone

CNN's Jim Acosta talks with Brian Stelter about covering the final day of President Donald Trump's administration.

Posted: Jan 24, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Jan 24, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By David Goldman, CNN Business

Donald Trump spent his last moments as President sad and alone, according to Jim Acosta, who led CNN's coverage of Trump during his presidency.

In his farewell to Washington on Wednesday morning, Trump greeted a small crowd of about 200 at Joint Base Andrews before he boarded Air Force One with family and the press, including Acosta.

"It was sort of a sad and pathetic sight," Acosta told CNN's Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter on "Reliable Sources" on Sunday. "I've never seen him this alone the entire time he was at the level of presidential politics."

Acosta, now CNN's lead domestic reporter, said Trump may have had a different outcome at the end had he not instigated a riot that laid siege to the US Capitol on January 6 -- one of several attempts in the waning days of his presidency to overturn the election results. After the siege, Trump lost whatever remaining credibility he had with many of his supporters, according to Acosta.

"Essentially what we saw was the undoing of the Trump presidency," Acosta said of Trump's final days. "What we saw the President build over the course of four or five years out on the campaign trail and over at the White House just sort of of unraveled at the end."

After the Capitol riot, Trump was banned from Twitter, and he has largely remained out of public view save for a few short video messages and his last address to supporters at Joint Base Andrews. It's an unusual quiet period for Trump, who has relished the spotlight for decades.

Outside the White House, the daily media scrutiny of Trump will almost certainly fade. Stelter noted major media outlets, including Fox, are not stationing reporters in Palm Beach, Florida, to cover Trump.

Acosta expects Trump won't be able to remain silent for long.

"I think it is temporary," he told Stelter. The populist political forces that sent Trump to the White House "have the potential to come back in the days to come. I do think Trump is going to lead at least a fringe movement in this country."

But with record-low popularity in the last days of office, Trump probably doesn't have the ability to lead a major political party and win back the presidency, Acosta noted -- and that's if the Senate in its upcoming impeachment trial fails to convict Trump and prevent him from running for office again.

Trump likes to compare himself to Grover Cleveland, who remains the only president to serve two non-consecutive terms. But Grover Cleveland was more popular than Trump when he won his second term, Acosta noted.

"Trump isn't going to be able to do that right now," he predicted.

Acosta had a combative relationship with the Trump White House that at one point took away his credentials -- a decision that CNN successfully sued to overturn in court.

Although Trump is out of office, Acosta still calls him "lord of the lies" and believes he should not be ignored.

"While he's still licking his wounds down in Mar-a-Lago, he poses a threat to this country," Acosta said.

"This is not a time to put away our fact checkers in some sort of box on a shelf. They're going to be needed to fact-check this movement. Trump may be going away, but Trumpism is not."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Paris
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Morning freezing rain and cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Morning snow/freezing rain chance. Then cloudy with sprinkles. High: 39°

Image

LOOGOOTEE BLOOMFIELD BBALL

Image

Barr-Reeve Heritage Hills

Image

WBB Northern Iowa Indiana State

Image

Lincoln Hale Sets Single Game Record

Image

Boys Bball Sullivan WRV

Image

GBB Linton Loogootee

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 34°

Image

Riverton Parke Holds on to Beat North Central

Image

Greencastle Gets Back in the Win Column Against South Vermillion

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1098527

Reported Deaths: 20645
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4436009227
DuPage707121168
Will59559887
Lake54489918
Kane47054705
Winnebago26700414
Madison25198475
St. Clair22904449
McHenry22153256
Champaign15799106
Peoria15398252
Sangamon14842242
McLean13537170
Tazewell12248251
Rock Island12168307
Kankakee11692187
Kendall997081
LaSalle9757250
Macon8963182
Vermilion7758117
DeKalb764893
Adams7529127
Williamson6327119
Boone564079
Whiteside5422175
Clinton516286
Coles478385
Ogle469472
Knox4686146
Grundy451854
Effingham436671
Jackson429670
Henry409777
Marion4063113
Macoupin400296
Franklin391771
Randolph379873
Livingston377970
Monroe366771
Stephenson361877
Jefferson3545104
Woodford333270
Morgan330993
Logan316559
Montgomery315454
Lee313376
Christian305278
Bureau304885
Fayette296153
Perry276462
Iroquois261958
Fulton261549
Jersey229461
Lawrence220830
McDonough219251
Saline208254
Douglas204434
Union203432
Shelby201735
Crawford182835
Cass179031
Bond177924
Warren160144
Pike159348
Richland156946
Hancock155035
Wayne154643
Clark152733
Jo Daviess151925
Edgar149153
Washington149026
Carroll145833
Moultrie141228
Ford140451
White138932
Clay133940
Greene127943
Johnson125315
Wabash121615
Piatt119318
Mason119041
De Witt118927
Mercer118230
Cumberland111527
Massac106633
Jasper106015
Menard91210
Hamilton73017
Marshall70315
Schuyler64617
Pulaski6233
Brown62211
Stark49820
Edwards4779
Henderson46616
Calhoun4504
Scott4071
Alexander4047
Gallatin3944
Putnam3562
Hardin3118
Pope2563
Unassigned1290
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 608519

Reported Deaths: 9693
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion840461335
Lake45349684
Allen32803548
Hamilton29394315
St. Joseph27380381
Elkhart24404345
Vanderburgh19411249
Tippecanoe17970138
Johnson15069295
Porter14783169
Hendricks14401248
Madison10965221
Vigo10726181
Clark10677144
Monroe9383110
Delaware9116134
LaPorte9065163
Howard8236144
Kosciusko806983
Warrick672999
Hancock6697104
Bartholomew6484100
Floyd6428110
Wayne6136162
Grant5991115
Dubois555579
Boone551168
Morgan541295
Henry507864
Marshall503984
Cass483263
Dearborn479845
Noble473059
Jackson425047
Shelby417581
Lawrence391079
Clinton373043
Gibson370359
Harrison348144
DeKalb347164
Montgomery345754
Knox335639
Miami321444
Steuben313745
Whitley307326
Wabash303251
Adams300936
Ripley298445
Putnam296850
Huntington291659
Jasper289034
White273243
Daviess270474
Jefferson263338
Decatur247683
Fayette247148
Greene239862
Posey239328
Wells236051
LaGrange228862
Scott225339
Clay222532
Randolph213548
Jennings198936
Sullivan192333
Spencer191321
Washington186423
Fountain184027
Starke175443
Jay167623
Owen165737
Fulton164030
Orange159534
Carroll158015
Rush155118
Perry154229
Vermillion149134
Franklin148333
Tipton132332
Parke13078
Pike116926
Blackford111022
Pulaski97037
Newton90921
Brown88035
Benton86610
Crawford7999
Martin73713
Warren6817
Switzerland6615
Union6287
Ohio4907
Unassigned0376