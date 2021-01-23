Clear

A year into the pandemic, health care workers have a new source of hope

Article Image

Devi Sridhar tells Christiane Amanpour why President Biden's federal COVID strategy could make a real difference.

Posted: Jan 23, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Susannah Hills

Last week, a Covid-19 patient of mine told me he is finally going home after four months in the hospital. His tracheostomy tube has been taken out and he's breathing on his own. He's finally able to walk again, with some help. It's a new beginning for him and as he wished me a happy New Year, I felt hopeful for the first time in a long time.

The Covid-19 statistics in our country have been truly devastating. We surpassed 24 million cases and we are closing in on nearly 500,000 American lives lost to the pandemic. Even here in New York City, after the overwhelming sickness and death we experienced in the spring, hospitals are again nearing capacity, staff are being redeployed to care for Covid patients, and military volunteers are being sent to provide support. It feels like we started 2021 by taking a huge step backward in this pandemic.

But a new administration came into office on Wednesday, and that's a reason for hope. The Biden administration is already demonstrating a renewed commitment to science-based public health strategies. Last week, Biden announced a new team of scientific advisers and created a Cabinet position for the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The incoming director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, has publicly committed to leading with science and restoring public trust in the agency. This marks a significant shift from the Trump era, when the White House repeatedly interfered with the CDC's guidance and data, heavily editing official health recommendations, blocking publication of guidance for reopening restaurants and other public places, and downplaying the risks of reopening schools.

After health care workers spent the last year fighting simultaneous battles against Covid-19 and misinformation about the virus — which oftentimes originated from Trump and other elected officials — the Biden administration's support of science-based public health messaging feels like a huge burden lifted from our shoulders.

It is true that the vaccine rollout has been fraught with problems. Federal officials projected 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of 2020, but actual numbers reported by the CDC fell far short of this goal with only 2.8 million people receiving a vaccine by the new year. While vaccinations have been ramping up, with the US averaging roughly 1 million doses a day in the last week, it would still take until spring 2022 to vaccinate every adult in the US at this rate, according to a CNN analysis. And as of Friday, nearly 40 million vaccine doses had been distributed, but only about 48%, or 19 million doses, had been administered.

Along with delays in administering the vaccine, there are concerns that supply is running out. Last week, after the Trump administration promised to release a stockpile of vaccines reserved for second doses, it became clear that such a reserve did not exist.

Despite these setbacks, Biden's administration has vowed a substantial increase in federal support with a goal to administer 100 million shots in 100 days, and I am hopeful that this will happen. The administration has plans to use the Defense Production Act to further scale up production of the materials needed to administer the vaccines.

For states that are struggling with the vaccine rollout, there is also promise of increased support. The President has stated plans to deploy the National Guard and Federal Emergency Management Agency to help set up vaccination sites across the country. He has committed to ensuring that these federal resources are directed to Black, Latino and rural communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, and he has called for setting up mass vaccination centers and mobile units to serve areas that are most difficult to reach.

Finally, I am hopeful that the new administration will also restore the global partnerships and goodwill which are so critical during this worldwide health crisis. Trump's decision to abandon the World Health Organization and his threats to pull funding would have had a negative impact on the global fight against diseases like polio, tuberculosis, HIV, malaria and measles, and placed Americans at a higher risk for global persistence of the pandemic. Biden has promised to rejoin the WHO and face this pandemic as part of the global community.

These are still mostly plans and promises that the new administration has yet to follow through on. But I am hopeful. I am hopeful that we will stand together against this pandemic, and I am hopeful that we now have a federal government that will stand with us.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 32°
Paris
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 29°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 28°
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 32°
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 30°
More sunshine today but cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 34°

Image

Riverton Parke Holds on to Beat North Central

Image

Greencastle Gets Back in the Win Column Against South Vermillion

Image

Lady Knights Drop a Heart Breaker in Overtime

Image

Northview Boys Roll Indian Creek

Image

Linton Brown County

Image

South Knox Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Northeast Dubois Vincennes Rivet

Image

North Knox Pike Central

Image

Bloomfield Eastern Greene

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1093375

Reported Deaths: 20534
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4416579197
DuPage703241165
Will59269886
Lake54272903
Kane46750699
Winnebago26623414
Madison25015472
St. Clair22782439
McHenry22050253
Champaign15752104
Peoria15316252
Sangamon14767239
McLean13472170
Tazewell12191250
Rock Island12127306
Kankakee11631185
Kendall988481
LaSalle9704249
Macon8936182
Vermilion7707115
DeKalb761592
Adams7507125
Williamson6293117
Boone561778
Whiteside5403175
Clinton514586
Coles476185
Ogle467672
Knox4674146
Grundy447954
Effingham435970
Jackson428570
Henry408277
Marion4051113
Macoupin397596
Franklin390871
Randolph376773
Livingston375969
Monroe365171
Stephenson360177
Jefferson3521104
Woodford330768
Morgan330092
Logan314758
Montgomery312251
Lee312075
Bureau304184
Christian303476
Fayette295453
Perry275561
Iroquois261358
Fulton260149
Jersey227459
Lawrence220530
McDonough218151
Saline206854
Douglas203434
Union202432
Shelby201035
Crawford181934
Cass178531
Bond177424
Warren159644
Pike158348
Richland156246
Hancock153535
Wayne153543
Clark152133
Jo Daviess151324
Edgar148953
Washington148526
Carroll145733
Moultrie140528
Ford139951
White138231
Clay133340
Greene127443
Johnson124215
Wabash120414
Piatt118918
Mason118441
Mercer118130
De Witt118027
Cumberland111427
Massac105832
Jasper105715
Menard90710
Hamilton72917
Marshall69315
Schuyler64616
Pulaski6223
Brown61911
Stark49720
Edwards4769
Henderson46516
Calhoun4494
Alexander4047
Scott3971
Gallatin3934
Putnam3552
Hardin3098
Pope2553
Unassigned1230
Out of IL320

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 605426

Reported Deaths: 9642
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion836221331
Lake45189680
Allen32646547
Hamilton29240315
St. Joseph27260380
Elkhart24354344
Vanderburgh19292248
Tippecanoe17905133
Johnson14974293
Porter14707168
Hendricks14295248
Madison10909220
Vigo10688179
Clark10581139
Monroe9338110
Delaware9089134
LaPorte9007162
Howard8177143
Kosciusko803182
Warrick668798
Hancock6639104
Bartholomew6443100
Floyd6377109
Wayne6106161
Grant5965115
Dubois554079
Boone549467
Morgan535595
Henry505564
Marshall502684
Cass482663
Dearborn476245
Noble471257
Jackson421947
Shelby413881
Lawrence389179
Clinton372043
Gibson369159
DeKalb345964
Harrison345644
Montgomery343354
Knox334339
Miami319844
Steuben313045
Whitley304526
Wabash301447
Adams299635
Ripley297545
Putnam294149
Huntington290659
Jasper288134
White272242
Daviess266774
Jefferson262538
Decatur246583
Fayette246348
Greene239262
Posey238128
Wells234050
LaGrange227662
Scott223439
Clay221832
Randolph212848
Jennings197736
Sullivan191133
Spencer190121
Washington183722
Fountain183127
Starke174843
Jay167022
Owen163637
Fulton163130
Orange157234
Carroll156415
Rush154418
Perry152727
Vermillion148634
Franklin147833
Tipton131832
Parke13038
Pike116226
Blackford110922
Pulaski96837
Newton90721
Brown87534
Benton86510
Crawford7929
Martin73013
Warren6777
Switzerland6575
Union6267
Ohio4867
Unassigned0375